ISRO's world record applauded on Twitter: 'Made century like Virat Kohli style'

As the Indian Space Research Organisation created a new world record by launching 104 satellites through a single rocket on Wednesday morning, Twitter users could hardly conceal their pride at the latest achievement of ISRO scientists. India is now the first country to successfully launch the most number of satellites on a single rocket, which took off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

Previously, Russia held the record for the most satellites ever launched, when a rocket carried 37 satellites in 2014.

This achievement set off a flurry of tweets by social media users professing national pride on Wednesday. The hashtag #IsroMadeHistory flooded the internet with tweets and pictures of the rocket launch that took place at 9:28 am.

#ISRO does not just do it again; by launching 104 satellites at one go, it sets a #WorldRecord too Video courtesy: pic.twitter.com/s3jo8BtO5W — इन्दौरी चाचा #SoS (@champ_tweet) February 15, 2017

Proud moment for All Indians. #ISRO launched 104 satellites and created a world record. #ilovemyindia — Mirza zubair baig (@iamzubiii) February 15, 2017

The rocket carried a total weight of 1,378 kg. On its 39th flight, India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C37) carried a large main satellite that weighed 714 kg for earth observation. This was accompanied by 103 smaller satellites that together weighed 664 kg.

Of these, 88 satellites belong to one company, which will map the whole surface of the planet in extremely high resolution.

These nano satellites will be launched into a 505 km polar Sun Synchronous Orbit, in which the satellite’s path takes it around the same part of the earth at the same local time every day, like the sun. This kind of an orbit is supposed to make data collection and communication by satellites much easier.

Twitter users remembered with great nostalgia about the time when a bullock cart was used to launch a rocket. The popular handle @IndiaHistorypic posted a series of old pictures highlighting India’s progress in the field of space technology.

1981 :: ISRO Scientists Carry India's First Communication APPLE Satellite on Bullock Cart pic.twitter.com/FXaJ21tM64 — indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) February 15, 2017

1963 :: Launch Of Nike-Apache Rocket .The First Rocket To Be Launched From Indian Soil , Thumba pic.twitter.com/xoOQWCuPEp — indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) February 15, 2017

Frm carrying rocket on bicycle, using bullock cart to successfully launching 104 #satellites in single go. Marvellous n amazing #ISRO #India pic.twitter.com/OvyQtQ5K8v — kavitha Rao (@iamKavithaRao) February 15, 2017

According to the ISRO website, of the various nano satellites, 96 are from the US, and one each from Israel, Kazakhstan, The Netherlands, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates. Two are from India. Naturally, this was a moment of pride for Indian scientists, since an Indian organisation was carrying out a mission that involved launching satellites from across the world.

Being a scientist,I can feel the pride #ISRO would be feeling right now. Congrats #ISRO on successful launch. Congrats India #PSLVC37 — Dr. Udai Bhanu (@DrUdaiBhanu) February 15, 2017

#ISRO launches a World record of 104 Satellites into orbit thru #PSLVC37 - A Proud Moment for Indian Scientists and the Nation! 👏 pic.twitter.com/AEA00xWehu — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 15, 2017

There were also plenty of references to Indian cricket.

@imVkohli #ISRO #IsroMadeHistory ISRO scientist statement: launch rec 104 satellites successfully..."made century like Virar Kohli style" — Amit Nagaich (@amit_nagaich) February 15, 2017

But even this scientific achievement was not enough to sideline the intense political churning in Tamil Nadu. Even in their congratulatory tweets, the battle within the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam did not fail to make an appearance.

Amidst all the political drama down south, a proud moment for every Indian. #PSLVC37 smashes world record.🇮🇳🙏 — Anitha S Mithun (@PolkaRocks) February 15, 2017