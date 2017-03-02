Rural growth

In a Kerala ‘goat village’, Adivasis make sure they get the right price for hardy Indian goats

Cutting out the middleman has helped rural people survive as they face worsening heat and drought.

Pexels CC BY

The lean black goats owned by the tribal people of Attapadi, in India’s Western Ghats, are known for their resilience.

Not only are they resistant to most of the diseases that sicken other goats, they have a unique ability to prosper in southern India’s increasingly severe heat, researchers say.

“Black goats can withstand even scorching heat without much care and attention,” said T Giggin, a professor of agriculture at Kerala Agricultural University.

That reputation for hardiness has not been lost on the region’s livestock dealers, who in recent years have trekked into the foothills to buy the goats inexpensively from struggling tribal families and then sell them on, at much higher prices, in livestock markets.

Now, however, tribal communities have come together to cut out the middlemen and keep more income at home by establishing just one “goat village” where all the region’s tribal people sell their animals at a fixed price to visiting buyers.

The change has helped shore up tribal families amid scorching heat that in recent years has dried up many streams in the region’s hamlets and forced an increasing number of families to sell livestock or migrate to cities in Kerala and Tamil Nadu in search of work.

“This coming summer I have a strong weapon (against drought) – our indigenous Attapadi black goat,” said Ponnamma Thaghachan, a 38-year-old farmer in the village of Kullappadi.

An Attapadi black goat is loaded into a trailer after sale at the
An Attapadi black goat is loaded into a trailer after sale at the "goat village" in Agali, southern India. TRF/K. Rajendran

Paying more

In previous years, Vijayan Nair, a livestock trader from Kozhikode, said he was able to purchase black goats from villages in Attapadi for Rs 1,000 ($15) each, as drought-hit families sold off stock in search of cash.

“Due to the early advent of the drought, almost all the other goat breeds across Kerala are tired,” he said. “But demand for the tough Attapadi goats has been hugely raised.”

His most recent visit, however, which aimed at taking home a dozen black goats for resale, wasn’t quite so profitable.

In Agali, where local people now bring their goats for sale, the animals sell for a minimum of 280 rupees ($4) per kilo, or more than Rs 5,000 ($75) for a typical animal.

“I sold my 20-kilo goat for Rs 5,600 ($84), and the money was immediately credited to my bank account,” said Sundhari, a tribal woman who is among those raising the hardy goats.

“Now I am sorry that last summer I sold three goats, much bigger than this one, for just Rs 1,000 each,” she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

The goat-selling cooperative, created by a coalition of women’s self-help groups with the assistance of the National Livestock Mission, serves 192 tribal villages, its backers said.

“Now no middlemen can loot the tribes,” said Seema Bhaskar, who coordinates the project for the National Livestock Mission. “People can sell Attapadi goats only through the goat village and buyers can purchase them only through us.”

Women gather at the
Women gather at the "goat village" in Agali, in southern India. TRF/K. Rajendran

Even at the higher prices, demand for the goats remains relatively strong, with 28 goats sold over one recent week in January.

“Every day we are getting inquiries from farmers across the state. They want the genuine breed,” Bhaskar said.

Centralising sales could also help buyers, who sometimes inadvertently buy animals that are not Attapadi black goats, she said.

Joseph Kurian, a livestock farmer from Kottayam who visited the village recently, said he two years ago bought a goat that was sold as an Attapadi – but became aware he had been cheated when it fainted in the heat.

He said he was willing to pay a fair price – “but I should get the genuine breed,” he said.

With summer temperatures continuing to rise in the region, Attapadi goat breeders say they’re aware they may soon have competition from some of their buyers, who intend to begin breeding the handsome animals themselves.

The women are now looking to other products the cooperative might sell. One women’s group in the neighbouring village of Pudur has started offering traditional medicines from a central sales point, and another group, in Sholayur, is now selling organic food.

This article first appeared on Thomson Reuters Foundation News.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

In a first, some of the finest Indian theatre can now be seen on your screen

A new cinematic production brings to life thought-provoking plays as digital video.

Though we are a country besotted with cinema, theatre remains an original source of provocative stories, great actors, and the many deeply rooted traditions of the dramatic arts across India. CinePlay is a new, ambitious experiment to bring the two forms together.

These plays, ‘filmed’ as digital video, span classic drama genre as well as more experimental dark comedy and are available on Hotstar premium, as part of Hotstar’s Originals bouquet. “We love breaking norms. And CinePlay is an example of us serving our consumer’s multi-dimensional personality and trusting them to enjoy better stories, those that not only entertain but also tease the mind”, says Ajit Mohan, CEO, Hotstar.

The first collection of CinePlays feature stories from leading playwrights, like Vijay Tendulkar, Mahesh Dattani, Badal Sircar amongst others and directed by film directors like Santosh Sivan and Nagesh Kukunoor. They also star some of the most prolific names of the film and theatre world like Nandita Das, Shreyas Talpade, Saurabh Shukla, Mohan Agashe and Lillete Dubey.

The idea was conceptualised by Subodh Maskara and Nandita Das, the actor and director who had early experience with street theatre. “The conversation began with Subodh and me thinking how can we make theatre accessible to a lot more people” says Nandita Das. The philosophy is that ‘filmed’ theatre is a new form, not a replacement, and has the potential to reach millions instead of thousands of people. Hotstar takes the reach of these plays to theatre lovers across the country and also to newer audiences who may never have had access to quality theatre.

“CinePlay is merging the language of theatre and the language of cinema to create a third unique language” says Subodh. The technique for ‘filming’ plays has evolved after many iterations. Each play is shot over several days in a studio with multiple takes, and many angles just like cinema. Cinematic techniques such as light and sound effects are also used to enhance the drama. Since it combines the intimacy of theatre with the format of cinema, actors and directors have also had to adapt. “It was quite intimidating. Suddenly you have to take something that already exists, put some more creativity into it, some more of your own style, your own vision and not lose the essence” says Ritesh Menon who directed ‘Between the Lines’. Written by Nandita Das, the play is set in contemporary urban India with a lawyer couple as its protagonists. The couple ends up arguing on opposite sides of a criminal trial and the play delves into the tension it brings to their personal and professional lives.

Play

The actors too adapted their performance from the demands of the theatre to the requirements of a studio. While in the theatre, performers have to project their voice to reach a thousand odd members in the live audience, they now had the flexibility of being more understated. Namit Das, a popular television actor, who acts in the CinePlay ‘Bombay Talkies’ says, “It’s actually a film but yet we keep the characteristics of the play alive. For the camera, I can say, I need to tone down a lot.” Vickram Kapadia’s ‘Bombay Talkies’ takes the audience on a roller coaster ride of emotions as seven personal stories unravel through powerful monologues, touching poignant themes such as child abuse, ridicule from a spouse, sacrifice, disillusionment and regret.

The new format also brought many new opportunities. In the play “Sometimes”, a dark comedy about three stressful days in a young urban professional’s life, the entire stage was designed to resemble a clock. The director Akarsh Khurana, was able to effectively recreate the same effect with light and sound design, and enhance it for on-screen viewers. In another comedy “The Job”, presented earlier in theatre as “The Interview”, viewers get to intimately observe, as the camera zooms in, the sinister expressions of the interviewers of a young man interviewing for a coveted job.

Besides the advantages of cinematic techniques, many of the artists also believe it will add to the longevity of plays and breathe new life into theatre as a medium. Adhir Bhat, the writer of ‘Sometimes’ says, “You make something and do a certain amount of shows and after that it phases out, but with this it can remain there.”

This should be welcome news, even for traditionalists, because unlike mainstream media, theatre speaks in and for alternative voices. Many of the plays in the collection are by Vijay Tendulkar, the man whose ability to speak truth to power and society is something a whole generation of Indians have not had a chance to experience. That alone should be reason enough to cheer for the whole project.

Play

Hotstar, India’s largest premium streaming platform, stands out with its Originals bouquet bringing completely new formats and stories, such as these plays, to its viewers. Twenty timeless stories from theatre will be available to its subscribers. Five CinePlays, “Between the lines”, “The Job”, “Sometimes”, “Bombay Talkies” and “Typecast”, are already available and a new one will release every week starting March. To watch these on Hotstar Premium, click here.

This article was produced on behalf of Hotstar by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.