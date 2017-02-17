FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17

CAR SHOW 21 Gun Salute International Vintage Car Rally and Concours Show at August Kranti Park and Buddh International Circuit

The seventh edition of this annual vintage car rally and concours, organised by the 21 Gun Salute Heritage and Cultural Trust, will feature over a 100 vehicles from India and abroad. There is no entry fee but prior registration is required; book a spot here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, February 17 and Saturday, February 18 at August Kranti Park, from 9.30 am and Sunday, February 19 at Buddh International Circuit, from 1 pm.

Where: August Kranti Park B, India Gate. F1 Track, Buddh International Circuit, Jaypee Sports City, Yamuna Expressway, Sector 25, YEIDA, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Greater Noida.

ART Art for Concern at India Habitat Centre

This fund-raising exhibition and sale of Indian art by Art for Concern will have works by upcoming as well

as established artists. The collection of paintings, each of which are priced under Rs 1.5 lakh, includes works by Jogen Chowdhury, Jayasri Burman, Paresh Maity and T Vaikuntam among others. There is no entry fee. See here for more information.

When: Friday, February 17, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Open Palm Court Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Airforce Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

ART DESIGN India Design ID at NSIC Grounds

The fourth edition of this design and décor festival will comprise two parts: Exhibit ID, an exhibition of furniture and decorative objects by over 100 designers and brands such as BoConcept, Claymen and Iqrup + Ritz, and a series of panel discussions featuring speakers such as Japanese architect Sou Fujimoto, Italian ceramic artist Matteo Cibic, and furniture designer Sarita Handa from Delhi. Visitor passes for Exhibit ID, priced at Rs 300 per person per day, are being sold here. Delegate passes for the symposium, priced at Rs 2,250 per person per day and Rs 6,000 per person for three days, are being sold here. See here for the complete schedule. See the Facebook page and here for more information.

When: Until Sunday, February 19, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: NSIC Grounds, Outer Ring Road, opposite Kalkaji Temple, Okhla Industrial Area Phase III, Okhla Industrial Estate.

ART Paresh Maity at Lalit Kala Akademi

The last day of World of Watercolours, an exhibition showcasing the 40-year career of award-winning Delhi-based painter Paresh Maity. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, February 17, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Lalit Kala Akademi, Rabindra Bhavan, 35 Ferozeshah Road. Tel: 011 2300 9200.

CULTURE FOOD & DRINK Jashn-e-Rekhta 2017 at Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts

This three-day festival celebrating the Urdu language will feature dastangoi performances, music concerts, mushairas, plays, film screenings and panel discussions. The festival will also have food stalls serving Kashmiri, Deccani, Hyderabadi, Lucknowi and Mughlai cuisine. There is no entry fee but prior registration is required; book a spot and view the complete schedule here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, February 17, from 5 pm and Saturday, February 18 and Sunday, February 19, from 10 am.

Where: Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, 1 Central Vista Mess, Janpath. Tel: 011 2338 8155.

TALKS We F*cked Up by Ayaz Basrai at NSIC Exhibition Complex

At this talk organised by Design Fabric, a new collaborative platform for Indian artists and designers, Ayaz Basrai, who runs Mumbai-based interior design and architecture firm the Busride Design Studio, will take a “self-deprecating look” at his work. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person, which will entitle attendees to entry at the India Design ID exhibition (see above), are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Friday, February 17 at 6 pm.

Where: NSIC Exhibition Complex, Outer Ring Road, opposite Kalkaji Temple, Okhla Industrial Area Phase III, Okhla Industrial Estate.

FILM From Me To You at The Japan Foundation

Directed by Naoto Kumazawa, Japanese film From Me To You (2010) is about the romance between two high school students with seemingly different personalities. The movie will be screened with English subtitles. There is no entry fee; seating on a first come, first served basis. See here for more information.

When: Friday, February 17 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The Japan Foundation, 5A Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar IV. Tel: 011 2644 2967.

MUSIC Partho Sarothy at India International Centre

Kolkata-based sarod player Partho Sarothy will perform a solo Hindustani classical music recital. There is no entry fee. See here for more information.

When: Friday, February 17 at 6.30 pm.

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg. Tel: 011 2461 9431.

THEATRE The Vagina Monologues at Canvas Laugh Club

Mahabanoo Mody-Kotwal’s long-running production of Eve Ensler’s feminist manifesto The Vagina Monologues is a series of touching and hilarious stories of sexual experience and abuse. Tickets priced at Rs 750 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, February 17 at 7.30 pm and Saturday, February 18 and Sunday, February 19 at 6 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People & Co, Tower 8-B, Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

MUSIC Aman Kartikeya Pranai at The Piano Man Jazz Club

Bangalore-residing pianist Aman Mahajan will perform at the jazz venue with drummer Kartikeya Srivastava and guitarist Pranai Gurung, both of whom are based in Delhi. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, February 17 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

MUSIC Beleza Pura at La Bodega

City-based band Beleza Pura, comprising Brazilian vocalist Luana Helena, French guitarist Loïc Sanlaville and Argentinian drummer Pablo Grace, will present a set of bossa nova and samba. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, February 17 at 9 pm.

Where: La Bodega, First Floor, 29-B Middle Lane, Khan Market. Tel: 011 4310 5777.

MUSIC Radio City Freedom Concert at AntiSocial

Delhi acts Hindi pop-rock band Faridkot and fusion duo Shadow and Light will perform a concert organised to promote the upcoming Radio City Freedom Awards for Indian independent music. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, February 17 at 9 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Third Floor, 9A & 12 Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 78386 52039.

MUSIC Denis Didyck at Def. Col. Social

Ukrainian electronic dance music producer and DJ Denis Didyck will man the decks. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, February 17 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Def. Col. Social, 28A Defence Colony Market. Tel: 78385 20799.

MUSIC Jamie Stevens + Ajit Sarathi + GRIOT at BandStand

Melbourne-based house and techno producer Jamie Stevens will play a set at this gig that will also feature slots by Delhi-based electronic dance music DJs Ajit Sarathi and GRIOT aka Vinod Bakshi. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, February 17 at 9 pm.

Where: BandStand, 7, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place, Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 90132 08104.

MUSIC Patrice Baumel at Summer House Café

Dutch electronic music DJ Patrice Baumel will play the Delhi leg of his ongoing tour of India. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, February 17 at 9 pm.

Where: Summer House Café, First Floor, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas. Tel: 93509 27000.

MUSIC The Vinyl Records + YUGO at Depot48

City-residing punk-pop band The Vinyl Records will launch and play tracks from their new self-titled album. Singer-songwriter YUGO aka Chochung Dema Thungon, from Arunachal Pradesh, will play a supporting slot. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, February 17 at 9 pm.

Where: Depot48, N3, Second Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

MUSIC Pixel at Kitty Su

Israeli psytrance DJ Pixel, whose real name is Eli Biton Tal, will take over the console. There is an entry fee of Rs 500 or cover charge of Rs 1,000 per person for single women and an entry fee of Rs 1,000 or cover charge of Rs 2,000 per person for single men and per couple (of any gender); book a spot here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, February 17 at 10 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Barakhamba Lane, Connaught Place. Tel: 1800 11 6777.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18

WALKS Walk Through The Sufi Lanes Of Nizamuddin

The folks at Sahapedia, the upcoming online encyclopedia on the South Asian arts, will conduct a walk around the Nizamuddin area, covering such sites as phool galli, Kalan Masjid, Ghalib Academy and the dargah of Nizamuddin Auliya. There is no fee; register here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, February 18 at 9.45 am.

Where: The meeting point is the Shiv temple opposite the Methodist church and near DDA Park.

EXHIBITION 15,566 [Man Hours] by Rooshad Shroff at Bikaner House

Mumbai-based architect Rooshad Shroff will showcase his latest furniture designs, which celebrate the spirit of traditional craftsmanship. There is no entry fee.

When: Saturday, February 18 to Monday, March 3. Open daily, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm.

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road, India Gate.

COMEDY MUSIC Riders Music Festival at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Stand-up comedy, music and food are the main features of this festival, which celebrates the sport of biking. The line-up includes musicians Lucky Ali and Amit Trivedi as well as stand-up comedians Kanan Gill and Kenny Sebastian. Tickets priced at Rs 499 (Saturday), Rs 750 (Sunday) and Rs 1,000 (for both days) per person are being sold on Insider.in. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, February 18 and Sunday February 19, from 11 am.

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Gate No. 10 and 14, Bhisham Pitamah Road, Lodhi Road.

FOOD & DRINK Dessert Bazaar: Edition IV at One Golden Mile

Twenty-five bakeries in Delhi will have stalls at the fourth edition of city-based site Little Black Book’s dessert fair. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, February 18, from 11 am to 8 pm.

Where: One Golden Mile, Shaheed Sudhir Tyagi Marg, off Africa Avenue, opposite Bhikaji Cama Place, Chanakyapuri. Tel: 011 6900 0340.

PETS Paws for a Cause at TabulaBeach Café

Delhi animal welfare organisation Paws for a Cause will conduct a dog adoption drive. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, February 18, from noon to 5 pm.

Where: TabulaBeach Café, Asiad Village, Khel Gaon Marg, near Siri Fort Auditorium. Tel: 99101 69745.

ART Benitha Perciyal at Nature Morte

Chennai-based painter and sculptor Benitha Perciyal will present a solo show titled There is no forgetting from the lips of the people.

When: Preview on Saturday, February 18, from 6 pm to 8 pm. Until Saturday, March 25. Open Monday to Saturday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Nature Morte, A-1 Neeti Bagh, August Kranti Marg, opposite Kamala Nehru College. Tel: 011 41740215.

FILM Threads at India International Centre

Canadian filmmaker Cathy Stevulak’s award-winning English documentary Threads (2014) is about 85-year old Bengali artist Surayia Rahman, who empowers destitute Bangladeshi women by teaching them the quilt-work tradition of kantha. The screening will be followed by a short discussion between the director; Gulshan Nanda, the former chairperson of the Central Cottage Industries Corporation of India; Laila Tyabji, founder of the NGO Dastkar; and Ritu Sethi, chairperson of the Craft Revival Trust. There is no entry fee. See here for more information.

When: Saturday, February 18 at 6 pm.

Where: C. D. Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg. Tel: 011 2461 9431.

THEATRE The Cabuliwala at Akshara Theatre

Jalabala Vaidya will direct English children’s play The Cabuliwala, based on Rabindranath Tagore’s story about an unlikely friendship between a five-year-old girl and a kabuliwallah from Afghanistan. Tickets priced at Rs 150 (children below 12) and Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, February 18 at 6.30 pm and Sunday February 19 at 5.30 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

THEATRE No Man’s Land at India Habitat Centre

A National Theatre Live screening of Harold Pinter’s No Man’s Land, directed by Sean Mathias and starring Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart. Tickets priced at Rs 250, Rs 350 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, February 18 at 7 pm.

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Airforce Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

COMEDY All is Well 2 at Akshara Theatre

Delhi-residing comedians Kishore Dayani, Pratyush Chaubey, Srijan Kaushik and Mayank Pandey will each perform a set. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, February 18 at 8 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

COMEDY Manish Tyagi at Lok Kala Manch

Delhi-based stand-up comedian Manish Tyagi will present a set titled Fifty in February. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, February 18 at 8 pm.

Where: Lok Kala Manch, 20 Lodhi Institutional Area, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 6580 6268.

MUSIC DJ Sa at Summer House Cafe

Hip-hop DJ Sa aka Sanket Arjunwade, who is from Mumbai, will play a set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, February 18 at 9 pm.

Where: Summer House Café, First Floor, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas. Tel: 93509 27000.

MUSIC Neel Sarkar Project at The Piano Man Jazz Club

Kolkata-residing guitarist Neel Sarkar and his instrumental fusion band the Neel Sarkar Project will perform a blend of Hindustani classical music and jazz. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, February 18 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

MUSIC Ujwal Nagar + Fakhroddin Ghaffari Collective at Depot48

City-residing Hindustani classical vocalist Ujwal Nagar will collaborate with the Fakhroddin Ghaffari Collective comprising Iranian percussionist Fakhroddin Ghaffari, keyboardist Anil Chawla and bassist Sergio Dinarte from El Salvador, all of whom are based in Delhi. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, February 18 at 9 pm.

Where: Depot48, N3, Second Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

COMEDY Nitin Mirani at Canvas Laugh Club

Dubai-based Indian stand-up comedian Nitin Mirani will perform. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, February 18 and Sunday, February 19 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People & Co, Tower 8-B, Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 19

WALKS Shahjahanabad Before Shah Jahan Trail

This walk from Turkman Gate to Daryaganj, conducted by the folks behind upcoming South Asian arts encyclopedia Sahapedia, will map parts of Delhi that were built before the city of Shahjahanabad. Entry is free but requires prior registration here. Call 011 4106 5047 or 98108 26158 or see the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, February 19 at 9.50 am.

Where: The meeting point is the front of Turkman Gate.

MUSIC Ulhas Kashalkar at India Habitat Centre

Pune-based Hindustani classical music vocalist Ulhas Kashalkar will perform a solo recital of morning ragas, organised in association with Spic Macay (Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst Youth). There is no entry fee.

When: Sunday, February 19 at 10.30 am.

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Airforce Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

FOOD & DRINK Flavours of Kerala with Prima Kurien at Vasant Kunj

Home chef Prima Kurien will serve a spread of Malayali specialities at a pop-up lunch organised by food blog Commeat. The menu includes Syrian Christian mutton cutlets; tapioca with shallot chutney; prawn and raw mango curry; pumpkin erissery; mutton oolarthiath; and cooked down toddy with yoghurt, banana and toasted coconut. Tickets priced at Rs 1,800 per person are being sold at Insider.in. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, February 19 at 1 pm.

Where: Vasant Kunj, the complete address will be shared with those who register.

WORKSHOPS Shape It! Paper Mache Workshop at Sanskriti Kala Kendra

Delhi-based organisation Ptah, which promotes arts and crafts, will conduct a paper mache workshop. Tickets priced at Rs 1,500 per person, which includes the cost of materials and entitles attendees to high tea, are being sold here. See the Facebook event page or call 75034 19644 for more information.

When: Sunday, February 19 at 3 pm.

Where: Sanskriti Kala Kendra, Anandagram, Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, opposite Metro Pillar No. 165. Tel: 011 6467 5042.

MUSIC Jazz Utsav at One Golden Mile

This year’s edition of the annual jazz festival organised by Capital Jazz will feature performances by American guitarist Stanley Jordan; the Matteo Fraboni Trio, fronted by Italian drummer Matteo Fraboni; Aman Kartikeya Pranai, the trio of pianist Aman Mahajan from Bangalore and drummer Kartikeya Srivastava and guitarist Pranai Gurung from Delhi; and guitarist Adhir Ghosh and vocalist Smiti Malik, who are members of the city-based band Kitchensink. Tickets priced at Rs 1,500 per person are being sold on Insider.in and Bookmyshow.com. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, February 19 at 4 pm.

Where: One Golden Mile, Shaheed Sudhir Tyagi Marg, off Africa Avenue, opposite Bhikaji Cama Place, Chanakyapuri. Tel: 011 6900 0340.

FILM The Godfather at Qla

Francis Ford Coppola’s classic film The Godfather (1972), based on Mario Puzo’s best-selling novel of the same name, will be screened. Tickets priced at Rs 399 per person are being sold on Insider.in. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, February 19 at 6 pm.

Where: Qla, Seven Style Mile, 4A Kalka Das Marg, opposite Qutab Minar, Mehrauli. Tel: 011 3231 8233.

THEATRE 100 Gram Zindagi at Akshara Theatre

Hindi play 100 Gram Zindagi, written and directed by Vipin K. Sethie, is a drama about miserly man Prakash, his dominating wife and their two sons Ankush and Ayush. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, February 19 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

THEATRE Bhelpoori at TabulaBeach Café

Directed, written and performed by Saleem Shah, Hindi play Bhelpoori is an 80-minute one-man show about everything from sex and politics to Bollywood. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold at Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, February 19 at 7.30 pm.

Where: TabulaBeach Café, Asiad Village, Khel Gaon Marg, near Siri Fort Auditorium. Tel: 99101 69745.

ONGOING

ART Stretched Terrains at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art

Stretched Terrains comprises a string of interconnected yet independent exhibitions such as Yatra: The Rooted Nomad by M. F. Husain; The Black Sun by S. H. Raza; and Man Grinding his Teeth by F. N. Souza. For more information, see here.

When: Until Monday, July 31. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10.30 am to 7 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket. Tel: 011 4916 0000.

ART G/rove at Latitude 28

This group show features works by artists such as Krishnaraj Chonat from Bangalore, Seema Kohli from Delhi, Nobina Gupta from Kolkata and Norway’s Elin Már Øyen Vister. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Sunday, February 26. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, by appointment.

Where: Latitude 28, F 208 Lado Sarai. Tel: 011 4679 1111.

ART Open Hand at Jor Bagh

Put together by arts organisation the Gujral Foundation, Open Hand features a few of their most important international projects, including artworks by Shilpa Gupta from Mumbai and Pallavi Paul and Vishal K. Dar, who are both based in Delhi. See the Facebook event page or call 98995 98586 for more details.

When: Until Sunday, March 5. Open daily, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: 24, Jor Bagh.

ART Ram Kumar at Vadehra Art Gallery

An exhibition of recent works by Delhi-based abstract artist Ram Kumar. For more information, see here.

When: Until Wednesday, February 22. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, D-40 Defence Colony. Tel: 011 2462 2545.

ART Saba Hasan at Art and Aesthetic

Delhi-based artist Saba Hasan’s new solo show Undeciphered Fates comprises book installations and voice and video works. For more information, see here.

When: Until Tuesday, February 28. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Art and Aesthetic, F-213/A, First Floor, Old M.B. Road, Lado Sarai. Tel: 011 4158 7277.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.