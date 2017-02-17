FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17

SHOPPING & STYLE The Dotted Line by Urbania at Artisans’

An exhibition and sale by Jaipur-based label Urbania, run by designer Tripti Bhargava whose clothes are made with natural dyes and printed with Rajasthani techniques. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, February 17 to Sunday, February 19, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Artisans’, V. B. Gandhi Marg, near Rhythm House, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2267 3040.

FILM Andrei Rublev at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Andrei Tarkovsky’s classic Russian film Andrei Rublev (1966) will be shown, with English subtitles, at this instalment of Movies at the Museum, a monthly series of screenings put together by filmmaker Avijit Mukul Kishore and architect Rohan Shivkumar. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, February 17 at 5 pm.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

TALKS ‘Satya Harishchandra by Mysore Puppeteers – 90 Years in Post Truth, 1938-2017’ at Somaiya Centre for Lifelong Learning

Amy Catlin-Jairazbhoy, the adjunct professor of ethnomusicology at the University of California in Los Angeles, will screen footage from 1938, 1994, and 2015 of puppeteers in Hallare village in Karnataka performing the story of Raja Harishchandra. The screening will be followed by a talk about the tradition. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, February 17 at 6 pm.

Where: Somaiya Centre for Lifelong Learning, Somaiya Bhavan, above Kitab Khana, Flora Fountain. Tel: 70459 32204.

FILM Revelations at the NCPA Little Theatre

A screening of Vijay Jayapal’s English and Tamil film Revelations (2016), which hinges on the challenging

relationship between Shobha and Sekhar, a couple living in Kolkata. She enters a complicated relationship with their new neighbour while he is attracted to a colleague. There is no entry fee. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, February 17 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Little Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

TALKS SEA Conversations: Makeover of Maharashtra Nature Park at School of Environment and Architecture

Urban planner Ravindra Punde and architects Sameep Padora and Ratan Batliboi, the team whose proposal to overhaul Maharashtra Nature Park in Mahim won a competition held by the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority last year, will discuss their plans. There is no entry fee. For more details, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, February 17 at 6.30 pm.

Where: School of Environment and Architecture, Eksar Road, near CKP Colony, Borivali (West). Tel: 022 6500 2156.

ART TALKS Art and the Legal Framework at Piramal Museum of Art

Lawyer Tejshree Savara Mathur and Piramal Art Foundation director Ashvin Rajagopalan will each present a talk about the legal aspects of art transactions. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, February 17 at 7 pm.

Where: Piramal Museum of Art, Piramal Tower, Peninsula Corporate Park, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel.

COMEDY Laughathon Nights at fifis Andheri West

Mumbai comedians Siddharth Dudeja and Kamal Trilok Singh and Delhi’s Gaurav Kapoor will each perform a set. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Friday, February 17 at 7 pm.

Where: Awfis Space Solutions, Modi House, Second and Third Floor, Dalia Industrial Estate, off New Link Road, Veer Desai Industrial Estate, Andheri (West). Tel: 99303 99251.

COMEDY Angad Singh Ranyal + Prakhar Pramod + Rahul Subramanian at Tuning Fork

Stand-up comics Angad Singh Ranyal and Rahul Subramanian from Mumbai and Prakhar Pramod from Ghaziabad will perform at Khar venue Tuning Fork through the weekend. Tickets priced at Rs 550 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, February 17, Saturday, February 18 and Sunday, February 19 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Tuning Fork, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

COMEDY Best in Stand-up with Sundeep Sharma + Vikram Poddar + Neville Bharucha at Canvas Laugh Club

Mumbai comedians Sundeep Sharma, Vikram Poddar and Neville Bharucha will each present a set. Tickets priced at Rs 750 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, February 17 and Sunday, February 19 at 8.30 pm and Saturday, February 18 at 8.30 pm and 10.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Palladium Mall, Third Floor, Phoenix Mills, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

MUSIC Argenil at Raasta Bombay

Bangalore-based “Hindustani house” duo Argenil aka producer and percussionist Rohit Gandhi and guitarist and DJ Anil Prasad, whose sound is a mix of electronic and Indian classical music, will perform. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, February 17 at 9 pm.

Where: Raasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

MUSIC Lunar Moon Ritual Festival Promo Party at Nook

This promotional party for the Lunar Moon Ritual Festival, which will be held at the Visava Beach Resort in Malvan next weekend, will feature sets by Battousai aka Ricardo Marques from Portugal and Flipknot aka Brian Fernandes from Mumbai, among other psytrance acts. Call the venue for details of the entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, February 17 at 9 pm.

Where: Nook, First Floor, Phoenix Marketcity, LBS Marg, Kurla. Tel: 022 6180 0044.

MUSIC Deep In Dance with Jitter + Audio Glitch + BeatFrenzy at Ark Bar

Delhi’s Jitter aka Jayant Luthra, Pune’s Audio Glitch aka Chaitanya Gaikwad and Pratik Umrigar and Mumbai’s BeatFrenzy aka Oswald Thombre will each play a set at this instalment of Deep In Dance, the electronic dance music gig series programmed by city-based events company Ankytrixx and Friends Entertainment. Entry is free for couples and single women who email guestlist@afentertainment.in to register on the guest list until 11.30 pm; after 11.30 pm, there is an entry fee of Rs 1,000 per person (of which Rs 500 is a cover charge). For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, February 17 at 10 pm.

Where: Ark Bar, Courtyard by Marriott, CTS 215, opposite Sangam BIG Cinemas, Andheri-Kurla Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6136 9999.

MUSIC Digital Om Showcase at Kitty Su

Psychedelic trance DJ-producers Ital aka Daniel Gonzalo Carcur Arredondo from Chile, AudioFire aka Marc Swanepoel from South Africa, Lunatica aka Miguel Solans from Spain and GuruDev aka Gurudath Kamath from Bangalore will each play a set at this gig organised by Mumbai-based psytrance label Digital Om. The cover charge is Rs 500 per person and Rs 1,000 per couple (of any gender); book a spot here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, February 17 at 10 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6104 3145.

MUSIC Madboy + Steve at Bonobo

Electronic music DJ-producers Madboy aka Imaad Shah and Steve Abraham, both of whom are from Mumbai, will each play a set at this gig programmed by city-headquartered artist and event management company Krunk. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, February 17 at 10 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Kenilworth Mall, Phase 2, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18

WALKS Ballard Estate Walk

Alisha Sadikot, who was formerly handling the education programme at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, will conduct a walk of the Ballard Estate area, organised by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH). The registration fee is Rs 500 per person. To register, email intach1@gmail.com.

When: Saturday, February 18 at 9 am.

Where: The walk will begin outside Ballard Bunder Gatehouse, Shoorji Vallabhdas Road, Ballard Estate.

EVENTS FOR KIDS Scavenger Hunt at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Children between the ages of six and 15 will get a history lesson by way of a hunt for objects scattered throughout the museum. The registration fee is Rs 50 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, February 18 at 10.30 am.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

FOOD & DRINK Ayurvedic Cooking Workshop at Yogacara

Bandra yoga institute and cafe Yogacara will conduct a workshop on how to prepare a meal based on ayurvedic principles. Tickets priced at Rs 850 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, February 18 at 11 am.

Where: Yogacara, First Floor, Shoeb Manzil, SBI building, off Perry Cross Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2651 1464.

SHOPPING & STYLE Stylecracker Night Market at Mahalaxmi Racecourse

This special late night edition of the shopping bazaar organised by Stylecracker will feature sleep wear by PixieFly, Western wear by Spring Break, home furnishings by Merchants of Cool, handbags by Boriya Basta, lingerie by Pretty Secrets, shoes by Miraki and Shoe Crea and quilts and pillows by Cuddlerz. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, February 18 and Sunday, February 19, from 2 pm to midnight.

Where: Mini Club House, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Royal Western India Turf Club, Mahalaxmi.

WORKSHOPS Masterclass on Scriptwriting with Anjum Rajabali at The View

Scriptwriter Anjum Rajabali, who has films such as Rajneeti and The Legend of Bhagat Singh to his credit, will talk about writing for cinema at this event organised by entertainment company Media Konnect. There is no entry fee.

When: Saturday, February 18 at 3 pm.

Where: The View, First Floor, Sharyans Audeus, above Hard Rock Cafe, same lane as Fun Republic cinema, off Link Road, Andheri (West). Tel: 70454 52433.

MUSIC Paralights + Young Monk + Malfnktion + Midland Sparks at Raasta Bombay

Electronic music DJ-producers Paralights aka Ayan De, Young Monk aka Rudransh Bundela and Malfnktion aka Aditya Alamuru, who are all from Mumbai, and Midland Sparks aka Maitreya Rajurkar from Pune will each play a set at this gig organised by city-based artist and event management company Audio Freaks Project. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, February 18 at 5 pm.

Where: Raasta Bombay, Rooftop, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

WALKS Black Horse by Khaki Tours

Khaki Tours, a group of local history enthusiasts, will conduct a walk around the Kala Ghoda area, covering such sites as Forbes’s house, the endowments of one Readymoney and a place where Bombay fornicator chairs can be found. Tickets priced at Rs 499 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, February 18 at 5 pm.

Where: The walk will begin outside Fabindia at Kala Ghoda.

MUSIC WORKSHOPS ‘Hues of Hori’ by Swati Kulkarni at Somaiya Centre for Lifelong Learning

Hindustani classical singer Swati Kulkarni will conduct a two-hour workshop on the semi-classical form of Hori, which is associated with the festival of Holi. The registration fee is Rs 600 per person.

When: Saturday, February 18 at 6 pm.

Where: Somaiya Centre for Lifelong Learning, Somaiya Bhavan, above Kitab Khana, Flora Fountain. Tel: 70459 32204.

THEATRE Bail Melay! at Sitara Studio

In Marathi play Bail Melay!, directed by Lalit Prabhakar and written by Yugandhar Deshpande, a couple from a small town struggles to reconcile traditional values with modern city life. Their lives are complicated by a stranger, who shows them big dreams about their future. The performance will be followed by a reading of Durustya ani Dekhbhai, a Marathi play by Champra Deshpande about a married couple finding love. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, February 18 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Sitara Studio, National Engineering Compound, Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg, near Congress Bhavan, opposite Indiabulls Finance Centre, Dadar (West). Tel: 022 2422 1666.

MUSIC Jazz Classics and Standards: Songs from the Pan American Songbook at the NCPA Tata Theatre

American musicians bass player D Wood and multi-instrumentalist Dallas Smith, Australian saxophonist Mike Rivett, Japanese drummer Ko Omura, Spanish keyboardist Alfie Copovi and Mumbai-based vocalist Vasundhara Vee will come together to perform such jazz standards as “Take the ‘A’ Train”, “Satin Doll” and “Take Five”. Tickets priced at Rs 500, Rs 896 and Rs 1,120 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see here.

When: Saturday, February 18 at 7 pm.

Where: Tata Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

FOOD & DRINK The Troublesome Duo at Magazine Street Kitchen

Ashay Dhopatkar, the former head chef at Delhi’s A Ta Maison, and Neha Lakhani, a patisserie consultant, will serve an 11-course meal featuring chilled pea and mint soup (with parmesan air and bacon); quinoa and beetroot patch (a salad with marinated quail eggs); passion fruit and chilli spheres; red mullet and pickled cucumber; saffron risotto with prawns; tiramisu cupcake; and salted caramel Magnum bar. Tickets priced at Rs 4,200 per person for the vegetarian menu and at Rs 4,700 per person for the non-veg option are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, February 18 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Magazine Street Kitchen, Gala No.13, Devidayal Compound, Gupta Mills Estate, Reay Road, Magazine Street, Darukhana, Byculla. Tel: 022 2372 6708.

MUSIC Mirchi Music Awards at Dome@NSCI

Hindi film playback singers and composers Amaal Malik, Amit Trivedi, Armaan Malik, Badshah, Papon and Sonu Nigam will perform at the ninth edition of this annual Bollywood music awards show. Tickets priced at Rs 3,000, Rs 4,000, Rs 5,000, Rs 8,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 50,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, February 18 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Dome, SVP Stadium, National Sports Club of India, Lala Lajpatrai Marg, Worli.

THEATRE White Rabbit Red Rabbit at Harkat Studios

Theatre actor and director Pramod Pathak will present a Hindi version of Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour’s English drama, in which the actors are given the script only at the time of performance. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, February 18 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Harkat Studios, Bungalow 75, Aram Nagar Part II, J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 77180 30009.

COMEDY Laughter By The Lake at The Square

City-based stand-up comedians Raunaq Rajani, Zenil Asher, Kunal Rao and Vinay Sharma will each perform a set. Tickets priced at Rs 400 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, February 18 at 8 pm.

Where: The Square, Heera Panna Shopping Mall, MHADA Colony, Powai. Tel: 98204 46286.

COMEDY Radhika Vaz at The Cuckoo Club

In her new show Why is Everyone Trying To Irritate Me, city-based stand-up comedian Radhika Vaz will talk about Uber, Baba Ramdev, children, marriage, anti-ageing devices and legalising drugs. Ticket priced at Rs 450 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, February 18 at 8 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Tel: 96199 62969.

FOOD & DRINK Chance Encounters by The Lovefools in Bandra

Sarita Pereira, chef and founder of gourmet supper club The Lovefools, will serve a surprise eight-course meal. Tickets priced at Rs 3,000 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, February 18 at 8 pm.

Where: The Lovefools, Pereira House, 124-A Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Road, opposite Pali Village Cafe, Pali Naka, Bandra (West). Tel: 98200 40618.

MUSIC TALKS The Listening Sessions in Versova

This instalment of The Listening Sessions will focus on songs of resistance and solidarity and videos on body positivity. Singer-songwriter Flying Shoe aka Omkar Potdar, who is from Mumbai, will play an opening set. Tickets are priced at Rs 150 per person; register here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, February 18 at 8 pm.

Where: Versova, Andheri (West); call 95940 36073 for the complete address.

COMEDY Comedy Nights at MT 61

Bangalore’s Naveen Richard and Mumbai’s Kautuk Srivastava will each perform a set at this stand-up comedy show hosted by Kolkata’s Saurav Ghosh. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, February 18 at 9 pm.

Where: MT 61, Jeet Nagar, J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 82915 18804.

MUSIC E-Clip + Suntribe + Psyclipse + Zwitterion at Nook

This psytrance gig will feature sets by E-Clip aka Marko Radovanovic from Serbia, Suntribe aka Ash Mohan from Australia and Mumbai’s Psyclipse aka Vaibhav Thacker and Zwitterion aka Zeeshan Merchant, among others. The entry fee is Rs 800 per person; register on the guest list via Clubbers.co.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, February 18 at 9 pm.

Where: Nook, First Floor, Phoenix Marketcity, LBS Marg, Kurla. Tel: 022 6180 0044.

MUSIC Jamie Stevens at Summer House Cafe

Australian electronic dance music producer Jamie Stevens will man the decks. There is no entry fee. For the full line-up and more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, February 18 at 9 pm.

Where: Summer House Cafe, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 82918 90605.

MUSIC Soul City with Thee J Johanz + Abhi Meer at Bonobo

This instalment of Soul City, Mumbai music artist and event management company Mixtape’s gig series dedicated to the genres of soul, funk and disco, will feature sets by Dutch producer Thee J Johanz aka Johanz Westerman and city-based DJ Abhi Meer. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, February 18 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Second Floor, Kenilworth Mall, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

MUSIC BLOT + Zokhuma at AntiSocial

Electronic music acts BLOT aka Gaurav Malaker from Delhi and Zokhuma aka Arman Menzies from Mumbai will each play a set. The gig has been programmed by city-based artist and event management company Krunk. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person until 11 pm, after which it is Rs 400 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, February 18 at 10 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

MUSIC Matthias Meyer at Kitty Su

German house music DJ-producer Matthias Meyer will play the Mumbai leg of his ongoing tour of India. The cover charge is Rs 500 per person; book a spot here. For the full line-up and more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, February 18 at 10 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6104 3145.

MUSIC Stitch In Nine at Tuning Fork

Mumbai singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Stitch In Nine aka Jose Neil Gomes will perform. The cover charge is Rs 500 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, February 18 at 10.30 pm.

Where: Tuning Fork, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 19

WALKS Alibag Amble by Khaki Tours

Khaki Tours, a group of local history enthusiasts, will conduct a day trip and tour of Alibaug. The five-hour walk will cover such sites as the grave of the town founder, dragon sculptures, royal cenotaphs and the Kolaba Fort. Tickets priced at Rs 1,840 per person (including the cost of the ferry, bus and boat ride) are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, February 19 at 6.30 am.

Where: The trip will begin at the Gateway of India.

FOOD & DRINK Now We Are Gardening with Adrienne Thadani at Flyover Farm

Home gardening expert Adrienne Thadani, who runs urban farming start-up Fresh & Local, will conduct an urban gardening workshop. Tickets priced at Rs 1,000 per person are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, February 19, from 10 am to 1 pm.

Where: Flyover Farm, rooftop, Mohamedi Manzil, above Ruhani Hotel, Mohammed Ali Road, Chippi Chawl, Kalbadevi.

FOOD & DRINK The Farmers’ Market at D’Monte Park

At this weekly Sunday bazaar, visitors can stock up on organic vegetables, fruit and lifestyle products and get a bite from stalls selling organic meals. For more information, see here.

When: Sunday, February 19, from 10 am to 3 pm.

Where: D’Monte Park, St. Andrew’s Road, off Turner Road, next to Bandra Gymkhana, Bandra (West).

FOOD & DRINK The Thane Organic Farmers Market at Billabong High International School

Women-centric rotary organisation The Inner Wheel Club of Bombay West and city-based non-profit Sanctuary for Health and Reconnection to Animals and Nature (SHARAN), which organise the weekly Juhu Organic Farmers Market, have launched a Thane chapter. Like the Juhu edition, the dairy- and sugar-free bazaar in Thane is held every Sunday. Attendees can pick up fresh seasonal produce and dry ingredients sourced from farmers across Maharashtra and Karnataka. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, February 19, from 10 am to 2 pm.

Where: Billabong High International School, Main Road No.27, Wagle Industrial Estate, Thane.

FOOD & DRINK The Juhu Organic Farmers Market at Pushpa Narsee Park

At this market, held every Sunday, attendees can pick up fresh seasonal produce and dry ingredients sourced from farmers across Maharashtra and Karnataka. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, February 19, from 10.30 am to 1 pm.

Where: Pushpa Narsee Park, 15 Vaikunthlal Mehta Road, Nehru Nagar, Juhu.

TALKS Chai and Why? at DG Ruparel College

Vivek Polshettiwar, a researcher in the department of chemical sciences at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, will talk about the science behind global warming and whether nanotechnology can be used to mitigate its effects. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, February 19 at 11 am.

Where: D. G. Ruparel College, Room 2 – Science, Senapati Bapat Marg, Matunga (West). Tel: 98768 04720.

FOOD & DRINK WWH Tribal Lunch in Aarey Milk Colony

We Will Help (WWH) Charitable Foundation, an NGO that works with the underprivileged, will organise a lunch cooked by tribal women residing in Aarey Milk Colony. Guests can watch them prepare the meal and then partake in a buffet, which will feature staples such as bhakri, dal, chicken curry, a dry vegetable and rice kheer. In addition to having lunch, attendees can shop for fruits, veggies and handicrafts at a mini flea market, take a guided tour of the farms and participate in a Warli painting workshop. Call 98338 94438 or 98202 24450 to buy tickets, priced at Rs 325 per person (Rs275 for children below the age of 12).

When: Sunday, February 19 at 11.30 am.

Where: Aarey Milk Colony, Khambacha Pada, Unit 25, behind Aarey picnic spot, near Laxmi Studio, Shivaji Nagar, Goregaon (East). Tel: 98202 24450.

FILM 2001: A Space Odyssey at Matterden at Deepak Cinema

Stanley Kubrick’s classic science fiction film 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) will be screened. Tickets priced at Rs 100 per person are being sold on Instamojo.com.

When: Sunday, February 19 at 11.45 am.

Where: Matterden, Deepak Cinema, 38 N. M. Joshi Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 2492 3396.

STORYTELLING Jashn-e-Qalam at Somaiya Centre for Lifelong Learning

Theatre performers Shashwita Sharma and K. C. Shankar will narrate stories by Hindi writer Rajendra Yadav. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, February 19 at noon.

Where: Somaiya Centre for Lifelong Learning, Somaiya Bhavan, above Kitab Khana, Flora Fountain. Tel: 70459 32204.

FOOD & DRINK The Grande Royal Lunch at Flavour Diaries

Home cook Anuradha Joshi Medhora, who runs catering service Charoli that offers the cuisine of the Malwa plateau, will serve a meal called The Grande Royal Lunch featuring taaze masale ka maans (mutton); mutton koftas; murgh ka soola (spicy chicken); bhari hui mirch (stuffed chillis); kaleji ka raita (liver raita); maans ka zarda pulao (mutton pulao); and gajar halwa. The meal is priced at Rs 2,600 per person (which entitles attendees to two glasses of wine or craft beer). To reserve a spot, call 98335 49949 or email charolifoods@gmail.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, February 19 at 1 pm.

Where: Flavour Diaries, Third Floor, above Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, Fifth Road, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 98201 43404.

THEATRE Amadeus at the NCPA Godrej Dance Theatre

A National Theatre Live screening of Michael Longhurst’s production of Peter Shaffer’s play Amadeus, which British newspaper The Guardian described as “an epic piece of music-theatre”. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, February 19 at 2 pm and 6 pm and Monday, February 20 and Tuesday, February 21 at 6 pm.

Where: Godrej Dance Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

FOOD & DRINK The Wholesome Kitchen High Tea by Pooja Dhingra at Le15 Cafe

At this high tea, Pooja Dhingra, chef and founder of the Le15 Patisserie chain and Le15 Cafe in Colaba, will serve a selection of dishes from her soon-to-be-launched recipe book The Wholesome Kitchen. The menu will include watermelon feta salad; curry leaf and almond pesto with crackers; chocolate chip cookies; carrot cake; chocolate apricot bars; and lemon loaf. The event will end with a book signing by Dhingra and nutritionist Viddhi Dhingra who has contributed to the book. Tickets priced at Rs 1,321 per person (including taxes and a copy of the book, priced in stores at Rs 799) are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, February 19 at 5 pm.

Where: Le15 Cafe, Ground Floor, Lansdowne House Building, M. B. Marg, opposite Ling’s Pavilion, behind Regal Cinema, below Abode, Colaba. Tel: 97693 41994.

THEATRE Blank Page at Sitara Studio

Actors recite contemporary poetry in Hindi, English, Marathi and Kashmiri and enact movements inspired by the words in this performance directed by Sunil Shanbag and produced by city theatre group Tamaasha Theatre. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. Blank Page will be followed by two Marathi performances, Dashanan and Khairlanji Episode Two (see below).

When: Sunday, February 19 at 6 pm.

Where: Sitara Studio, National Engineering Compound, Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg, near Congress Bhavan, opposite Indiabulls Finance Centre, Dadar (West). Tel: 022 2422 1666.

THEATRE Stand-up: A Serious Play about Comedy at The Bombay Canteen

In this play directed by Akarsh Khurana, five amateur comics meet their mentor to gear up for an open mic event that could launch their careers. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, February 19 at 6 pm.

Where: The Bombay Canteen, Process House, Kamala Mills, near Radio Mirchi, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 4966 6666.

THEATRE Ek Haseena Paanch Deewane at Pitaara – The Art Box

In Hindi play Ek Haseena Paanch Deewane, directed by Mukesh Manas and based on a story by writer Harishankar Parsai, actor Nalneesh Neel narrates a story about a young girl who, influenced by five individuals, comes into her own. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, February 19 at 7 pm.

Where: Pitaara – The Art Box, Yashwant Nagar, Road No.2, Goregaon (West). Tel: 98203 93001.

COMEDY Hamster Comedy Open Mic 3 at OF10

Stand-up comics Rohan Desai, Anirban Dasgupta, Sumukhi Suresh, Bhavish Ailani and Nishant Tanwar, who are all from Mumbai, will test out new material at this gig. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, February 19 at 7.30 pm.

Where: OF10, Prudential, Ground Floor, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. Tel: 99202 90368.

THEATRE Dashanan and Khairlanji Episode Two at Sitara Studio

Two Marathi performances, produced by city theatre group Tamaasha Theatre, will follow Blank Page (see above). Directed by Suyog Deshpande, written by Pradeep Vaiddya and performed by Harish Kulkarni, Dashanan is about Ravana’s humane side. In Khairlanji Episode Two, writer, director and actor Sumedhkumar Ingle will perform a Marathi monologue as Bhaiyyalal Bhotmange, the sole survivor of the Khairlanji massacre. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, February 19 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Sitara Studio, National Engineering Compound, Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg, near Congress Bhavan, opposite Indiabulls Finance Centre, Dadar (West). Tel: 022 2422 1666.

COMEDY Back to the 90s at The Cuckoo Club

Mumbai comedians Anand Reghu, Rohini Ramanathan and Punit Pania will each present a set. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, February 19 at 9 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Tel: 96199 62969.

ONGOING ART Possible Futures by Marie Velardi at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Swiss artist Marie Velardi’s show, which has been organised by the Swiss Arts Council and the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, features the “Book of Possible Futures”, a series of watercolour drawings and texts drawn from conversations between the artist and women about their hopes for the future. For more information, see the Facebook event page. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13.

When: Until Tuesday, February 28. Open Thursday to Tuesday, from 10 am to 5.30 pm; Wednesday, closed.

Where: Special Projects Space, Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

PHOTOGRAPHY Suitcase Museum at the Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum

The exhibition is a set of 44 ‘objects’ or black and white images by photographer Dayanita Singh from her 2015 book Museum of Chance. For details, see here. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13.

When: Until Tuesday, February 21. Open Thursday to Tuesday, from 10 am to 5.30 pm; Wednesday, closed.

Where: Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

MUSEUM EXHIBITION Shakespeare’s First Folio at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya

The First Folio, a volume of the collected plays of Shakespeare that was published in 1623, will be on display. The folio is on loan from the British Library and belonged to the collection of King George III. For more information, see here.

When: Until Wednesday, March 8. Open daily, from 10.15 am to 6 pm.

Where: Curator’s Gallery, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2284 4484.

PHOTOGRAPHY Kanu’s Gandhi at the Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation

Curated by Delhi photographers Prashant Panjiar and Sanjeev Saith, this show is an exhibition of photographs of Gandhi taken by his grand-nephew Kanu Gandhi. For details, see here.

When: Until Sunday, February 26. Open daily, from 10.15 am to 6 pm.

Where: Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Second Floor, East Wing, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2202 9613.

ART Approaching Land at Akara Art

Curated by Girish Shahane, this exhibition includes paintings by Indian modern artists such as Akbar Padamsee, Badri Narayan, M. F. Husain, S. H. Raza and Laxman Shrestha and contemporary artists such as Bharti Kher, Gigi Scaria, Gargi Raina and Jyothi Basu. For more information, see here.

When: Until Friday, February 24. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6.30 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Akara Art, 4/5, Churchill Chambers, 32 Mereweather Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 5550.

ART Garima Gupta at Clark House Initiative

City-residing artist Garima Gupta is exhibiting a set of drawings, titled Minutes of the Meeting, which have been inspired by her visit to the rainforest in Papua New Guinea. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Wednesday, March 8. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Clark House Initiative, Ground Floor, Clark House, 8 Nathalal Parekh Marg (Old Wodehouse Road), opposite the Sahakari Bhandar, near Woodside Inn, Colaba. Tel: 98202 13816.

ART Gieve Patel at Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke

Mumbai-based artist Gieve Patel’s new solo show Footboard Rider is a set of paintings that captures “the marginal, vulnerable or extreme figure”. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, March 18. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke, 2 Sunny House, 16/18 Mereweather Road, behind Taj Mahal Hotel, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 3030.

ART Goutam Ghosh at Project 88

A show of mixed media works titled bootstrapping by Santiniketan-based artist Goutam Ghosh. For more information, see here.

When: Until Tuesday, February 28. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Project 88, BMP Building, Narayan A. Sawant Marg, near Colaba Fire Station, Colaba. Tel: 022 2281 0066.

ART Group 1890: India’s Indigenous Modernism at DAG Modern

This exhibition examines the rise and subsequent disbandment of short-lived Indian modern artist collective Group 1890 and brings together the work of members such as J. Swaminathan, Gulammohammed Sheikh, Jeram Patel and Himmat Shah who went on to have successful careers. For more information, see here.

When: Until Wednesday, March 15. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: DAG Modern, 58 V. B. Gandhi Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort. Tel: 022 4922 2700.

ART Kausik Mukhopadhyay at Chatterjee and Lal

City-based artist Kausik Mukhopadhyay’s show Squeeze Lime in Your Eye is a set of mechanical sculptures made from items he was gifted. For details, see here.

When: Until Saturday, February 25. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Chatterjee & Lal, 01/18, Kamal Mansion, First Floor, same entrance as Hotel White Pearl, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 3787.

ART Manisha Parekh at Jhaveri Contemporary

An exhibition of abstract works in various media titled Line of Light by Delhi-based artist Manisha Parekh. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, March 4. Open Tuesday to Saturday, 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Jhaveri Contemporary, 2, Krishna Niwas, 58A Walkeshwar Road. Tel: 022 2369 3639.

ART Princess Pea at Sakshi Gallery

The anonymous Delhi-based artist who is known by her giant mask-wearing alter ego Princess Pea is exhibiting a show of works titled Sunrise Ceremonies. The works are images of Princess Pea in various everyday situations. For details, see here.

When: Until Thursday, February 23. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Sakshi, 6/19, Second Floor, Grants Building, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 6610 3424.

ART Sonia Khurana at Chemould Prescott Road

Delhi-based artist Sonia Khurana’s solo show Fold/Unfold is a set of prints and video works which “include the voice, twinning, fictions of sameness and the relation of dereliction to life, foregrounding the hidden but sensed weight of the trauma of psychological dereliction”. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, February 25. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Chemould Prescott Road, Queens Mansion, Third Floor, G. Talwatkar Marg, near Cathedral School, Fort. Tel: 022 2200 0211.

ART Tanmoy Samanta at Tarq

A show of mixed media works titled Portraits in Time by Delhi-based artist Tanmoy Samanta. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, February 25. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Tarq, F35/36, Dhanraj Mahal, Apollo Bunder, Colaba. Tel: 022 6615 0424.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.