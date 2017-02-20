Tamil politics

The last resort: Several changes in government have involved a swish getaway for legislators

Never mind the anti-defection law, if you want to keep your flock together, lock them up in gilded cages.

TN_RP

Going by the last few weeks, it would seem that politics has a new address in India. The dust of the streets, the hard benches of the Vidhan Sabha have been eschewed. These days, the action has shifted to sprawling mansions, surrounded by backwaters on three sides or forests where the rhino roams. Political dramas, reaching a certain crisis point, evidently have to move to more scenic locales. It’s politics of the last resort, if you will.

Earlier this month, VK Sasikala, making a bid for the post of chief minister in Tamil Nadu, bundled off more than 100 legislators from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam to the Golden Bay resort. Far from the madding crowds of Chennai, the members of the legislative assembly were treated to some much needed rest and recreation, kept away from cell phones, internet, television and the lures of rival parties.

But there is no pleasing the legislators. Three of them managed to pull off daring escapes, disguised as joggers and gardeners, and claimed their party colleagues were being held hostage in a gilded cage. Even after controls were relaxed, however, many of the hostages chose to stay on at Golden Bay. How they spent their time there is not known. But since they left, the resort has closed for “maintenance work”.

Cut to Nagaland, where Chief Minister TR Zeliang, from the Nagaland People’s Front, was under fire for trying to introduce reservation for women in urban local bodies. On Saturday, 49 legislators from the ruling party decamped to a resort in Kaziranga, in Assam, where they awaited Zeliang’s resignation, which finally came on Sunday. Incidentally, Kaziranga was also crucial to the last change of guard in Nagaland. In 2014, when Zeliang was poised to take over as chief minister but then challenged by a rival candidate, his supporters had fled there as well.

A rich history

In fact, resorts have a special place in India’s political tradition. It started in the 1980s, as the Congress system crumbled and other parties grew powerful in the states, giving rise to furious wheeling dealing in the legislatures.

In Andhra Pradesh, the power struggles of NT Rama Rao’s Telugu Desam Party were often played out in luxury hotels. First, in 1984, when Rao’s protege switched to the Congress and chose to challenge him. NTR, as the film star-turned-politician was popularly called, hid the legislators who supported them in a studio in Chennai before packing them off to Delhi.

But political proteges would be NTR’s nemesis. In 1995, his son-in-law and old party faithful, Chandrababu Naidu, staged a coup by squirrelling away 125 legislators at the Viceroy Hotel in Hyderabad. When NTR came to retrieve them, he was met with chappals and insults.

Resort politics spread like contagion in the south, and Karnataka fell next. In 1990, Congress Chief Minister Veerendra Patil was summarily sacked by Rajiv Gandhi, apparently for failing to control communal riots in the state. His agriculture minister S Bangarappa became chief minister after having gathered Congress legislators at a resort. Two years later, his own downfall would be plotted in another resort.

In the 2000s, chief ministers changed several times in between elections in Karnataka, and almost every occasion involved a swanky getaway. In 2006, HD Kumaraswamy brought down the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition and then spirited his supporters away. Later, BS Yeddyurappa of the Bharatiya Janata Party, forced to step down as chief minister after being charged with corruption, shipped off 60 legislators to a resort to ensure they voted for his chosen successor, Sadanand Gowda.

Karnataka even became a destination for resort politics, and in 2002, the Congress’s Vilasrao Deshmukh packed off 40 members of the Maharashtra legislative assembly to the Golden Palms Resort and Spa near Bangalore. Reports from the time speak of disgruntled legislators descending from a hi-tech bus and hissing at the hotel staff to carry their luggage. A few claimed to be there on a holiday. But local Congressmen said they feared the legislators would run away when the bus stopped mid-journey because some of the travelling luminaries wanted a wash.

Things looked up for the Congressmen herded into Golden Palms, however, and it was not long before they were going on sightseeing trips to Mysore and the Nandi Hills, among other places.

Tough love

Not surprisingly it was a Congress government, led by Rajiv Gandhi, which passed the anti-defection law in 1985. The law, which was expected to take care of party members who strayed, mandated that legislators could be disqualified if they voluntarily joined another party or voted against the party whip.

In practice, politicians across states have merrily switched allegiances. In West Bengal, former Congress legislators migrated to the Trinamool Congress, which has established a fiefdom in the state. In Assam, Congress minister Himanta Biswa Sarma crossed over to the BJP just before the assembly elections last year. Indeed, defections between the Congress and BJP are legion, especially when elections approach.

Clearly, there is no depending on a law. Party leaders, quite sensibly, have preferred to arrange tasteful political retreats to keep their flocks together. Nothing says tough love like a herbal massage or a water gliding session.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BULLETIN BY 

In a first, some of the finest Indian theatre can now be seen on your screen

A new cinematic production brings to life thought-provoking plays as digital video.

Though we are a country besotted with cinema, theatre remains an original source of provocative stories, great actors, and the many deeply rooted traditions of the dramatic arts across India. CinePlay is a new, ambitious experiment to bring the two forms together.

These plays, ‘filmed’ as digital video, span classic drama genre as well as more experimental dark comedy and are available on Hotstar premium, as part of Hotstar’s Originals bouquet. “We love breaking norms. And CinePlay is an example of us serving our consumer’s multi-dimensional personality and trusting them to enjoy better stories, those that not only entertain but also tease the mind”, says Ajit Mohan, CEO, Hotstar.

The first collection of CinePlays feature stories from leading playwrights, like Vijay Tendulkar, Mahesh Dattani, Badal Sircar amongst others and directed by film directors like Santosh Sivan and Nagesh Kukunoor. They also star some of the most prolific names of the film and theatre world like Nandita Das, Shreyas Talpade, Saurabh Shukla, Mohan Agashe and Lillete Dubey.

The idea was conceptualised by Subodh Maskara and Nandita Das, the actor and director who had early experience with street theatre. “The conversation began with Subodh and me thinking how can we make theatre accessible to a lot more people” says Nandita Das. The philosophy is that ‘filmed’ theatre is a new form, not a replacement, and has the potential to reach millions instead of thousands of people. Hotstar takes the reach of these plays to theatre lovers across the country and also to newer audiences who may never have had access to quality theatre.

“CinePlay is merging the language of theatre and the language of cinema to create a third unique language” says Subodh. The technique for ‘filming’ plays has evolved after many iterations. Each play is shot over several days in a studio with multiple takes, and many angles just like cinema. Cinematic techniques such as light and sound effects are also used to enhance the drama. Since it combines the intimacy of theatre with the format of cinema, actors and directors have also had to adapt. “It was quite intimidating. Suddenly you have to take something that already exists, put some more creativity into it, some more of your own style, your own vision and not lose the essence” says Ritesh Menon who directed ‘Between the Lines’. Written by Nandita Das, the play is set in contemporary urban India with a lawyer couple as its protagonists. The couple ends up arguing on opposite sides of a criminal trial and the play delves into the tension it brings to their personal and professional lives.

Play

The actors too adapted their performance from the demands of the theatre to the requirements of a studio. While in the theatre, performers have to project their voice to reach a thousand odd members in the live audience, they now had the flexibility of being more understated. Namit Das, a popular television actor, who acts in the CinePlay ‘Bombay Talkies’ says, “It’s actually a film but yet we keep the characteristics of the play alive. For the camera, I can say, I need to tone down a lot.” Vickram Kapadia’s ‘Bombay Talkies’ takes the audience on a roller coaster ride of emotions as seven personal stories unravel through powerful monologues, touching poignant themes such as child abuse, ridicule from a spouse, sacrifice, disillusionment and regret.

The new format also brought many new opportunities. In the play “Sometimes”, a dark comedy about three stressful days in a young urban professional’s life, the entire stage was designed to resemble a clock. The director Akarsh Khurana, was able to effectively recreate the same effect with light and sound design, and enhance it for on-screen viewers. In another comedy “The Job”, presented earlier in theatre as “The Interview”, viewers get to intimately observe, as the camera zooms in, the sinister expressions of the interviewers of a young man interviewing for a coveted job.

Besides the advantages of cinematic techniques, many of the artists also believe it will add to the longevity of plays and breathe new life into theatre as a medium. Adhir Bhat, the writer of ‘Sometimes’ says, “You make something and do a certain amount of shows and after that it phases out, but with this it can remain there.”

This should be welcome news, even for traditionalists, because unlike mainstream media, theatre speaks in and for alternative voices. Many of the plays in the collection are by Vijay Tendulkar, the man whose ability to speak truth to power and society is something a whole generation of Indians have not had a chance to experience. That alone should be reason enough to cheer for the whole project.

Play

Hotstar, India’s largest premium streaming platform, stands out with its Originals bouquet bringing completely new formats and stories, such as these plays, to its viewers. Twenty timeless stories from theatre will be available to its subscribers. Five CinePlays, “Between the lines”, “The Job”, “Sometimes”, “Bombay Talkies” and “Typecast”, are already available and a new one will release every week starting March. To watch these on Hotstar Premium, click here.

This article was produced on behalf of Hotstar by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.