Climate watch

Focus on temperature ignores other ways to take the pulse of the planet

We need international agreement on a set of Earth's 'vital signs' and how to measure them.

via YouTube

At the recent launch of his book on climate change, Prince Charles observed that:

We might also be more inclined to think about the longer term if we were more aware of what is happening around us. Perhaps daily weather forecasts could include a few basic facts about the Earth’s vital signs, or details of where climate change is increasing the likelihood of damaging weather?

Using a few “vital signs” to raise public awareness of the planet’s state of health is a good suggestion. These signs could provide people with a meaningful description of the climatic changes that are underway. They could also provide a common basis for international responses to climate change. The recent Paris Agreement, for example, commits governments to come together every five years to review their pledges to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It would be helpful if they shared common perceptions of what is happening in the climate system.

Temperature isn’t the whole story

At present, we have only one vital sign: global surface temperature. Its rise is driven primarily by the elevated concentration of atmospheric carbon dioxide, and it is widely used as a measure of the size of the problem the world is facing. Temperature goals have been used to coordinate the preparations of scientists and diplomats for many international negotiations, and the now famous 1.5℃ and 2℃ goals framed the groundbreaking agreement reached in Paris.

The world is now focused on reducing emissions and on coping with the changes that are already occurring. But global surface temperature by itself will not serve as well in this second phase as it doesn’t describe all that happens in the climate system.

Of the additional heat trapped by elevated greenhouse gas concentrations, more than 90% goes into the ocean. The total heat content of the ocean, from the surface to depth, is thus a more fundamental measure of climate change. The additional heat also causes ice to melt, meaning the states of glaciers, ice sheets and sea ice are useful measures of change, but they are not related to global surface temperature in a simple way. Meanwhile any assessment of how global warming will actually affect people’s lives requires measures of local and regional change.

We therefore need a richer picture of the climate’s behaviour, conveyed by a basket of indicators. The situation is no different to medicine, central banking or any other issue where people must diagnose systems of great complexity in order to understand what is at stake and to make decisions. Some might say following more than one indicator at a time could be confusing. Yet a doctor starts every appointment by checking many different vital signs – blood pressure, weight, heart rate, cholesterol and so on. We know that body temperature alone doesn’t tell us all we need to know about our health.

Putting all the data to work

Today’s satellites and observational networks are ready to support the creation of vital signs. They keep track of the frequency and severity of extreme weather events around the world. Land surface temperature and rainfall have been recorded routinely since the 19th century and now satellites give us the global picture.

Satellite instruments also measure changes in the Arctic and Antarctic and monitor global sea level with exquisite precision. A worldwide network of observatories is collecting measurements of atmospheric carbon dioxide and hundreds of other greenhouse gases.

For vital signs to be used internationally as a common benchmark, we’ll need global agreement on who generates, certifies, and sponsors them. This may take some time given there exists a constellation of observing groups and supporting agencies for each potentially relevant dataset. For example, sea surface temperature is monitored by ships and satellites from many different countries, and an international collaboration provides a network of nearly 4,000 underwater robotic floats that measure the heat content of the upper ocean and increasingly the deeper ocean too.

The argo ocean monitoring system. About 800 new floats are deployed each year. Argo.ucsd.edu
The argo ocean monitoring system. About 800 new floats are deployed each year. Argo.ucsd.edu

Several UN and other international agencies, including the WMO, IPCC and the UN’s climate secretariat, are working to define by the end of 2017 a small number of vital signs – maybe five or six – that will give a better overall description of climate change.

Planetary vital signs, by conveying common perceptions of climate change, could help international leaders agree on coordinated, global actions. They could alert people to the risks of climate change and move local leaders to play their part. And they would let voters see how their leaders are protecting them from climate risks.

But to make it all work, the planet’s vital signs will need to become as familiar as the weather report.

Emily Shuckburgh, Deputy Head of Polar Oceans, British Antarctic Survey, and Fellow, University of Cambridge; Charles Kennel, Director and Distinguished Professor Emeritus at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, University of California, San Diego; Chris Rapley, Professor of Climate Science, UCL; David Victor, Professor of International Relations, University of California, San Diego and Stephen Briggs, Senior Adviser, Earth Observation, European Space Agency, and Fellow, UCL.

This article first appeared on The Conversation.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Five memes that explain why you need a toothpaste for your payday

That payday smile won’t shine itself.

publicdomainpictures.net

At the end of the month, every salaried professional experiences a wide range of feelings. First, there’s extreme possessiveness - after spending several days trying to live off whatever little is left from paying bills and all those shopping binges, you’re understandably cranky and unwilling to part with the cash you have.

Giphy
Giphy

Then the week of payday arrives and you can finally breathe a sigh of relief again. As the glorious day comes closer, you can’t contain your excitement.

Giphy
Giphy

And then payday dawns and the world gets to behold an interesting phenomenon - your payday-wala smile. It is instantly recognizable as something different and special - it stretches across your face, from ear to ear and is mirrored on the faces of your colleagues. Soon the excitement wears off and you are at complete peace. You have worked hard, you’ve earned your keep, you are in Zen mode.

Giphy
Giphy

But is there a way to make payday even happier? And make your payday smile last even longer? You may be astonished to learn there is. A way that will make you so much happier – your smile will gradually consume most of your face and need extra grooming. In fact, you might have to consider getting a special toothpaste, the Happier Toothpaste to care for the smile you have on that happier payday.

So how can you get more salary in-hand on your payday? Simple – invest in Equity Linked Savings Schemes or ELSS. These are open-ended equity Mutual Funds, with a 3 year lock-in period, that not only help you save tax but also have potential for wealth creation.

Giphy
Giphy

The icing on the cake is that the dividends from these funds are also tax free. So ELSS means more salary in-hand for you today, more potential growth for you tomorrow! To know more about ELSS and to get your own Happier Toothpaste, click here.

Statutory Details: Axis Mutual Fund has been established as a Trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, sponsored by Axis Bank Ltd. (liability restricted to Rs. 1 Lakh). Trustee: Axis Mutual Fund Trustee Ltd. Investment Manager: Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd. (the AMC). Risk Factors:Axis Bank Ltd. is not liable or responsible for any loss or shortfall resulting from the operation of the scheme.

Mutual Fund Investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Axis Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.