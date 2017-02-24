Opening this week

Film review: ‘Lion’ roars on the strength of the brilliant Sunny Pawar and an incredible story

Separated from his family and adopted by an Australian couple as a child, Saroo Brierley made his way back home with the help of Google Earth.

The Weinstein Company

Lost at the age of five, adopted by an Australian family, and back home 25 years later with the help of Google Earth – the facts of Saroo Brierley’s life are the stuff of Oscar-nominated fiction.

Lion, the feature debut of Australian television director Garth Davis, is based on Brierley’s deeply affecting 2013 memoir A Long Way Home. Brierley writes about growing up dirt-poor in a slum near Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh, being separated from his older brother Guddu, landing up in Kolkata in 1987 and wandering the city’s streets before being taken to a children’s home. Brierely was adopted after a few months by an Australian family from Tasmania. Twenty five years later, he retraced his steps through the Google Earth programme and returned home to visit his mother.

Lion follows the memoir’s double-weave of Saroo’s past and present. Brierley’s head is bursting with vivid images of his childhood and the Kolkata streets, on which lurk angels and human vultures. “If you survive, you learn to trust your instincts,” Brierley writes. Davis beautifully films this observation by regarding the first 52-odd minutes through the preternaturally wise and curious eyes of debutant actor Sunny Pawar. Born to face the camera but seemingly unaware of its presence, the tousle-haired Pawar is a find. The diminutive boy in his extra-large shirt and short pants delivers the film’s strongest and most memorable performance, matching wits with the estimable Nicole Kidman and overshadowing Dev Patel as his adult self.

Play
Lion.

In Lion, Patel sheds his tendency to play his characters broadly. But Pawar easily eclipses his efforts. As the young Saroo relies on his intelligence and instincts to survive the streets and overcome the loss of his mother Kamla (Priyanka Bose), Pawar proves that he is a natural.

Although Saroo’s plight ends with adoption by Sue (Kidman) and John (David Wenham), he never forgets Kamla and Guddu (Abhishek Bharate). The arrival of a second adopted brother also from India, Mantosh (Divian Ladwa), completes the Brierley family unit, but a Proustian moment involving a jalebi reminds Saroo of the past he cannot leave behind. The discovery of Google Earth consumes the young man, and he obsessively tries to retrace his journey, imperiling his relationship with his girlfriend Lucy (Rooney Mara).

Lion’s impact is inversely proportionate to Saroo’s age. The second half is altogether weaker and rushed, with numerous montages of Dev Patel working far too hard to earn his Oscar nomination in the supporting actor category.

To inject further drama into the necessarily passive nature of Saroo’s computer-aided quest, screenwriter Luke Davies broadens the story to explore Saroo’s relationship with Mantosh and Lucy. Saroo’s emotional journey is marked through melodramatic flashbacks and visions of Guddu. As Saroo stares at his computer screen, Davies and Davis underscore his anguish and dilute the impact of some of the film’s most affecting moments.

Dev Patel and Priyanka Bose in Lion. Courtesy The Weinstein Company.
Dev Patel and Priyanka Bose in Lion. Courtesy The Weinstein Company.

Among the noteworthy cameos is Deepti Naval as Sood, the woman who arranges the adoption and rewrites Saroo’s destiny. In real life, Saroo tracked down Sood, who was by then in her eighties, after returning to India, but the encounter has been excised from Lion. What could have been the perfect coda to an unbelievable story is kept firmly on the pages of Brierley’s memoir.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

We asked them and here's the verdict: Scotch is one of the #GiftsMenLove

A handy guide to buying a gift for a guy.

Pexels

Valentine’s day is around the corner so men and women everywhere are racking their brains for the perfect present. Buying a gift for men though can be a stressful experience. Be it a birthday, celebration or personal milestone, many men and women find it difficult to figure out what their male friends or significant others want. That’s why TVF decided to perform a public service and ask the guys directly what they loved. So, the next time you’re running around to buy a gift for a man, just pick something from the list below and thank us later.

Watches: A watch can complete a man’s ensemble and quickly become a talking (or bragging) point at a party. If your man loves classics, a vintage HMT (if you can find one) with a metal strap should be your brand of choice. For fun-loving guys, try a Swatch watch with a pop-coloured leather strap or even a watch with Swarovski crystal studded dials from a variety of watchmakers. Fossil’s unconventional dials will delight a creative or artistic soul. Alternatively, the G-shock collection by Casio is reasonably priced, waterproof and perfect for those who love adventure sports. If your man is a fitness enthusiast, surprise him with an excellent fitness band from GoQii.

Image Credits: Pexels
Image Credits: Pexels

Whisky: A well stocked bar is every man’s pride and joy. Whisky, especially scotch is an extremely popular gift with men. It is a gift that can be displayed with pride and shared on occasions with friends and family. Scotch is any whisky (single malt or blended) that comes from Scotland, is usually aged for at least three years (often more) and distilled twice. Each region in Scotland produces whisky with a distinct flavor. Spirits from Islay, like Laphroaig, tend to have a strong peat flavor while single malts from Speyside tend to be lighter and sweeter. Connoisseurs will sing praises of the golden colour of blends like Johnny Walker or Black and White, and the smoky taste of Scotch whiskies like Black Dog. If your partner is truly mad about malts, go the whole hog and surprise him with a malt tour in Scotland - the ultimate whisky experience.

Image Credit: Pexels
Image Credit: Pexels

Jackets: For a more personal touch, a jacket can be quite an apt gift. A romantic-at-heart will love a traditional bandhgala while bike enthusiasts swear by their weather-worn leather jackets. Blazers are great day-to-night apparel, looking perfectly at home in the office or in a bar. You’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to brands and designers: high street labels like Blackberry’s and Zara offer trendy outerwear at affordable prices. Custom made jackets like the ones from Raymond’s Made-To-Measure collection or the Bombay Shirt Company are also a great option, if you really want to get creative with the design.

Sunglasses: If your friend is a globetrotter, a smart pair of shades will delight him like nothing else. Whether he is sunbathing in the Maldives, chasing zebras in Tanzania or skiing in Courchevel, this travel accessory adds an instant glam quotient to almost every type of holiday. Recent sunglass trends have been a major throwback to retro shapes inspired from Hollywood films like Tom Cruise’s aviators from Top Gun, Steve McQueen’s Persols from The Thomas Crown Affair or the wayfarers sported by the lead actors in The Blues Brothers. You’ll find many variations at high street brands like H&M and Diesel but if you can stretch the budget, pick up a good quality pair from Burberry or Louis Vuitton. Better yet, buy a unisex design that you can borrow when your heart desires!

Image Credits: Pexels
Image Credits: Pexels

Headphones: Most guys love their music, whether their choice of genre is soft rock, hard metal or folk fusion. So, it makes sense that headphones are on the list of the most popular gifts loved by men. Make sure you know what you’re looking for when it comes to buying headphones. For style combined with comfort, Skull Candy headphones come in a fun palette of colours. For amazing sound quality and pumping bass, you can opt for Shure or Sennheiser; they may look basic but deliver on their audio capabilities. Audio-Technica headphones are also gaining a cult following among audiophiles for their excellent sound clarity. If your man listens to music while working out, get the Jabra Sports in-ear headphones which are made for the gym. Though it feels pragmatic, this gift will be treasured by all music lovers.

So, take a pick from this list and the guy you gift will be indebted to you for life! For more great gifting ideas, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of LiveInStyle and not by the Scroll editorial team.