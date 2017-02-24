political churn

After BJP makes a mark in Odisha's local bodies, can state elections be far behind?

The saffron party hopes to unseat Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal in 2019.

BJP/via Facebook

Soon after the Bharatiya Janata Party registered an emphatic victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, its strategists started working on expanding the party’s footprint ahead of the next general elections in 2019.

Since the BJP had made the highest gains in its strongholds in northern India, strategists identified the states where the saffron party did not have a substantial presence but had potential to take root.

The first tangible gains of this strategy came last year, when the saffron party dethroned the Congress and formed a government in Assam for the first time while also making made inroads in Kerala, where it won its first seat, and West Bengal, where it won three seats.

Now, the BJP is eyeing another virgin territory.

After its exceptional performance in the just-concluded panchayat elections in Odisha, in which it is set to become the primary Opposition party, the party believes it is ready to take on Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal, which has dominated the state for 17 years. After polling in the local body elections concluded on Tuesday, the BJP had increased its tally manifold, winning 306 of 853 Zilla Parishad seats this year, up from 36 in 2012.

The Biju Janata Dal’s tally, meanwhile, fell from 651 in 2012 to 460, while the Congress came a distant third, with 66 seats. By reducing the Congress to a bit player, the BJP has laid the ground for a tough contest in 2019 in Odisha, where Lok Sabha and Assembly elections will be held simultaneously.

Panicked parties

Predictably, the results have set alarm bells ringing in the Biju Janata Dal and the Congress. “Local elections are usually won by the party in power…the fact that the BJP has made such major gains is undoubtedly a matter of concern for us,” said a Congress office bearer.

Biju Janata Dal leaders, although rattled, put on a brave face, claiming that these elections had no bearing on the Lok Sabha and state polls. “In 2007, the Congress made big gains in the panchayat elections but we swept the polls two years later,” said a senior party leader.

Congress leaders maintained that the infighting in the party’s Odisha unit – where all 16 legislators had revolted against state party chief Prasad Harichandan in October – and shortage of funds were the main reasons for their poor performance. They grudgingly admitted that the Congress, which is the chief Opposition party in the state Assembly since 2000, did not take these elections seriously while the BJP’s well-oiled party machinery ran an efficient campaign.

Mission Odisha

The saffron party had started strengthening its party organisation here soon after the 2014 elections. It drew up an exhaustive schedule of programmes, attended by senior leaders, thus ensuring that even a minor rally was converted into a major event. In the process, the lotus – the party’s election symbol – can be found all over the state, including in the hinterlands.

The BJP owes it success in the panchayat polls to its state unit, which managed to identify and articulate the grievances of the people. It also successfully challenged Patnaik’s stamp over the various welfare schemes in the state – something that has helped him come to power every election since 2000 – by showing the electorate that many of these were actually funded by the Centre.

The BJP first found a footing in Odisha in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, when its vote share in the state went up to 21%, just short of Congress’ 26%, and has worked assiduously since to build on these gains.

Union Minister of State Dharmendra Pradhan, who is from Odisha, ensured that the state unit used every opportunity to take on the Patnaik government, successfully projecting itself as an alternate to the Biju Janata Dal. The party also owes its success to Narendra Modi’s popularity – the prime minister has made frequent visits to the state since he came to power – and the painstaking efforts made by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in Adivasi belts to polarise voters on religious lines.

The gruesome murder of Australian Christian missionary Graham Staines in 1999 by a Bajrang Dal activist and the controversy over conversions in Kandhamal are two instances of how the RSS and its affiliate organisations have used the religion card to help BJP establish itself as a key player in a state where it never had any presence.

There is no doubt that the recent local polls are a wake-up call for the Biju Janata Dal, which was clearly complacent about them. While the BJP parachuted its Central leaders for campaigns, Patnaik visited the districts much before the polls, leaving it to the MLAs to campaign in their respective areas. This turned out to be an unwise decision as the anti-incumbency sentiment against the party’s legislators led to the Biju Janata Dal undoing.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Some of the worst decisions made in history

From the boardroom to the battlefield, bad decisions have been a recipe for disaster

Pixabay

On New Year’s Day, 1962, Dick Rowe, the official talent scout for Decca Records, went to office, little realising that this was to become one of the most notorious days in music history. He and producer Mike Smith had to audition bands and decide if any were good enough to be signed on to the record label. At 11:00 am, either Rowe or Smith, history is not sure who, listened a group of 4 boys who had driven for over 10 hours through a snowstorm from Liverpool, play 15 songs. After a long day spent listening to other bands, the Rowe-Smith duo signed on a local group that would be more cost effective. The band they rejected went on to become one of the greatest acts in musical history – The Beatles. However, in 1962, they were allegedly dismissed with the statement “Guitar groups are on the way out”.

Source: Wikimedia Commons
Source: Wikimedia Commons

Decca’s decision is a classic example of deciding based on biases and poor information. History is full of examples of poor decisions that have had far reaching and often disastrous consequences.

In the world of business, where decisions are usually made after much analysis, bad decisions have wiped out successful giants. Take the example of Kodak – a company that made a devastating wrong decision despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary. Everyone knows that Kodak couldn’t survive as digital photography replaced film. What is so ironic that Alanis Morissette could have sung about it, is that the digital camera was first invented by an engineer at Kodak as early as 1975. In 1981, an extensive study commissioned by Kodak showed that digital was likely to replace Kodak’s film camera business in about 10 years. Astonishingly, Kodak did not use this time to capitalise on their invention of digital cameras – rather they focused on making their film cameras even better. In 1996, they released a combined camera – the Advantix, which let users preview their shots digitally to decide which ones to print. Quite understandably, no one wanted to spend on printing when they could view, store and share photos digitally. The Advantix failed, but the company’s unwillingness to shift focus to digital technology continued. Kodak went from a 90% market share in US camera sales in 1976 to less than 10% in 2012, when it filed for bankruptcy. It sold off many of its biggest businesses and patents and is now a shell of its former self.

Source: Wikimedia Commons
Source: Wikimedia Commons

Few military blunders are as monumental as Napoleon’s decision to invade Russia. The military genius had conquered most of modern day Europe. However, Britain remained out of his grasp and so, he imposed a trade blockade against the island nation. But the Russia’s Czar Alexander I refused to comply due to its effect on Russian trade. To teach the Russians a lesson, Napolean assembled his Grand Armée – one of the largest forces to ever march on war. Estimates put it between 450,000 to 680,000 soldiers. Napoleon had been so successful because his army could live off the land i.e. forage and scavenge extensively to survive. This was successful in agriculture-rich and densely populated central Europe. The vast, barren lands of Russia were a different story altogether. The Russian army kept retreating further and further inland burning crops, cities and other resources in their wake to keep these from falling into French hands. A game of cat and mouse ensued with the French losing soldiers to disease, starvation and exhaustion. The first standoff between armies was the bloody Battle of Borodino which resulted in almost 70,000 casualties. Seven days later Napoleon marched into a Moscow that was a mere shell, burned and stripped of any supplies. No Russian delegation came to formally surrender. Faced with no provisions, diminished troops and a Russian force that refused to play by the rules, Napolean began the long retreat, back to France. His miseries hadn’t ended - his troops were attacked by fresh Russian forces and had to deal with the onset of an early winter. According to some, only 22,000 French troops made it back to France after the disastrous campaign.

Source: Wikimedia Commons
Source: Wikimedia Commons

When it comes to sports, few long time Indian cricket fans can remember the AustralAsia Cup final of 1986 without wincing. The stakes were extremely high – Pakistan had never won a major cricket tournament, the atmosphere at the Sharjah stadium was electric, the India-Pakistan rivalry at its height. Pakistan had one wicket in hand, with four runs required off one ball. And then the unthinkable happened – Chetan Sharma decided to bowl a Yorker. This is an extremely difficult ball to bowl, many of the best bowlers shy away from it especially in high pressure situations. A badly timed Yorker can morph into a full toss ball that can be easily played by the batsman. For Sharma who was then just 18 years old, this was an ambitious plan that went wrong. The ball emerged as a low full toss which Miandad smashed for a six, taking Pakistan to victory. Almost 30 years later, this ball is still the first thing Chetan Sharma is asked about when anyone meets him.

So, what leads to bad decisions? While these examples show the role of personal biases, inertia, imperfect information and overconfidence, bad advice can also lead to bad decisions. One of the worst things you can do when making an important decision is to make it on instinct or merely on someone’s suggestion, without arming yourself with the right information. That’s why Aegon Life puts the power in your hands, so you have all you need when choosing something as important as life insurance. The Aegon Life portal has enough information to help someone unfamiliar with insurance become an expert. So empower yourself with information today and avoid decisions based on bad advice. For more information on the iDecide campaign, see here.

Play

This article was produced on behalf of Aegon Life by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.