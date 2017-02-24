Opinion

Is India playing hardball by bringing Taiwan into the equation with China?

Regardless of the outcome of talks, what is refreshing is the candour with which Indian diplomacy is taking on China.

MEA/Twitter

At the end of first restructured strategic dialogue this week between China and India, the irritants in this very important bilateral relationship show no sign of receding. The positions of the two nations remain exactly where they were before this round of talks. Just a few days back, China had once again vetoed a United States-sponsored resolution to designate Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar as a terrorist by the United Nations. This was the third time China was challenging India which has borne the brunt of attacks plotted and executed by Azhar’s group, based in Pakistan, including the attack on the Pathankot air force station in Punjab last year. China’s explanation for its action was that it needed “solid evidence” to back the UN’s move against Azhar and that the “conditions” have not yet been met for Beijing to back the move.

India’s response has been equally robust as it made it clear that “the extent of JeM chief Masood Azhar’s actions are ‘well documented’ and the ‘burden of proof’ is not on India”. New Delhi has also acknowledged that on India’s membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group, Beijing still remains stuck to its “view of procedures and processes”, which is different from others in the grouping. That China and India failed in resolving their differences is not surprising. What is refreshing is the candour with which Indian diplomacy is taking on China.

Enter Taiwan

As divergences grow between Asia’s two rising powers, the strategic dialogue is aimed at exchanging regional and global issues of mutual interest. But India’s attitude seems to be now undergoing a significant shift. And one of the more interesting developments on that front has been Indian attempts to bring Taiwan into the Sino-Indian equation.

A three-member women’s parliamentary delegation from Taiwan visited India last week amidst signals that the two sides might be getting serious about enhancing their bilateral engagement. The leader of the delegation, Kuan Bi-Ling, underscored that Taiwan is “totally independent”. The One-China policy, she said, “is a de facto reality...We suffered a lot because of the One-China policy. We have crafted a pragmatic approach in our diplomatic engagement with major countries, including India, despite these difficulties.” This visit was in contrast to last year when India had reportedly backtracked from sending representatives to the swearing-in ceremony of then Taiwanese president-elect Tsai Ing-wen.

China considers Taiwan as part of its mainland and opposes any diplomatic relations as well as political contacts with Taipei by countries which have diplomatic relations with it. India does not have diplomatic relations with Taiwan and also adheres to the “One-China Policy”.

China lodged a diplomatic protest with New Delhi asking it to deal “prudently” with Taipei-related issues so as to maintain sound Sino-Indian ties. Chinese state-run media was its usual bombastic self. The Global Times thundered that “by challenging China over the Taiwan question, India is playing with fire,” and laid the blame on Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen for exploiting India’s “strategic suspicions against China”.

India brushed off these protests from China, saying the trip was not a formal one. According to Indian Ministry of External Affairs, “such informal groups have visited India in the past as well for business, religious and tourism purposes. I understand that they do so to China as well. There is nothing new or unusual about such visits and political meanings should not be read into them.” But there is no doubt that India and Taiwan are giving each other another look.

Push for unification

Beijing has toughened its attitude towards Taipei, underscoring its will to leverage economic ties to push for unification. Over the years, under Chinese pressure all but a handful of countries have cut formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan. Tsai, the first woman president who had won on a strong anti-China dominance sentiment in Taiwan last year, has been categorical in asking Beijing “to face up to the reality that the Republic of China exists, and that the people of Taiwan have an unshakable faith in the democratic system”. She has floated a South-bound policy whereby Taiwan is exploring and enhancing trade and investment possibilities in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, South East and South Asian countries. India has emerged as a priority country for Taiwan. In September 2015, before she became Taiwan’s president, Tsai had spoken about the increasing importance of India in her country’s foreign policy. She had suggested that “ASEAN and India are poised to become two of the world’s largest economic bodies. Strengthening our overall relations is a natural choice for Taiwan as we diversify our economic and trade ties. In the future, we will form a new task force to actively pursue this policy objective.”

India and Taiwan share a range of mutual interests from managing the rise of the China factor to economic, and institutional collaboration. The Modi government which is reviewing its China policy may have found in Taiwan a partner as it enhances its profile in the Indo-Pacific. A robust engagement with Taipei might help India better understand Beijing’s strategic thinking. New Delhi is now seeking to conduct its China policy on strict reciprocity. It has been advising China that it ought to respect other countries’ sensitivity and sovereignty, if it wants the same for itself. Taiwan’s emergence from the backwaters of Indian foreign policy might be a sign that Indian policymakers are serious about their rhetoric.

Harsh V Pant is Distinguished Fellow at Observer Research Foundation, New Delhi and Professor of International Relations at King’s College London.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Some of the worst decisions made in history

From the boardroom to the battlefield, bad decisions have been a recipe for disaster

Pixabay

On New Year’s Day, 1962, Dick Rowe, the official talent scout for Decca Records, went to office, little realising that this was to become one of the most notorious days in music history. He and producer Mike Smith had to audition bands and decide if any were good enough to be signed on to the record label. At 11:00 am, either Rowe or Smith, history is not sure who, listened a group of 4 boys who had driven for over 10 hours through a snowstorm from Liverpool, play 15 songs. After a long day spent listening to other bands, the Rowe-Smith duo signed on a local group that would be more cost effective. The band they rejected went on to become one of the greatest acts in musical history – The Beatles. However, in 1962, they were allegedly dismissed with the statement “Guitar groups are on the way out”.

Source: Wikimedia Commons
Source: Wikimedia Commons

Decca’s decision is a classic example of deciding based on biases and poor information. History is full of examples of poor decisions that have had far reaching and often disastrous consequences.

In the world of business, where decisions are usually made after much analysis, bad decisions have wiped out successful giants. Take the example of Kodak – a company that made a devastating wrong decision despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary. Everyone knows that Kodak couldn’t survive as digital photography replaced film. What is so ironic that Alanis Morissette could have sung about it, is that the digital camera was first invented by an engineer at Kodak as early as 1975. In 1981, an extensive study commissioned by Kodak showed that digital was likely to replace Kodak’s film camera business in about 10 years. Astonishingly, Kodak did not use this time to capitalise on their invention of digital cameras – rather they focused on making their film cameras even better. In 1996, they released a combined camera – the Advantix, which let users preview their shots digitally to decide which ones to print. Quite understandably, no one wanted to spend on printing when they could view, store and share photos digitally. The Advantix failed, but the company’s unwillingness to shift focus to digital technology continued. Kodak went from a 90% market share in US camera sales in 1976 to less than 10% in 2012, when it filed for bankruptcy. It sold off many of its biggest businesses and patents and is now a shell of its former self.

Source: Wikimedia Commons
Source: Wikimedia Commons

Few military blunders are as monumental as Napoleon’s decision to invade Russia. The military genius had conquered most of modern day Europe. However, Britain remained out of his grasp and so, he imposed a trade blockade against the island nation. But the Russia’s Czar Alexander I refused to comply due to its effect on Russian trade. To teach the Russians a lesson, Napolean assembled his Grand Armée – one of the largest forces to ever march on war. Estimates put it between 450,000 to 680,000 soldiers. Napoleon had been so successful because his army could live off the land i.e. forage and scavenge extensively to survive. This was successful in agriculture-rich and densely populated central Europe. The vast, barren lands of Russia were a different story altogether. The Russian army kept retreating further and further inland burning crops, cities and other resources in their wake to keep these from falling into French hands. A game of cat and mouse ensued with the French losing soldiers to disease, starvation and exhaustion. The first standoff between armies was the bloody Battle of Borodino which resulted in almost 70,000 casualties. Seven days later Napoleon marched into a Moscow that was a mere shell, burned and stripped of any supplies. No Russian delegation came to formally surrender. Faced with no provisions, diminished troops and a Russian force that refused to play by the rules, Napolean began the long retreat, back to France. His miseries hadn’t ended - his troops were attacked by fresh Russian forces and had to deal with the onset of an early winter. According to some, only 22,000 French troops made it back to France after the disastrous campaign.

Source: Wikimedia Commons
Source: Wikimedia Commons

When it comes to sports, few long time Indian cricket fans can remember the AustralAsia Cup final of 1986 without wincing. The stakes were extremely high – Pakistan had never won a major cricket tournament, the atmosphere at the Sharjah stadium was electric, the India-Pakistan rivalry at its height. Pakistan had one wicket in hand, with four runs required off one ball. And then the unthinkable happened – Chetan Sharma decided to bowl a Yorker. This is an extremely difficult ball to bowl, many of the best bowlers shy away from it especially in high pressure situations. A badly timed Yorker can morph into a full toss ball that can be easily played by the batsman. For Sharma who was then just 18 years old, this was an ambitious plan that went wrong. The ball emerged as a low full toss which Miandad smashed for a six, taking Pakistan to victory. Almost 30 years later, this ball is still the first thing Chetan Sharma is asked about when anyone meets him.

So, what leads to bad decisions? While these examples show the role of personal biases, inertia, imperfect information and overconfidence, bad advice can also lead to bad decisions. One of the worst things you can do when making an important decision is to make it on instinct or merely on someone’s suggestion, without arming yourself with the right information. That’s why Aegon Life puts the power in your hands, so you have all you need when choosing something as important as life insurance. The Aegon Life portal has enough information to help someone unfamiliar with insurance become an expert. So empower yourself with information today and avoid decisions based on bad advice. For more information on the iDecide campaign, see here.

Play

This article was produced on behalf of Aegon Life by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.