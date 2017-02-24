Opening this week

Film review: Natalie Portman holds the overly stylised ‘Jackie’ in place

Pablo Larrain’s biopic explores Jacqueline Kennedy’s life in the days following her husband John F Kennedy’s assassination.

Natalie Portman in Jackie

Pablo Larrain’s biopic Jackie is all style and sophistication, in keeping with its subject. The feted Chilean filmmaker’s study of one of the defining moments in American history is a magnificently designed production, with as much attention given to costumes and period trappings as to the tears and grimaces of its central characters.

The 99-minute film opens in chilly Massachusetts in 1963, a week after John F Kennedy (Caspar Phillipson) has been shot in the head in Dallas, Texas. The frostiness in the air has seeped into the tense and combative conversation between Kennedy’s glamorous widow Jacqueline (Natalie Portman) and an unnamed journalist (Billy Crudup), modelled on Life magazine writer Theodore H White. Jackie outlines the rules of the interview – she will edit the text and will dictate what is to be carried and what is to stay off the record.

Does she smoke? Of course not, Jackie haughtily says, clutching a cigarette. When the journalist perilously remarks that she would have had a successful career as a television producer after successfully guiding audiences through a tour of the recently renovated White House, Jackie does not hide her scorn. She says the interview isn’t about her, but about her husband’s legacy as a modern-day King Arthur ruling over his version of Camelot.

Play
Jackie.

The myth-making begins minutes after Kennedy’s death. Larrain’s film, written by Noah Oppenheim, places Jackie at the centre of the events that grip America after her husband’s assassination. The White House, which Jackie has lovingly restored, welcomes a new president, Lyndon B Johnson. Jackie argues with her brother-in-law Robert Kennedy (a superb Peter Sarsgaard) and the security chief about Kennedy’s funeral arrangements – she insists that his body be taken in a public procession to the cemetery despite the considerable risk involved, just like Abraham Lincoln’s. In the midst of her escalating grief, coated with pills and alcohol, the First Lady is the picture of composure as she makes her last bid to assert herself.

Larrain cuts back and forth in time, meshing the narrative with actual and recreated archival footage and a lengthy sequence involving matters of faith between Jackie and a priest (played by John Hurt). Stephane Fontaine’s camerawork alternates between harsh close-ups, which place the characters squarely in the middle of the frame, and unobtrusive handheld shots that glide between the rooms and corridors of the White House. The superb period detail and costumes provide the trappings for a study of power and ceremony, and Mica Levi’s musical score suits the unusualness of the situation.

As an examination of authority and entitlement (Robert Kennedy orders Johnson around, much to the new president’s shock), Larrain’s effort is excessively worshipful. But as a tightly controlled exploration of the pageantry of grief, Jackie works very well, even when the stylisation tips into excess and the close-ups begin to feel more intrusive than intimate. The strong supporting turns, including Greta Gerwig as Jackie’s close friend Nancy Tuckerman, and Richard E Grant as Kennedy aide William Walton, admirably back up Portman’s estimable performance as Jackie.

Portman’s imperiousness is often delivered through half-whispers, and her chic hauteur is marvelously conveyed through her body language and carriage. Objects and artifacts last longer than people, Jackie mournfully observes. Jackie treats its lead character as one such object, both very real in her tragedy and wholly manufactured by her behaviour. When the Kennedys finally depart from the White House, it isn’t just the trunks that are moved out. An artifact of American public life departs too.

Natalie Portman in Jackie.
Natalie Portman in Jackie.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

We asked them and here's the verdict: Scotch is one of the #GiftsMenLove

A handy guide to buying a gift for a guy.

Pexels

Valentine’s day is around the corner so men and women everywhere are racking their brains for the perfect present. Buying a gift for men though can be a stressful experience. Be it a birthday, celebration or personal milestone, many men and women find it difficult to figure out what their male friends or significant others want. That’s why TVF decided to perform a public service and ask the guys directly what they loved. So, the next time you’re running around to buy a gift for a man, just pick something from the list below and thank us later.

Watches: A watch can complete a man’s ensemble and quickly become a talking (or bragging) point at a party. If your man loves classics, a vintage HMT (if you can find one) with a metal strap should be your brand of choice. For fun-loving guys, try a Swatch watch with a pop-coloured leather strap or even a watch with Swarovski crystal studded dials from a variety of watchmakers. Fossil’s unconventional dials will delight a creative or artistic soul. Alternatively, the G-shock collection by Casio is reasonably priced, waterproof and perfect for those who love adventure sports. If your man is a fitness enthusiast, surprise him with an excellent fitness band from GoQii.

Image Credits: Pexels
Image Credits: Pexels

Whisky: A well stocked bar is every man’s pride and joy. Whisky, especially scotch is an extremely popular gift with men. It is a gift that can be displayed with pride and shared on occasions with friends and family. Scotch is any whisky (single malt or blended) that comes from Scotland, is usually aged for at least three years (often more) and distilled twice. Each region in Scotland produces whisky with a distinct flavor. Spirits from Islay, like Laphroaig, tend to have a strong peat flavor while single malts from Speyside tend to be lighter and sweeter. Connoisseurs will sing praises of the golden colour of blends like Johnny Walker or Black and White, and the smoky taste of Scotch whiskies like Black Dog. If your partner is truly mad about malts, go the whole hog and surprise him with a malt tour in Scotland - the ultimate whisky experience.

Image Credit: Pexels
Image Credit: Pexels

Jackets: For a more personal touch, a jacket can be quite an apt gift. A romantic-at-heart will love a traditional bandhgala while bike enthusiasts swear by their weather-worn leather jackets. Blazers are great day-to-night apparel, looking perfectly at home in the office or in a bar. You’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to brands and designers: high street labels like Blackberry’s and Zara offer trendy outerwear at affordable prices. Custom made jackets like the ones from Raymond’s Made-To-Measure collection or the Bombay Shirt Company are also a great option, if you really want to get creative with the design.

Sunglasses: If your friend is a globetrotter, a smart pair of shades will delight him like nothing else. Whether he is sunbathing in the Maldives, chasing zebras in Tanzania or skiing in Courchevel, this travel accessory adds an instant glam quotient to almost every type of holiday. Recent sunglass trends have been a major throwback to retro shapes inspired from Hollywood films like Tom Cruise’s aviators from Top Gun, Steve McQueen’s Persols from The Thomas Crown Affair or the wayfarers sported by the lead actors in The Blues Brothers. You’ll find many variations at high street brands like H&M and Diesel but if you can stretch the budget, pick up a good quality pair from Burberry or Louis Vuitton. Better yet, buy a unisex design that you can borrow when your heart desires!

Image Credits: Pexels
Image Credits: Pexels

Headphones: Most guys love their music, whether their choice of genre is soft rock, hard metal or folk fusion. So, it makes sense that headphones are on the list of the most popular gifts loved by men. Make sure you know what you’re looking for when it comes to buying headphones. For style combined with comfort, Skull Candy headphones come in a fun palette of colours. For amazing sound quality and pumping bass, you can opt for Shure or Sennheiser; they may look basic but deliver on their audio capabilities. Audio-Technica headphones are also gaining a cult following among audiophiles for their excellent sound clarity. If your man listens to music while working out, get the Jabra Sports in-ear headphones which are made for the gym. Though it feels pragmatic, this gift will be treasured by all music lovers.

So, take a pick from this list and the guy you gift will be indebted to you for life! For more great gifting ideas, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of LiveInStyle and not by the Scroll editorial team.