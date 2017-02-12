Delhi weekend cultural calendar: Oscar Fever fest, Vishal Dadlani gig, gardening workshop and more

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24

ART G/rove at Latitude 28

This group show features works by artists such as Krishnaraj Chonat from Bangalore, Seema Kohli from Delhi, Nobina Gupta from Kolkata and Norway’s Elin Már Øyen Vister. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Until Sunday, February 26, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Latitude 28, F 208 Lado Sarai. Tel: 011 4679 1111.

ART 10 Artists at Triveni Kala Sangam

A group show of paintings by ten artists such as sculptor Latika Katt, painter and sculptor Jai Zharotia and painter Sunanda Khajuria, all of whom live in Delhi. There is no entry fee.

When: Friday, February 24 to Wednesday, March 15. Open daily, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg. Tel: 011 2371 9470.

PHOTOGRAPHY Rupin Thomas at Lalit Kala Akademi

A series of photographs of Paris titled La Vie A Paris: A Study In Volition by Paris-based photographer Rupin Thomas. There is no entry fee.

When: Friday, February 24 and Saturday, February 25, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Lalit Kala Akademi, Rabindra Bhavan, 35 Ferozeshah Road. Tel: 011 2300 9200.

FESTIVAL Words in the Garden at India International Centre

The first edition of this two-day literature festival celebrating Delhi will focus on the works of eighteenth century Urdu poet Meer Taqi Meer. The event will have panel discussions, book readings and performances. On Friday at 6 pm, listen to Hindi writer Ashok Vajpeyi, filmmaker Muzaffar Ali and architect Vikram Lall give the inaugural address. On Saturday at 10.30 am, attend a discussion on Meer Taqi Meer by journalist Saeed Naqvi and Urdu writer Shamsur Rahman Faruqi; at 11.45 am listen to academic Shiv Visvanathan, historian William Dalrymple, photographer Raghu Rai and architect A. G. K. Menon talk about Delhi; and at 6.15 pm attend a concert by Hindustani classical vocalist Kalapini Komkali. See here for full schedule. There is no entry fee; register here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, February 24, from 6 pm and Saturday, February 25, from 10.30 am.

Where: India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg. Tel: 011 2461 9431.

COMEDY Unloved at Kunzum Cafe

Comedians Rahul Dua from Mumbai and Shivam Lakhanpal and Chirag Panjwani, both of whom live in Delhi, will perform a set about their sorry love lives. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Friday, February 24 at 6 pm.

Where: Kunzum Cafe, T-49, GF, Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 011 2651 3949.

FILM Oscar Fever Film Festival at American Center

Four Oscar-nominated films that were released in 2016 will be screened through the weekend. On Friday at 6.30 pm, watch Damien Chazelle’s La La Land. On Saturday, watch Clint Eastwood’s Sully (2 pm), Morten Tyldum’s Passengers (4 pm) and David Mackenzie’s Hell or High Water (6.30 pm). There is no entry fee; attendees must carry a hard or soft copy of the invite. For invites email AmCenterND@state.gov. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, February 24 and Saturday, February 25.

Where: American Center, 24, Kasturba Gandhi Marg. Tel: 011 2347 2000.

THEATRE Skylight at Oddbird Theatre

Directed by Samar Sarila, this English play is an adaptation of British playwright David Hare’s Skylight in which two former lovers reunite. Tickets priced at Rs 1,200 per person are being sold on Insider.in. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, February 24 and Saturday, February 25 at 7 pm and Sunday, February 26 at 3 pm and 7 pm.

Where: Oddbird Theatre & Foundation, Dhan Mill Compound, 100 Foot Road, S.S.N. Marg, Chhattarpur. Tel: 95408 18862.

COMEDY Sorabh Pant at Worldmark 1

Mumbai-based stand-up comedian Sorabh Pant will perform a set. Tickets priced at Rs 499 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Friday, February 24 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Food Capital, Worldmark 1, Aerocity, Indira Gandhi International Airport.

MUSIC Fundamentals with Sequ3l + Hoax at BandStand

This instalment of electronic dance music magazine Euphoric’s gig night Fundamentals will feature sets by DJs Sequ3l aka Nakul Ambilkar from Pune and Hoax aka Akshay Bhalla from Delhi. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, February 24 at 9 pm.

Where: BandStand, 7, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place, Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 90132 08104.

MUSIC Kerano at Cyber Hub Social This instalment of What’s Brewing, a gig series bankrolled by Budweiser, will feature Delhi-based progressive house DJ and producer Kerano aka Karanvir Singh. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, February 24 at 9 pm.

Where: Cyber Hub Social, Shop No. 4A, Ground Floor, DLF Cyber Hub, Tower 8C, DLF Cyber City, DLF Phase 2, Sector 24, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 423 2764.

MUSIC MindFlew at Depot 48

The city-residing alternative rock band will perform. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, February 24 at 9 pm.

Where: Depot 48, N3, Second Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

MUSIC The 4-AF at La Bodega

This four-member Congolese band based in Delhi will play various styles of African music, salsa and rumba. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, February 24 at 9 pm.

Where: La Bodega, First Floor, 29-B Middle Lane, Khan Market. Tel: 011 4310 5777.

MUSIC Vasundhara Vidalur at The Piano Man Jazz Club

Delhi-based jazz and RnB singer Vasundhara Vidalur will perform. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, February 24 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, 7/22, Ground Floor, B-6, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung Enclave Market, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25

FILM Once Upon a Time in America at Italian Embassy Cultural Institute

Italian director Sergio Leone’s English language 1984 gangster drama will be screened. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, February 25 at 1 pm.

Where: Italian Embassy Cultural Institute, 50-E, Chandragupta Marg, Chanakyapuri. Tel: 011 2687 1901.

ART Paint & Vineyard at The Piano Man Jazz Club

Kohl Art Gallery in association with the venue will hold a painting workshop conducted by Delhi-based artist Rajesh Shrivastava. Tickets priced at Rs 3,000 per person (inclusive of art material, wine, pizza and taxes) will be sold at the venue. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, February 25 at 3 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, 7/22, Ground Floor, B-6, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung Enclave Market, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

THEATRE Hamlet at Shri Ram Centre

Director Jatin Sarna’s Hindi adaptation of Shakespeare’s tragedy is set among a family living in Uttarakhand. Tickets priced at Rs 100, Rs 200, Rs 300 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, February 25 at 4 pm.

Where: Shri Ram Centre, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House. Tel: 011 2373 1112.

MUSIC BassFace at Summer House Cafe, Auro Kitchen & Bar, BandStand

This multi-venue gig by event management company BassFace will have 25 electronic music artists such as Delhi-based DJs Kerano aka Karanvir Singh, Turban Raga aka Bachitter Singh and the duo BLOT (Basic Love of Things) aka Gaurav Malaker and Avinash Kumar performing across three venues. Entry is fee via a guest list; book a spot here. See the Facebook event page for the complete line-up and more information.

When: Saturday, February 25, from 5 pm.

Where: Summer House Café, First Floor, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas. Tel: 93509 27000. Auro Kitchen & Bar, 31, DDA Shopping complex, Siri Fort. BandStand, 7, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place, Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 90132 08104.

THEATRE A Woman Alone at Akshara Theatre

Directed by Vineet Chopra and performed by Neha Sahai, Italian playwright Dario Fo’s comic monologue is about a woman imprisoned in her own house by her abusive husband. Tickets priced at Rs 400 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, February 25 at 5 pm and 7 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

BOOKS The Inheritance of Loss at India Habitat Centre

Readers’ Break, an organisation that holds weekly book readings, will conduct a discussion on Kiran Desai’s Booker Prize-winning novel The Inheritance of Loss. Participants must bring their own copies of the book. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, February 25 at 7 pm.

Where: Amaltas Hall, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

MUSIC Asha Bhosle at Ambience Island

Bollywood playback singer Asha Bhosle will perform. VIP tickets priced at Rs 16,950 per person, regular seats priced at Rs 5,650 per person and standing room priced at Rs 1,700 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, February 25 at 7 pm.

Where: Ambience Island, Behind Ambience Mall, NH8, DLF Phase 3, Sector 24, Gurgaon.

THEATRE Shah Jahan-O-Mumtaz at LTG Auditorium

This Urdu play, directed by M. Sayeed Alam, is about the relationship between Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and his wife Mumtaz. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, February 25 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Little Theatre Group Auditorium, Mandi House, 1 Copernicus Marg, opposite Doordarshan Bhavan, Connaught Place. Tel: 011 2338 9713.

COMEDY Let’s Talk About Sex at Alliance Francaise

Directed by Niten Mehta, this comedy and music show in English and Hindi addresses various issues related to sex. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, February 25 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

MUSIC Nizami Brothers at Lodi – The Garden Restaurant

Qawwali singers Ghulam Sabir Nizami and Ghulam Waris Nizami from Delhi will perform. Tickets priced at Rs 499 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, February 25 at 8 pm.

Where: Lodi-The Garden Restaurant, Lodhi Road, opposite Mausam Bhavan. Tel: 98187 43232.

MUSIC Vishal Dadlani at Hard Rock Cafe Gurgaon

Mumbai-based rock musician and Hindi film music composer Vishal Dadlani will perform. Tickets priced at Rs 1,000 (of which Rs 500 is a cover charge) and Rs 2,000 per person are being sold on Insider.in. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, February 25 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Hard Rock Café, DLF Cyber Hub Mall, First Floor and Ground Floor, R Block, DLF Cyber City, Phase 3, Gurgaon. Tel: 011 3310 5264.

MUSIC The Copycats at The Piano Man Jazz Club

The Delhi-based tribute band comprising Prabhtoj Singh and Aman Sagar will play covers of Michael Jackson songs. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, February 25 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, 7/22, Ground Floor, B-6, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung Enclave Market, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26

GARDENING WORKSHOPS Intro to Urban Farming at Farm 8

Kapil Mandawewala, the founder of gardening consultancy Edible Routes, will conduct a workshop on growing vegetables, fruit and herbs at home. Tickets priced at Rs 1,100 per person are being sold on Insider.in. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, February 26 at 10 am.

Where: Farm 8, Aya Nagar Phase 5.

ART Love and Longing in Indian Art at the National Museum

The museum will conduct a tour of works on the theme of love in Hindu mythology in the Sculpture Gallery, Painting Gallery and Decorative Arts and Jewellery Gallery. Tickets priced at Rs 600 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, February 26 at 11 am.

Where: The walk will begin at the ticket off of the National Museum, Janpath, Rajpath Road Area, Central Secretariat. Tel: 011 2379 2775.

THEATRE Sir Sir Sarla at Kamani Auditorium

Directed by Mumbai-residing theatrewallah Makarand Deshpande, this Hindi play is about the tumultuous relationship between a teacher and his two students over several years. Tickets priced at Rs 750, Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,250 per person are being sold here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, February 26 at 6.30 pm

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Janpath. Tel: 011 4350 3352.

THEATRE 2 Paise Ki Jannat at L.T.G. Auditorium

Directed by Amar Sah, Hindi play 2 Paise Ki Jannat is a satire on politics and corruption in which an emperor and his advisors exploit his kingdom for personal gain. Tickets priced at Rs 100, Rs 200, Rs 300 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, February 26 at 7 pm.

Where: Little Theatre Group, Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, opposite Doordarshan Bhavan, near Connaught Place. Tel: 011 2338 9713.

THEATRE Taj Mahal Ka Tender at Shri Ram Centre

Directed by Ajay Shukla, this Hindi comedy imagines what it would be like if the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan tried to build the Taj Mahal in the present times. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, February 26 at 7.15 pm

Where: Shri Ram Centre, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House. Tel: 011 2373 1112.

COMEDY Aim Low at Akshara Theatre

City-based comedians Shimit Mathur, Shaad Shafi, Mayank Pandey and Pratyush Chaubey will each perform a set. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, February 26 at 8 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

ONGOING

ART Benitha Perciyal at Nature Morte

Chennai-based painter and sculptor Benitha Perciyal will present a solo show titled There is no forgetting from the lips of the people.

When: Until Saturday, March 25. Open Monday to Saturday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Nature Morte, A-1 Neeti Bagh, August Kranti Marg, opposite Kamala Nehru College. Tel: 011 41740215.

EXHIBITION 15,566 [Man Hours] by Rooshad Shroff at Bikaner House

Mumbai-based architect Rooshad Shroff will showcase his latest furniture designs, which celebrate the spirit of traditional craftsmanship. There is no entry fee.

When: Until Friday, March 3. Open daily, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm.

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road, India Gate.

ART Stretched Terrains at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art

Stretched Terrains comprises a string of interconnected yet independent exhibitions such as Yatra: The Rooted Nomad by MF Husain; The Black Sun by SH Raza; and Man Grinding his Teeth by FN Souza. For more information, see here.

When: Until Monday, July 31. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10.30 am to 7 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket. Tel: 011 4916 0000.

ART Open Hand at Jor Bagh

Put together by arts organisation the Gujral Foundation, Open Hand features a few of their most important international projects, including artworks by Shilpa Gupta from Mumbai and Pallavi Paul and Vishal K. Dar, who are both based in Delhi. See the Facebook event page or call 98995 98586 for more details.

When: Until Sunday, March 5. Open daily, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: 24, Jor Bagh.

ART Saba Hasan at Art and Aesthetic

Delhi-based artist Saba Hasan’s new solo show Undeciphered Fates comprises book installations and voice and video works. For more information, see here.

When: Until Tuesday, February 28. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Art and Aesthetic, F-213/A, First Floor, Old M.B. Road, Lado Sarai. Tel: 011 4158 7277.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.