Mumbai weekend cultural calendar: Teesta Setalvad book event, craft beer fest and much more

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24

PHOTOGRAPHY Kanu’s Gandhi at the Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation

Curated by Delhi photographers Prashant Panjiar and Sanjeev Saith, this show is an exhibition of photographs of Gandhi taken by his grand-nephew Kanu Gandhi. For details, see here.

When: Until Sunday, February 26. Open daily, from 10.15 am to 6 pm.

Where: Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Second Floor, East Wing, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2202 9613.

ART 20 Years of The Sketchbook by Allen Shaw at Artisans’

India-born, Germany-based artist Allen Shaw will exhibit sketchbooks he has filled over the past 20 years as well as a set of watercolours. Shaw will also conduct workshops on painting with watercolours on Friday, February 24 and Sunday, February 26 at 7.30 am. Tickets for the workshops priced at Rs 2,000 per person are being sold on Insider.in here and here.

When: Until Sunday, February 26, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Artists’ Centre, Ador House, K. Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2284 5939.

ART Approaching Land at Akara Art

Curated by Girish Shahane, this exhibition includes paintings by Indian modern artists such as Akbar Padamsee, Badri Narayan, MF Husain, SH Raza and Laxman Shrestha and contemporary artists such as Bharti Kher, Gigi Scaria, Gargi Raina and Jyothi Basu. For more information, see here.

When: Until Friday, February 24. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6.30 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Akara Art, 4/5, Churchill Chambers, 32 Mereweather Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 5550.

ART Kausik Mukhopadhyay at Chatterjee and Lal

City-based artist Kausik Mukhopadhyay’s show Squeeze Lime in Your Eye is a set of mechanical sculptures made from items he was gifted. For details, see here.

When: Until Saturday, February 25. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Chatterjee & Lal, 01/18, Kamal Mansion, First Floor, same entrance as Hotel White Pearl, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 3787.

ART Sonia Khurana at Chemould Prescott Road

Delhi-based artist Sonia Khurana’s solo show Fold/Unfold is a set of prints and video works which “include the voice, twinning, fictions of sameness and the relation of dereliction to life, foregrounding the hidden but sensed weight of the trauma of psychological dereliction”. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, February 25. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Chemould Prescott Road, Queens Mansion, Third Floor, G Talwatkar Marg, near Cathedral School, Fort. Tel: 022 2200 0211.

ART Tanmoy Samanta at Tarq

A show of mixed media works titled Portraits in Time by Delhi-based artist Tanmoy Samanta. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, February 25. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Tarq, F35/36, Dhanraj Mahal, Apollo Bunder, Colaba. Tel: 022 6615 0424.

MUSIC TALKS ADE Global Sessions Mumbai and India’s Biggest Club Festival

Dutch electronic dance music festival and conference Amsterdam Dance Event’s touring platform Global Sessions has returned to Mumbai for a second edition that will include “India’s Biggest Club Festival”, a series of over two dozen gigs being held at venues across the city. The two-day conference, on Friday, February 24 and Saturday, February 25, will feature panel discussions, interviews, masterclasses and workshops with Indian and international artists and industry professionals. This edition of the ADE Global Sessions Mumbai is being organised in association with Guestlist4Good. See here for the full schedule and here for a list of gigs. Tickets for the seminar, priced at Rs 1,499 per person per day and Rs 2,999 per person for both days, are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, February 24, Saturday, February 25 and Sunday, February 26, from 11 am.

Where: The conference will be held at Cafe Zoe (Tel: 022 2490 2065), Summer House Cafe (Tel: 82918 90605), Todi Mill Social (Tel: 022 6511 0361) and The Barking Deer (Tel: 022 6141 7400) in Mathuradas Mills Compound, Lower Parel; gigs will take place at venues across the city.

THEATRE Rage Festival at Prithvi Theatre

Mumbai theatre group Rage is celebrating its twenty-fifth anniversary by staging a series of its productions. Co-founder Rajit Kapur will direct Tennessee Williams’s The Glass Menagerie about a family of lonely souls (on Friday at 6 pm and 9.30 pm; tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold here). Amanda’s only solace is reminiscing about her glamorous past filled with male suitors. Her son Tom, a poet, is eager to flee from the oppressive love of his mother. Her daughter Laura, a cripple, spends all her time playing with her menagerie of glass animals. In Class of ’84, Rage’s long-running play directed by co-founder Rahul da Cunha, seven college friends meet after years when a pal of theirs dies (on Sunday at 8.30 pm; tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold here). The reunion turns out to be an emotional, revelation-filled affair.

When: Friday, February 24, Saturday, February 25 and Sunday, February 26.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

FILM A Life In Dance: Pandit Uday Shankar at Films Division

Kolkata-based director Dishari Chakraborty’s English documentary A Life In Dance: Pandit Uday Shankar (2015), about the life and varied work of Uday Shankar, will be screened as this week’s instalment of the Films Division’s The FD Zone series of shows. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, February 24 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The FD Zone, Films Division, R. R. III Theatre, Tenth Floor, diagonally opposite Jaslok Hospital, Pedder Road. Tel: 022 2351 0461.

BOOKS TALKS Teesta Setalvad at G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture

Social activist Teesta Setalvad, who has for years been persecuted by the BJP government for fighting legal battles on behalf of the victims of the 2002 riots in Godhra, will discuss her book Foot Soldier of the Constitution: A Memoir with journalist Sidharth Bhatia. The talk has been organised by the team behind annual lit fest Literature Live!, which runs activities through the year. There is no entry fee; to attend, email info@g5a.org. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, February 24 at 6.30 pm.

Where: G5A, Laxmi Mills Compound, off Dr. E. Moses Road, Famous Studio Lane, Mahalaxmi. Tel: 022 2490 9393.

FILM Art and Music in Cinema and VR at Enlighten Centre at The Bombay Art Society Enlighten Centre, an organisation that screens movies, will show three films: Megha Ramaswamy’s documentary The Last Music Store (2016) about erstwhile Kala Ghoda music shop Rhythm House; Finnish director Aki Kaurismaki’s French film La Vie de Boheme (1992); and Strangers by Patrick Watson, a virtual reality video of a performance by the eponymous Canadian singer-songwriter. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Friday, February 24 at 7 pm.

Where: Enlighten Centre at The Bombay Art Society, K. C. Marg, Bandra Reclamation, opposite Rangsharda Hotel, Bandra (West).

FILM Crude – The Real Price of Oil at Prithvi House

Vikalp, a group of documentary filmmakers, will screen American director Joe Berlinger’s documentary Crude – The Real Price of Oil (2009), about the legal fight between oil company Chevron and Ecuadorian rainforest dwellers over the drilling of an oil field in the Amazon. The screening will be followed by a discussion conducted by environmental journalist Darryl D’Monte. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, February 24 at 7 pm.

Where: Prithvi House, opposite Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

MUSIC THEATRE Brotherhood: The Hip Hopera at Sitara Studio

Canadian actor Sébastien Heins will stage his one-man show Brotherhood: The Hip Hopera, a parody about two brothers living “the hip hop life” that combines theatre, dance and rap. The performance is a joint presentation from theatre groups B Current from Toronto and QTP from Mumbai. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, February 24 and Saturday, February 25 at 8 pm and Sunday, February 26 at 4.30 pm and 8 pm.

Where: Sitara Studio, National Engineering Compound, Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg, near Congress Bhavan, opposite Indiabulls Finance Centre, Dadar (West). Tel: 022 2422 1666.

MUSIC Greg Hilight at Bombay Cocktail Bar

Multi-instrumentalist Greg Hilight aka Grégory Ruzé of French acoustic trance band Hilight Tribe will present a set. Tickets priced Rs 1,500 per person (of which Rs 1,000 is the cover charge) are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, February 24 at 8 pm.

Where: Bombay Cocktail Bar, Deluxe House, Ground Floor, Plot No. B-50, off New Link Road, Andheri (West). Tel: 90292 98340.

COMEDY Best in Stand-up with Amogh Ranadive + Anirban Dasgupta + Daniel Fernandes + Kunal Kamra at Canvas Laugh Club

Mumbai-residing stand-up comedians Amogh Ranadive, Anirban Dasgupta and Daniel Fernandes will stage shows through the weekend. City-based comic Kunal Kamra will perform instead of Fernandes on Saturday. Tickets priced at Rs 750 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, February 24, Saturday, February 25 and Sunday, February 26 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium Mall, Phoenix Mills, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

MUSIC The Stew – Bunker Edition with Bryan Kasenic + Chhabb at Bonobo

American DJ Bryan Kasenic, who founded and curates The Bunker series of electronic music parties in New York, will play this month’s instalment of Bonobo’s techno gig series The Techno Stew. The gig will also feature a set by the series’s resident DJ, Mumbai’s Chhabb aka Rahul Chhabria. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, February 24 at 9 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Kenilworth Mall, Phase 2, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

MUSIC Argenil at 1Above

Bangalore-based ‘Hindustani house’ duo Argenil aka producer and percussionist Rohit Gandhi and DJ Anil Prasad, whose sound is a mix of electronic and Indian classical music, will perform. The cover charge is Rs 1,000 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, February 24 at 11 pm.

Where: 1Above, Second Floor, Kamala Trade House, Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 77000 62111.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25

FOOD & DRINK Mirchi Binge Fest at Mahalaxmi Racecourse

At this two-day food festival organised by FM channel Radio Mirchi, attendees can nosh on North Indian grub by Indikitchen; pizzas by Juno’s Pizza; and slow cooked meats by home caterer Subhasree Basu, who runs the Hungry Cat Kitchen. The fest will also have a shopping area with stalls by crockery label Om Creations; personal care brand Mom’s Therapy; women’s ethnic wear label Zebaish; and western wear brand Shoulder Lab. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, February 25 and Sunday, February 26, from 11 am to 10 pm.

Where: Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mahalaxmi.

FOOD & DRINK MUSIC Pulse Powai at Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel

This two-day neighbourhood festival will feature food and shopping stalls as well as music performances. Retro pop cover band The Other People will headline on Saturday (at 8 pm) and Whistling Melodies, an ensemble that whistles renditions of Bollywood tunes, will close the fest on Sunday (at 8 pm). There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, February 25 and Sunday, February 26, from 11 am to 10 pm.

Where: The Terrace, Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel, near Chinmayanand Ashram, Powai. Tel: 022 6692 7777.

ART WORKSHOPS Sketchbook Stories with Allen Shaw at The Cuckoo Club

India-born, Germany-based artist Allen Shaw, who is currently exhibiting his works at Artisans’ (see above), will talk about his art and conduct an illustration workshop. Tickets priced at Rs 750 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, February 25 at 12.15 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Tel: 96199 62969.

MUSIC TRAVEL Music Under The Stars with Nikhil D’Souza at BandCamp

City-based singer-songwriter Nikhil D’Souza will perform at this weekend’s instalment of tour company White Collar Hippie’s series of overnight camping trips Music Under The Stars. Tickets priced at Rs 3,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. The tab includes a tent for two, a foam mattress, one sleeping bag per person, food and hot beverages. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, February 25, from 4 pm to Sunday, February 26 at 12.30 pm.

Where: BandCamp, U-Tan Sea Resort, Chowk Dongri via Uttan, near Pali Beach Resort, Bhayander (West). Tel: 98215 98822.

PETS Woofs and Hoofs Carnival at the Royal Western India Turf Club

A dog adoption camp, activities for children, food and shopping stalls and music performances will all be part of the third edition of the Woofs and Hoofs Carnival, the annual fundraising event organised by the Bombay Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, February 25, from 4 pm to 8 pm.

Where: Royal Western India Turf Club, Second Enclosure, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, near Mahalaxmi Railway Station, Mahalamxi.

WALKS Frere Town by Khaki Tours

Khaki Tours, a group of local history buffs, will conduct a walk around the Fort area, covering such sites as a dog memorial, the Parsi lying-in hospital, a palace that belonged to the Tatas and the place where the first cricket test match in India was held. Tickets priced at Rs 510 are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, February 25 at 5 pm.

Where: The walk will begin at the McDonald’s across Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus.

MUSIC Tochi Raina at Phoenix MarketCity

Hindi film playback singer Tochi Raina will perform a concert of his hits. Tickets priced at Rs 489 and Rs 789 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For the full line-up and more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, February 25 at 6 pm.

Where: Dublin Square, Level 1, Phoenix Marketcity, LBS Marg, Kurla. Tel: 022 6180 0044.

COMEDY Mission: 2BHK at The Barking Deer

Mumbai’s Punit Pania will headline this performance about being middle class and salaried in the city and chasing that elusive 2BHK flat in the suburbs. Mandar Bhide from Pune will stage an opening set. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person (inclusive of a glass of craft beer or mocktail) are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, February 25 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The Barking Deer, Mathuradas Mill compound, Todi Mill, next to Woodside Inn, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 6141 7400.

COMEDY Vicky This Side, Varun That Side at Balgandharva Rang Mandir

Mumbai comedian Varun Thakur will perform an hour-long solo show as himself and his alter ego, struggling actor Vicky Malhotra. Tickets priced at Rs 399 (for students) and Rs 699 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, February 25 at 6.30 pm and 8 pm.

Where: Balgandharva Rang Mandir, near Patwardhan Park, St. Theresa Road, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 98925 85856.

MUSIC Zakir Hussain + Shivkumar Sharma at the NCPA Tata Theatre

Tabla player Zakir Hussain, who lives between the US and Mumbai, and city-based santoor player Shivkumar Sharma will each perform a Hindustani classical music solo recital. The concert has been organised by the National Centre for the Performing Arts in collaboration with the International Foundation for the Fine Arts to celebrate the ninetieth birthday of sitar player Arvind Parikh. Entry is free via a pass. A limited number of passes are being distributed at the NCPA box office; call to confirm availability. For more information, see here.

When: Saturday, February 25 at 6.30p m.

Where: Tata Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

MUSIC Discovery Night at Pitaara – The Art Box

This gig organised by city-based music label and event management company ennui.BOMB to spotlight new artists will feature performances by singer-songwriters Akshay Dakhane and Sooraj Bishnoi, acoustic guitarist Siddhartho Poddar, blues and jazz band My Kind Of Blue, Marathi folk-fusion group Abhanga Repost and Tamil hip-hop crew The South Dandies Swaraj, each of whom is from Mumbai. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Eventshigh.com. For the full line-up and more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, February 25 at 7 pm.

Where: Pitaara – The Art Box, Road No.2, Yashwant Nagar, opposite Apna Bazaar, Goregaon (West). Tel: 98203 93001.

COMEDY 40 Shades of Grey (Hair) at the NCPA Jamshed Bhabha Theatre

Comedians and TV hosts Cyrus Broacha and Kunal Vijayakar will present a show about life after turning 40 years old. Tickets priced at Rs 500, Rs 760, Rs 1,000, Rs 1,500, Rs 2,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, February 25 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

COMEDY Brew Ha-Ha at Kaboom

Events company Ratatouille and the Lower Parel outpost of casual-dinging chain Kaboom will host an evening of stand-up performances by Kunal Rao, Jeeya Sethi, Bhavish Ailani, Kabir Chandra, Piyush Sharma, Abhineet Mishra, Prashasti Singh and Chinmay Mhatre. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, February 25 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Kaboom, B Wing, Trade World, Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 82914 76747.

COMEDY Laughter By The Lake at The Square

City-based stand-up comedians Dhruv Chawla, Sumaira Shaikh, Kunal Kamra, Navin Noronha and Siddharth Gopinath and Kolkata’s Sourav Ghosh will each perform a set. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, February 25 at 8 pm.

Where: The Square, Heera Panna Shopping Mall, MHADA Colony, Powai. Tel: 98204 46286.

MUSIC Sandunes + Ox7gen at Bonobo

Mumbai electronic music producers Sandunes aka Sanaya Ardeshir and Ox7gen aka Aditya Ashok will each play a set. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, February 25 at 9 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Kenilworth Mall, Phase 2, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

COMEDY Oye Stand Up #2 at Clap

Mumbai comedians Ankita Shrivastava and Mohit Sharma will present the second instalment of their stand-up gig series. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, February 25 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Clap, Unit No 201, Second Floor, A-Wing, Solitaire II, opposite Infinity Mall,, Malad (West). Tel: 022 6587 6777.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26

MUSIC Pratahswar with Archana Kanhere at Ravindra Natya Mandir

City-based vocalist Archana Kanhere will sing morning ragas at this instalment of Pratahswar, the series of dawn-time Hindustani classical music concerts organised by event company Pancham Nishad. There is no entry fee; seating is on a first come, first served basis.

When: Sunday, February 26 at 6.30 am.

Where: Kalangan, Ravindra Natya Mandir, behind Siddhivinayak Temple, Prabhadevi. Tel: 022 2436 5990.

WALKS Gateway Gallop with Khaki Tours

This walk around the Gateway of India, conducted by local history group Khaki Tours, will cover such spots as a Hyderabadi palace, the birthplace of Art Deco in the city and Mumbai’s first reinforced cement concrete structure. Tickets priced at Rs 699 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, February 26 at 8 am.

Where: The walk will begin at the Shivaji statue at Gateway of India.

EVENTS FOR KIDS National Science Day Celebrations at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research

This day-long event will include laboratory visits, science-based activities and lectures on topics such as the working of the brain and the possibilities of hydrogen as a fuel. Suitable for children above the age of 12. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, February 26, from 9 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Where: Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Navy Nagar, Colaba.

FOOD & DRINK The Farmers’ Market at D’Monte Park

At this weekly Sunday bazaar, visitors can stock up on organic vegetables, fruit and lifestyle products and get a bite from stalls selling organic meals. For more information, see here.

When: Sunday, February 26, from 10 am to 3 pm.

Where: D’Monte Park, St. Andrew’s Road, off Turner Road, next to Bandra Gymkhana, Bandra (West).

FOOD & DRINK The Thane Organic Farmers Market at Billabong High International School

Women-centric rotary organisation The Inner Wheel Club of Bombay West and city-based non-profit Sanctuary for Health and Reconnection to Animals and Nature, which organise the weekly Juhu Organic Farmers Market, have launched a Thane chapter. Like the Juhu edition, the dairy- and sugar-free bazaar in Thane is held every Sunday. Attendees can pick up fresh seasonal produce and dry ingredients sourced from farmers across Maharashtra and Karnataka. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, February 26, from 10 am to 2 pm.

Where: Billabong High International School, Main Road No.27, Wagle Industrial Estate, Thane.

EVENTS FOR KIDS Mapping Futures at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

At this workshop for children between the ages of seven and 15, participants will get to peruse the museum’s collection of nineteenth-century city maps and make their own maps of a futuristic Mumbai. The registration fee is Rs 100 per person (inclusive of museum entry charges). For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, February 26 at 10.30 am.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

FOOD & DRINK The Juhu Organic Farmers Market at Pushpa Narsee Park

At this market, held every Sunday, attendees can pick up fresh seasonal produce and dry ingredients sourced from farmers across Maharashtra and Karnataka. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, February 26, from 10.30 am to 1 pm.

Where: Pushpa Narsee Park, 15 Vaikunthlal Mehta Road, Nehru Nagar, Juhu.

FOOD & DRINK Desi Delicious Table with Maria Goretti at Desi Deli

The Jogeshwari branch of Desi Deli will host a brunch by guest chef Maria Goretti, the cookbook author and TV show host. Goretti will prepare mixed vegetable soup with barley; pork vindaloo in a bread pocket; Sri Lankan aubergine moju (vegetable) and orange chocolate cake. In addition to food cooked by Goretti, attendees can also pick from brunch dishes catered by Desi Deli such as lamb sliders; pork hot dogs; and jungli maas with cracked wheat porridge. Tickets priced at Rs 850 per person (without alcohol), Rs 1,200 per person (with beer, wine and sangria) and Rs 1,500 per person (with sparkling wine and sparkling wine cocktails) are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, February 26 at 11 am.

Where: Desi Deli, Adarsh Nagar, MHADA Layout, Oshiwara, Phase 1, Highland Park, Jogeshwari. Tel: 86555 52200.

FOOD & DRINK Tapped at Razzberry Rhinoceros

The second edition of craft beer festival Tapped, which was first held in November 2014, will feature taps by Mumbai’s Gateway Brewing Co., Doolally Taproom, Independence Brewing Co., The White Owl and Brewbot and Pune’s Effingut Brewerkz. The beers can be paired with pizza by Lower Parel’s 1Tablespoon Pizza; barbecued meats by Bandra’s Eddie’s Bistro; Greek wraps by Khar’s Thalassa, banh mi sandwiches by casual-dining cafe chain Kaboom; and burgers by the Woodside Inn chain of bars. Entry tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, February 26, from noon to 10 pm.

Where: Razzberry Rhinoceros, Juhu Hotel, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2619 2578.

FILM Walkabout at Matterden at Deepak Cinema

British filmmaker Nicolas Roeg’s film Walkabout (1971), about a pair of siblings stranded in the Australian outback after their father goes insane, will be screened. Tickets priced at Rs 100 per person are being sold on Instamojo.com.

When: Sunday, February 26 at 12.30 pm.

Where: Matterden, Deepak Cinema, 38 N. M. Joshi Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 2492 3396.

MUSIC EZ Riser + Kumail at Raasta Bombay

City-based electronic music DJs, EZ Riser aka Sohail Arora and Kumail Hamid will each play a set at Khar venue’s Raasta Bombay’s Sunday Sundowner Sessions series of shows. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, February 26 at 5 pm.

Where: Raasta Bombay, Fifth Floor, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

DANCE MUSIC Vasantotsav featuring Birju Maharaj + Rashid Khan + Zakir Hussain at Hotel Sahara Star

Kathak dancer Birju Maharaj, vocalist Rashid Khan and tabla player Zakir Hussain, who are based in Delhi, Kolkata and the US respectively, will each perform a solo recital at this year’s edition of Vasantotsav, the annual event organised by city-based Hindustani classical teaching institute Ajivasan Music Academy. Donor passes priced at Rs 2,500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, February 26 at 5.45 pm.

Where: Jade Ballroom, Hotel Sahara Star, entry from Gate No.2, opposite the Domestic Airport, Vile Parle. Tel: 022 3989 5000.

THEATRE Her Letters at Harkat Studios

Directed by Sharmistha Saha, English drama Her Letters is based on Tagore’s short story ‘Streer Patra’. The story is in the form of a letter written by Mrinal to her husband in which she talks about being married off at an early age into an orthodox family, highlighting the patriarchal forms of oppression women underwent in nineteenth-century Calcutta. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, February 26 at 6 pm and 8 pm.

Where: Harkat Studios, Bungalow 75, Aram Nagar Part II, JP Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 77180 30009.

COMEDY Badvertising at Havana

Former media and marketing professionals turned stand-up-comedians Andy Reghu, Vikram Poddar and Utsav Chakraborty, who live in Mumbai, will highlight everything that is wrong with advertising today. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person for men and Rs 150 per person for women are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, February 26 at 7 pm.

Where: Havana, Gordon House Hotel, Battery Street, Apollo Bunder, behind Regal Cinema, Colaba. Tel: 022 2289 4488.

COMEDY Rajesh Kallepalli at R City Mall

Mumbai comedian Rajesh Kallepalli will perform a solo show titled Mimicry Sunday. There is no entry fee.

When: Sunday, February 26 at 7 pm.

Where: R City Mall, LBS Marg, Ghatkopar.

MUSIC Parthiv Gohil at the NCPA Tata Theatre

Bollywood playback singer Parthiv Gohil, who is from Mumbai, will perform a concert of his favourite songs. Tickets priced at Rs 350, Rs 500, Rs 750, Rs 1,000, Rs 1,200, Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, February 26 at 7 pm.

Where: Tata Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

COMEDY 911 Comedy at The Jeff Goldberg Studio

Presented by events company Ratatouille, this stand-up show will feature nine comedians, Kabir Chandra, Raunaq Rajani, Rueben Kaduskar, Ankur Nigam, Neha Dhanani, Ameya Deshpande, Vikrant Sharma, Sushant Arora and Jeeya Sethi, who will each present an 11-minute set. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, February 26 at 7.30 pm.

Where: The Jeff Goldberg Studio, above Mamagoto, Hill Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 75069 06927.

COMEDY Comedy Jam 5 at Of10

City comics Biswa Kalyan Rath, Abbas Momin, Navin Noronha, Kautuk Srivastava and Piyush Sharma will all perform sets at this show curated by events company Hamster Comedy. Tickets priced at Rs 400 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, February 26 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Of10, Prudential, Ground Floor, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. Tel: 99202 90368.

THEATRE Broken Images at the NCPA Jamshed Bhabha Theatre

Shabana Azmi plays a writer interrogated by her own image about going from being a less-than-successful Hindi short story writer to a best-selling English author. The English drama, written by Girish Karnad, is directed by Alyque Padamsee. Tickets priced at Rs 500, Rs 760, Rs 1,000, Rs 1,200 and Rs 1,500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, February 26 at 7.45 pm.

Where: Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

MUSIC Roots with Zygnema + Gutslit + Within Ceres at AntiSocial

This instalment of Roots, the metal gig series organised by music events company Bajaao Entertainment at Khar venue AntiSocial, will be headlined by Zygnema, the city-based band that’s celebrating ten years in the business with an ongoing tour of the country. Gutslit from Mumbai and Within Ceres from Goa will also play sets. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, February 26 at 8 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

COMEDY Comedy At Its Best with Atul Khatri at Hard Rock Cafe Andheri

Atul Khatri, a member of the Mumbai-based stand-up comedy troupe East India Comedy, will perform a solo show. Tickets priced at Rs 1,000 per person (Rs 500 of which is a cover charge), are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, February 26 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Sharyans Audeus, Ground Floor, diagonally opposite Yashraj Studios, Fun Republic Cinema lane, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 2674 3901.

THEATRE Dhaaba at Brewbot

Choiti Ghosh directs and performs this non-verbal piece of object theatre set in a dhaba, which only has brinjal in stock. When other veggies arrive, a hierarchy begins to take shape. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, February 26 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Brewbot, Morya Landmark 1, off New Link Road, Andheri West. Tel: 022 4003 4448.

ONGOING ART Possible Futures by Marie Velardi at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Swiss artist Marie Velardi’s show, which has been organised by the Swiss Arts Council and the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, features the “Book of Possible Futures”, a series of watercolour drawings and texts drawn from conversations between the artist and women about their hopes for the future. For more information, see the Facebook event page. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13.

When: Until Tuesday, February 28. Open Thursday to Tuesday, from 10 am to 5.30 pm; Wednesday, closed.

Where: Special Projects Space, Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

MUSEUM EXHIBITION Shakespeare’s First Folio at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya

The First Folio, a volume of the collected plays of Shakespeare that was published in 1623, will be on display. The folio is on loan from the British Library and belonged to the collection of King George III. For more information, see here.

When: Until Wednesday, March 8. Open daily, from 10.15 am to 6 pm.

Where: Curator’s Gallery, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2284 4484.

ART Garima Gupta at Clark House Initiative

City-residing artist Garima Gupta is exhibiting a set of drawings, titled Minutes of the Meeting, which have been inspired by her visit to the rainforest in Papua New Guinea. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Wednesday, March 8. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 11am to 7pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Clark House Initiative, Ground Floor, Clark House, 8 Nathalal Parekh Marg (Old Wodehouse Road), opposite the Sahakari Bhandar, near Woodside Inn, Colaba. Tel: 98202 13816.

ART Gieve Patel at Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke

Mumbai-based artist Gieve Patel’s new solo show Footboard Rider is a set of paintings that captures “the marginal, vulnerable or extreme figure”. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, March 18. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke, 2 Sunny House, 16/18 Mereweather Road, behind Taj Mahal Hotel, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 3030.

ART Goutam Ghosh at Project 88

A show of mixed media works titled bootstrapping by Santiniketan-based artist Goutam Ghosh. For more information, see here.

When: Until Tuesday, February 28. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Project 88, BMP Building, Narayan A Sawant Marg, near Colaba Fire Station, Colaba. Tel: 022 2281 0066.

ART Group 1890: India’s Indigenous Modernism at DAG Modern

This exhibition examines the rise and subsequent disbandment of short-lived Indian modern artist collective Group 1890 and brings together the work of members such as J. Swaminathan, Gulammohammed Sheikh, Jeram Patel and Himmat Shah who went on to have successful careers. For more information, see here.

When: Until Wednesday, March 15. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: DAG Modern, 58 VB Gandhi Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort. Tel: 022 4922 2700.

ART Manisha Parekh at Jhaveri Contemporary

An exhibition of abstract works in various media titled Line of Light by Delhi-based artist Manisha Parekh. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, March 4. Open Tuesday to Saturday, 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Jhaveri Contemporary, 2, Krishna Niwas, 58A Walkeshwar Road. Tel: 022 2369 3639.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.