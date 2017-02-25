Urdu Rennaisance

Away from clichéd pop imagination, Urdu is reclaiming its space (sometimes via other languages)

Urdu-related events and festivals are attracting audiences, and a re-acquaintance with the language has begun.

Facebook / Afreen Afreen

Let us try a simple exercise in cultural cartography. Let us locate the figure of the Urdu poet in popular imagination. Let us start with Guru Dutt’s character, Vijay, dishevelled, drunk and destitute, in Pyasa, lip-syncing the unforgettable poetry of Sahir Ludhianvi. Let us move on to the lipsticked and rouged Rajendar Kumar as Anwar, attired in a shervani and Aligarh-cut pyjama as he falls in love with a veiled beauty in Mere Mehboob.

Shifting mediums, let us take in the tragic figure of the poet Nur in Anita Desai’s novel In Custody. Beset by poverty and two squabbling wives, he can only bemoan the decline of a beautiful language, surrounded as he is by squalor. Back in the world of the movies, let us stop briefly to admire two enigmatic creatures: the coy Begum Para played by Madhuri Dikshit in Dedh Ishqiya, and the super-luxe Saba Taliyar Khan played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Ai Dil Hai Mushkil.

That these totemic images of the Urdu poet in the popular domain – few and far between though they are – are completely erroneous and woefully hackneyed is seldom seen as a cause for concern. For, in reality, the Urdu poet is not one of two binaries (destitute/opulent; wretched/exotic) nor a figment of someone’s imagination; they are a flesh and blood person, of this world, someone’s neighbour, colleague or friend. And that is precisely why the words that emerge from their pen are about the world we live in: flawed, uneven, magical, mundane, poetic, pedantic, fiercely political and unashamedly subversive.

It is annoying, therefore, when well-meaning people mouth platitudes to defend Urdu or proclaim their love for the language: “Urdu zubaan ishq aur muhabbat ki zuban hai (Urdu is the language of love and romance)”. That, to my mind, is not just banal but also limiting. For, not just Urdu poetry but all of Urdu literature is concerned with not one or two but a variety of concerns. But because stereotypes have greater reach and penetration than ground reality, not many are able to shake Urdu loose from the escapist fantasy of popular perception; the few who manage to do so see Urdu for what it is: a language of the people by the people for the people.

Beyond the traditionalists

Manya Ahuja, a third year student of Economics at Khalsa College writing for #KnowYourUrdu, a social media campaign that ran alongside the recently-concluded day-long celebration called Afreen, Afreen, declared: “In Urdu Poetry, I found there’ll always be someone out there who’s feeling the same things you are.”

Another young woman changed her profile picture to a silhouette of Urdu’s best-loved poet, Faiz, as though declaring Je suis Urdu! A young graphic designer, Siddhartha Iyer, designed the backdrop poster: a galaxy of the greatest Urdu poets seated in the likeness of da Vinci’s famous painting with the Christ and his disciples substituted by contemporary Urdu writers and poets.

Preferring to see the glass as half-full rather than half-empty, I draw heart from instances such as these. And it is the inclusion of newer audiences and younger people in the Urdu-related events I periodically organise that is the greatest reward for what is otherwise an onerous task. Onerous not because it is burdensome or less than pleasing (far from it, for the joy of conceptualising a Urdu event is personally very satisfying), but because there are far too many shibboleths.

There are always the traditionalists among the professional Urduwallahs who demand strict adherence to a code of conduct that is a closely guarded secret. Concerns about script (whether or not one is accessing Urdu through its own script or in the borrowed robes of Roman or Devanagri), pronunciation (it must be immaculate or else the speaker is immediately denounced a poser), and political correctness (one must play to every gallery imaginable) – make Urdu programming a veritable minefield.

And yet, I do believe, it is through programming that one can attract newer audiences, from listening and watching rather than reading alone. While the teaching of Urdu script is important, it cannot supersede the creation of and sustaining an interest in Urdu per se. A bit like the cart and the horse, the question of script and its survival cannot be allowed to become an obstacle for those who can’t read Urdu in its script yet are sufficiently interested in the language itself to want to access it in other ways: through Roman or Devnagri, through translations into English or other regional languages, or aurally. Here too there are no fail-safe methods, for, to quote Madhup Mohta:

Chaliye angrezi se Urdu ko bachaya jaaye
Jashn-e Urdu ko Hindi mein manaya jaaye

(Come let us save Urdu from the clutches of English
Let us celebrate the Festival of Urdu in Hindi)

In the highly contested terrain that is Urdu in modern India, while there are no easy answers to any questions, there is ample evidence to indicate a slow but steady reclaiming of lost ground, an assertion of its identity as an Indian language, and a burgeoning interest in Urdu among the youth unburdened as they are by the baggage of history.

Rakhshanda Jalil is a writer, translator, literary historian. She is the founder of Hindustani Awaaz and has recently curated the Urdu festival Afreen, Afreen.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

We asked them and here's the verdict: Scotch is one of the #GiftsMenLove

A handy guide to buying a gift for a guy.

Pexels

Valentine’s day is around the corner so men and women everywhere are racking their brains for the perfect present. Buying a gift for men though can be a stressful experience. Be it a birthday, celebration or personal milestone, many men and women find it difficult to figure out what their male friends or significant others want. That’s why TVF decided to perform a public service and ask the guys directly what they loved. So, the next time you’re running around to buy a gift for a man, just pick something from the list below and thank us later.

Watches: A watch can complete a man’s ensemble and quickly become a talking (or bragging) point at a party. If your man loves classics, a vintage HMT (if you can find one) with a metal strap should be your brand of choice. For fun-loving guys, try a Swatch watch with a pop-coloured leather strap or even a watch with Swarovski crystal studded dials from a variety of watchmakers. Fossil’s unconventional dials will delight a creative or artistic soul. Alternatively, the G-shock collection by Casio is reasonably priced, waterproof and perfect for those who love adventure sports. If your man is a fitness enthusiast, surprise him with an excellent fitness band from GoQii.

Image Credits: Pexels
Image Credits: Pexels

Whisky: A well stocked bar is every man’s pride and joy. Whisky, especially scotch is an extremely popular gift with men. It is a gift that can be displayed with pride and shared on occasions with friends and family. Scotch is any whisky (single malt or blended) that comes from Scotland, is usually aged for at least three years (often more) and distilled twice. Each region in Scotland produces whisky with a distinct flavor. Spirits from Islay, like Laphroaig, tend to have a strong peat flavor while single malts from Speyside tend to be lighter and sweeter. Connoisseurs will sing praises of the golden colour of blends like Johnny Walker or Black and White, and the smoky taste of Scotch whiskies like Black Dog. If your partner is truly mad about malts, go the whole hog and surprise him with a malt tour in Scotland - the ultimate whisky experience.

Image Credit: Pexels
Image Credit: Pexels

Jackets: For a more personal touch, a jacket can be quite an apt gift. A romantic-at-heart will love a traditional bandhgala while bike enthusiasts swear by their weather-worn leather jackets. Blazers are great day-to-night apparel, looking perfectly at home in the office or in a bar. You’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to brands and designers: high street labels like Blackberry’s and Zara offer trendy outerwear at affordable prices. Custom made jackets like the ones from Raymond’s Made-To-Measure collection or the Bombay Shirt Company are also a great option, if you really want to get creative with the design.

Sunglasses: If your friend is a globetrotter, a smart pair of shades will delight him like nothing else. Whether he is sunbathing in the Maldives, chasing zebras in Tanzania or skiing in Courchevel, this travel accessory adds an instant glam quotient to almost every type of holiday. Recent sunglass trends have been a major throwback to retro shapes inspired from Hollywood films like Tom Cruise’s aviators from Top Gun, Steve McQueen’s Persols from The Thomas Crown Affair or the wayfarers sported by the lead actors in The Blues Brothers. You’ll find many variations at high street brands like H&M and Diesel but if you can stretch the budget, pick up a good quality pair from Burberry or Louis Vuitton. Better yet, buy a unisex design that you can borrow when your heart desires!

Image Credits: Pexels
Image Credits: Pexels

Headphones: Most guys love their music, whether their choice of genre is soft rock, hard metal or folk fusion. So, it makes sense that headphones are on the list of the most popular gifts loved by men. Make sure you know what you’re looking for when it comes to buying headphones. For style combined with comfort, Skull Candy headphones come in a fun palette of colours. For amazing sound quality and pumping bass, you can opt for Shure or Sennheiser; they may look basic but deliver on their audio capabilities. Audio-Technica headphones are also gaining a cult following among audiophiles for their excellent sound clarity. If your man listens to music while working out, get the Jabra Sports in-ear headphones which are made for the gym. Though it feels pragmatic, this gift will be treasured by all music lovers.

So, take a pick from this list and the guy you gift will be indebted to you for life! For more great gifting ideas, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of LiveInStyle and not by the Scroll editorial team.