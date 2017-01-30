Social Media Buzz

Virender Sehwag and Randeep Hooda mock daughter of soldier who died in Kargil. Minister defends them

Gurmehar Kaur protested against the ABVP attack on Delhi students. Minister Kiren Rijiju says her mind has been 'polluted'.

Gurmehar Kaur/Facebook

Twitter humour can sometimes open a can of worms. Especially if you are a famous cricketer with more than eight million followers. Virender Sehwag, former batsman for the Indian men’s cricket team, on Sunday chose to mock the 20-year-old daughter of a soldier who died in Kargil because of her campaign against student violence.

‘I didn’t score two triple centuries,’ says the placard on Sehwag’s joke post. ‘My bat did.’

The text is a direct response to 20-year-old Gurmehar Kaur’s campaign against the right-wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s violence at Ramjas College in Delhi. Kaur had changed her profile picture to include #StudentsAgainstABVP, but the popularity of her campaign also led viewers to a silent video she had made last year, calling for an end to state-sponsored conflict from India and Pakistan. “Pakistan did not kill my dad, war killed him,” she said.

While Sehwag was also lampooning the placard-holding trend which has taken over Facebook and Twitter, his joke also specifically mocked this message from Kaur. And he quickly got appreciation from actor Randeep Hooda, who has half a million followers on the platform.

The humour, especially since it made light of Kaur’s message about her father’s death, did not go down well with everyone.

When called out on it, however, Hooda insisted that Kaur was a “poor girl being used as a political pawn”. He also insisted that it “reeks of political usage of mans child who died defending the line drawn,” and then reverted to saying it was “just very witty of Viru” to crack his joke.

So, in addition to Sehwag making fun of the death of the Kargil soldier, Hooda then went on to take away Kaur’s ability to think for herself and insisted that she was just a poor girl being used for political aims and anyway the whole point was just the cricketer’s joke, no matter its sensitivities.

Kaur herself decided to respond to this, insisting that she is no political pawn, following which Hooda retreated to the position that he was both against student violence and yet didn’t want the “young girl’s thoughts” to be politicised.

And then Union Minister Kiren Rijiju jumped in, again explicitly criticising Kaur’s remarks by asking, “Who’s polluting this young girl’s mind?’ followed by a confused statement about strong Arm Force and weak India.

The responses from Rijiju and Hooda fall prey to the basic fallacy that only one stance, presumably questioning the government or the ABVP, is explicitly political and moreover that “young girls” having political thoughts is a bad thing.

Hooda, in fact, complained that Kaur’s post “reeked” of an attempt to politicise her father’s death, when the reverse argument – that one must not question the government or the army because soldiers are dying at the border – does not amount to a politicising India’s military. War, and its casualties, are always political. Hooda’s insistence that it ought not to be is as insensitive as Sehwag’s joke. Rijiju’s “weak India” comment, meanwhile, has no real grounding in history.

Kaur, meanwhile, said she has received rape threats in response to her campaign, which will no doubt spread even further now that a Union Minister has stepped into the fray.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Five memes that explain why you need a toothpaste for your payday

That payday smile won’t shine itself.

publicdomainpictures.net

At the end of the month, every salaried professional experiences a wide range of feelings. First, there’s extreme possessiveness - after spending several days trying to live off whatever little is left from paying bills and all those shopping binges, you’re understandably cranky and unwilling to part with the cash you have.

Giphy
Giphy

Then the week of payday arrives and you can finally breathe a sigh of relief again. As the glorious day comes closer, you can’t contain your excitement.

Giphy
Giphy

And then payday dawns and the world gets to behold an interesting phenomenon - your payday-wala smile. It is instantly recognizable as something different and special - it stretches across your face, from ear to ear and is mirrored on the faces of your colleagues. Soon the excitement wears off and you are at complete peace. You have worked hard, you’ve earned your keep, you are in Zen mode.

Giphy
Giphy

But is there a way to make payday even happier? And make your payday smile last even longer? You may be astonished to learn there is. A way that will make you so much happier – your smile will gradually consume most of your face and need extra grooming. In fact, you might have to consider getting a special toothpaste, the Happier Toothpaste to care for the smile you have on that happier payday.

So how can you get more salary in-hand on your payday? Simple – invest in Equity Linked Savings Schemes or ELSS. These are open-ended equity Mutual Funds, with a 3 year lock-in period, that not only help you save tax but also have potential for wealth creation.

Giphy
Giphy

The icing on the cake is that the dividends from these funds are also tax free. So ELSS means more salary in-hand for you today, more potential growth for you tomorrow! To know more about ELSS and to get your own Happier Toothpaste, click here.

Statutory Details: Axis Mutual Fund has been established as a Trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, sponsored by Axis Bank Ltd. (liability restricted to Rs. 1 Lakh). Trustee: Axis Mutual Fund Trustee Ltd. Investment Manager: Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd. (the AMC). Risk Factors:Axis Bank Ltd. is not liable or responsible for any loss or shortfall resulting from the operation of the scheme.

Mutual Fund Investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Axis Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.