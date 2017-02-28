Forest report

Blame game rages over the forest fire that ravaged Bandipur Tiger Reserve

Earlier blamed for having caused the fire that destroyed more than 2,000 hectares, Jenu Kuruba community in turn puts the onus for it on the forest department.

T A Ameerudheen | Sumathi, a resident of Jane Kuruba colony, in Moleyuru.

Adivasis living near the Moleyuru forest in Mysuru district of Karnataka have claimed that signs of fire at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve were available many hours before the forest officials launched the fire-fighting operations on February 18.

“I saw many elephants moving out of the forest at noon. It was an uncommon sight in this part during summer. I thought they were coming to attack us, so I screamed to alert others,” said Lakshmi, a resident of the Jenu Kuruba Adivasi colony.

The fire was first reported from Moleyuru, one of the 11 forest ranges under the Bandipur Tiger Reserve. It later spread to Kalkere and Hediyala ranges in the north-western parts of the reserve.

A pall of gloom descended on the settlement the next morning when they heard about the fate of Manju, a forest watcher from the colony, who suffered severe burn injuries while putting out the fire.

Manju, along with two of his colleagues, is being treated at the Apollo Hospital in Mysuru. Their condition is now reported to be stable by hospital officials.

A forest guard, Murigeppa Thammagol, lost his life due to asphyxiation during the fire-fighting operations.

A view of the Moleyuru forest from the Jane Kuruba colony in Moleyuru. (Photo: TA Ameerudheen)
A view of the Moleyuru forest from the Jane Kuruba colony in Moleyuru. (Photo: TA Ameerudheen)
Source: National Aeronautics and Space Administration
Source: National Aeronautics and Space Administration

Simmering discontent

The Jenu Kuruba community, considered as the original inhabitants of forests in the western ghats, blamed the forest department for the high intensity fire that destroyed more than 2,000 hectares in the ecologically sensitive area.

“The forest department should be held responsible for this disaster,” Manju’s grandmother, Bolamma, fumed.

The department did not hire enough forest watchers this summer, she claimed. “Had they employed jobless Jenu Kuruba youngsters temporarily, the forest would have remained safe,” she explained.

Only seven persons from her colony were employed with the forest department, she said. “As many as 40 people had applied for temporary jobs, but the officials ignored them.”

Those who fail to get government jobs would end up working in the cotton and ragi fields in Sargur and HD Kote, both in Mysore district, to make a living.

“My son is working in Sarugur and he comes to visit me once in a week,” said Sumathi, another inhabitant of the settlement.

Injured forest watcher Manju's grandmother, Bolamma, at the Jenu Kuruba colony in Moleyuru. (Photo: TA Ameerudheen)
Injured forest watcher Manju's grandmother, Bolamma, at the Jenu Kuruba colony in Moleyuru. (Photo: TA Ameerudheen)

Job denial

Adivasi communities who live close to the forests in Karnataka have been complaining about being denied jobs by the forest department. It has created a rift between the Adivasi communities and the department.

Karnataka Forest Minister, B Ramanath Rai, refuted the charge and said forest department in Karnataka employs highest number of Adivasis in India. “Officials in my department always encourage tribals to take up jobs,” he said. We have never denied them the jobs.”

The tension between local communities and the forest department was noted as the major reason for forest fires in Karnataka by the National Institute of Disaster Management after studying the pattern of forest fires in the country.

Last week’s fire was indeed a man-made disaster, confirmed Heeralal, director of Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

Injured forest watcher Manju's sister, Pushpa, at the Jenu Kuruba colony in Moleyuru. (Photo: TA Ameerudheen)
Injured forest watcher Manju's sister, Pushpa, at the Jenu Kuruba colony in Moleyuru. (Photo: TA Ameerudheen)

There had earlier been speculation that disgruntled members of Adivasi communities who were denied jobs might have set off the fire. However, Rai said it was too early to arrive at a conclusion. “We have confirmed that the fire was set by the people living near the forest. We will know the culprits after completing the high-level inquiry.”

S Krupakar, Green Oscar-winning wildlife photographer from Mysore, believes there exists a conflict between the tribal communities and the forest department in Karnataka. “Tribals hate forest officials for denying them jobs,” he said.

“I think all aspiring Adivasis should be provided jobs in the forest department. For, Adivasis consider the forest as their home,” he added. Only Adivasis have the skills to act in emergency situations like forest fires, Krupakar said. “There are no better fire fighters than members of Adivasi communities.”

“The government should acknowledge their skills. The forest department needs to win the confidence of tribal communities to avert major fire tragedies in future,” he said.

Source: Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
Source: Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

‘We didn’t do it’

The Jenu Kuruba community refuted the reports that blamed them for the fire. “We are the protectors of the forest, and we will not harm it,” said Pushpa, Manju’s sister. “We depend on the forest for a living and we cannot destroy it,” she added.

Bolamma looked worried and feared that forest department would act against them based on the reports. “The forest department didn’t give jobs for our youngsters. Now they are trying to frame us with false accusations. We would like to live in Moleyuru and hope no one will displace us from here.”

Lakhsmi of Jenu Kuruba Colony in Moleyuru. (Photo: TA Ameerudheen)
Lakhsmi of Jenu Kuruba Colony in Moleyuru. (Photo: TA Ameerudheen)
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Five memes that explain why you need a toothpaste for your payday

That payday smile won’t shine itself.

publicdomainpictures.net

At the end of the month, every salaried professional experiences a wide range of feelings. First, there’s extreme possessiveness - after spending several days trying to live off whatever little is left from paying bills and all those shopping binges, you’re understandably cranky and unwilling to part with the cash you have.

Giphy
Giphy

Then the week of payday arrives and you can finally breathe a sigh of relief again. As the glorious day comes closer, you can’t contain your excitement.

Giphy
Giphy

And then payday dawns and the world gets to behold an interesting phenomenon - your payday-wala smile. It is instantly recognizable as something different and special - it stretches across your face, from ear to ear and is mirrored on the faces of your colleagues. Soon the excitement wears off and you are at complete peace. You have worked hard, you’ve earned your keep, you are in Zen mode.

Giphy
Giphy

But is there a way to make payday even happier? And make your payday smile last even longer? You may be astonished to learn there is. A way that will make you so much happier – your smile will gradually consume most of your face and need extra grooming. In fact, you might have to consider getting a special toothpaste, the Happier Toothpaste to care for the smile you have on that happier payday.

So how can you get more salary in-hand on your payday? Simple – invest in Equity Linked Savings Schemes or ELSS. These are open-ended equity Mutual Funds, with a 3 year lock-in period, that not only help you save tax but also have potential for wealth creation.

Giphy
Giphy

The icing on the cake is that the dividends from these funds are also tax free. So ELSS means more salary in-hand for you today, more potential growth for you tomorrow! To know more about ELSS and to get your own Happier Toothpaste, click here.

Statutory Details: Axis Mutual Fund has been established as a Trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, sponsored by Axis Bank Ltd. (liability restricted to Rs. 1 Lakh). Trustee: Axis Mutual Fund Trustee Ltd. Investment Manager: Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd. (the AMC). Risk Factors:Axis Bank Ltd. is not liable or responsible for any loss or shortfall resulting from the operation of the scheme.

Mutual Fund Investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Axis Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.