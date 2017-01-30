The Daily Fix

The Daily Fix: The BJP’s failure to field even a single Muslim candidate in UP is a troubling sign

Everything you need to know for the day (and a little more).

Sanjay Kanojia/AFP

The Big Story: Minority report

As Uttar Pradesh finished with its fifth phase of polling on Monday, there is disquiet within the Bharatiya Janata Party that the party has failed to field even one Muslim candidate.

“As far as tickets are concerned, it would have been better” if tickets were given to Muslims,” remarked BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who is minister of state for minority affairs.

Naqvi isn’t the only BJP leader to express reservations about this. Union minister for water resources Uma Bharti made the same observation as did Union home minister Rajnath Singh. However, Naqvi made sure to claim that the BJP’s strategy would make no difference when it came to development efforts for the Muslim community. “We will address their concern by compensating them if we form government in the state,” Naqvi said.

This might be true in an ideal world – that the identities of candidates do not matter and a government could do justice to all communities. But it doesn’t work that way on the ground. Indian democracy functions on an intricate system of clientelism and patronage that works via identity.

When commentators speak of a choice between, say, caste and development, they betray a lack of understanding of India’s grassroots politics. For the Indian voter, identity is a means to access development. Electing a man from his community – or a person who has a community’s support – will ensure quid pro quo in the form of development. It means that voters will have better roads, water supply and law enforcement.

The BJP rose to prominence in the late 1980s due its campaign to demolish the Babri Masjid in the Uttar Pradesh town of Ayodhya. The enormous violence sparked by the campaign have naturally caused Uttar Pradesh’s Muslims to be deeply suspicious of the BJP. But instead of attemtping to build bridges, the party seems to have decided that reaching out to the community is futile. That was evident in BJP leader Vinay Katiyar’s reply to Uma Bharati: “When Muslims do not vote for us, then why should we give tickets to them?”

While this maybe true, the BJP should ask itself whether its only aim is to win the next state election. 2017 is not 1992. Today, the BJP is the largest party in the country and leads the Union government with an absolute majority. For it to leave out Uttar Pradesh’s Muslims might have consequence that go far beyond just a state election. Democracy presupposes that the government will take as many people along as possible. That is what distinguishes democracy from majoritarianism.

The Big Scroll

  1. The BJP’s communal strategy failed in Bihar. So why are Modi and Shah repeating it in Uttar Pradesh, asks Apoorvanand.
  2. This one village is enough to bust the myth of a Muslim votebank in Uttar Pradesh, reports Supriya Sharma from Jaunpur.
  3. A tale of two houses: Supriya Sharma explains why people in Uttar Pradesh vote along caste lines

Subscribe to “The Daily Fix” by either downloading Scroll’s Android app or opting for it to be delivered to your mailbox.

Political Picks

  1. Shotguns will return to Jammu and Kashmir after the Central Reserve Police Force claimed that the less lethal alternative PAVA (pelargonic acid vanillylamide) shells were not really effective in scattering protesters.
  2. Students’ Islamic Movement of India chief Safdar Hussain Nagori and ten other activists of the banned group were awarded life imprisonment in a 2008 sedition case.
  3. Delhi Commission for Women seeks action against those making rape threats to daughter of soldier who died in Kargil.
  4. The Union government may shut down 7 lakh shell companies in its battle against black money.

Punditry

  1. India needs to eliminate the terrorist but talk to all other anti-state actors in Kashmir, argues Sushant Sinha in Indian Express.
  2. In the Hindustan Times, Vinod Sharma explains how the solid support of the Brahmin vote bank is helping the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh.

Don’t Miss

A small party of boatmen could make Bharatiya Janata Party’s ship wobble a little in Uttar Pradesh, reports Dhirendra K Jha.

“Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal is not an easy name to remember, but its acronym – NISHAD – seems to have struck a chord with the Other Backward Classes population in the state. The reason is simple: Nishad is the name of a prominent OBC caste whose livelihood has traditionally been linked to the river – many of them are boatmen. Its members who commonly have the surnames Kewat, Bind, Mallah, Manjhi, seem to have adopted the party as their own.

‘When Narendra Modi became prime minister, we had great expectations from him, but he has tried to snatch our livelihoods by planning jetties near ghats,’ said Deepak Nishad. ‘NISHAD party has given us a platform to fight this injustice politically.’”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Five memes that explain why you need a toothpaste for your payday

That payday smile won’t shine itself.

publicdomainpictures.net

At the end of the month, every salaried professional experiences a wide range of feelings. First, there’s extreme possessiveness - after spending several days trying to live off whatever little is left from paying bills and all those shopping binges, you’re understandably cranky and unwilling to part with the cash you have.

Giphy
Giphy

Then the week of payday arrives and you can finally breathe a sigh of relief again. As the glorious day comes closer, you can’t contain your excitement.

Giphy
Giphy

And then payday dawns and the world gets to behold an interesting phenomenon - your payday-wala smile. It is instantly recognizable as something different and special - it stretches across your face, from ear to ear and is mirrored on the faces of your colleagues. Soon the excitement wears off and you are at complete peace. You have worked hard, you’ve earned your keep, you are in Zen mode.

Giphy
Giphy

But is there a way to make payday even happier? And make your payday smile last even longer? You may be astonished to learn there is. A way that will make you so much happier – your smile will gradually consume most of your face and need extra grooming. In fact, you might have to consider getting a special toothpaste, the Happier Toothpaste to care for the smile you have on that happier payday.

So how can you get more salary in-hand on your payday? Simple – invest in Equity Linked Savings Schemes or ELSS. These are open-ended equity Mutual Funds, with a 3 year lock-in period, that not only help you save tax but also have potential for wealth creation.

Giphy
Giphy

The icing on the cake is that the dividends from these funds are also tax free. So ELSS means more salary in-hand for you today, more potential growth for you tomorrow! To know more about ELSS and to get your own Happier Toothpaste, click here.

Statutory Details: Axis Mutual Fund has been established as a Trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, sponsored by Axis Bank Ltd. (liability restricted to Rs. 1 Lakh). Trustee: Axis Mutual Fund Trustee Ltd. Investment Manager: Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd. (the AMC). Risk Factors:Axis Bank Ltd. is not liable or responsible for any loss or shortfall resulting from the operation of the scheme.

Mutual Fund Investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Axis Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.