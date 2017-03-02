Opinion

It’s clear as day: India doesn’t need its own experts to confirm that dirty air is killing people

Air pollution is a contributing to increased morbidity and mortality and the poor are particularly vulnerable to it.

Union Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave is in denial. While he cannot ignore the fact that air pollution in India is a serious problem, he does not want to be told this by people from outside the country.

In response to the State of Global Air 2017, a report produced jointly by the Boston-based Health Effects Institute and the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation in Seattle, which stated that India is not far behind China in the number of deaths attributable to air pollution, Dave complained that we Indians “seem to be far more influenced by things out of India.” Instead, he suggested, we should heed our own experts on this subject who he trusts “as much as I do our army.”

This strange comparison of science experts with the army notwithstanding, the minister’s defensive response to the report is perplexing. Even if some might quibble over the methodology used to arrive at a specific figure of the number of deaths attributable to the increase in air pollution, surely there is little to argue over the reality that air pollution is a serious environmental problem in India that is contributing to increased morbidity and mortality.

Something in the air

Relying on official statistics on air pollution levels and the comprehensive Global Burden of Disease report, the State of Global Air has calculated the health impacts of air pollution. The Global Disease Report is an impressive compilation of health data and analysis from 195 countries spanning 25 years, from 1990 to 2015, which is updated every year. It facilitates comparison of health data across populations, age groups and over a span of time.

This kind of information, combined with data about the levels of air pollution, particularly fine particulate matter termed PM 2.5, as well as ozone, provides the basis for calculations on the number of deaths that are attributable to the increase in air pollution levels as well as the number of disability-adjusted life years.

Long-term exposure to these pollutants, particularly PM 2.5, exacerbates cardiovascular conditions and respiratory problems and leads to a noticeable reduction in life span, particularly of the very young and the old. It is also now well-established that exposure to ozone leads to conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Given this, the State of Global Air report has concluded that of the 4.2 million deaths globally attributable to air pollution in 2015, India and China together account for 52% of them. However, while China has taken steps that have steadied the rate of increase of air pollution-related mortality, the graph in India continues to climb.

Not taken seriously

The reason for this is also not a mystery. Successive Indian governments have failed to take the problem seriously enough to implement tough measures to reduce the burden of pollutants in the air. Furthermore, by focusing only on big cities like Delhi, we have neglected the crisis facing many other smaller cities and towns.

In 2016, the World Health Organisation listed the 20 most polluted cities in the world. Of these, 10 were in India and the worst were Allahabad, Kanpur, Firozabad and Lucknow. A study by the Central Pollution Control Board (2015), one that Dave should not ignore as it is produced by “our own” scientists, rates Varanasi as one of the three most polluted cities.

The reason that a city like Delhi can generate more data on levels of pollution is because it has the infrastructure to measure them. While Varanasi has only three monitors to measure pollution levels, of which only one measures PM2.5 levels and none give you the air quality index, Delhi has 13 monitors that measure both PM10 and PM2.5 and provide daily air quality index.

If we are failing to even monitor the extent of air pollution in our towns and cities, how will we assess the impact on the health of their residents? Given the pathetic state of our infrastructure to assess air pollution, do we have any other option but to rely on studies like the State of Global Air report? Do we really need to wait, as the minister suggests, till Indian experts come up with their own studies that link air pollution to mortality and morbidity? In any case, if we ever get around to collecting credible ground data from cities, towns and villages across India, the reality will probably be much worse than what is revealed in this “foreign” report.

The other reality that we so easily forget is that the poor are most affected by the deterioration in air quality. The rich insulate themselves by buying expensive air purifiers for their homes and riding around in air-conditioned cars. The poor have no option but to breathe the foul air as they walk, or bicycle, or take public transport. Adding to this daily load of poisons that they breathe is the foul air in their poorly ventilated homes where the cooking fuel is most often firewood or cow dung.

By refusing to face up to the seriousness of the crisis, whatever be the source of information, the government is literally pushing millions of poor people, already vulnerable due to poor health and insufficient nutrition, closer to the edge.

This article first appeared in the Economic and Political Weekly.

Sponsored Content  BY 

How music can help drive social change

Indian brands are creating music to inspire action for social good.

Wikimedia Commons

Music has the power to cut across age, class, geography and even language, a critical quality in a diverse and multi-lingual country like India. Through poetry and melodies, music can communicate complex messages and hard-hitting stories gently to a large audience. So it is not surprising that music is often used in advertising to create catchy jingles. But many brands with a sense of social responsibility have also used music to spread messages of social change. Some of these songs have even become a part of popular culture.

The ‘Doodh’ jingle, a public service message from the 1990s, is among the earliest Indian examples of music being used by brands to spread awareness. Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and composed by Leslie Lewis, it spoke of the benefits of drinking milk in a fun way. The jingle had a hummable tune and was one of the first to use a mixture of Hindi and English lyrics, making it distinct and unforgettable.

Brands have also turned the spotlight on social problems through music. Nestle has recreated the iconic song “School Chalein Hum” for its campaign to spread awareness about girl child education. The song was originally composed in 2006 in support of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a government programme to provide primary education for all. It has now been reinterpreted by Nestle in collaboration with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and features singers Anvita Dutt and Harshdeep Kaur along with young girls from the Nanhi Kali program. Its lyrics have been rewritten to show how education is the stepping stone to the dreams of young girls. The video captures the infectious enthusiasm of these girls. The song struck a chord on social media and was shared by several influential policy makers.

Play

Other brands have also employed music to reflect the unpleasant aspects of reality and build the desire for change. A part of Dove’s efforts to change the standards of beauty for women, the #changetherhyme campaign reflects beauty stereotypes imposed on young girls. It uses the nursery rhyme ‘Chubby cheeks, dimpled chin…’ sung by kindergarten kids and contrasts this with powerful imagery of Indian female athletes training, urging viewers to break unnecessary ideals imposed by society. The widely shared song has received over 6 million views on YouTube.

Play

Another example of music being used to depict social realities is Whistling Woods’ ‘Dekh Le’ campaign. After the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya rape, Whistling Woods commissioned some of its alumni to create a public service commercial against eve-teasing. The video shows women flashing mirrors or sunglasses at lecherous men to show them how ridiculous they look. This video was set to the song ‘Dekh Le’ composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sona Mohapatra. It was enthusiastically shared on social media. It received over a million views in its first week and has over 6 million currently.

Play

At times, brands have also spread messages of positive change and optimism through music. In 2007, Times of India, with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Gulzar created a song called ‘Tum chalo toh Hindustaan chalein’. A simple video with powerful lyrics, it calls on citizens to be the change they wish to see in the country. The song was created for its “Lead India” contest which invited people to nominate inspiring leaders they knew from everyday life. The video and song remains inspirational even today.

Music has the ability to amplify social messages, which is why Nestle has used the medium to create awareness about girl child education. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “Music is one of the most powerful and influential means of uniting people for a cause. As part of our corporate social initiative, #EducateTheGirlChild we decided to create further awareness about girl child education through a song. This song represents the collective societal objective to spread awareness and evangelize support for the cause.” Nestle has been working with Nanhi Kali, one of India’s largest NGOs, to improve the state of girl child education in India. To show support for this cause and increase awareness, Nestle even changed the packaging of 100 million packs of some of its most iconic brands to include a message about girl child education. On Social media, its #EducateTheGirlChild campaign has sparked a conversation through powerful films and stories about girls facing barriers to getting educated.

The state of girl child education in India has tremendous scope for improvement. While millions of girls are denied education, some have immensely benefited from focused initiatives and some have fought their own way through. To help India’s girls go to school, join the conversation.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestle and not by the Scroll editorial team.