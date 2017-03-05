NATION AND IDENTITY

Gurmehar Kaur’s ultimate question: What really makes a nation?

This is an ancient conundrum, which will never be resolved. Ever.

Arun Sankar/AFP

At a memorial meeting days after a terrible evening when his friend was murdered, he was injured and a true hero emerged, Alok Madasani said these words: “It was rage and malice in an individual’s heart that killed my friend.”

That murdered friend was, of course, Srinivas Kuchibotla. That hero was, of course, Ian Grillot. The man with rage and malice in his heart was, of course, Adam Purinton, now under arrest for his hate-filled assault in that Kansas bar.

Madasani has been asked repeatedly if this horrific experience has changed his impression of the United States. With his best friend killed and he himself badly hurt, would he now consider leaving that country and returning to India? Did he feel unsafe and threatened there? In other words, the questioners were effectively asking, does he now nurse a fear of the US itself – does he think that the US, in some sense, killed Kuchibotla?

More than once, Madasani addressed this issue with grace and wisdom that, in these times, is uncommon indeed. At that same meeting, for example, he said that what happened to him “doesn’t reflect the true spirit of Kansas, Midwest and [the] United States”. That is, it makes little sense to even suggest that the United States killed Srinivas. But a certain bigotry and hatred, embodied there in Purinton, did.

You could make a pretty good case that plenty of others in the US feel the same hate. But the outpouring of emotion and support for Madasani, Kuchibotla and Grillot – and no less the outpouring of revulsion for Purinton, from the streets of Olathe all the way to Hillary Clinton to the Trump White House – tell a story. Even if there is a rise in hate crimes there, it would be absurd to hold that entire country responsible for this murderous attack. Not least because that would only reflect Purinton’s own stupid bigotry.

Alok Madasani showed us another way.

Ancient conundrum

Naturally, there’s a reason to make this point now. Gurmehar Kaur’s statement that Pakistan did not kill her father, but war did, has angered whole swathes of self-proclaimed nationalists. In the face of hatred that’s routinely expressed for that country, that we are routinely asked to feel for that country, this young woman chooses to look beyond – and she is mocked for it. She is called the vilest, filthiest names. She is threatened with rape. Ministers, no less, tell us her mind is polluted. (Funny, I thought our parents all taught us that it’s hatred that pollutes minds).

I can see it already: There will be all manner of comment pointing out sagely, if angrily, that I cannot and must not compare the US to Pakistan. (Much less, India to Pakistan). That Pakistan is uniquely evil. That Pakistan does not believe in peace. That any other way of considering our neighbour dishonours our brave soldiers who fight and die for us on the border. That, in short, we must all hate Pakistan. And if we don’t, we should move there. (Yes, predictably, this has already been proposed at ministerial level).

What’s going on here – that is, apart from bigotry that matches Purinton’s – is an ancient conundrum: what constitutes a nation? One answer is that it’s the people who live within its borders, and if you think that then you probably also see them in their infinite variety, as Madasani does. Another answer is that it’s the land defined by those lines, and if you think that then you probably see land and people and buildings and whatever else is in there as one great monolith, thus to be held monolothically responsible for everything that happens there.

While I know which answer is mine, I also believe there’s no resolving this conundrum. Ever. (It’s an ancient one, remember?) So in this part of the world, we will always have nationalists who look across our western border and see only evil, who then look across our land and, seeing opinion that doesn’t fall in line with theirs, resort to abuse and assault. This is the treatment the Gurmehars among us can expect.

But there are two thoughts we can take away that have some bearing on all this.

One: the simple title of a book the late and much-lamented journalist Mike Marqusee wrote about the 1996 cricket World Cup, which happened in this part of the world. It involved countries that have fought – and are still fighting – wars. The matches they played inevitably became proxies for that tension, those feelings of nationalism. Marqusee felt it everywhere he went in those weeks, following the cricket.

But tension or not, these were just cricket matches. There’s a reason, then, that Marqusee called his book War Minus the Shooting. War with the shooting, after all, kills: just as it killed Gurmehar Kaur’s father.

Two: Alok Madasani again. At the same memorial, he ended what he had to say with this thought: “I ask for tolerance of our diversity and for respect of humanity.”

Any less, and we might all turn into Adam Purintons. Luckily, some among us are Ian Grillots.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

How music can help drive social change

Indian brands are creating music to inspire action for social good.

Wikimedia Commons

Music has the power to cut across age, class, geography and even language, a critical quality in a diverse and multi-lingual country like India. Through poetry and melodies, music can communicate complex messages and hard-hitting stories gently to a large audience. So it is not surprising that music is often used in advertising to create catchy jingles. But many brands with a sense of social responsibility have also used music to spread messages of social change. Some of these songs have even become a part of popular culture.

The ‘Doodh’ jingle, a public service message from the 1990s, is among the earliest Indian examples of music being used by brands to spread awareness. Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and composed by Leslie Lewis, it spoke of the benefits of drinking milk in a fun way. The jingle had a hummable tune and was one of the first to use a mixture of Hindi and English lyrics, making it distinct and unforgettable.

Brands have also turned the spotlight on social problems through music. Nestle has recreated the iconic song “School Chalein Hum” for its campaign to spread awareness about girl child education. The song was originally composed in 2006 in support of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a government programme to provide primary education for all. It has now been reinterpreted by Nestle in collaboration with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and features singers Anvita Dutt and Harshdeep Kaur along with young girls from the Nanhi Kali program. Its lyrics have been rewritten to show how education is the stepping stone to the dreams of young girls. The video captures the infectious enthusiasm of these girls. The song struck a chord on social media and was shared by several influential policy makers.

Play

Other brands have also employed music to reflect the unpleasant aspects of reality and build the desire for change. A part of Dove’s efforts to change the standards of beauty for women, the #changetherhyme campaign reflects beauty stereotypes imposed on young girls. It uses the nursery rhyme ‘Chubby cheeks, dimpled chin…’ sung by kindergarten kids and contrasts this with powerful imagery of Indian female athletes training, urging viewers to break unnecessary ideals imposed by society. The widely shared song has received over 6 million views on YouTube.

Play

Another example of music being used to depict social realities is Whistling Woods’ ‘Dekh Le’ campaign. After the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya rape, Whistling Woods commissioned some of its alumni to create a public service commercial against eve-teasing. The video shows women flashing mirrors or sunglasses at lecherous men to show them how ridiculous they look. This video was set to the song ‘Dekh Le’ composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sona Mohapatra. It was enthusiastically shared on social media. It received over a million views in its first week and has over 6 million currently.

Play

At times, brands have also spread messages of positive change and optimism through music. In 2007, Times of India, with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Gulzar created a song called ‘Tum chalo toh Hindustaan chalein’. A simple video with powerful lyrics, it calls on citizens to be the change they wish to see in the country. The song was created for its “Lead India” contest which invited people to nominate inspiring leaders they knew from everyday life. The video and song remains inspirational even today.

Music has the ability to amplify social messages, which is why Nestle has used the medium to create awareness about girl child education. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “Music is one of the most powerful and influential means of uniting people for a cause. As part of our corporate social initiative, #EducateTheGirlChild we decided to create further awareness about girl child education through a song. This song represents the collective societal objective to spread awareness and evangelize support for the cause.” Nestle has been working with Nanhi Kali, one of India’s largest NGOs, to improve the state of girl child education in India. To show support for this cause and increase awareness, Nestle even changed the packaging of 100 million packs of some of its most iconic brands to include a message about girl child education. On Social media, its #EducateTheGirlChild campaign has sparked a conversation through powerful films and stories about girls facing barriers to getting educated.

The state of girl child education in India has tremendous scope for improvement. While millions of girls are denied education, some have immensely benefited from focused initiatives and some have fought their own way through. To help India’s girls go to school, join the conversation.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestle and not by the Scroll editorial team.