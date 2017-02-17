Kashmir Report

In Kashmir, no one is welcoming pellet guns with deflectors – except the CRPF

The weapons are lethal and should be withdrawn from use, not merely modified, say people in the Valley.

Cathay McNaughton/Reuters

In a belated reaction to widespread criticism for its use of shotguns that injured hundreds of Kashmiri protestors during this summer’s unrest, the Central Reserve Police Force announced on Monday that it would attach deflectors to these weapons. These devices, it claimed, would allow the pellets they fire to be aimed lower and would minimise upper body injuries.

Approximately 4,500 people were reported to have been injured by these pump-action shotguns – euphemistically called pellet guns by the authorities – by October, according to an independent team constituted by the People’s Union for Civil Liberties. When it released its report in October, the team also estimated that another 1,000 people had been injured in the eyes by these pellets, with 300 of them being left blind.

However, the CRPF announcement has not inspired much confidence in the Valleu. Many said that they doubt that the modification will make any real difference on the streets.

“It’s the policy behind the gun that is important,” said Mannan Bukhari, who heads the human rights cell of the Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led separatist Hurriyat faction. “How they [the state] are treating Kashmir: where right to expression is choked.”

According to social activist Touseef Raina, shotguns have become “a symbol of the government’s insensitivity” and their continued use is counterproductive. “When they are not withdrawn even after so many young Kashmiris have been blinded and horribly scarred, people get the impression that the government just does not care whether Kashmiris live or die,” he said.

Practical solution?

The use of shotguns against protestors in Kashmir in the wake of the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in an encounter in July had led to a huge outcry. These weapons spray crowds with metal pellets. The outrage prompted the government in September to promise it would consider less lethal alternatives for crowd control – including chilli-based PAVA (pelargonic acid vanillylamide) shells. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had said the guns would be used only in the “rarest of rare case”. But months later, what has come about is a slight modification of the same weapon.

Rajesh Yadav, a Central Reserve Police Force commandant in Srinagar, said that troops had been directed to aim at the feet of protestors, “in a manner that the pellets go upwards towards the face”. This would ensure that the pellets do not hit protestors above the abdomen.

Yadav reported positive results from the trial of the new samples of pellet guns with deflectors attached to their muzzles. But he was quick to add a word of caution: “What happens on the ground is totally different as the situation is not as idle as in the firing range.”

While the deflectors are intended to direct the spray of pellets towards the ground, there is still the danger that projectiles could ricochet off hard surfaces, such as paved roads, and hit people who have ducked or are close to the ground. Yadav admitted to the possibility of ricocheting projectiles in urban areas, but ruled it out “in rural areas or the countryside”, where there are softer surfaces.

Credit: Tauseef Mustafa/AFP
Credit: Tauseef Mustafa/AFP

Moving targets

Another aspect to the impact of pellet guns are the conditions under which the weapons are discharged. “During pelting, the stone-pelters keep moving left and right and the person who is using the pump action gun is also not stable,” said Yadav. “It is not like range firing practice. He has to take cover, safeguard himself from the stones and in that moment use the weapon.”

But he added that even in such a situation, “when there is stone-pelting and the [personnel in possession of the weapon] is moving”, the deflector would minimise the chance of the pellets hitting people in their upper bodies.

“The intention is not to hurt any youngster, the intention is to disperse the mob,” he said. “The intention is to keep them at a distance so that the stones [hurled by protestors] do not harm the jawans on duty or their vehicles.” Like Home Minister Rajnath Singh, the officer, too, said that shotguns will be used only in volatile situations that endanger lives. “As the law and order SOP [standard operating procedure] says, you can use firearms also but the point is we are not using firearms,” he said. “We want to use pump action as a last resort only.”

Too little, too late

However, these reassurances, however, have cut little ice with critics. Aijaz Ashraf Wani, assistant professor of political science at the University of Kashmir, said the use of the shotgun has left a deep impression on the psyche of Kashmiris and these measures are “too little, too late” to change public opinion. “This weapon has taken out whatever legitimacy, if any, the government had,” he said.

Wani explained: “All through, government and other agencies have been claiming that this is a non-lethal weapon and is used only in extreme cases. Later, we were told that personnel who handle these weapons were not trained. What this modified weapon is going to do, only time will tell. But at present, it seems it is only an eyewash.”

Wani said the resentment in Kashmir is “too deep to be contained by banning pellet guns or removing a law” – a reference to the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act that gives security personnel in conflict areas powers to shoot and kill with impunity.

“When the home minister visited Kashmir a fortnight after Burhan was killed, Kashmiris got the impression that pellet guns would be withdrawn,” he noted. “That they have refused to do it has terribly undermined the credibility of the government.”

Mannan Bukhari of the Hurriyat emphasised that the use of shotguns as a method of crowd control is illegal. “According to international law, for the sake of argument, if someone is protesting and it is not justified, there is a law,” he said. “There is the Criminal Procedure Code, and SOPs. You have to use minimum force. Civilised societies are contemplating whether to use water cannons or not. How can we justify the use of pellet guns here when its lethality has been established?”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

In a first, some of the finest Indian theatre can now be seen on your screen

A new cinematic production brings to life thought-provoking plays as digital video.

Though we are a country besotted with cinema, theatre remains an original source of provocative stories, great actors, and the many deeply rooted traditions of the dramatic arts across India. CinePlay is a new, ambitious experiment to bring the two forms together.

These plays, ‘filmed’ as digital video, span classic drama genre as well as more experimental dark comedy and are available on Hotstar premium, as part of Hotstar’s Originals bouquet. “We love breaking norms. And CinePlay is an example of us serving our consumer’s multi-dimensional personality and trusting them to enjoy better stories, those that not only entertain but also tease the mind”, says Ajit Mohan, CEO, Hotstar.

The first collection of CinePlays feature stories from leading playwrights, like Vijay Tendulkar, Mahesh Dattani, Badal Sircar amongst others and directed by film directors like Santosh Sivan and Nagesh Kukunoor. They also star some of the most prolific names of the film and theatre world like Nandita Das, Shreyas Talpade, Saurabh Shukla, Mohan Agashe and Lillete Dubey.

The idea was conceptualised by Subodh Maskara and Nandita Das, the actor and director who had early experience with street theatre. “The conversation began with Subodh and me thinking how can we make theatre accessible to a lot more people” says Nandita Das. The philosophy is that ‘filmed’ theatre is a new form, not a replacement, and has the potential to reach millions instead of thousands of people. Hotstar takes the reach of these plays to theatre lovers across the country and also to newer audiences who may never have had access to quality theatre.

“CinePlay is merging the language of theatre and the language of cinema to create a third unique language” says Subodh. The technique for ‘filming’ plays has evolved after many iterations. Each play is shot over several days in a studio with multiple takes, and many angles just like cinema. Cinematic techniques such as light and sound effects are also used to enhance the drama. Since it combines the intimacy of theatre with the format of cinema, actors and directors have also had to adapt. “It was quite intimidating. Suddenly you have to take something that already exists, put some more creativity into it, some more of your own style, your own vision and not lose the essence” says Ritesh Menon who directed ‘Between the Lines’. Written by Nandita Das, the play is set in contemporary urban India with a lawyer couple as its protagonists. The couple ends up arguing on opposite sides of a criminal trial and the play delves into the tension it brings to their personal and professional lives.

Play

The actors too adapted their performance from the demands of the theatre to the requirements of a studio. While in the theatre, performers have to project their voice to reach a thousand odd members in the live audience, they now had the flexibility of being more understated. Namit Das, a popular television actor, who acts in the CinePlay ‘Bombay Talkies’ says, “It’s actually a film but yet we keep the characteristics of the play alive. For the camera, I can say, I need to tone down a lot.” Vickram Kapadia’s ‘Bombay Talkies’ takes the audience on a roller coaster ride of emotions as seven personal stories unravel through powerful monologues, touching poignant themes such as child abuse, ridicule from a spouse, sacrifice, disillusionment and regret.

The new format also brought many new opportunities. In the play “Sometimes”, a dark comedy about three stressful days in a young urban professional’s life, the entire stage was designed to resemble a clock. The director Akarsh Khurana, was able to effectively recreate the same effect with light and sound design, and enhance it for on-screen viewers. In another comedy “The Job”, presented earlier in theatre as “The Interview”, viewers get to intimately observe, as the camera zooms in, the sinister expressions of the interviewers of a young man interviewing for a coveted job.

Besides the advantages of cinematic techniques, many of the artists also believe it will add to the longevity of plays and breathe new life into theatre as a medium. Adhir Bhat, the writer of ‘Sometimes’ says, “You make something and do a certain amount of shows and after that it phases out, but with this it can remain there.”

This should be welcome news, even for traditionalists, because unlike mainstream media, theatre speaks in and for alternative voices. Many of the plays in the collection are by Vijay Tendulkar, the man whose ability to speak truth to power and society is something a whole generation of Indians have not had a chance to experience. That alone should be reason enough to cheer for the whole project.

Play

Hotstar, India’s largest premium streaming platform, stands out with its Originals bouquet bringing completely new formats and stories, such as these plays, to its viewers. Twenty timeless stories from theatre will be available to its subscribers. Five CinePlays, “Between the lines”, “The Job”, “Sometimes”, “Bombay Talkies” and “Typecast”, are already available and a new one will release every week starting March. To watch these on Hotstar Premium, click here.

This article was produced on behalf of Hotstar by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.