NATURAL RESOURCES

'Small Fields' plan to extract oil and gas has stirred protests in Tamil Nadu's Cauvery basin

Barely two months after the jallikattu protests, there is another stir in the southern state.

M Arun

For over two weeks now, the fertile village of Neduvasal has been the epicentre of protests that have gripped several districts of Tamil Nadu. Each day, instead of heading out to the fields for work, thousands of men and women from nearby villages and towns have been gathering at this settlement in Pudukottai district. Seated under a large canopy, they hold placards that say “Save Neduvasal” and “We don’t need methane, our water is enough.”

A little more than a month after protests against the ban on the traditional bull-taming sport of jallikattu subsided, a new movement is gathering momentum across the districts of the Cauvery river basin. It all started on February 15, when the Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs chaired by Narendra Modi granted approval to projects to extract hydrocarbon resources such as oil and natural gas in 31 areas across the country. These approvals came as part of the Central government’s Discovered Small Fields policy, launched in 2016. In Tamil Nadu, the project was to be carried out in two places – Karaikal in Pondicherry district and Neduvasal in the Cauvery basin.

The policy intends to unlock the hydrocarbon potential of small and marginal fields to reduce India’s dependence on oil imports. At the launch event, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said that the main objectives of the policy were to enhance production, generate employment, attract investment, ensure transparency and reduce the involvement of the government in the production process.

“We are also convinced that a simplified and transparent administrative and regulatory setup has a huge role in fast-tracking developmental activities in the hydrocarbon sector,” he said.

But in the Cauvery delta, transparency isn’t the first word that springs to mind as villagers describe how the approval for the project had been granted. Ever since the villagers heard the news that Neduvasal would be one of the sites for extracting hydrocarbons, they have been gripped by the fear of losing their land, their crops and their livelihood. They had received no official information about the project and have only seen the news reports.

“With so much care, we have grown crops on our soil for so many years,” said Senthil Kumar, a farmer who owns 15 acres of land near Neduvasal. “We are scared all of this will be wiped away. We are scared that our children will not have means to survive such damage.”

Villagers gathered to protest at Neduvasal. Credit: M Arun
Villagers gathered to protest at Neduvasal. Credit: M Arun

Murky plan

The residents of Neduvasal recall that in the early 2000s, officials of the state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Commission visited several fields around the area drilling borewells to test the availability of crude oil. “They closed the borewells and left Neduvasal many years ago, saying that it was not profitable to them,” said Senthil Kumar. “We now suddenly hear that they are going to drill new bores and extract hydrocarbon.”

The activities of the ONGC are not unknown to the people of Cauvery delta region. In Thiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu, sporadic protests have taken place over the last five years against tests carried out by the ONGC in the region. “In around 15 places, hydrocarbon extraction is being carried out in Thiruvarur,” said K Varadarajan, a Thiruvarur town councillor. He said that residents living near many of these sites have witnessed their groundwater gradually disappearing or turning murky and chemical-ridden, upon mixing with the oil. “The fresh water found 200m below sea level seeps to lower levels when oilwells are dug,” he said.

According to Varadarajan, the real problem lies in the fact that the central government was now giving a single licence for all kinds of hydrocarbons to be extracted.

“Now private companies will begin to extract without asking for the permission of the people,” he said. “They can now also work on extracting coal-bed methane, which is dangerous to the surroundings. They could also use hydraualic fracturing technique for extraction which damages the rock bed underground. We won’t be able to see anything that is happening.”

Environmental threat?

But as protests continue to grow in Neduvasal, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas issued a statement that attempted to allay the fears and allegations of the villagers.

It said:

 “Extraction of Oil and Gas from sub-surface is a well-established practice and the E&P industry uses state-of-the-art technology for the operations and takes maximum care for environmental effects. The operators also get Environment Impact Assessment done before carrying out any drilling activities and other activities. Process of drilling and production requires very limited surface land area (generally 120X120 square meter) which will not affect agriculture or the soil of the entire lease area. Additionally, operators are required to follow strict environmental norms for the use of operational land.”  

However, there is no evidence of an Environment Impact Assessment being conducted in the area and clearances are not to be found on the website of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. The State Environment Minister KC Karuppannan also said on Tuesday that permission from the state Pollution Control Board had not yet been obtained, reported The New Indian Express.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Palanisamy stated that since the state government had not granted any license to extract natural gas in Neduvasal, the villagers need not fear for their livelihoods.

But the protest still continues.

“Like in the case of jallikattu, we are going to carry out large protests in a number of places, not just Neduvasal,” said Vinothraj Seshan of Thanneer Iyakkam, an NGO that has been actively involved in this movement. “We are going to put as much pressure on the authorities as possible, so that the entire project in scrapped.”

Members of various parties have visited Neduvasal since the protest began. Credit: M Arun
Members of various parties have visited Neduvasal since the protest began. Credit: M Arun


We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

In a first, some of the finest Indian theatre can now be seen on your screen

A new cinematic production brings to life thought-provoking plays as digital video.

Though we are a country besotted with cinema, theatre remains an original source of provocative stories, great actors, and the many deeply rooted traditions of the dramatic arts across India. CinePlay is a new, ambitious experiment to bring the two forms together.

These plays, ‘filmed’ as digital video, span classic drama genre as well as more experimental dark comedy and are available on Hotstar premium, as part of Hotstar’s Originals bouquet. “We love breaking norms. And CinePlay is an example of us serving our consumer’s multi-dimensional personality and trusting them to enjoy better stories, those that not only entertain but also tease the mind”, says Ajit Mohan, CEO, Hotstar.

The first collection of CinePlays feature stories from leading playwrights, like Vijay Tendulkar, Mahesh Dattani, Badal Sircar amongst others and directed by film directors like Santosh Sivan and Nagesh Kukunoor. They also star some of the most prolific names of the film and theatre world like Nandita Das, Shreyas Talpade, Saurabh Shukla, Mohan Agashe and Lillete Dubey.

The idea was conceptualised by Subodh Maskara and Nandita Das, the actor and director who had early experience with street theatre. “The conversation began with Subodh and me thinking how can we make theatre accessible to a lot more people” says Nandita Das. The philosophy is that ‘filmed’ theatre is a new form, not a replacement, and has the potential to reach millions instead of thousands of people. Hotstar takes the reach of these plays to theatre lovers across the country and also to newer audiences who may never have had access to quality theatre.

“CinePlay is merging the language of theatre and the language of cinema to create a third unique language” says Subodh. The technique for ‘filming’ plays has evolved after many iterations. Each play is shot over several days in a studio with multiple takes, and many angles just like cinema. Cinematic techniques such as light and sound effects are also used to enhance the drama. Since it combines the intimacy of theatre with the format of cinema, actors and directors have also had to adapt. “It was quite intimidating. Suddenly you have to take something that already exists, put some more creativity into it, some more of your own style, your own vision and not lose the essence” says Ritesh Menon who directed ‘Between the Lines’. Written by Nandita Das, the play is set in contemporary urban India with a lawyer couple as its protagonists. The couple ends up arguing on opposite sides of a criminal trial and the play delves into the tension it brings to their personal and professional lives.

Play

The actors too adapted their performance from the demands of the theatre to the requirements of a studio. While in the theatre, performers have to project their voice to reach a thousand odd members in the live audience, they now had the flexibility of being more understated. Namit Das, a popular television actor, who acts in the CinePlay ‘Bombay Talkies’ says, “It’s actually a film but yet we keep the characteristics of the play alive. For the camera, I can say, I need to tone down a lot.” Vickram Kapadia’s ‘Bombay Talkies’ takes the audience on a roller coaster ride of emotions as seven personal stories unravel through powerful monologues, touching poignant themes such as child abuse, ridicule from a spouse, sacrifice, disillusionment and regret.

The new format also brought many new opportunities. In the play “Sometimes”, a dark comedy about three stressful days in a young urban professional’s life, the entire stage was designed to resemble a clock. The director Akarsh Khurana, was able to effectively recreate the same effect with light and sound design, and enhance it for on-screen viewers. In another comedy “The Job”, presented earlier in theatre as “The Interview”, viewers get to intimately observe, as the camera zooms in, the sinister expressions of the interviewers of a young man interviewing for a coveted job.

Besides the advantages of cinematic techniques, many of the artists also believe it will add to the longevity of plays and breathe new life into theatre as a medium. Adhir Bhat, the writer of ‘Sometimes’ says, “You make something and do a certain amount of shows and after that it phases out, but with this it can remain there.”

This should be welcome news, even for traditionalists, because unlike mainstream media, theatre speaks in and for alternative voices. Many of the plays in the collection are by Vijay Tendulkar, the man whose ability to speak truth to power and society is something a whole generation of Indians have not had a chance to experience. That alone should be reason enough to cheer for the whole project.

Play

Hotstar, India’s largest premium streaming platform, stands out with its Originals bouquet bringing completely new formats and stories, such as these plays, to its viewers. Twenty timeless stories from theatre will be available to its subscribers. Five CinePlays, “Between the lines”, “The Job”, “Sometimes”, “Bombay Talkies” and “Typecast”, are already available and a new one will release every week starting March. To watch these on Hotstar Premium, click here.

This article was produced on behalf of Hotstar by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.