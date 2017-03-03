Opening this week

Film review: In 'Logan', Hugh Jackman claws his way to a fitting end to the Wolverine franchise

Third time proves to be lucky for the most charismatic and beloved of the X-Men characters.

Fox Star Studios

After 17 years of playing iconic characters, Hugh Jackman as Logan/Wolverine and Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier have turned in their performances in Logan. A note of finality is writ large over the concluding film in the Wolverine franchise. Little is revealed about the near-future in which Logan takes place, except for the fact that humanity has succeeded in destroying nearly all mutants. Except for Logan, who is mostly silent and world-weary, with the vagaries of age lining his face. This is a superhero whose body is eating away at him from the inside.

Much of the film is about the quiet moments. They focus on the relationship between Logan and Xavier, which is pitched as an angry son taking care of his aged father who has been distant all these years. Logan doesn’t talk much but every character around him psychoanalyses him. The former teacher, unwillingly, and Logan, willingly, are primed to wait out the rest of their lives in an abandoned industrial complex. But as is the case with most superhero movies, nobody is content to let them retire in peace. So Laura Kinney (Dafne Keen) mostly super-cute but actually a mini-Wolverine who eviscerates her enemies with lightning-quick reflexes without emotion or effort, is thrown into the mix.

The second half becomes a road movie in which Logan, Laura and Xavier drive towards a mutant Eden in North Dakota while attempting to escape the men who are looking for Laura. Here, the action steadily proceeds to grow more brutal. While there is a certain pleasure in seeing the adamantine claws of Logan and Laura pierce every part of the human body, there is greater thrills in watching layers of Wolverine’s hardened exterior peel away as he bonds with his younger self.

The irony of the Wolverine character was that the most beloved and most charismatic of the X-Men could never find a good movie to showcase his abilities despite many attempts. Part of that reason, as with Superman, was the fact that the mutant superhero’s powers overwhelmed his personality.

The concluding part of director James Mangold’s Wolverine trilogy is not about men in tights taking on the bad guys. It also isn’t about the violent and wince-inducing action, but about the relationship between the characters. If the previous films focussed on Wolverine’s superior healing abilities and fighting skills, Mangold has finally cracked the code with the third film – it’s the humane side of Wolverine/Logan that was always the most interesting thing about him.

Play
Logan.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

How music can help drive social change

Indian brands are creating music to inspire action for social good.

Wikimedia Commons

Music has the power to cut across age, class, geography and even language, a critical quality in a diverse and multi-lingual country like India. Through poetry and melodies, music can communicate complex messages and hard-hitting stories gently to a large audience. So it is not surprising that music is often used in advertising to create catchy jingles. But many brands with a sense of social responsibility have also used music to spread messages of social change. Some of these songs have even become a part of popular culture.

The ‘Doodh’ jingle, a public service message from the 1990s, is among the earliest Indian examples of music being used by brands to spread awareness. Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and composed by Leslie Lewis, it spoke of the benefits of drinking milk in a fun way. The jingle had a hummable tune and was one of the first to use a mixture of Hindi and English lyrics, making it distinct and unforgettable.

Brands have also turned the spotlight on social problems through music. Nestle has recreated the iconic song “School Chalein Hum” for its campaign to spread awareness about girl child education. The song was originally composed in 2006 in support of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a government programme to provide primary education for all. It has now been reinterpreted by Nestle in collaboration with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and features singers Anvita Dutt and Harshdeep Kaur along with young girls from the Nanhi Kali program. Its lyrics have been rewritten to show how education is the stepping stone to the dreams of young girls. The video captures the infectious enthusiasm of these girls. The song struck a chord on social media and was shared by several influential policy makers.

Play

Other brands have also employed music to reflect the unpleasant aspects of reality and build the desire for change. A part of Dove’s efforts to change the standards of beauty for women, the #changetherhyme campaign reflects beauty stereotypes imposed on young girls. It uses the nursery rhyme ‘Chubby cheeks, dimpled chin…’ sung by kindergarten kids and contrasts this with powerful imagery of Indian female athletes training, urging viewers to break unnecessary ideals imposed by society. The widely shared song has received over 6 million views on YouTube.

Play

Another example of music being used to depict social realities is Whistling Woods’ ‘Dekh Le’ campaign. After the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya rape, Whistling Woods commissioned some of its alumni to create a public service commercial against eve-teasing. The video shows women flashing mirrors or sunglasses at lecherous men to show them how ridiculous they look. This video was set to the song ‘Dekh Le’ composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sona Mohapatra. It was enthusiastically shared on social media. It received over a million views in its first week and has over 6 million currently.

Play

At times, brands have also spread messages of positive change and optimism through music. In 2007, Times of India, with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Gulzar created a song called ‘Tum chalo toh Hindustaan chalein’. A simple video with powerful lyrics, it calls on citizens to be the change they wish to see in the country. The song was created for its “Lead India” contest which invited people to nominate inspiring leaders they knew from everyday life. The video and song remains inspirational even today.

Music has the ability to amplify social messages, which is why Nestle has used the medium to create awareness about girl child education. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “Music is one of the most powerful and influential means of uniting people for a cause. As part of our corporate social initiative, #EducateTheGirlChild we decided to create further awareness about girl child education through a song. This song represents the collective societal objective to spread awareness and evangelize support for the cause.” Nestle has been working with Nanhi Kali, one of India’s largest NGOs, to improve the state of girl child education in India. To show support for this cause and increase awareness, Nestle even changed the packaging of 100 million packs of some of its most iconic brands to include a message about girl child education. On Social media, its #EducateTheGirlChild campaign has sparked a conversation through powerful films and stories about girls facing barriers to getting educated.

The state of girl child education in India has tremendous scope for improvement. While millions of girls are denied education, some have immensely benefited from focused initiatives and some have fought their own way through. To help India’s girls go to school, join the conversation.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestle and not by the Scroll editorial team.