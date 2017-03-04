nationalism awry

As Ramjas students are accused of sedition, a reminder: There is still no charge sheet for JNU

There’s a grainy video, ABVP, students, sedition and slogans. The Ramjas College affair is now starting to look eerily like JNU from last year.

There are few markers of British rule in India more obvious than the hated sedition law. Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Bhagat Singh and, of course, Mahatma Gandhi himself have been held guilty of “exciting disaffection against the government” during India’s freedom struggle.

Given its colonial antecedents, sedition laws have been removed from the rule books of most other democracies, including its country of origin, the UK. But in India, far from being abolished, the concept of sedition seems to have become more popular in the recent past.

After the row in Jawaharlal Nehru University on February 9 last year, when three students were arrested on sedition charges after an on-campus event on Kashmir, 2017 is seeing accusations of sedition against the students and faculty of Ramjas College at the University of Delhi.

On Wednesday, the students’ wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad submitted a video shot on a mobile phone to the Delhi Police, which it claims contains proof of so-called anti-India slogans being raised by students at the Delhi university during protests last week. The videos also led a lawyer to file a complaint in a Delhi court seeking directions to the Delhi Police to lodge a sedition case against students.

The ABVP had got a talk by JNU student Umar Khalid scheduled for February 21 at Ramjas College cancelled. They also allegedly tried to disrupt the seminar and vandalise the venue. Students and teachers of the college then led a protest, during which there were violent clashes between the ABVP and students led by Left-wing organisations.

JNU Déjà vu

If this story seems familiar, it is. Almost the exact same thing happened in Jawaharlal Nehru University during February, 2016.

The ABVP raised accusations that so-called anti-national slogans had been shouted at the JNU campus during the February 9 event. Based on this, a media trial commenced, taking the ABVP complaint at face value and raising up a bogey of sedition.

The police, taking cognisance of the videos they saw on television, proceeded to file a sedition case against JNU Student Union President Kanhaiya Kumar, Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya and other students.

While the media frenzy was easy to pull off, actually proving sedition was a tougher. Almost immediately, there were accusations that the videos had been doctored. In another case, a whistleblower at Zee News – the first channel to run the slogan videos – claimed that benign slogans such as “long live Indian court” were wrongly subtitled “long live Pakistan”.

In spite of the media glare and despite having the videos in their possession for more than a year, the Delhi Police is yet to even file formal charges in the case. Recent reports suggest that the Delhi Police has been unable to identify Kumar’s voice on any of the videos. When asked on Tuesday when the charge sheet would be filed, the Delhi Police declined to provide a date, claiming, “investigations were still on”.

Kumar blamed the delay in filing the charge sheet on a political conspiracy. “Whether it be JNU or Ramjas, this is a larger conspiracy to shut down publicly funded higher education,” Kumar said to Scroll.in. “The anti-national debate is a fake one and is just being done to distract us from the real issues.”

He added, “If such a major event like sedition has happened, then why is there no charge sheet till now? The court needs to take cognisance of this delay and the people who have mislead the nation need to stand trial.”

Bitten but not shy

Given that the Union government too waded into the JNU case, with ministers issuing statements condemning the purported anti-national sloganeering, it seems that the BJP saw political capital in encouraging a charged debate on nationalism.

Thus, it may not be a surprise that the ABVP has resurrected the anti-national sloganeering charge, this time at Ramjas College. Unfortunately, like in 2016, sections of the media are fanning fires again.

On Wednesday, India Today ran a video – received from the ABVP – of what it called were “anti-India slogans at Ramjas”.

While India Today said it could not “independently verify the authenticity of this video” yet, contradicting its own disclaimer, it proceeded to conduct a 16-minute programme assuming the slogans had been shouted and were seditious. At one point, the anchor asked rhetorically, “Is disintegration in the name of dissent justified?” Later, she says, “one can clearly hear what the students are shouting”.

Associate editor Gaurav Sawant came in with a sentence whose first part contradicted the second: “Again, this video is yet to be authenticated [but] chants of ‘Bastar ki azadi’, ‘Kashmir ki azadi’ can be heard”. What the audibility of slogans means when the video itself cannot be authenticated is a logical fallacy Sawant did not tackle.

And like with the JNU incident, the Union government has made the row in Ramjas too a major political issue, with ministers such as Kiren Rijuju declaring that “No anti-India slogans will be allowed in the name of freedom of speech.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

How music can help drive social change

Indian brands are creating music to inspire action for social good.

Wikimedia Commons

Music has the power to cut across age, class, geography and even language, a critical quality in a diverse and multi-lingual country like India. Through poetry and melodies, music can communicate complex messages and hard-hitting stories gently to a large audience. So it is not surprising that music is often used in advertising to create catchy jingles. But many brands with a sense of social responsibility have also used music to spread messages of social change. Some of these songs have even become a part of popular culture.

The ‘Doodh’ jingle, a public service message from the 1990s, is among the earliest Indian examples of music being used by brands to spread awareness. Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and composed by Leslie Lewis, it spoke of the benefits of drinking milk in a fun way. The jingle had a hummable tune and was one of the first to use a mixture of Hindi and English lyrics, making it distinct and unforgettable.

Brands have also turned the spotlight on social problems through music. Nestle has recreated the iconic song “School Chalein Hum” for its campaign to spread awareness about girl child education. The song was originally composed in 2006 in support of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a government programme to provide primary education for all. It has now been reinterpreted by Nestle in collaboration with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and features singers Anvita Dutt and Harshdeep Kaur along with young girls from the Nanhi Kali program. Its lyrics have been rewritten to show how education is the stepping stone to the dreams of young girls. The video captures the infectious enthusiasm of these girls. The song struck a chord on social media and was shared by several influential policy makers.

Play

Other brands have also employed music to reflect the unpleasant aspects of reality and build the desire for change. A part of Dove’s efforts to change the standards of beauty for women, the #changetherhyme campaign reflects beauty stereotypes imposed on young girls. It uses the nursery rhyme ‘Chubby cheeks, dimpled chin…’ sung by kindergarten kids and contrasts this with powerful imagery of Indian female athletes training, urging viewers to break unnecessary ideals imposed by society. The widely shared song has received over 6 million views on YouTube.

Play

Another example of music being used to depict social realities is Whistling Woods’ ‘Dekh Le’ campaign. After the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya rape, Whistling Woods commissioned some of its alumni to create a public service commercial against eve-teasing. The video shows women flashing mirrors or sunglasses at lecherous men to show them how ridiculous they look. This video was set to the song ‘Dekh Le’ composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sona Mohapatra. It was enthusiastically shared on social media. It received over a million views in its first week and has over 6 million currently.

Play

At times, brands have also spread messages of positive change and optimism through music. In 2007, Times of India, with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Gulzar created a song called ‘Tum chalo toh Hindustaan chalein’. A simple video with powerful lyrics, it calls on citizens to be the change they wish to see in the country. The song was created for its “Lead India” contest which invited people to nominate inspiring leaders they knew from everyday life. The video and song remains inspirational even today.

Music has the ability to amplify social messages, which is why Nestle has used the medium to create awareness about girl child education. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “Music is one of the most powerful and influential means of uniting people for a cause. As part of our corporate social initiative, #EducateTheGirlChild we decided to create further awareness about girl child education through a song. This song represents the collective societal objective to spread awareness and evangelize support for the cause.” Nestle has been working with Nanhi Kali, one of India’s largest NGOs, to improve the state of girl child education in India. To show support for this cause and increase awareness, Nestle even changed the packaging of 100 million packs of some of its most iconic brands to include a message about girl child education. On Social media, its #EducateTheGirlChild campaign has sparked a conversation through powerful films and stories about girls facing barriers to getting educated.

The state of girl child education in India has tremendous scope for improvement. While millions of girls are denied education, some have immensely benefited from focused initiatives and some have fought their own way through. To help India’s girls go to school, join the conversation.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestle and not by the Scroll editorial team.