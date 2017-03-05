Citizenship Tangle

Guwahati High Court ruling on citizenship document will hurt women the hardest

More than 50 lakh women have submitted Panchayat secretary-issued residency certificates as part of the process to prove that they are Indian.

AFP

Assam’s gargantuan – and much deferred – project to count its population and update its National Register of Citizens for the first time since 1951 is likely to get further delayed, thanks to a recent court judgment.

The strongly worded order passed by the Guwahati High Court on Tuesday states that a Panchayat secretary-issued residency certificate – used as a “link document” – had “no statutory sanctity” and could “at best be a private document”. It added that the use of these documents were unconstitutional, and that using them was “against national interest”.

The primary motive behind preparing an updated list of legal citizens is to detect illegal immigrants, who according to the Assam Accord of 1985 agreement are anyone who came to the state after the midnight of March 24, 1971. A link document is any piece of documentary evidence that establishes the connections of people born after this date with their parents and grandparents who have proof of being in the state before the cut-off date.

A link document, thus, is an important record for anyone born after March 24, 1971. Panchayat secretary-issued residency certificates are used as link documents primarily by married women to establish their connection to their parents, in absence of school leaving certificates. However, these certificates are not good enough by themselves to prove a woman’s citizenship and have to be usually backed by at least another document. In spite of this, more than 50 lakh married women have submitted these certificates as their link document.

Court petition

The subject of residency certificates came to the court’s notice last year while hearing a petition by a woman named Monowara Bera from the border district of Dhubri, who had been declared a foreign national by a tribunal, a bench of retired judges that adjudicates on matters related to contested nationality. The woman had contested the decision of the tribunal on the basis of a Panchayat secretary-issued residency certificate. Not only did the court uphold the tribunal’s decision, it questioned the authority of a village Panchayat to even issue such certificates. It then directed the state’s National Register of Citizens coordinator Prateek Hajela to be appear before the court as it deliberated on the issue before finally delivering a judgment on Monday.

The judgment is significant since the Registrar General of India and the Supreme Court (which has kept a close tab on all National Register of Citizens-related developments) never objected to the use of Panchayat issued-residency certificates since they were recommended as a valid link document by a cabinet sub-committee in 2010 and approved by the government soon after.

Though the court stopped short of declaring the document completely invalid, the judgement’s terse tone, many believe, is likely to deter Panchayat secretaries and the counter-signing authority (usually a Block Development Officer) from issuing them.

The order warns:

If a residency certificate issued by a Gaon Panchayat is disbelieved by the Foreigners Tribunal or High Court and the certificate holder is eventually declared as a foreigner, the issuing authority would run the risk of issuing the certificate to a person who has been declared a foreigner.  Such an act may be construed to be an act of harbouring an illegal migrant, which may amount to a gross misconduct exposing himself to departmental action besides attracting penal consequences. Such consequences may also visit the counter-signing authority. 

What that means is simple: a panchayat secretary or a government official endorsing someone who is later detected to be a foreigner would be prosecuted too along with the person they had vouched for.

“The section on panchayat secretaries and BDOs facing punitive action is the most problematic part of the judgment,” said Syed Burhanur Rahman, the lawyer who had moved the petition on behalf of Bera. “Who is going to issue certificates when there’s a provision like that. We will challenge the order.”

While the All Assam Students’ Union welcomed the judgment saying that it would make the process more robust – and help detect illegal migrants who had crept into the National Register of Citizens, other expressed their reservation about the timing of the judgment.

Indigenous groups in Assam have, of late, come to be suspicious of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government’s intent on updating the register as per the Assam Accord after the party moved to amend the Citizenship Act of India in the Parliament. The proposed amendment seeks to grant citizenship to people without valid documents from minority communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan after six years of residence in India. The amendment would grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from these countries, but not to Muslims.

Akhil Gogoi, leader of the farmer organisation Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti, said the judgement would serve as another excuse for the government to drag its feet on updating the register. “The government doesn’t want the exercise to complete before the Citizenship Amendment Bill is passed so that they can accommodate Hindus from Bangladesh in it,” said Gogoi.

Debabrata Saikia of the Congress , who is the leader of opposition in the Assam Assembly, said the court’s order would significantly delay the National Register of Citizens project. Saikia said that this would inconvenience people from all religions and ethnicities. “The constituency I represent, there are no doubtful voters whose nationality is contested,” he said. “But there are many married women who had submitted village Panchayat-issued residency certificates and they would to go through a lot of trouble now.”

On Wednesday, March 1, the National Register of Citizens overshot its Supreme Court-set deadline to publish the final list of legal citizens by exactly a year – and going by the latest turn of events, the wait could get much longer.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
    Sponsored Content  BY 

    Some of the worst decisions made in history

    From the boardroom to the battlefield, bad decisions have been a recipe for disaster

    Pixabay

    On New Year’s Day, 1962, Dick Rowe, the official talent scout for Decca Records, went to office, little realising that this was to become one of the most notorious days in music history. He and producer Mike Smith had to audition bands and decide if any were good enough to be signed on to the record label. At 11:00 am, either Rowe or Smith, history is not sure who, listened a group of 4 boys who had driven for over 10 hours through a snowstorm from Liverpool, play 15 songs. After a long day spent listening to other bands, the Rowe-Smith duo signed on a local group that would be more cost effective. The band they rejected went on to become one of the greatest acts in musical history – The Beatles. However, in 1962, they were allegedly dismissed with the statement “Guitar groups are on the way out”.

    Source: Wikimedia Commons
    Source: Wikimedia Commons

    Decca’s decision is a classic example of deciding based on biases and poor information. History is full of examples of poor decisions that have had far reaching and often disastrous consequences.

    In the world of business, where decisions are usually made after much analysis, bad decisions have wiped out successful giants. Take the example of Kodak – a company that made a devastating wrong decision despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary. Everyone knows that Kodak couldn’t survive as digital photography replaced film. What is so ironic that Alanis Morissette could have sung about it, is that the digital camera was first invented by an engineer at Kodak as early as 1975. In 1981, an extensive study commissioned by Kodak showed that digital was likely to replace Kodak’s film camera business in about 10 years. Astonishingly, Kodak did not use this time to capitalise on their invention of digital cameras – rather they focused on making their film cameras even better. In 1996, they released a combined camera – the Advantix, which let users preview their shots digitally to decide which ones to print. Quite understandably, no one wanted to spend on printing when they could view, store and share photos digitally. The Advantix failed, but the company’s unwillingness to shift focus to digital technology continued. Kodak went from a 90% market share in US camera sales in 1976 to less than 10% in 2012, when it filed for bankruptcy. It sold off many of its biggest businesses and patents and is now a shell of its former self.

    Source: Wikimedia Commons
    Source: Wikimedia Commons

    Few military blunders are as monumental as Napoleon’s decision to invade Russia. The military genius had conquered most of modern day Europe. However, Britain remained out of his grasp and so, he imposed a trade blockade against the island nation. But the Russia’s Czar Alexander I refused to comply due to its effect on Russian trade. To teach the Russians a lesson, Napolean assembled his Grand Armée – one of the largest forces to ever march on war. Estimates put it between 450,000 to 680,000 soldiers. Napoleon had been so successful because his army could live off the land i.e. forage and scavenge extensively to survive. This was successful in agriculture-rich and densely populated central Europe. The vast, barren lands of Russia were a different story altogether. The Russian army kept retreating further and further inland burning crops, cities and other resources in their wake to keep these from falling into French hands. A game of cat and mouse ensued with the French losing soldiers to disease, starvation and exhaustion. The first standoff between armies was the bloody Battle of Borodino which resulted in almost 70,000 casualties. Seven days later Napoleon marched into a Moscow that was a mere shell, burned and stripped of any supplies. No Russian delegation came to formally surrender. Faced with no provisions, diminished troops and a Russian force that refused to play by the rules, Napolean began the long retreat, back to France. His miseries hadn’t ended - his troops were attacked by fresh Russian forces and had to deal with the onset of an early winter. According to some, only 22,000 French troops made it back to France after the disastrous campaign.

    Source: Wikimedia Commons
    Source: Wikimedia Commons

    When it comes to sports, few long time Indian cricket fans can remember the AustralAsia Cup final of 1986 without wincing. The stakes were extremely high – Pakistan had never won a major cricket tournament, the atmosphere at the Sharjah stadium was electric, the India-Pakistan rivalry at its height. Pakistan had one wicket in hand, with four runs required off one ball. And then the unthinkable happened – Chetan Sharma decided to bowl a Yorker. This is an extremely difficult ball to bowl, many of the best bowlers shy away from it especially in high pressure situations. A badly timed Yorker can morph into a full toss ball that can be easily played by the batsman. For Sharma who was then just 18 years old, this was an ambitious plan that went wrong. The ball emerged as a low full toss which Miandad smashed for a six, taking Pakistan to victory. Almost 30 years later, this ball is still the first thing Chetan Sharma is asked about when anyone meets him.

    So, what leads to bad decisions? While these examples show the role of personal biases, inertia, imperfect information and overconfidence, bad advice can also lead to bad decisions. One of the worst things you can do when making an important decision is to make it on instinct or merely on someone’s suggestion, without arming yourself with the right information. That’s why Aegon Life puts the power in your hands, so you have all you need when choosing something as important as life insurance. The Aegon Life portal has enough information to help someone unfamiliar with insurance become an expert. So empower yourself with information today and avoid decisions based on bad advice. For more information on the iDecide campaign, see here.

    Play

    This article was produced on behalf of Aegon Life by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.