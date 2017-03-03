Delhi weekend cultural calendar: Campus theatre festival, whisky walk, bossa nova gig and more

FRIDAY, MARCH 3

FILM 13th IAWRT Asian Women’s Film Festival at India International Centre

At this film festival organised by the Indian chapter of the International Association of Women in Radio and Television to mark International Women’s Day, which is on Wednesday, March 8, works by women filmmakers from Asia will be screened. The schedule includes Israeli director Inbar Horesh’s documentary Crossing (2016), about a trio of drag queens in Jerusalem (on Friday at 12.45 pm); Reema Borah’s Assamese feature film Bokul (2015), about three characters living in a village all of whom are called Bokul (on Saturday at 10 am); and Iranian filmmakers Shirin Barghnavard and Mohammad Reza Jahanpanah’s documentary Scenes from a Divorce (2015), about a couple that continues to live together after getting divorced to prevent their conservative families from finding out (on Saturday at 2 pm). See the full schedule here. There is no entry fee. See here for more information.

When: Until Saturday, March 4, from 10 am.

Where: India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg. Tel: 011 2461 9431.

EXHIBITION 15,566 [Man Hours] by Rooshad Shroff at Bikaner House

The last day of Mumbai-based architect Rooshad Shroff’s showcase of his latest furniture designs, which celebrate the spirit of traditional craftsmanship. There is no entry fee.

When: Friday, March 3, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm.

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road, India Gate.

ART Open Hand at Jor Bagh

Put together by arts organisation the Gujral Foundation, Open Hand features a few of its most important international projects, including artworks by artists Shilpa Gupta from Mumbai and Pallavi Paul and Vishal K. Dar, who are both based in Delhi. See the Facebook event page or call 98995 98586 for more details.

When: Until Sunday, March 5, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: 24, Jor Bagh.

THEATRE Atelier’s Campus Theatre Festival Season 10 at Akshara Theatre

The tenth edition of Atelier’s Campus Theatre or ACT’s festival will feature plays by various Delhi colleges. The line-up includes Laal Pencil, a Hindi play about an introverted boy, written by Mumbai-based playwright and actor Manav Kaul and performed by Motilal Nehru College (on Friday at 6 pm); Aadab, a Hindi play based on stories of Partition by Bengali writer Samaresh Basu and Urdu writer Saadat Hasan Manto and performed by St. Stephen’s College (on Saturday at 6 pm); and Pira Peri Pora, an English adaptation of Shakespeare’s Titus Andronicus by Pune-based playwright and director Mohit Takalkar, performed by Vivekanand Institute of Professional Studies (on Sunday at 8pm). See here for the complete schedule. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per play per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, March 3, Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5 at 4 pm, 6 pm and 8 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

MUSIC Tanmoy Bose at India Habitat Centre

Kolkata-based tabla player Tanmoy Bose will perform a solo Hindustani classical music recital to pay tribute to his teacher Shankar Ghosh. There is no entry fee.

When: Friday, March 3 at 7 pm.

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

THEATRE Old World Collegiate Theatre Festival

This ongoing theatre festival comprises plays performed by college students. The productions being staged this weekend include Hindi versions of Badal Sircar’s Evam Indrajit, by Ramjas College (on Friday at 7 pm) and Pagla Ghoda, by Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies (on Friday at 8.10 pm); and A Shaggy Dog Story, an adaptation of Mark Haddon’s novel The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time, by Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies (on Saturday and Sunday at 8.10 pm). Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person per play are being sold here.

When: Friday, March 3, Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5.

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

STORYTELLING Dastangoi at The Potbelly Rooftop Cafe

Nanni ki Naani, a story by Urdu writer Ismat Chughtai, will be narrated in the Urdu storytelling style of Dastangoi. Tickets priced at Rs 400 per person are being sold on Insider.in. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, March 3 at 8 pm.

Where: The Potbelly Rooftop Cafe, Bihar Niwas, 50-M Niti Marg, near Leela Palace hotel, Chanakyapuri. Tel: 011 4161 2048.

MUSIC Ramiro Lopez + Arjun Vagale at Summer House Café

Techno DJ-producers Ramiro Lopez from Spain and Arjun Vagale from Delhi will perform at this gig organised by their Indo-Spanish label Odd Recordings. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, March 3 at 9 pm.

Where: Summer House Café, First Floor, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas. Tel: 93509 27000.

MUSIC Sanjeeta Bhattacharya + Rythem Bansal at La Bodega

Vocalist Sanjeeta Bhattacharya and pianist Rythem Bansal, both of whom live in Delhi, will perform a concert of bossa nova and jazz. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, March 3 at 9 pm.

Where: La Bodega, First Floor, 29-B Middle Lane, Khan Market. Tel: 011 4310 5777.

SATURDAY, MARCH 4

FOOD & DRINK Horn Ok Please Food Truck Festival at Ansal Plaza

Food trucks from across the city will be selling a range of cuisines, including Japanese, Mexican, Thai and Italian. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5, from 11 am to 9 pm.

Where: Ansal Plaza, Hudco Place, Khel Gaon Marg.

SHOPPING & STYLE The Bombay Perfumery Pop-Up at Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters Mumbai-based online perfume label The Bombay Perfurmery will exhibit and sell its range of scents. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, March 4 and Sunday March 5, from noon to 8 pm.

Where: Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, Khasra 258, Lane 3, West End Marg, Saidulajab. Tel: 98211 26015.

ART Paint & Vineyard at The Piano Man Jazz Club

At this painting workshop organised by city-based gallery Kohlart and conducted by Delhi-residing artist Ruchin Soni, participants will be shown how to create Bengali artist Jamini Roy’s ‘Three Women’. The registration fee is Rs 3,000 per person, which entitles participants to art supplies, wine and pizza. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, March 4 at 3 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

ART Shakti Maira at India International Centre

Delhi-based artist, sculptor and writer Shakti Maira will present a solo show of sculptures in wood and bronze titled Formed Resonance. There is no entry fee. See here for more information.

When: Preview on Saturday, March 4 at 6.30 pm. Until Sunday, March 12, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Main Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg. Tel: 011 2461 9431.

MUSIC Ramneek Singh at India Habitat Centre

Toronto-based Hindustani classical vocalist Ramneek Singh will perform a solo recital. There is no entry fee.

When: Saturday, March 4 at 7 pm.

Where: Amaltas, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

THEATRE Amadeus at India Habitat Centre

A National Theatre Live screening of Michael Longhurst’s production of Peter Shaffer’s play Amadeus, which British newspaper The Guardian described as “an epic piece of music-theatre”. Tickets priced at Rs 250, Rs 350 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com and at the IHC programmes desk.

When: Saturday, March 4 at 7 pm.

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

MUSIC Nizami Bandhu at Club Patio

The Delhi-residing qawwali exponents, known for such Hindi film hits as ‘Kun Faya Kun’ from the 2011 movie Rockstar, will perform. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, March 4 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Club Patio, Pool Lawns, Block E, South City-I, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 458 5100.

THEATRE Ye Jo Mohabbat Hai at Alliance Francaise

Directed by Jay Prakash and starring Saleem Shah, Hindi play Ye Jo Mohabbat Hai hinges on a conversation between four men from different backgrounds who meet at the funeral of a young girl. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, March 4 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise de Delhi, 72 Lodhi Estate. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

THEATRE The 12th META Festival at Shri Ram Centre

Ten productions that have been nominated for the Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) will be staged throughout the next six days. This weekend, director Hemant Pandey will present Hindi drama Lassanwala, about Kallu Brahmin, an elderly garlic seller (on Saturday at 8 pm) and Anitha Santhanam will helm Bhima, an English play about the second Pandava prince Bhima (on Sunday at 8 pm). See here for complete schedule. Tickets priced at Rs 100 and Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com here and here.

When: Until Thursday, March 9.

Where: Shri Ram Centre, Mandi House, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg. Tel: 011 2373 1112.

MUSIC Lou Majaw at The Piano Man Jazz Club

Blues-rock singer and guitarist Lou Majaw from Shillong, who is known for his Bob Dylan covers, will perform. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, March 4 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

MUSIC Garth Adam at Kitty Su

Electronic music DJ Garth Adam from Mumbai will play a set. There is an entry fee of Rs 500 or cover charge of Rs 1,000 per person for single women and an entry fee of Rs 1,500 or cover charge of Rs 3,000 per person for single men and per couple (of any gender); book a spot here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, March 4 at 10 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Barakhamba Lane, Connaught Place. Tel: 1800 11 6777.

SUNDAY, MARCH 5 , MUSIC Ayaan Ali Bangash at India Habitat Centre

Delhi-based sarod player Ayaan Ali Bangash will perform a solo Hindustani classical music recital of morning ragas, organised in association with Spic Macay (Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst Youth). There is no entry fee.

When: Sunday, March 5 at 10.30 am.

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Airforce Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

WALKS ‘Remembering the Women in History’ at Red Fort

Sahapedia, a Delhi-based organisation putting together an online encyclopaedia on South Asian culture, will organise a walk through Red Fort and Salimgarh Fort to highlight the role of women in shaping the history and architecture of Delhi. The walk will be led by social researcher Swarnima Bhattacharya. There is no entry fee; participants must register here. See the Facebook event page or call 88005 14324 for more information.

When: Sunday, March 5, from 10.45 am to 1 pm.

Where: The tour will begin at Lahore Gate, Red Fort.

THEATRE Pakistan Aur Alzheimer’s at Alliance Francaise

Written and directed by M. Sayeed Alam, Pakistan Aur Alzheimer’s is a Hindustani monologue performed by actor Saleem Shah, who essays a 90-year-old man with Alzheimer’s. He recounts memories of Partition, which are factually incorrect but humorous and reflective of common stereotypes. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, March 5 at 4 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise de Delhi, 72 Lodhi Estate. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

THEATRE The Makhi-Choos at LTG Auditorium

In this Hindi adaptation of Moliere’s comedy The Miser directed by Pranav Sachdeva, Bollywood actor Asrani plays the lead Topan Lal. Tickets priced at Rs 400, Rs 600, Rs 800 and Rs 1,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, March 5 at 5.30 pm and 7.30 pm.

Where: LTG Auditorium, Mandi House, 1 Copernicus Marg, opposite Doordarshan Bhavan, Connaught Place. Tel: 011 2338 9713.

DANCE Shovana Narayan at India International Centre

Delhi-based kathak dancer Shovana Narayan and her students will perform a tribute to Indian politician Vasant Sathe on the occasion of his birth anniversary. There is no entry fee.

When: Sunday, March 5 at 6 pm.

Where: C. D. Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg. Tel: 011 2461 9431.

FOOD & DRINK A Whisky Walk at Lodi - The Garden Restaurant

Organised by walking tour group India City Walks, this event comprises a walk in Lodi Gardens; a tasting session during which participants will sample Glenfiddich whiskies that have been aged for 12, 15 and 18 years; and a four-course meal at the Lodi - The Garden Restaurant. Tickets priced at Rs 2,500 per person are being sold on Insider.in. Call 98996 92790 or email info@indiacitywalks.com for more information.

When: Sunday, March 5 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Lodi - The Garden Restaurant, Lodhi Road, opposite Mausam Bhavan. Tel: 98187 43232.

FILM Jai Ho Democracy at India Habitat Centre

In satirical Hindi film Jai Ho Democracy (2015), directed by Ranjit Kapoor, an incident near the Line of Control causes an altercation between India and Pakistan. The rumour that both countries are on the brink of war is spread by an enthusiastic reporter. The screening, which is being held in memory of Om Puri, who acted in the film, will be followed by a Q&A session with Kapoor and producer Bikramjeet Bhullar. There is no entry fee.

When: Sunday, March 5 at 7 pm.

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Airforce Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

COMEDY Jeeveshu Ahluwalia at Zai

Delhi-based comedian Jeeveshu Ahluwalia will perform a set. Tickets priced at Rs 499 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, March 5 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Zai, 3, Local Shopping Complex, Masjid Moth, Greater Kailash II. Tel: 90691 26881.

THEATRE Bhelpoori at Alliance Francaise

Directed, written and performed by Saleem Shah, Hindi play Bhelpoori is an 80-minute one-man show about everything from sex and politics to Bollywood. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold at Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, March 5 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise de Delhi, 72 Lodhi Estate. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

THEATRE The Last Salute at Kamani Auditorium

Directed by Arvind Gaur and starring filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, this Hindi play, based on Iraqi journalist Muntadhar Al-Zaidi’s book The Last Salute to President Bush, explores the repercussions of the American invasion of Iraq. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, March 5 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Janpath. Tel: 011 4350 3352.

ONGOING

ART Benitha Perciyal at Nature Morte

Chennai-based painter and sculptor Benitha Perciyal is exhibiting her solo show There is no forgetting from the lips of the people. See the gallery Facebook page for more information.

When: Until Saturday, March 25. Open Monday to Saturday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Nature Morte, A-1 Neeti Bagh, August Kranti Marg, opposite Kamala Nehru College. Tel: 011 41740215.

ART Stretched Terrains at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art

Stretched Terrains comprises a string of interconnected yet independent exhibitions such as Yatra: The Rooted Nomad by MF Husain; The Black Sun by SH Raza; and Man Grinding his Teeth by FN Souza. For more information, see here.

When: Until Monday, July 31. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10.30 am to 7 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket. Tel: 011 4916 0000.

