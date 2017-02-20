The Daily Fix

The Daily Fix: Obsessing about the pitch, we've forgotten that it's the players who win matches

Everything you need to know for the day (and a little more)

Manjunath Kiran/AFP

The Big Story: Surface tensions

“Anil, since the wicket is the hero here, in this series, and very few people know the Chinnaswamy [Stadium] wicket better than you, did you see the pitch and what is your feeling?” This was the first question asked to India head coach Anil Kumble at his press conference on Thursday. It’s a line of questioning he had probably prepared for, given his team’s 333-run drubbing in the Pune Test against Australia last week.

After the match got over in two-and-a-half days, the International Cricket Council branded the Pune pitch “poor”. The Board of Control for Cricket in India was asked to provide an explanation for it within 10 days. For its part, The Maharashtra Cricket Association, whose curator prepared the surface in Pune, claimed that the BCCI had “hijacked the Pune pitch”. Former MCA President and BCCI Secretary Ajay Shirke called it “pitch fixing”.

Just like that, all the goodwill and praise that team India had garnered in this grand home season, which has broadly seen only sporting wickets that allowed the balance between the bat and the ball, was gone in a few days. Before the series with Australia began, India had won eight out of nine Tests this season, and no one seemed concerned about the pitches. But now, after just one defeat on a spin-friendly surface, all the focus was back on the 22 yards.

Why is the BCCI making so much of an effort to meddle with the pitch instead of reposing faith in a team that has done so well in home matches? When India captain Virat Kohli was asked during the Pune test match last week if the team management had demanded a rank turner, he expressed his ignorance. Given the guarded response, it is not clear if the team was taken into confidence about the plans for the pitch.

The BCCI seems to have gone with the assumption that Australia would struggle on a turner. But the Aussies, with their training in Dubai on simulated tracks ahead of the tour, seemed more adapted to such a pitch than India was. Despite its good intentions, the BCCI’s intervention backfired, reiterating the often-repeated advice that the game should be let to take its own course.

When the pitch-related questions did not stop on Thursday, Kumble finally snapped. “Can we move on? It’s only 22 yards. It can’t be very different. We didn’t adapt well, we lost.”

That made sense. For all the talk about the pitch, it is ultimately about how well the players adapt to it. Australia did, even though they were underdogs by a mile. They stuck to the basics, batted smartly, bowled in the right areas, and their catching was exceptional. India didn’t, even though, on paper, the pitch played to their strengths. Their batsmen played poor shots, bowlers got their lengths wrong and fielders were hopeless.

Test matches are won not by the pitch, whether it’s seaming, bouncing or spinning, but by the 22 cricketers who play on it. Whatever Bengaluru coughs up in the second Test starting Saturday, India need to play good cricket to win the match, without worrying too much about how much water was added to the soil.

The Big Scroll

  • What is a good India pitch? Anand Vasu has some answers here
  • Why the doctored pitch in Pune spectacularly backfired on India.

Punditry

  1. In this long-form feature in the New York Times, Rollo Romig writes on the devastation caused by river sand mining in India. 
  2. In the Indian Express, Pratap Bhanu Mehta reflects on how our universities have slowly ceased to be liberal spaces. 
  3. In The Hindu, Stanly Johny writes on what the emergence of Stephen Bannon as Donald Trump’s principal strategist means to the world order. 

Don’t miss

Rayan Naqash on why the people of Kashmir are not convinced with claims that the modified shotguns to be used for crowd control by the security forces will reduce casualties.

  “All through, government and other agencies have been claiming that this is a non-lethal weapon and is used only in extreme cases. Later, we were told that personnel who handle these weapons were not trained. What this modified weapon is going to do, only time will tell. But at present, it seems it is only an eyewash.”  

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Some of the worst decisions made in history

From the boardroom to the battlefield, bad decisions have been a recipe for disaster

Pixabay

On New Year’s Day, 1962, Dick Rowe, the official talent scout for Decca Records, went to office, little realising that this was to become one of the most notorious days in music history. He and producer Mike Smith had to audition bands and decide if any were good enough to be signed on to the record label. At 11:00 am, either Rowe or Smith, history is not sure who, listened a group of 4 boys who had driven for over 10 hours through a snowstorm from Liverpool, play 15 songs. After a long day spent listening to other bands, the Rowe-Smith duo signed on a local group that would be more cost effective. The band they rejected went on to become one of the greatest acts in musical history – The Beatles. However, in 1962, they were allegedly dismissed with the statement “Guitar groups are on the way out”.

Source: Wikimedia Commons
Source: Wikimedia Commons

Decca’s decision is a classic example of deciding based on biases and poor information. History is full of examples of poor decisions that have had far reaching and often disastrous consequences.

In the world of business, where decisions are usually made after much analysis, bad decisions have wiped out successful giants. Take the example of Kodak – a company that made a devastating wrong decision despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary. Everyone knows that Kodak couldn’t survive as digital photography replaced film. What is so ironic that Alanis Morissette could have sung about it, is that the digital camera was first invented by an engineer at Kodak as early as 1975. In 1981, an extensive study commissioned by Kodak showed that digital was likely to replace Kodak’s film camera business in about 10 years. Astonishingly, Kodak did not use this time to capitalise on their invention of digital cameras – rather they focused on making their film cameras even better. In 1996, they released a combined camera – the Advantix, which let users preview their shots digitally to decide which ones to print. Quite understandably, no one wanted to spend on printing when they could view, store and share photos digitally. The Advantix failed, but the company’s unwillingness to shift focus to digital technology continued. Kodak went from a 90% market share in US camera sales in 1976 to less than 10% in 2012, when it filed for bankruptcy. It sold off many of its biggest businesses and patents and is now a shell of its former self.

Source: Wikimedia Commons
Source: Wikimedia Commons

Few military blunders are as monumental as Napoleon’s decision to invade Russia. The military genius had conquered most of modern day Europe. However, Britain remained out of his grasp and so, he imposed a trade blockade against the island nation. But the Russia’s Czar Alexander I refused to comply due to its effect on Russian trade. To teach the Russians a lesson, Napolean assembled his Grand Armée – one of the largest forces to ever march on war. Estimates put it between 450,000 to 680,000 soldiers. Napoleon had been so successful because his army could live off the land i.e. forage and scavenge extensively to survive. This was successful in agriculture-rich and densely populated central Europe. The vast, barren lands of Russia were a different story altogether. The Russian army kept retreating further and further inland burning crops, cities and other resources in their wake to keep these from falling into French hands. A game of cat and mouse ensued with the French losing soldiers to disease, starvation and exhaustion. The first standoff between armies was the bloody Battle of Borodino which resulted in almost 70,000 casualties. Seven days later Napoleon marched into a Moscow that was a mere shell, burned and stripped of any supplies. No Russian delegation came to formally surrender. Faced with no provisions, diminished troops and a Russian force that refused to play by the rules, Napolean began the long retreat, back to France. His miseries hadn’t ended - his troops were attacked by fresh Russian forces and had to deal with the onset of an early winter. According to some, only 22,000 French troops made it back to France after the disastrous campaign.

Source: Wikimedia Commons
Source: Wikimedia Commons

When it comes to sports, few long time Indian cricket fans can remember the AustralAsia Cup final of 1986 without wincing. The stakes were extremely high – Pakistan had never won a major cricket tournament, the atmosphere at the Sharjah stadium was electric, the India-Pakistan rivalry at its height. Pakistan had one wicket in hand, with four runs required off one ball. And then the unthinkable happened – Chetan Sharma decided to bowl a Yorker. This is an extremely difficult ball to bowl, many of the best bowlers shy away from it especially in high pressure situations. A badly timed Yorker can morph into a full toss ball that can be easily played by the batsman. For Sharma who was then just 18 years old, this was an ambitious plan that went wrong. The ball emerged as a low full toss which Miandad smashed for a six, taking Pakistan to victory. Almost 30 years later, this ball is still the first thing Chetan Sharma is asked about when anyone meets him.

So, what leads to bad decisions? While these examples show the role of personal biases, inertia, imperfect information and overconfidence, bad advice can also lead to bad decisions. One of the worst things you can do when making an important decision is to make it on instinct or merely on someone’s suggestion, without arming yourself with the right information. That’s why Aegon Life puts the power in your hands, so you have all you need when choosing something as important as life insurance. The Aegon Life portal has enough information to help someone unfamiliar with insurance become an expert. So empower yourself with information today and avoid decisions based on bad advice. For more information on the iDecide campaign, see here.

Play

This article was produced on behalf of Aegon Life by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.