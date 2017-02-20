Mumbai weekend cultural calendar: Quiz festival, Kadri Gopalnath concert, farmers' market, and more

FRIDAY, MARCH 3

ART Manisha Parekh at Jhaveri Contemporary

An exhibition of abstract works in various media titled Line of Light by Delhi-based artist Manisha Parekh. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, March 4, from 11 am to 6 pm.

Where: Jhaveri Contemporary, 2, Krishna Niwas, 58A Walkeshwar Road. Tel: 022 2369 3639.

SHOPPING & STYLE Sunita Shanker at Artisans’

Delhi-based designer Sunita Shanker is holding a sale of clothes made with traditional Indian weaves, dyes and embroidery. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Artisans’, V. B. Gandhi Marg, near Rhythm House, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2267 3040.

FOOD & DRINK Small Plates Week

During this week-long event organised by hospitality company Cellar Door, diners can partake of a selection of small plates at 13 casual-dining restaurants across the city including Burma Burma in Fort, Indigo in Colaba, It Happened in New York in Bandra, and NRI in Bandra Kurla Complex. Diners can pick from a selection of nearly a dozen veg and non-veg items and order repeats. Tickets priced at Rs1,200 per lunch or dinner are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, March 3 to Sunday, March 12.

Where: Restaurants across the city.

COMEDY MUSIC THEATRE Khidkiyaan Theatre Festival at Sathaye College

The second edition of this annual theatre fest organised by Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company will features plays by such theatrewallahs as Imran Rasheed; music performances by lyricist Swanand Kirkire and singer Jasleen Royal; and stand-up comedy by the cast of The Viral Fever’s web series Permanent Roommates among others. There is no entry fee. For the complete schedule and to register, see here and here.

When: Until Sunday, March 5, from 5 pm.

Where: Sathaye College Auditorium, Dixit Road, Gujarati Society, Vile Parle (East). Tel: 022 2614 1149.

FILM Field of Dreams – Football Girl Power in India at Godrej India Culture Lab

Two documentaries about football will be screened to mark International Women’s Day, which is on Wednesday, March 8. City-based filmmaker Minnie Vaid’s documentary Field of Dreams, about a football coach and school principal in Jalna trying to change the lives of girls with football, will be shown for the first time. Its premiere will be followed by Under the Open Sky (2016), Hindi documentary on girls playing football in Mumbra by Mumbai-based academics and filmmakers Shilpa Phadke, Nikhil Titus and Faiz Ullah. There is no entry fee. To attend, register here.

When: Friday, March 3 at 5 pm.

Where: Godrej India Culture Lab, Godrej One, Pirojshanagar, Vikhroli (East).

THEATRE Dhumrapaan at Prithvi Theatre

In this Hindi and English drama directed by Akarsh Khurana, a bunch of employees discuss work and life stresses in the smoking area of an office building. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person for the 7 pm show and Rs 400 per person for the 9.30 pm show are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, March 3 at 7 pm and 9.30 pm.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 5917.

COMEDY Best in Stand-up with Vaibhav Sethia + Abhishek Upmanyu + Vinay Sharma at Canvas Laugh Club

City-residing stand-up comedians Vaibhav Sethia, Abhishek Upmanyu and Vinay Sharma will stage shows through the weekend. Tickets priced at Rs 750 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, March 3, Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium Mall, Phoenix Mills, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

COMEDY Kunal Rao + Nishant Tanwar + Piyush Sharma at Tuning Fork

Stand-up comics Kunal Rao, Nishant Tanwar and Piyush Sharma, who are all based in Mumbai, will present sets through the weekend. The cover charge of Rs 550 per person can be paid on Bookmyshow.com to reserve a spot.

When: Friday, March 3, Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Tuning Fork, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

MUSIC Detach with Chhabb + Likwid + NKHL at Summer House Cafe

Mumbai-based electronic music DJs Chhabb aka Rahul Chhabria, Likwid aka Arnab Banerjee and NKHL aka Nikhil Kandhari will each play a set at this instalment of Detach, the gig series organised by city-based artist and event management company Regenerate. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, March 3 at 9 pm.

Where: Summer House Cafe, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 82918 90605.

MUSIC Parra For Cuva + Soulspace + Rishon Bondal at AntiSocial

German electronic music DJ-producer Parra For Cuva aka Nicolas Demuth will play this gig organised by Mumbai events company WAVLNGTH. DJs Rishon Bondal from Bangalore and Soulspace aka Vishnu P. S., who is based in Delhi, will play supporting slots. The entry fee is Rs 500 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, March 3 at 9 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

MUSIC Alexander Robotnick + Spacejams at Bonobo

Electronic music acts, veteran Italian producer Alexander Robotnick aka Maurizio Dami and Mumbai-residing DJ Spacejams aka Yohann Jamsandekar will perform at this gig programmed by city-based artist and event management company Krunk. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, March 3 at 10 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Second Floor, Kenilworth Mall, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

MUSIC Deep In Dance with Maksim Dark + Qwiver + Audio Glitch + Anuj Samtani at Ark Bar

Russian techno producer Maksim Dark aka Maxim Surzhik will headline this instalment of Deep In Dance, the club night programmed by city-based event company Ankytrixx and Friends Entertainment. The gig will also feature sets by Mumbai-based electronic music DJs Qwiver aka Lynston D’Souza and Anuj Samtani and DJs Audio Glitch aka the duo of Chaitanya Gaikwad and Pratik Umrigar from Pune. There is no entry fee for couples and single women until 11.30 pm after which it is Rs 1,000 per person (of which Rs 500 is a cover charge); email guestlist@afentertainment.in to book a spot. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, March 3 at 10 pm.

Where: Ark Bar, Courtyard by Marriott, CTS 215, opposite Sangam BIG Cinemas, Andheri-Kurla Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6136 9999.

MUSIC Triangle Edge at Kitty Su

Electronic dance music DJ Triangle Edge aka Sandy Thakur, who is a resident DJ at Kitty Su Delhi, will man the decks at the Mumbai outpost this weekend. There is an entry fee of Rs 500 or cover charge of Rs1,000 per person for single women and an entry fee of Rs 1,500 or cover charge of Rs 3,000 per person for single men and per couple (of any gender); book a spot here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, March 3 at 10 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6104 3145.

COMEDY Adnan Nalwala at Canvas Laugh Club

Oman-based stand-up comedian Adnan Nalwala will perform a set. Tickets priced at Rs 600 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, March 3 at 10.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Palladium Mall, Third Floor, Phoenix Mills, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

SATURDAY, MARCH 4

QUIZ Mumbai Quiz Festival at Edelweiss House

The Bombay Quiz Club will conduct its seventh Mumbai Quiz Festival over two days. A sports quiz, “relatives” quiz and AV quiz will be held on the first day; quizzes on travel, “the origin of everything” and a general quiz on the second day. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5, from 9.30 am to 7.30 pm.

Where: Edelweiss House, off C. S. T. Road, Kalina, Santa Cruz (East). Tel: 022 4086 3535.

TALKS Creative Mornings with Gopal M. S. at École Intuit Lab

Navi Mumbai-residing advertising copywriter Gopal M. S., who is better known as his city-documenting Instagram avatar Mumbai Paused, will be the speaker at this instalment of Creative Mornings, a series of breakfast-time lectures. There is no entry fee for the event, which requires prior registration here.

When: Saturday, March 4 at 9.30 am.

Where: École Intuit Lab, Fourth Floor, DGP House, 88C Old Prabhadevi Road, Prabhadevi. Tel: 022 6534 6822.

PETS Pet Adoption Camp at HyperCity

Animal welfare organisation World For All will hold an adoption camp for puppies and kittens in need of homes.

When: Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Ground Level, HyperCity, near Inorbit Mall, Link Road, Malad (West).

DANCE TALKS Kanak Rele at MCubed Library

Mumbai-residing mohiniyattam exponent Kanak Rele will talk about her career in Indian classical dance. There is no entry fee for the event, which is an instalment of Mumbai Local, arts organisation Junoon’s series of talks. To attend, RSVP here.

When: Saturday, March 4 at 5 pm.

Where: MCubed Library (Maharashtra Mitra Mandal Library), Princess Building, near Bandra Gymkhana, D’Monte Park Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2641 1497.

WALKS Fountain Frolic with Khaki Tours

Khaki Tours, a group of local history enthusiasts, will conduct a walk around the Flora Fountain area that will cover such landmarks as the oldest fire temple in the city, Busy Bee’s office and Husain’s horse. Tickets priced at Rs 510 per person are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, March 4 at 5 pm.

Where: The walk will begin outside Bhikha Behram Well opposite the Central Telegraph Office near Churchgate.

THEATRE Meghani Sarvani at Prithvi Theatre

Directed by Utkarsh Mazumdar, Gujarati musical Meghani Sarvani is about the life of freedom fighter, poet and journalist Zhaverchand Meghani. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, March 4 at 6 pm and 9 pm and Sunday, March 5 at 5 pm and 8.30 pm.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

ART TALKS ‘The Bombay School Painters and the Photographic Pentimenti’ at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Shukla Sawant, associate professor of visual studies at the School of Arts and Aesthetics at Jawaharlal Nehru University, will deliver a lecture on academic painters in western India in the twentieth century. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, March 4 at 6 pm.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

MUSIC The Music Lineage at The Fine Arts Society

This event put together by cultural organisation Kala Sangam Bombay will be held over two days. Chennai-based Carnatic classical musicians, vocalist Aruna Sairam and saxophonist Kadri Gopalnath will perform on Saturday. Hindustani classical musicians, singer Kaushiki Chakraborty from Kolkata, flautist Ronu Majumar from Mumbai and tabla player Anindo Chatterjee, who is based in New York, will perform on Sunday. Tickets priced at Rs 100, Rs 200, Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 750 and Rs 1,000 per person on Saturday and at Rs 100, Rs 200, Rs 300 and Rs 500 on Sunday are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Sivaswamy Auditorium, The Fine Arts Society, Fine Arts Chowk, R. C. Marg, Chembur. Tel: 022 2522 2988.

EVENTS FOR KIDS THEATRE Keep Calm and Dance at St. Andrew’s Auditorium

Directed by city-based actor Yuki Ellias, this dance-theatre performance tells the story of seven children by way of hip-hop, classical and contemporary dance. Tickets priced at Rs 150, Rs 200, Rs 250, Rs 350, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per performance are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, March 4 at 7 pm.

Where: St. Andrew’s Auditorium, St. Andrew’s College, St. Dominic Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2640 1657.

THEATRE Patni at the NCPA Tata Theatre

In Hindi drama Patni, Makarand Deshpande, the writer, director and performer of the piece, is Mr. Godbole, a man unable to come to terms with the death of his wife. Sitar player Niladri Kumar will provide a live score. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 400, Rs 600, Rs 800 and Rs 1,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, March 4 at 7 pm.

Where: Tata Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

THEATRE The Mule’s Foal at Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh Students of theatre institute The Drama School Mumbai will stage a Hindi version of the play The Mule’s Foal, adapted by Australian dramatist Alan Becher from the eponymous novel by Australian writer Fotini Epanomitis. The play has been directed Puja Sarup and Sheena Khalid of the city theatre group Patchworks Ensemble. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, March 4 at 7 pm and Sunday, March 5 at noon.

Where: Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh, Fifth Floor, Dr. A. N. Bhalerao Marg, Charni Road. Tel: 022 2385 6303.

MUSIC Various Artists with Scratcha DVA + Moniker + Kumail at Summer House Cafe British electronic music DJ Scratcha DVA aka Leon Smart will perform at this instalment of Various Artists, a series of shows featuring international acts programmed by music website and the organiser of the Magnetic Fields festival, Wild City. The gig will also feature sets by Wild City co-founder Moniker aka Munbir Chawla from Delhi and Kumail Hamid from Mumbai. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, March 4 at 9 pm.

Where: Summer House Cafe, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 82918 90605.

MUSIC Blackroom Ep. 9 with Eve Dahan + AsheS + Himay at AntiSocial

Eve Dahan, who is from France and based in Brazil, and Himay Kumbhani and AsheS aka Anjali Doshi, both of whom reside in Mumbai, will each play a set at the ninth instalment of electronic music night Blackroom, programmed by Mumbai-based event company sLick!. Sign up to get on the guest list here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, March 4 at 9.30 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

MUSIC #StrictlyDrumNBass with Ox7gen + EZ Riser at H2O

City-residing DJ-producers Ox7gen aka Aditya Ashok and EZ Riser aka Sohail Arora will each play a set at this instalment of #StrictlyDrumNBass, a club night dedicated to the genres of drum and bass. With this show, the gig series, organised by Arora’s Mumbai-based artist and event management company Krunk, will return to its previous venue, Khar lounge H2O. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person; only those who RSVP via the Facebook event page will be allowed to enter.

When: Saturday, March 4 at 10 pm.

Where: H2O – The Liquid Lounge, Hotel Royal Inn, opposite Khar Telephone Exchange, off Linking Road, Khar. Tel: 022 2648 1400.

COMEDY Nishant Tanwar at Canvas Laugh Club

Mumbai-based comedian Nishant Tanwar will perform a set. Tickets priced at Rs 600 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, March 4 at 10.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Palladium Mall, Third Floor, Phoenix Mills, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

SUNDAY, March 5

WALKS Parel TT with Khaki Tours

Local history enthusiasts’ group Khaki Tours will conduct a walk around the Parel T. T. area, which will cover landmarks such as B. R. Ambedkar’s first home in Mumbai, a unique dargah, a bridge made in Scotland and the auditorium where the Dalit rights movement began. Tickets priced at Rs 715 per person are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, March 5 at 8 am.

Where: The meeting point is outside the ticket window on the east side of Parel station.

SHOPPING & STYLE FOOD & DRINK FITNESS Sunny Side Up at The Pier

This shopping, food and fitness pop-up event will feature fashion labels such as Lulu & Sky, Threads and Shirts, Purple Sack, Pipa Bella and Boheco; food and drink by 1441 Pizzeria, Zia Bakes, Saucekart, Gateway Brewing Company and Frugrpop; and yoga, zumba and Pilates workshops. Tickets for each workshop priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Instamojo.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, March 5, from 10 am to 10 pm.

Where: The Pier, Radio Club, Colaba.

FOOD & DRINK The Farmers’ Market at D’Monte Park

At this weekly Sunday bazaar, visitors can stock up on organic vegetables, fruit and lifestyle products and get a bite from stalls selling organic meals. For more information, see here.

When: Sunday, March 5, from 10 am to 3 pm.

Where: D’Monte Park, St. Andrew’s Road, off Turner Road, next to Bandra Gymkhana, Bandra (West).

FOOD & DRINK The Thane Organic Farmers Market at Billabong High International School

Women-centric rotary organisation The Inner Wheel Club of Bombay West and city-based non-profit Sanctuary for Health and Reconnection to Animals and Nature (SHARAN), which organise the weekly Juhu Organic Farmers Market, have launched a Thane chapter. Like the Juhu edition, the dairy- and sugar-free bazaar in Thane is held every Sunday. Attendees can pick up fresh seasonal produce and dry ingredients sourced from farmers across Maharashtra and Karnataka. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, March 5, from 10 am to 2 pm.

Where: Billabong High International School, Main Road No.27, Wagle Industrial Estate, Thane.

FOOD & DRINK The Juhu Organic Farmers Market at Pushpa Narsee Park

At this market, held every Sunday, attendees can pick up fresh seasonal produce and dry ingredients sourced from farmers across Maharashtra and Karnataka. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, March 5, from 10.30 am to 1 pm.

Where: Pushpa Narsee Park, 15 Vaikunthlal Mehta Road, Nehru Nagar, Juhu.

EVENTS FOR KIDS Ragamala Workshop at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Children between the ages of eight and 16 will be shown how to read the iconography of the museum’s ragamala paintings, that is, miniatures illustrating Hindustani classical ragas. The registration fee is Rs 100 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, March 5 at 10.30 am.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

SCIENCE TALKS Chai and Why? at Prithvi Theatre

Arnab Bhattacharya, a scientist at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, will explain the science of colour at this instalment of TIFR’s series of science talks. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, March 5 at 11 am.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

FOOD & DRINK Desi Delicious Table with Maria Goretti at Desi Deli

The Jogeshwari branch of Desi Deli will host a brunch by guest chef Maria Goretti, the cookbook author and TV show host. Goretti will prepare mixed vegetable soup with barley; pork vindaloo in a bread pocket; Sri Lankan aubergine moju (vegetable) and orange chocolate cake. In addition to food cooked by Goretti, attendees can also pick from brunch dishes catered by Desi Deli such as lamb sliders; pork hot dogs; and jungli maas with cracked wheat porridge. Tickets priced at Rs 850 per person (without alcohol), Rs 1,200 per person (with beer, wine and sangria) and Rs 1,500 per person (with sparkling wine and sparkling wine cocktails) are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, March 5 at 11 am.

Where: Desi Deli, Adarsh Nagar, MHADA Layout, Oshiwara, Phase 1, Highland Park, Jogeshwari. Tel: 86555 52200.

FILM The Shining at Matterden at Deepak Cinema

Stanley Kubrick’s thriller The Shining (1980) starring Jack Nicholson, will be screened. Tickets priced at Rs 100 per person are being sold on Instamojo.com.

When: Sunday, March 5 at 12.30 pm.

Where: Matterden, Deepak Cinema, 38 N. M. Joshi Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 2492 3396.

MUSIC The Stanky Leg Dance Party at Bonobo

The inaugural instalment of this new gig series at Bandra bar Bonobo, which celebrates music across the ages, will kick off with a ‘90s special featuring performances by electronic music DJ Funk Assassin aka Amul Lokanathan and singers Sarosh Nanavaty and Princeton Ugoeze Aguocha, all of whom are based in Mumbai, among others. The entry fee is Rs 500 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, March 5 at 1 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Second Floor, Kenilworth Mall, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

MUSIC REProduce Listening Room at Coral Studio

Six electronic music acts, Mumbai’s Cowboy and Sailor Man aka Apurv Agrawal, Kumail Hamid, Riatsu aka Shadaab Kadri, Three Oscillators aka Brij Dalvi and United Machines aka Himanshu Pandey plus Delhi’s Corridors aka Rijul Victor and genre-jumping vocalist Pulpy Shilpy aka Gowri Jayakumar from Pune comprise the line-up at this instalment of Delhi-based music company REProduce’s gig series Listening Room. Donor passes are priced at Rs 300 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, March 5, from 4 pm to 9 pm.

Where: Coral Studio, St. Theresa Road, near St. Theresa’s Church, Bandra (West).

MUSIC Sickflip + Zokhuma at Raasta Bombay

City-residing electronic music producers, Sickflip aka Sarvesh Shrivastava and Zokhuma aka Arman Menzies will each play a set at Raasta Bombay’s Sunday Sundowner Sessions series of shows. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, March 5 at 4.20 pm.

Where: Raasta Bombay, Fifth Floor, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

MUSIC My Indie Playlist with Sri + Ramya Pothuri + Raia and a Buffalo at Of10

Singer-songwriters Sri aka Srijit Bhowmick, Raia aka Becky Fernandes and Ramya Pothuri, all of whom are based in Mumbai, will perform at this new gig series organised by Bhowmick. Tickets priced at Rs 499 per person are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, March 5 at 7 pm.

Where: Of10, Prudential, Ground Floor, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. Tel: 99202 90368.

COMEDY The Ankit and Avinash Show at The Cuckoo Club

Mumbai-based comedians Ankit Challa and Avinash Verma will perform a set of improv comedy. Tickets priced at Rs350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, March 5 at 7 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Tel: 96199 62969.

THEATRE Ghasiram Kotwal at Sophia Bhabha Hall

Kolkata-based theatre group Chetana will stage a Bengali version of Vijay Tendulkar’s Marathi play. Tickets priced at Rs 500, Rs 750, Rs 1,000, Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, March 5 at 7 pm.

Where: Sophia Bhabha Hall, Sophia College, Bhulabhai Desai Road, Breach Candy. Tel: 022 2353 8550.

THEATRE Pai Paishachi Goshta at the NCPA Godrej Dance Theatre

Actor Ila Bhate essays the role of a 70-year-old housewife, who talks about a method of accounting she inherited from her mother and has passed on to her daughter in this Marathi play written and directed by city-based theatre director Vipul Mahagaonkar. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, March 5 at 7 pm.

Where: Godrej Dance Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

THEATRE Phir Se Shaadi!? at the NCPA Experimental Theatre

In this Hindi comedy written and directed by Mumbai-based theatrewallah Imran Rasheed, Aiman and Sheeba want to remarry six months after getting a divorce. First they must fulfil halala, an Islamic custom that would require Sheeba to marry another man and get divorced before getting re-hitched to Aiman. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, March 5 at 7 pm.

Where: Experimental Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

COMEDY 3D: A Night of Absurd Comedy at The Square

Stand-up comics Adhiraj Singh, Neetu Bhardwaj, Sagar Mavani, Shlok Siddhant, Utsav Chakraborty and Jerin Ephrem will perform sets. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, March 5 at 8 pm.

Where: The Square, Heera Panna Shopping Mall, MHADA Colony, Powai. Tel: 98204 46286.

COMEDY Aisi Taisi Democracy at Rangsharda Auditorium

This political stand-up act written and performed by Mumbai-based lyricist Varun Grover, stand-up comedian Sanjay Rajoura and Indian Ocean bassist Rahul Ram, who are both based in Delhi, will be staged. Tickets priced at Rs 400, Rs 750 and Rs 1,000 are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, March 5 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Rangsharda Auditorium, Hotel Rangsharda, near Lilavati Hospital, KC Marg, Bandra Reclamation, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2640 1919.

COMEDY Is This A Joke? – A Stand-up Trial Show by Sorabh Pant at The Square

Mumbai-residing comedian Sorabh Pant will present an hour of all-new material. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, March 5 at 10.30 pm.

Where: The Square, Heera Panna Shopping Mall, MHADA Colony, Powai. Tel: 98204 46286.

ONGOING

MUSEUM EXHIBITION Shakespeare’s First Folio at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya

The First Folio, a volume of the collected plays of Shakespeare that was published in 1623, is on display. The folio is on loan from the British Library and belonged to the collection of King George III. For more information, see here.

When: Until Wednesday, March 8. Open daily, from 10.15 am to 6 pm.

Where: Curator’s Gallery, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2284 4484.

ART Garima Gupta at Clark House Initiative

City-residing artist Garima Gupta is exhibiting a set of drawings, titled Minutes of the Meeting, which have been inspired by her visit to the rainforest in Papua New Guinea. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Wednesday, March 8. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Clark House Initiative, Ground Floor, Clark House, 8 Nathalal Parekh Marg (Old Wodehouse Road), opposite the Sahakari Bhandar, near Woodside Inn, Colaba. Tel: 98202 13816.

ART Gieve Patel at Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke

Mumbai-based artist Gieve Patel’s new solo show Footboard Rider is a set of paintings that captures “the marginal, vulnerable or extreme figure”. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, March 18. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke, 2, Sunny House, 16/18 Mereweather Road, behind Taj Mahal Hotel, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 3030.

ART Group 1890: India’s Indigenous Modernism at DAG Modern

This exhibition examines the rise and subsequent disbandment of short-lived Indian modern artist collective Group 1890 and brings together the work of members such as J. Swaminathan, Gulammohammed Sheikh, Jeram Patel and Himmat Shah who went on to have successful careers. For more information, see here.

When: Until Wednesday, March 15. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: DAG Modern, 58 V. B. Gandhi Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort. Tel: 022 4922 2700.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.