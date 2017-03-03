Armed Forces

He would not have killed himself, says brother of Kerala soldier found dead in Nashik

Last week, Roy Mathew had unknowingly featured in a sting video about the problems of the Army's sahayak system.

John Mathew wept inconsolably as he spoke of his older brother Roy Mathew, a gunner who was found hanging from the ceiling of an abandoned Army barrack in Deolali Cantonment in Maharashtra’s Nashik district on Thursday. The discovery came a week after he unwittingly featured in a sting video by a news website that exposed the alleged exploitation of soldiers by their superiors in the guise of the sahayak system practised by the Army, in which jawans assist officers in their domestic chores.

“He told me he would retire next year after completing 15 years in the Indian Army,” John Mathew said of his 33-year-old brother. “He wanted to build his own house. He also planned to complete his graduation after coming back. But he couldn’t fulfil many of his long-cherished dreams.”

The Army has ruled the death a suicide, but John Mathew insisted his brother would not have killed himself. “Why should he take such an extreme step when he had clearly charted out his future plans?” he asked.

Foul play?

The Times of India reported on Friday that the police were investigating whether Roy Mathew was tortured or harassed after featuring in the stint video, which was published by The Quint on February 24 and was widely shared on social media. It showed soldiers walking the dogs of their officers and taking their children to school. The story has since been deleted.

The family, who hail from Karuvelil village in Kerala’s Kollam district, have sought an inquiry into the death.

Roy Mathew had gone missing a day after the video surfaced. That day, he also called his wife, Fini Mathew. “During his last phone call on February 25, he told me about the issues,” she said. “A reporter had met him incognito and asked him about the menial jobs he was doing. The conversation was recorded with a spycamera and aired online. It must have angered his higher officials.”

At the time of his disappearance, the Army had said he had gone AWOL (absent without official leave).

Roy Mathew’s body was in a decomposed state, and media reports said he may have already been dead for three days before he was discovered. The Army will hand over his body to his family on Saturday, said Kodikkunnil Suresh, a parliamentarian from Mavelikkara in Kerala. His funeral is scheduled for the same day in Karuvelil.

A dream

Roy Mathew was 19, in his second year of undergraduate studies at the TKM College in Kollam, when he joined the Army. According to John Mathew, the Army was his ultimate aim. “He used to talk to us about the challenges in the life of an army man,” he said. “He even wanted us to join the armed forces.”

He added, “He trained hard to become a soldier. We all felt happy for him. He was an icon for youngsters in our village.”

Roy Mathew was a role model to his younger brother too. “He was tough and focussed, and I always wanted to be like him but I couldn’t,” said John Mathew, who runs a welding shop. He added that his brother had served in Jammu, Rajasthan and Punjab before the Nashik posting.

The family last spent time with Roy Mathew when he came home for the Christmas holidays in December. “He was very happy and didn’t tell us about the issues at his workplace,” John Mathew said. “He came here on December 3, celebrated Christmas with us and left for duty on December 28.”

His uncle, Thomas Kutty, said Roy was loved by all in his village. “He was always ready to help people in distress,” he said. “He had a special affinity towards military job and he struggled hard to get a job.”

The debate

Roy Mathew was one of four soldiers who figured in the video, which has led to fresh demands to ban the British-era sahayak system under which soldiers discharge the duties of domestic help in the homes of their superiors.

The sting operation has revived the debate that Lance Naik Yagya Pratap Singh of the 42 Infantry Brigade in Dehradun started on January 12 by posting a YouTube video complaining about the practice. That video had prompted the Army chief, General Bipin Rawat, to recommend to the government to abolish the practice in peace stations, saying it was much abused. However, Rawat supported it being continued in forward areas.

The Navy and Air Force have long abolished the system. But it still exists in the Army, despite a parliamentary standing committee on defence having recommended its discontinuation in 2008, terming it a “colonial hangover”.

It must be seen whether Roy Mathew’s death takes the debate started by Lance Naik Yagya Pratap Singh forward.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Some of the worst decisions made in history

From the boardroom to the battlefield, bad decisions have been a recipe for disaster

Pixabay

On New Year’s Day, 1962, Dick Rowe, the official talent scout for Decca Records, went to office, little realising that this was to become one of the most notorious days in music history. He and producer Mike Smith had to audition bands and decide if any were good enough to be signed on to the record label. At 11:00 am, either Rowe or Smith, history is not sure who, listened a group of 4 boys who had driven for over 10 hours through a snowstorm from Liverpool, play 15 songs. After a long day spent listening to other bands, the Rowe-Smith duo signed on a local group that would be more cost effective. The band they rejected went on to become one of the greatest acts in musical history – The Beatles. However, in 1962, they were allegedly dismissed with the statement “Guitar groups are on the way out”.

Source: Wikimedia Commons
Source: Wikimedia Commons

Decca’s decision is a classic example of deciding based on biases and poor information. History is full of examples of poor decisions that have had far reaching and often disastrous consequences.

In the world of business, where decisions are usually made after much analysis, bad decisions have wiped out successful giants. Take the example of Kodak – a company that made a devastating wrong decision despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary. Everyone knows that Kodak couldn’t survive as digital photography replaced film. What is so ironic that Alanis Morissette could have sung about it, is that the digital camera was first invented by an engineer at Kodak as early as 1975. In 1981, an extensive study commissioned by Kodak showed that digital was likely to replace Kodak’s film camera business in about 10 years. Astonishingly, Kodak did not use this time to capitalise on their invention of digital cameras – rather they focused on making their film cameras even better. In 1996, they released a combined camera – the Advantix, which let users preview their shots digitally to decide which ones to print. Quite understandably, no one wanted to spend on printing when they could view, store and share photos digitally. The Advantix failed, but the company’s unwillingness to shift focus to digital technology continued. Kodak went from a 90% market share in US camera sales in 1976 to less than 10% in 2012, when it filed for bankruptcy. It sold off many of its biggest businesses and patents and is now a shell of its former self.

Source: Wikimedia Commons
Source: Wikimedia Commons

Few military blunders are as monumental as Napoleon’s decision to invade Russia. The military genius had conquered most of modern day Europe. However, Britain remained out of his grasp and so, he imposed a trade blockade against the island nation. But the Russia’s Czar Alexander I refused to comply due to its effect on Russian trade. To teach the Russians a lesson, Napolean assembled his Grand Armée – one of the largest forces to ever march on war. Estimates put it between 450,000 to 680,000 soldiers. Napoleon had been so successful because his army could live off the land i.e. forage and scavenge extensively to survive. This was successful in agriculture-rich and densely populated central Europe. The vast, barren lands of Russia were a different story altogether. The Russian army kept retreating further and further inland burning crops, cities and other resources in their wake to keep these from falling into French hands. A game of cat and mouse ensued with the French losing soldiers to disease, starvation and exhaustion. The first standoff between armies was the bloody Battle of Borodino which resulted in almost 70,000 casualties. Seven days later Napoleon marched into a Moscow that was a mere shell, burned and stripped of any supplies. No Russian delegation came to formally surrender. Faced with no provisions, diminished troops and a Russian force that refused to play by the rules, Napolean began the long retreat, back to France. His miseries hadn’t ended - his troops were attacked by fresh Russian forces and had to deal with the onset of an early winter. According to some, only 22,000 French troops made it back to France after the disastrous campaign.

Source: Wikimedia Commons
Source: Wikimedia Commons

When it comes to sports, few long time Indian cricket fans can remember the AustralAsia Cup final of 1986 without wincing. The stakes were extremely high – Pakistan had never won a major cricket tournament, the atmosphere at the Sharjah stadium was electric, the India-Pakistan rivalry at its height. Pakistan had one wicket in hand, with four runs required off one ball. And then the unthinkable happened – Chetan Sharma decided to bowl a Yorker. This is an extremely difficult ball to bowl, many of the best bowlers shy away from it especially in high pressure situations. A badly timed Yorker can morph into a full toss ball that can be easily played by the batsman. For Sharma who was then just 18 years old, this was an ambitious plan that went wrong. The ball emerged as a low full toss which Miandad smashed for a six, taking Pakistan to victory. Almost 30 years later, this ball is still the first thing Chetan Sharma is asked about when anyone meets him.

So, what leads to bad decisions? While these examples show the role of personal biases, inertia, imperfect information and overconfidence, bad advice can also lead to bad decisions. One of the worst things you can do when making an important decision is to make it on instinct or merely on someone’s suggestion, without arming yourself with the right information. That’s why Aegon Life puts the power in your hands, so you have all you need when choosing something as important as life insurance. The Aegon Life portal has enough information to help someone unfamiliar with insurance become an expert. So empower yourself with information today and avoid decisions based on bad advice. For more information on the iDecide campaign, see here.

Play

This article was produced on behalf of Aegon Life by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.