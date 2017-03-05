Nostalgia on a March morning: Five poems mixing memory and desire

Art by Gaurvi Sharma

Five Couplets For What Has Gone By

by Anupama Raju

Fill the glass with shards of the past.

Do not drink, but learn to build from the past.

Memory is antidote to love, when the heart recalls.

Do not remember, resist with words killed in the past.

The body is a deserted battlefield. Trading victory for identity.

Do not fight. Not with weapons unskilled in the past.

Your photograph has started to bleed. Drip into old calendars.

Do not wipe it, because it has spilled into the past.

Lips are sour. Wine turns to water. Water returns to tide.

Don’t drown in it. Rise, she demands, with your unfulfilled past.

This poem was originally published here.

Summer House Café

by Karthik Purushothaman

“Has anyone ever

adored you?” I asked you

sitting across the table,

sticking to my resume.

I couldn’t flex a muscle

-car, wouldn’t win

a bar fight and hadn’t

scaled a snow-capped

mountain. I had

flown on airplanes

less times than you’ve had

teeth extracted. I didn’t

believe in penetration

if I had to

butter you up first

especially not with

your lactose intolerance.

I was the dive

at the mouth of a road

leading to treasure

troves of trimmed beards.

I was just one beer who

couldn’t afford the second.

I was the child of dirt

who thought you smelt

like the kiss I stole

under streetlight.

In Memoriam

by Karthika Nair

I. Relics

You didn’t leave much behind when you slipped

silent through some unseen crevice in time.

The scent of a name swiftly rent by tearful

chords (shreds hung in the air, just out of reach).

Biannual torrents of dayspring rites

when payasam and prayer flash-flooded

the neighbourhood – baffling me for nine years…

Shadows from laughing eyes I had found

frozen on cellulose strips ( and long thought

were mine) crypted within the covers of

velveteen books on a high, unfriendly shelf.

A three-line memorial in a pale blue file:

life and love scaled to disease, diagnosis,

death with date and description, nothing

more – aseptic headstone raised for a ghost

star who didn’t leave much behind.

Other remains crowded out yours by and by.

Wordless fury at survival kept under cobalt

paternal lock, bluebeard’s chamber that opened

only to one knock;

glaciers of growing

loss left as moraines on a mother’s face;

rising

debris from the link between you and me –

neatly piled beside the same crevice I lose

my way back to, over and over, with no effort at all.

You didn’t leave much behind, but nothingness

can expand into a red giant with grief at its core.

II. Resurrection

I tried remaking you with swatches of stolen

memory, seaming a harlequin next-of-kin.

First raided the maternal troves: traced

shapes out of mother’s soundlessness; snipped

yarn from her three chirpy younger sisters.

I didn’t spare granny either, sifting her

cataractal mind for traces of your smile.

(kept clear off the men folk though: they stood

guard night and day over theirs, buried ten-foot

deep in child and prowler-proof vaults.)

You stayed sketchy, all dots, shades and split

helixes – a silhouette behind a shattered

pane, touching which made thoughts bleed.

So the thieving spread wider and wilder.

I sought your colours, contours all over:

A head among tousled monsoon clouds

your gaze on the burnished afternoon earth

the voice in local summer tides.

The name, the name grew everywhere:

in myths and magazines, or family

trees, fiction, television – any one I chose

could wipe out another possible you.

You walked with me, travelling through

childhood, teenage, voting-right-hood…

I changed templates, crafted new ones through the ride.

Till the time it felt too much like work,

too much a snail within a turtle’s shuck.

Unravelled you on land’s edge, then watched

my patchwork sibling return to the clouds,

the sun, the sea – and someone’s memory.

This poem was originally published in Bearings, HarperCollins India.

Drift

by Sohini Basak

this evening my memory turned translucent

like the bloom of moon jellyfish

we saw behind glass, exactly ten years ago

in an aquarium swim-dreaming neon

or, like the other time, I cannot remember

exactly how long ago, but you were toe-digging

sand on a summer holiday when the coastline

turned plasma out of the slush blue because there

it was trapped, pinned with broken bits of sea-shells

cushioned in brine, dead but refusing to decay

closer home, translucent like the used plastic bag

you let go from your hand yesterday unnoticed

now circling over some ocean yearning to hold

water over the wind mirroring tide swells

This poem was originally published by RædLeafPoetry-India.

Lassan ਲਸਣ: Garlic

by Amarjit Chandan

(Translated from Punjabi by the author with Amin Mughal)

In a distant country

When you come across a compatriot

You are thrilled to the bones

Your eyes and your hands reach out to him

And a chain of words is formed

I came on it once, the Punjabi word “Lassan”

written up on a huge billboard

For women farm workers

In a far-flung corner of California

And I felt

My language had welcomed me

Shaken my hands

Embraced me

Wished me good luck

For a moment the taste of the word

Lassan was like

A sugar lump on my tongue

Only words die

As a fish dies out of water

They lose their meanings

And gather new ones

Here the word Lassan means

Fifteen dollars a day

Bricks of the house

Ticks of the clock

A crane left behind in anguish

Gold ornaments

dresses and rings

The deep troubled waters of greed and indulgence

And very few fish escape the net

This selection is curated by Rohini Kejriwal. She also curates The Alipore Post, a daily newsletter stemming from a love of​ art, poetry, music, and all things beautiful.