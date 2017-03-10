FRIDAY, MARCH 10

ART Gandhi In Raza at Akar Prakar Art Advisory

An exhibition of contemporary Indian artist S. H. Raza’s canvases painted in homage to Mahatma Gandhi. See the Facebook event page or the gallery site for more information.

When: Until Friday, March 31. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Akar Prakar Art Advisory, 29 Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 011 2686 8558.

TALKS City Scripts 2017 at India International Centre and Max Mueller Bhavan

Organised by the Indian Institute for Human Settlements, this three-day series of talks on the idea of the city will feature writers, filmmakers, journalists, activists and poets such as Arpita Das, founder of independent publishing house Yoda Press; journalists Mayank Austen Soofi and Hartosh Singh Bal; documentary filmmaker Rahul Roy; columnists Jai Arjun Singh and Natasha Badhwar; economist Isher Judge Ahluwalia; and novelist Kiran Nagarkar. See here for the full schedule. There is no entry fee; register here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, March 10, Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12, from 10.30 am.

Where: India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg. Tel: 011 2461 9431. Max Mueller Bhavan/Goethe Institut, 3 Kasturba Gandhi Marg. Tel: 011 2347 1100.

ART Arnab Mitra at Triveni Kala Sangam

Kolkata-based artist Arnab Mitra will present a show of paintings on the theme of nature. There is no entry fee.

When: Until Sunday, March 19. Open daily, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg. Tel: 011 2371 8833.

PHOTOGRAPHY Niraj Gera at Academy of Fine Arts and Literature

Delhi-based photographer Niraj Gera will present an exhibition of photographs titled Sacred Transformations on acid attack survivors. There is no entry fee. See here for more information.

When: Until Sunday, March 12. Open daily, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Arpana Art Gallery, Academy of Fine Arts and Literature, 4/6, Siri Fort Institutional Area. Tel: 011 2649 8070.

BOOKS The Promise of Beauty and Why It Matters at India International Centre

Attend the launch of Delhi-based artist, sculptor and writer Shakti Maira’s new book The Promise of Beauty and Why It Matters. The event, which is part of an ongoing show of Maira’s drawings and sculpture, will be followed by a performance inspired by the book by Delhi-based bharatanatyam dancer Geeta Chandran. There is no entry fee. See here for more information.

When: Friday, March 10 at 6 pm. Maira’s show will run until Sunday, March 12, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg. Tel: 011 2461 9431.

ART Tarini Sethi at India International Centre

Delhi-based illustrator and artist Tarini Sethi’s debut solo show of pen and ink drawings titled Of flesh and fog deals with the idea of “human intimacy and discomfort”. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, March 10 at 6.30 pm (preview). Until Friday, March 17. Open daily, from 10 am to 7 pm.

Where: India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg. Tel: 011 2461 9431.

FILM Farewell My Indian Soldier at Alliance Francaise

Paris-based Indian filmmaker Vijay Singh’s documentary-style fiction film Farewell My Indian Soldier (2016) is about Indian soldiers who fought in France and Belgium during World War I. The French film will be screened with English subtitles, and will be followed by a discussion between the filmmaker and member of parliament Shashi Tharoor. There is no entry fee. See here for more information.

When: Friday, March 10 at 7 pm.

Where: M. L. Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Francaise de Delhi, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

FESTIVAL Gurgaon Utsav at Aravali Biodiversity Park

The three-day performance arts festival will feature Khwaab-sa, Mumbai-based director Atul Kumar’s Hindi and gibberish production of A Midsummer’s Night Dream (Friday at 7 pm); a qawwali performance by Delhi-based singer Dhruv Sangari and his troupe Rooh (Saturday at 7 pm); and a recital by Lucknow-based folk singer Malini Awasthi (Sunday at 7 pm). There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, March 10, Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12 at 7 pm.

Where: Aravali Biodiversity Park, DLF Phase III, Sector 24, Gurgaon Mehrauli Road, Gurgaon.

MUSIC Celebrating Rahim at India Habitat Centre

Celebrating Rahim is a three-day festival of concerts, conferences and exhibitions on the life, work and music of the sixteenth-century poet Abdur Rahim Khan-I-Khanan aka Rahim. On Friday at 7.15 pm, Rajasthani folk singer Rehmat Khan Langa and his group will perform renditions of Rahim’s couplets and Rampur-based qawwal Mohammed Ahmed Warsi will sing the Urdu versions of the poems. On Saturday, from 9.30 am to 3.30 pm, attend a conference on the works of Rahim and at 7.15 pm, watch The Rahim Musical Narrative, a mix of storytelling in the style of dastangoi by Ankit Chadha and songs by singers Dev Narayan Sarolia, Harpreet and Netai Das. On Sunday at 7 pm, Hindustani classical vocalists and brothers Rajan and Sajan Mishra and Rajan Mishra’s vocalist sons Ritesh, Rajnish and Swaransh Mishra will perform. See the Facebook event page or call 011 4070 0700 for more information. There is no entry fee.

When: Friday, March 10, Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12.

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Airforce Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

COMEDY Maheep Singh + Amit Sharma + Amogh Ranadive at Canvas Laugh Club

City-based comedians Maheep Singh and Amit Sharma and Amogh Ranadive from Mumbai, will each perform a set. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, March 10 at 7.30 pm and 9.30 pm, Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People & Co, Tower 8-B, Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

MUSIC Kitchensink at The Piano Man Jazz Club

The Delhi-based jazz band will play a set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, March 10 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, 7/22, Ground Floor, B-6, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung Enclave Market, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

MUSIC Luis Trio at La Bodega

Delhi-based jazz act Luis Trio, comprising guitarist Loic San, bassist Jayant Manchanda and drummer Bhairav Gupta, will perform. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, March 10 at 9 pm.

Where: La Bodega, First Floor, 29-B Middle Lane, Khan Market. Tel: 011 4310 5777.

MUSIC Ryan Davis + Turban Raga at Summer House Café

Electronic music artist Ryan Davis from Berlin will play a set. DJ Turban Raga aka Bachitter Singh from Delhi will perform the opening act. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, March 10 at 9 pm.

Where: Summer House Café, First Floor, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas. Tel: 93509 27000.

MUSIC Goa Gil at Privee’

Goa-based American psychedelic trance pioneer Goa Gil aka Gilbert Levey will perform. Tickets are priced at Rs 1,000 (early bird tickets), Rs 1,500 and Rs 3,000 (cover charge) per person. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, March 10 at 10 pm.

Where: Privee’, Shangri-La’s Eros Hotel, 19 Ashoka Road, Connaught Place. Tel: 85952 02020.

SATURDAY, MARCH 11

ART WALK Jitish Kallat’s Here After Here at National Gallery of Modern Art

Delhi-based gallerist Peter Nagy will conduct a walk-through of Here After Here, an exhibition of painting, photography, drawing, video and sculptural installations by Mumbai-residing artist Jitish Kallat. There is no entry fee; participants must register at the programmes desk at the India Habitat Centre desk or email habitatprogrammes@gmail.com.

When: Saturday, March 11 at 11 am. The exhibition will run until Tuesday, March 14.

Where: National Gallery of Modern Art, Jaipur House, India Gate. Tel: 011 2338 4640.

ART Paint & Vineyard at The Piano Man Jazz Club

At this painting workshop organised by city-based gallery Kohlart and conducted by Delhi-residing artist Ruchin Soni, participants will be shown how to create Van Gogh’s painting ‘Sunflowers’. The registration fee is Rs 3,000 per person (inclusive of art supplies, wine and pizza). See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, March 11 at 3 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

THEATRE Run For Your Wife at Akshara Theatre

A Hinglish adaptation of British playwright Ray Cooney’s comedy, director Neha Sahai’s drama is set in South Delhi, where cab driver Harry Chaddha secretly juggles two wives in two different homes. Tickets priced at Rs 400 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, March 11 at 5 pm and 7 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

THEATRE Kahani Teri Meri at Shri Ram Centre

Directed by Atul Satya Koushik, the Hindi play is based on two stories by Munshi Premchand and Dharamvir Bharti. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, March 11 at 7 pm .

Where: Shri Ram Centre, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House. Tel: 011 2371 4307.

THEATRE Insey Miliye at Alliance Francaise

Directed by Saleem Shah, this Hindi play follows the lives of three individuals. Shaamnath is hosting a dinner for his boss, who must be pleased at all costs. Anubhuti Kumar is unable to bear a child. And Ghulam Rasool, who comes from a rags-to-riches background, hatches a unique plan to help the poor. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, March 11 at 7.30 pm

Where: Alliance Francaise, Lodhi Estate, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

MUSIC Run Pussy Run at Depot 48

Alternative pop band Run Pussy Run, fronted by Pune-based singer-songwriter Gowri Jayakumar, will perform. There is a cover charge of Rs 500 per person (redeemable against one IMFL drink). See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, March 11 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Depot48, N3, Second Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

MUSIC Kamakshi Khanna Collective at The Piano Man Jazz Club

The Delhi-based pop, R&B and soul band comprising vocalist Kamakshi Khanna, keyboardist Tarana Marwah, drummer Ishaan Gandhi, guitarist Pranav Pahwa and bassist Anugrah Pandey will perform. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information .

When: Saturday, March 11 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, B 6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market. Tel: 011 4131 5181.

COMEDY Azeem Banatwalla at Canvas Laugh Club

Stand-up comedian Azeem Banatwalla from Mumbai will present a 60-minute set of new material titled Cometh the Hour. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, March 11 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People and Co. Premises No. 5, Building No. 8, Tower B, Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

MUSIC DJ Mash at Kitty Su

Gurgaon-based progressive house music DJ Mash aka Manish Mendiratta will man the decks. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person for single women and Rs 1,500 per person for single men and per couple (of any gender) are being sold on Kittysu.com. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, March 11 at 10 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Barakhamba Lane, Connaught Place. Tel: 1800 11 6777.

SUNDAY, MARCH 12

STORYTELLING Wari – Chapter 3 at LTG Auditorium

At this storytelling session for children and adults organised by Delhi-based arts organisation Octave Foundation, performers Abhinav Sabyasachi, Valentina Trivedi, Nicky Chandam and Anuja Jaiman will narrate folk tales from Bengal, Manipur and Gujarat in Hindustani. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, March 12 at 4 pm.

Where: Little Theatre Group, Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, opposite Doordarshan Bhavan, near Connaught Place. Tel: 011 2338 9713.

FILM The Magnetic Tree at Instituto Cervantes

Directed by Spanish filmmaker Isabel de Ayguavives, The Magnetic Tree is about a Chilean immigrant who travels from Germany to his home country to stay for one last time at his house, which will soon be sold. The Spanish film will be screened with English subtitles. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, March 12 at 4.30 pm.

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place. Tel: 011 4368 1907.

THEATRE Raavan Ki Ramayan at Kamani Auditorium

Writer-director Atul Satya Koushik’s Hindi drama tells the Indian epic from the perspective of Raavan. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 600, Rs 800 and Rs 1,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, March 12 at 7 pm.

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Janpath. Tel: 011 4350 3352.

THEATRE Dhai Aakhar Prem Ke at Tabula Beach Café

Dhai Aakhar Prem Ke is a Hindi comedy directed by Rakhi Manuv about the family of pyschology professor Martand Verma, his domineering wife and their two kids who insist on marrying against their wishes. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, March 12 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Tabula Beach Café, Asiad Village, Khel Gaon Marg, near Siri Fort Auditorium. Tel: 99101 69745.

MUSIC Soul Inclination at Depot48

The Delhi-based rock band will perform. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, March 12 at 9 pm.

Where: Depot 48, N3, Second Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

ONGOING

ART Benitha Perciyal at Nature Morte

Chennai-based painter and sculptor Benitha Perciyal is exhibiting her solo show There is no forgetting from the lips of the people. See the gallery Facebook page for more information.

When: Until Saturday, March 25. Open Monday to Saturday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Nature Morte, A-1 Neeti Bagh, August Kranti Marg, opposite Kamala Nehru College. Tel: 011 41740215.

ART Stretched Terrains at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art

Stretched Terrains comprises a string of interconnected yet independent exhibitions such as ‘Yatra: The Rooted Nomad’ by M. F. Husain; ‘The Black Sun’ by S. H. Raza; and ‘Man Grinding his Teeth’ by F. N. Souza. For more information, see here.

When: Until Monday, July 31. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10.30 am to 7 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket. Tel: 011 4916 0000.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.