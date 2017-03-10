FRIDAY, MARCH 10

ART MUSIC Appa Art Festival in Kamshet

The annual art and music festival organised by city-residing graphic designer Karthikeyan Ramachandran will feature exhibitions and performances by 70 artists and musicians. C. V. Ambaji and Bairu Raghuram from Hyderabad and Suhas Bahulkar, Kunal Naik and Dhanya Pilo from Mumbai are among the artists whose works will be displayed. Electronic music producers EZ Riser aka Sohail Arora, Kumail Hamid, Func aka Randolph Correia, Your Chin aka Raxit Tewari and Zokhuma aka Arman Menzies, all of whom live in Mumbai, are among the musicians who will perform. There will also be workshops on poetry, music and yoga. For more information and the schedule, visit AppaArtFest.com. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person per day (except for Monday, March 13 for which the day ticket is priced at Rs 500 per person) and Rs 500 per person for the entire festival are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Until Monday, March 13, from 11 am.

Where: Kamshet, Kamshet-Kundali Road, Lonavla.

PHOTOGRAPHY Focus Photography Festival

The third edition of the annual festival will have 25 shows at galleries and exhibition spaces across the city. Among the well-known Indian photographers being featured are Udaipur-based artist Waswo X. Waswo, Bharat Sikka from Delhi and Sooni Taraporevala and Chirodeep Chaudhuri from Mumbai. For more details, see FocusFestivalMumbai.com.

When: Until Thursday, March 23.

Where: Venues across Mumbai.

ART Lila: Play in Indian Visual Culture at Chatterjee and Lal

An exhibition of objects that convey the idea of ‘play’ such as terracotta toys from north India, Chola bronzes and prints by Raja Ravi Varma. One of the key components of the show is a set of objects that belong to the owners of Fantasy, a company that made nursery furniture in Bombay in the mid-twentieth century. M. F. Husain, an employee with the company in the 1940s, made sketches, nursery layouts and watercolour advertisements, some of which will be on display. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, March 10 to Saturday, April 1. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Chatterjee & Lal, 01/18, Kamal Mansion, First Floor, same entrance as Hotel White Pearl, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 3787.

SHOPPING & STYLE Line/Line by Soham Dave at Artisans’

A sale of handwoven silk, cotton and cotton-silk clothes by the Ahmedabad-based designer. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Saturday, March 11, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Artisans’, V.B. Gandhi Marg, near Rhythm House, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2267 3040.

AUTO EXPO Mumbai International Motor Show at MMRDA Grounds

The annual event will have showcases of cars and bikes by such brands as Jeep, Ford, General Motors, Isuzu, Mahindra Electric and Volvo as well as a display of vintage cars and automotive accessories. For more information, see here. Tickets priced at Rs250 per person per day are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Until Sunday, March 12, from 11 am.

Where: MMRDA Grounds, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East).

ART Tanda: Perspective of Gormati and Roma Aesthetics at Clark House Initiative

City-based artist Shiva Gor will present a set of installations that explores the aesthetics of the Gors, the nomadic Indian community to which he belongs.

When: Until Sunday, April 9. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Clark House Initiative, Ground Floor, Clark House, 8 Nathalal Parekh Marg (Old Wodehouse Road), opposite the Sahakari Bhandar, near Woodside Inn, Colaba. Tel: 98202 13816.

FILM A Panorama of Latin American Cinema at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Richard Pena, professor of film studies at Columbia University, will conduct a series of lectures on film movements in Latin American countries since the 1950s over four days. Five films (with English subtitles) will be screened and discussed: Luis Bunuel’s Los Olvidados, Glauber Rocha’s Earth Entranced, Pastor Vega’s Portrait of Teresa, Victor Gaviria’s Rodrigo D: No Future and Lucrecia Martel’s La Cienaga. To attend, email education@bdlmuseum.org. For the schedule, see the Facebook event page. There is no entry fee for the event. However attendees must pay museum entry charges. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13.

When: Friday, March 10 to Tuesday, March 14.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

FILM Away We Go at BandCamp

Sam Mendes’s 2009 comedy Away We Go will be screened at this overnight camping trip organised by tour company White Collar Hippie. Tickets priced at Rs 2,200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. The tab gets attendees a tent for two, a foam mattress, one sleeping bag per person, food and hot beverages. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, March 10 at 4 pm to Saturday, March 11 at noon.

Where: BandCamp, U-Tan Sea Resort, Chowk Dongri via Uttan, near Pali Beach Resort, Bhayander (West). Tel: 98215 98822.

FOOD & DRINK Healthy Gluten-Free Brekkie and Munchies in Santa Cruz

In this cooking workshop organised by food consultancy Down 2 Hearth, health coach Bhavna Kapoor will give a talk on medicinal and immunity-boosting foods. The talk will be followed by a cooking demo, the menu of which will feature buckwheat porridge; millet crackers; nut and fudge granola bars; ragi pancakes; and five lentil dosa. Tickets priced at Rs 2,300 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Friday, March 10 at 2 pm.

Where: Convent Avenue, Willingdon, Santacruz (West). Tel: 99871 92881.

TALKS ‘How Liberal is My Liberal Space?’ at The Upstairs Studio

The event will have a talk and panel discussion on gender bias in cultural fields that are considered liberal. Leadership coach Aparna Jain will deliver the talk. The discussion will feature Jain, art writer Phalguni Desai, designer Ruchita Madhok and Vijay Nair, the founder of events company Only Much Louder, among others. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, March 10 at 5 pm.

Where: The Upstairs Studio, 14 Veronica Street, Ranwar, Bandra (West).

THEATRE Thoda Dhyan Se at Sitara Studio

Delhi-based actor Mallika Taneja will perform this satirical one-woman show on how girls should behave in order to avoid trouble. The entry fee is Rs 400 per person. To attend, email keepyourhelmeton@gmail.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, March 10 at 5 pm.

Where: Sitara Studio, National Engineering Compound, Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg, near Congress Bhavan, opposite Indiabulls Finance Centre, Dadar (West). Tel: 022 2422 1666.

COMEDY Azeem Banatwalla at the NCPA Experimental Theatre

The Mumbai-based comedian will perform a set of new material titled Cometh the Hour. Tickets priced at Rs 399 are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, March 10 at 6.30 pm and 8.30 pm.

Where: Experimental Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

MUSIC Hariharan at Shanmukhananda Auditorium

Hindi film playback and ghazal singer Hariharan, who is based in the city, will perform a show spanning multiple genres. The event has been organised by music technology platform Musikey, which live streams concerts. Tickets priced at Rs 400, Rs 600, Rs 750, Rs 1,000, Rs 1,500, Rs 2,000, Rs 2,500 and Rs 3,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, March 10 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Shanmukhananda Auditorium, behind Gandhi Market, Sion (East). Tel: 022 2407 8888.

TALKS Curt Gambetta at the School of Environment and Architecture

Curt Gambetta, a PhD candidate at Princeton University will deliver a talk titled ‘The Urbanism of Plaster’, in which he will discuss “how cement and other materials opened up architectural production to newly urban and subaltern publics” in India in the twentieth century. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, March 10 at 6.30 pm.

Where: School of Environment and Architecture, Eksar Road, Borivali (West). Tel: 022 6500 2156.

FOOD & DRINK Around The World With Gome Galily at Magazine Street Kitchen

Israeli chef Gome Galily, who had for the past three years been running the restaurant Matsya Freestyle Kitchen in Goa (it shut earlier this month), will cook an eight-course dinner of items inspired by his travels to Monaco, Bangkok, Beijing, Rome and Goa. Tickets priced at Rs 4,500 per person (inclusive of taxes) and Rs 5,500 per person (inclusive of wine and taxes) are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, March 10 and Sunday, March 12 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Magazine Street Kitchen, Gala No.13, Devidayal Compound, Gupta Mills Estate, Reay Road, Magazine Street, Darukhana, Byculla. Tel: 022 2372 6708.

COMEDY 2 Halves at The Jeff Goldberg Studio

City-based comics Neville Shah and Piyush Sharma will perform 30-minute sets at this show hosted by fellow comedian Jeeya Sethi and presented by events company Ratatouille. Tickets priced at Rs 250 are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, March 10 at 7 pm.

Where: The Jeff Goldberg Studio, above Mamagoto, Hill Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 75069 06927.

COMEDY Punchliners featuring Jeeveshu Ahluwalia at National College

Delhi’s Jeeveshu Ahluwalia will perform a set. Tickets priced at Rs 499 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, March 10 at 8 pm.

Where: National College, Meera Watumull Hall, Linking Road, Bandra (West).

COMEDY Manik Mahna’s Work in Progress at Tuning Fork

Delhi comedian Manik Mahna will perform a set. Tickets priced at Rs 330 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, March 10 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Tuning Fork, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58490.

MUSIC Make Believe with Subtend + Carius + Sickflip at Bonobo

This new gig series at Bandra bar Bonobo, organised in association with Mumbai-headquartered artist management company Gently Altered, will put the spotlight on the skills of visual jockeys. Playing the inaugural instalment will be VJ Subtend aka Dhananjay Naidu and electronic music DJ-producers Carius aka Sainath Bhagwat and Sickflip aka Sarvesh Shrivastava, both of whom live in Mumbai. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, March 10 at 9 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Kenilworth Mall, Phase 2, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

MUSIC FRWD 011 with Corvec + Sandunes + Naina Kundu at AntiSocial

Reunion Island-based electronica trio Corvec will play the Mumbai leg of their ongoing tour of India at the eleventh edition of FRWD, the gig series programmed by music artist and event management company Mixtape. This instalment, which is ‘celebrating women in music’, will also feature sets by electronic music producer Sandunes aka Sanaya Ardeshir and vocalist and bassist Naina Kundu, both of whom are based in the city. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, March 10 at 10 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

MUSIC Zokhuma + Chhabb at Summer House Cafe

Mumbai-residing electronic music DJs Zokhuma aka Arman Menzies and Chhabb aka Rahul Chhabria will each play a set. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, March 10 at 10 pm.

Where: Summer House Cafe, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 82918 90605.

SATURDAY, MARCH 11

POETRY Verse Voyage at BandCamp

The Poetry Club Mumbai has put together a two-day poetry workshop conducted by city-based poets and spoken word artists Ramneek Singh and Ankita Shah at this overnight camping trip organised by tour company White Collar Hippie. Tickets priced at Rs 4,200 per person are being sold on Insider.in. The tab gets you a tent for two, a foam mattress, sleeping bag and meals. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, March 11 at 8 am to Sunday, March 12 at 6 pm.

Where: BandCamp, U-Tan Sea Resort, Chowk Dongri via Uttan, near Pali Beach Resort, Bhayander (West). Tel: 98215 98822.

FOOD & DRINK Yogisattva’s Organic Courtyard at Tangerine Arts Studio

At this organic food and lifestyle bazaar curated by health food catering service Yogisattva, you can shop for candles by Indie Eco Candles and Petricor, metal artefacts by Coppre, chemical-free skincare products by Alanna and Shuddhi Therapy, sustainably made shoes by Gush and kids clothing by Love The World Today. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12, from 11 am to 8 pm.

Where: Tangerine Arts Studio, Rukhsana Apartments, next to Puja Casa, off Pali Hill, Ambedkar Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 98673 69960.

WALKS Ballard Bolt with Khaki Tours

Khaki Tours, a group of local history enthusiasts, will conduct a walk around the Ballard Estate area covering such sites as a World War II memorial, the dome of Britannia and an old photo studio. Tickets priced at Rs 499 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, March 11 at 5 pm.

Where: The walk will begin outside New Customs House in Ballard Estate.

THEATRE Dohri Zindagi at Sitara Studio

In this Hindi drama directed by Gurleen Judge and based on a story by Rajasthani writer Vijaydan Detha, a man raises his daughter as a boy just to fulfil an old promise to his mate that their offspring would marry. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, March 11 at 5 pm and 8 pm.

Where: Sitara Studio, National Engineering Compound, Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg, near Congress Bhavan, opposite Indiabulls Finance Centre, Dadar (West). Tel: 022 2422 1666.

MUSIC Holi Utsav with Sukhdev Chaturvedi + Dhanashree Pandit Rai at Shreevallabh Shikshan Sangeet Ashram

This two-day festival organised to mark Holi, which will be celebrated on Monday, March 13, will comprise performances of Hindustani classical music forms such as hori and thumri by Mumbai-based singers Sukhdev Chaturvedi and Dhanashree Pandit Rai, who will present solo recitals on Saturday and Sunday respectively. There is no entry fee.

When: Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12 at 5.30 pm.

Where: Shreevallabh Shikshan Sangeet Ashram, Swami Shree Vallabhdas Marg, near Gurukrupa building, Sion (West). Tel: 022 2407 2502.

MUSIC Legacy with Pratima Tilak at Ravindra Natya Mandir

City-residing Hindustani classical music vocalist Pratima Tilak will perform a three-hour solo recital. The concert is an instalment of Legacy, a new series of shows organised by city-based events company First Edition Arts in which singers will pay tribute to their teachers. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, March 11 at 6.30 pm.

Where: P. L. Deshpande Natyasankul, Mini Theatre, Third Floor, Ravindra Natya Mandir, near Siddhivinayak Temple, Sayani Marg, Prabhadevi. Tel: 022 2436 5990.

THEATRE Einstein at the NCPA Tata Theatre

Einstein is essayed by Naseeruddin Shah as a genius scientist wracked by self doubt in Motley’s English production of Canadian playwright Gabriel Emanuel’s drama. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 400, Rs 600, Rs 800, Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, March 11 at 7 pm.

Where: Tata Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

FILM From Footpath to Flat (via FSI) at CAMP

The multidisciplinary studio CAMP will screen videos from its archive on transit camps, Slum Rehabilitation Authority projects and the NGOs Nivara Hakk, Nagari Nivara Parishad, Society For the Promotion of Area Resource Centers and Youth for Unity and Voluntary Action that work in the fields of housing and urban poverty. There is no entry fee.

When: Saturday, March 11 at 7 pm.

Where: 301, Top Floor, Alif Apartments, 34-A Chuim Village, near Ahmed Bakery, Khar (West). For directions, see here.

COMEDY 911 Comedy at The Jeff Goldberg Studio

Presented by events company Ratatouille, this stand-up show will feature nine comedians: Navin Noronha, Saurav Mehta, Kashyap Swaroop, Prashasti Singh, Chinmay Mhatre, Jerin Ephrem, Kunal Rao, Mukesh Manjunath and Jeeya Sethi who will each present 11-minute sets. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, March 11 at 7.30 pm.

Where: The Jeff Goldberg Studio, above Mamagoto, Hill Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 75069 06927.

COMEDY Undateable at The Barking Deer

Stand-up comics Pavitra Shetty, Anand Reghu, Punit Pania and Sriraam Padmanabhan from Mumbai will discuss dating woes in this show presented by comedy group Chalta Hai Comedy. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, March 11 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The Barking Deer, Mathuradas Mill compound, Todi Mill, next to Woodside Inn, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 6141 7400.

COMEDY Kunal Kamra at Tuning Fork

Mumbai stand-up comic Kunal Kamra will perform a set. Tickets priced at Rs 330 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Tuning Fork, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58490.

COMEDY Laughter By The Lake at The Square

Kolkata’s Anirban Dasgupta and Abbas Momin, Urooj Ashfaq, Piyush Sharma and Sapan Verma from Mumbai will each perform sets. Tickets priced at Rs 400 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, March 11 at 8 pm.

Where: The Square, Heera Panna Shopping Mall, MHADA Colony, Powai. Tel: 98204 46286.

MUSIC WORKSHOPS Anna Maria Jopek at True School of Music

Polish jazz-fusion composer and vocalist Anna Maria Jopek will conduct a workshop and perform at Lower Parel institute True School of Music as part of her tour of India. The trek has been jointly organised by Delhi-based promoter Trifecta Entertainment and the Embassy of Poland. There is no entry fee for the events. Register here to book a spot.

When: Saturday, March 11 at 8 pm.

Where: True School of Music, 107, Sun Mill Compound, opposite Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 6624 3200.

MUSIC Patterns 01 with Ryan Davis + Hrshmn at Summer House Cafe

The inaugural instalment of Patterns, Mumbai music event company sLick’s new monthly electronic dance music gig series at Summer House Cafe, will feature sets by DJ-producers Ryan Davis from Germany and Hrshmn aka Harshman Sukhlecha from Mumbai. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, March 11 at 9 pm.

Where: Summer House Cafe, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 82918 90605.

MUSIC 18 East at Su Casa

Electronic dance music DJ-producer 18 East aka Mihir Gelani, who is from Mumbai, will man the decks. There is no entry fee.

When: Saturday, March 11 at 10 pm.

Where: Su Casa, The Bombay Art Society, Bandra Reclamation, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2651 5511.

MUSIC Gaudi + Malfnktion + Paloma Monnappa at AntiSocial

UK-based Italian bass-heavy music producer Gaudi, whose first name is Daniele, will headline a show that will feature sets by Mumbai-residing electronic music DJs Malfnktion aka Aditya Alamuru and Paloma Monnappa. The entry fee is Rs 500 per person for the gig, which has been put together by music artist and event management company Krunk. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, March 11 at 10 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

MUSIC Nanok and Kusai + Maulik + Sidhant Naren at Kitty Su

City-residing electronic music DJ-producer Nanok aka Jai Vaswani will take over the console in the main room, while his counterparts Kusai Changi and Maulik Shah from Mumbai and Sidhant Naren from Pune, will play the adjacent venue The List. The cover charge is Rs 500 per person for single women and Rs 1,000 per person for single men and per couple; book a spot here and here. For more information, see the Facebook event pages here and here.

When: Saturday, March 11 at 10 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6104 3145.

COMEDY Abijit Ganguly at Canvas Laugh Club

In this solo show, Delhi-based comedian Abijit Ganguly, who recently got hitched, will talk about life after marriage. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, March 11 at 10.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

SUNDAY, MARCH 12

FOOD & DRINK The Farmers’ Market at D’Monte Park

At this weekly Sunday bazaar, visitors can stock up on organic vegetables, fruit and lifestyle products and get a bite from stalls selling organic meals. For more information, see here.

When: Sunday, March 12, from 10 am to 3 pm.

Where: D’Monte Park, St. Andrew’s Road, off Turner Road, next to Bandra Gymkhana, Bandra (West).

FOOD & DRINK The Thane Organic Farmers Market at Billabong High International School

Women-centric rotary organisation The Inner Wheel Club of Bombay West and city-based non-profit Sanctuary for Health and Reconnection to Animals and Nature (SHARAN), which organise the weekly Juhu Organic Farmers Market, have launched a Thane chapter. Like the Juhu edition, the dairy- and sugar-free bazaar in Thane is held every Sunday. Attendees can pick up fresh seasonal produce and dry ingredients sourced from farmers across Maharashtra and Karnataka. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, March 12, from 10 am to 2 pm.

Where: Billabong High International School, Main Road No.27, Wagle Industrial Estate, Thane.

FOOD & DRINK The Juhu Organic Farmers Market at Pushpa Narsee Park

At this market, held every Sunday, attendees can pick up fresh seasonal produce and dry ingredients sourced from farmers across Maharashtra and Karnataka. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, March 12, from 10.30 am to 1 pm.

Where: Pushpa Narsee Park, 15 Vaikunthlal Mehta Road, Nehru Nagar, Juhu.

MUSIC A Soulful Morning of Classical Music at Prithvi Theatre

City-based theatre director Makarand Deshpande will recite poetry and Hindustani classical vocalist Ajay Pohankar and keyboardist Abhijit Pohankar, both of whom live in Mumbai, will perform. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, March 12 at 11 am.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

FOOD & DRINK How To Roll One at Culinary Craft

Powai cooking studio Culinary Craft will conduct a sushi making workshop at which participants will learn how to prepare prawn tempura roll, salmon nigiri, kappa maki, asparagus tempura roll and California roll. Tickets priced at Rs 2,500 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, March 12 at 11 am.

Where: Culinary Craft, Second Floor, Powai Plaza, Central Avenue, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. Tel: 99203 38627.

FOOD & DRINK He Cooks! - A Hands-on Cooking Workshop for Men at APB Cook Studio

At this culinary workshop by food blogger and cook book author Rushina Munshaw-Ghildiyal, men can try their hand at making stuffed omelettes; pancakes; pan-fried chicken with wine sauce; spicy noodles; and strawberry chocolate cake. The workshop is priced at Rs 2,500 per person. To reserve a spot, call 022 4215 2799 or email bookings@apbcookstudio.com.

When: Sunday, March 12 at 11 am.

Where: APB Cook Studio, 301, Srishti Plaza, Saki Vihar Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 4215 2799.

FOOD & DRINK Desi Delicious Table with Maria Goretti at Desi Deli

The Jogeshwari branch of Desi Deli will host a brunch by guest chef Maria Goretti, the cookbook author and TV show host. Goretti will prepare mixed vegetable soup with barley; pork vindaloo in a bread pocket; Sri Lankan aubergine moju (vegetable) and orange chocolate cake. In addition to food cooked by Goretti, attendees can also pick from brunch dishes catered by Desi Deli such as lamb sliders; pork hot dogs; and jungli maas with cracked wheat porridge. Tickets priced at Rs 918 per person (without alcohol), Rs 1,295 per person (with beer, wine and sangria) and Rs 1,620 per person (with sparkling wine and sparkling wine cocktails) are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, March 12 at 11 am.

Where: Desi Deli, Adarsh Nagar, MHADA Layout, Oshiwara, Phase 1, Highland Park, Jogeshwari. Tel: 86555 52200.

FOOD & DRINK WWH Tribal Lunch in Aarey Milk Colony

We Will Help (WWH) Charitable Foundation, an NGO that works with the underprivileged, will organise a lunch cooked by tribal women residing in Aarey Milk Colony. Guests can watch them prepare the meal and then partake in a buffet, which will feature staples such as bhakri, dal, chicken curry, a dry vegetable and rice kheer. In addition to having lunch, attendees can shop for fruits, veggies and handicrafts at a mini flea market, take a guided tour of the farms and participate in a Warli painting workshop. Tickets priced at Rs 325 per person (Rs 275 for children below the age of 12) are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, March 12 at 11.30 am.

Where: Aarey Milk Colony, Khambacha Pada, Unit 25, behind Aarey picnic spot, near Laxmi Studio, Shivaji Nagar, Goregaon (East). Tel: 98202 24450.

FILM The Virgin Spring at Matterden at Deepak Cinema

Ingmar Bergman’s 1960 film The Virgin Spring will be screened. Tickets priced at Rs 100 per person are being sold on Instamojo.com

Where: Matterden, Deepak Cinema, 38 NM Joshi Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 2492 3396.

When: Sunday, March 12 at 12.30 pm.

COMEDY Karunesh Talwar is Trying Stuff Out at The Cuckoo Club

Mumbai comedian Karunesh Talwar will test new material. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, March 12 at 2.30 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Tel: 96199 62969.

MUSIC Drop The Needle at AntiSocial

This instalment of the vinyl records listening session, for which attendees are welcome to bring their own discs, will be an electronic music special with a focus on house and techno. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, March 12, from 4 pm to 9 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

THEATRE Aaydaan at Sitara Studio

Directed by Sushama Deshpande, this Marathi performance is based on the autobiography of author Urmila Pawar, who writes about the experience of being a Dalit woman. The entry fee is Rs 400 per person. To attend, email keepyourhelmeton@gmail.com.

When: Sunday, March 12 at 5 pm and 8 pm.

Where: Sitara Studio, National Engineering Compound, Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg, near Congress Bhavan, opposite Indiabulls Finance Centre, Dadar (West). Tel: 022 2422 1666.

TALKS Neena Kulkarni at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

The veteran Hindi and Marathi film and theatre actor will talk about her career. There is no entry fee for this event, which is part of arts organisation Junoon’s Mumbai Local series of talks. To attend, RSVP on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, March 12 at 5 pm.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

COMEDY Aditi Mittal at The Jeff Goldberg Studio

Catch a solo performance by Mumbai’s Aditi Mittal. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, March 12 at 6 pm.

Where: The Jeff Goldberg Studio, above Mamagoto, Hill Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 75069 06927.

THEATRE An Evening with Tom Alter at Clap Center

The theatre and film actor will perform vignettes in Urdu, English and Hindi from plays and films he has acted in over the years. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, March 12 at 7 pm.

Where: Clap Center, Unit No. 201, A Wing, Second Floor, Solitaire II, opposite Infiniti Mall, Malad (West). Tel: 022 6587 6777.

POETRY Poetrification at Independence Brewing Company

City-based stage actors Danish Husain and Denzil Smith will read poems by Urdu poets such as Ghalib, Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Noon Meem Rashid and Akhtarul Iman. Guitarist Adil Manuel, who also lives in Mumbai, will provide music. Tickets priced at Rs 400 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, March 12 at 7 pm.

Where: Independence Brewing Company, Boolani Estate Owners Premises Cooperative Society, B-41, unit 1 and 101, opposite Citi Mall, New Link Road, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 2639 9065.

THEATRE 9 Parts Of Desire at the NCPA Godrej Dance Theatre

Directed by Lillete Dubey and written by Iraqi-American playwright Heather Raffo, 9 Parts Of Desire spans the years between the first Gulf war and the American invasion of Iraq. Ira Dubey plays nine Iraqi women including a bohemian artist, an exiled intellectual and a mother whose daughter was killed by American soldiers. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, March 12 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Godrej Dance Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

COMEDY 30 Not Out at Havana

City comics Trupti Khamkar, Anand Reghu and Punit Pania talk about turning 30 in this show presented by comedy group Chalta Hai Comedy. Tickets priced at Rs 150 per person for women and Rs 250 per person for men are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, March 12 at 7 pm.

Where: Havana, Gordon House Hotel, Battery Street, Apollo Bunder, behind Regal Cinema, Colaba. Tel: 022 2289 4488.

COMEDY 420 Project at The Jeff Goldberg Studio

Jeeya Sethi, Aakash Mehta, Utsav Chakraborty and Sonali Thakker from Mumbai and Anirban Dasgupta from Kolkata will perform 20-minute sets at this show presented by events company Ratatouille. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, March 12 at 7.30 pm.

Where: The Jeff Goldberg Studio, above Mamagoto, Hill Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 75069 06927.

COMEDY Loose Jokes: A Trial Show at The Square

City-based comic Karunesh Talwar will perform new material. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, March 12 at 8 pm.

Where: The Square, Heera Panna Shopping Mall, MHADA Colony, Powai. Tel: 98204 46286.

ONGOING

ART Gieve Patel at Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke

Mumbai-based artist Gieve Patel’s new solo show Footboard Rider is a set of paintings that captures “the marginal, vulnerable or extreme figure”. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, March 18. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke, 2, Sunny House, 16/18 Mereweather Road, behind Taj Mahal Hotel, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 3030.

ART Group 1890: India’s Indigenous Modernism at DAG Modern

This exhibition examines the rise and subsequent disbandment of short-lived Indian modern artist collective Group 1890 and brings together the work of members such as J. Swaminathan, Gulammohammed Sheikh, Jeram Patel and Himmat Shah who went on to have successful careers. For more information, see here.

When: Until Wednesday, March 15. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: DAG Modern, 58 V. B. Gandhi Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort. Tel: 022 4922 2700.

FOOD & DRINK Small Plates Week

During this week-long event organised by hospitality company Cellar Door, diners can partake of a selection of small plates at 13 casual-dining restaurants across the city including Burma Burma in Fort, Indigo in Colaba, It Happened in New York in Bandra, and NRI in Bandra Kurla Complex. Diners can pick from a selection of nearly a dozen veg and non-veg items and order repeats. Tickets priced at Rs 1,200 per lunch or dinner are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Sunday, March 12.

Where: Restaurants across the city.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.