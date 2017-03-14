food corner

An IIM-B graduate is planning to send idly-dosa breakfasts to homesick non-resident Indians

PC Musthafa's iD Fresh Food will soon sell its packaged batters overseas.

Wikimedia Commons

As Indian households increasingly move from cooking meals at home to outsourcing them to packaged food makers, Musthafa’s iD Fresh Food is well-positioned to tap the $50-billion market. And beyond.

After gaining acceptance among resident Indians, the decade-old company headquartered in Bengaluru, which sells packaged idly-dosa batter, parotas (a version of paranthas popular in the southern state of Kerala) and various chutney mixes, now has the vast Indian diaspora on its radar.

iD’s idly-dosa batter will soon be available in the US, the UK, and Singapore, which are home to a large number of Indians, especially those from the southern parts of the country.

All this action has got investors smacking their lips.

On March 8, iD Fresh Food announced that it had raised Rs150 crore ($22.5 million) from PremjiInvest, Wipro founder Azim Premji’s investment arm.

“The funds will be used to expand,” running,” Musthafa told Quartz over the phone. “We’ll add manufacturing facilities [large kitchens] in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. We already have five.”

The company is also expanding its portfolio, with a vada (a deep-fried snack made of lentils) batter in the pipeline.

Starting small

The soft idly and crispy dosa are staple breakfast items in southern India. They are prepared from batter made of ground black gram and rice soaked and mixed in different proportions. The batter is left to ferment overnight before being used in the morning.

Like millions of others, Musthafa, son of a plantation worker and a native of Kerala’s Wayanad district, is likely to have grown up on these preparations.

For generations now, women have spent hours readying fresh batter every day.

However, with more women finding employment and seeking convenient alternatives to cooking at home, packaged foods have gained acceptability. Curds and idly-dosa batter are fine examples of this transition.

After working as an engineer for five years across India, the Middle-East, and the UK, Musthafa saw an opportunity in this transition. In 2006, this alumnus of the National Institute of Technology, Kozhikode, and Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, began his entrepreneurial journey from a 50-square-feet office in Bengaluru.

He didn’t have it easy, though.

Every morning, Musthafa and his cousins would do the rounds of two dozen small neighbourhood stores in the city on a two-wheeler. Soon, his products caught on as consumers got used to the convenience of readily-available fresh batter. In 2014, Helion Partners invested Rs 35 crore ($5.2 million) in iD Foods. The company’s popularity also led to more companies launching a similar product.

Over time, iD’s popularity grew beyond Bengaluru. Cities such as Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad were only waiting to be tapped. As of 2016, the company sold batter for 1.5 million idlies every single day. For the year ending March 2017, it expects a turnover of Rs 150 crore, Musthafa told Quartz. In 2015, the company launched ready-to-cook wheat flour-parotas.

Beyond home turf

While iD Fresh Food already sells in some overseas markets such as Abu Dhabi and Dubai (through a plant in Ajman), home to millions of south Indian migrants, its entry into the US and UK will mark a big leap. But there are challenges galore.

iD’s batters have a shelf life of three-to-seven days. Which means transporting them to the US will be a huge task. The company, meanwhile, is exploring local tie ups. But for now, the US will be served through its plant in the Middle-East.

The company is reportedly sending a test container to the US to check the viability of its plans, and will partner with a local manufacturer for the UK market. “We will work with the response team to see how the demand is and plan if we need to set up facilities there,” he said.

By the looks of it, though, the idlies and dosas made from Musthafa’s batter are set to sizzle.

This article first appeared on Quartz.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

How music can help drive social change

Indian brands are creating music to inspire action for social good.

Wikimedia Commons

Music has the power to cut across age, class, geography and even language, a critical quality in a diverse and multi-lingual country like India. Through poetry and melodies, music can communicate complex messages and hard-hitting stories gently to a large audience. So it is not surprising that music is often used in advertising to create catchy jingles. But many brands with a sense of social responsibility have also used music to spread messages of social change. Some of these songs have even become a part of popular culture.

The ‘Doodh’ jingle, a public service message from the 1990s, is among the earliest Indian examples of music being used by brands to spread awareness. Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and composed by Leslie Lewis, it spoke of the benefits of drinking milk in a fun way. The jingle had a hummable tune and was one of the first to use a mixture of Hindi and English lyrics, making it distinct and unforgettable.

Brands have also turned the spotlight on social problems through music. Nestle has recreated the iconic song “School Chalein Hum” for its campaign to spread awareness about girl child education. The song was originally composed in 2006 in support of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a government programme to provide primary education for all. It has now been reinterpreted by Nestle in collaboration with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and features singers Anvita Dutt and Harshdeep Kaur along with young girls from the Nanhi Kali program. Its lyrics have been rewritten to show how education is the stepping stone to the dreams of young girls. The video captures the infectious enthusiasm of these girls. The song struck a chord on social media and was shared by several influential policy makers.

Play

Other brands have also employed music to reflect the unpleasant aspects of reality and build the desire for change. A part of Dove’s efforts to change the standards of beauty for women, the #changetherhyme campaign reflects beauty stereotypes imposed on young girls. It uses the nursery rhyme ‘Chubby cheeks, dimpled chin…’ sung by kindergarten kids and contrasts this with powerful imagery of Indian female athletes training, urging viewers to break unnecessary ideals imposed by society. The widely shared song has received over 6 million views on YouTube.

Play

Another example of music being used to depict social realities is Whistling Woods’ ‘Dekh Le’ campaign. After the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya rape, Whistling Woods commissioned some of its alumni to create a public service commercial against eve-teasing. The video shows women flashing mirrors or sunglasses at lecherous men to show them how ridiculous they look. This video was set to the song ‘Dekh Le’ composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sona Mohapatra. It was enthusiastically shared on social media. It received over a million views in its first week and has over 6 million currently.

Play

At times, brands have also spread messages of positive change and optimism through music. In 2007, Times of India, with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Gulzar created a song called ‘Tum chalo toh Hindustaan chalein’. A simple video with powerful lyrics, it calls on citizens to be the change they wish to see in the country. The song was created for its “Lead India” contest which invited people to nominate inspiring leaders they knew from everyday life. The video and song remains inspirational even today.

Music has the ability to amplify social messages, which is why Nestle has used the medium to create awareness about girl child education. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “Music is one of the most powerful and influential means of uniting people for a cause. As part of our corporate social initiative, #EducateTheGirlChild we decided to create further awareness about girl child education through a song. This song represents the collective societal objective to spread awareness and evangelize support for the cause.” Nestle has been working with Nanhi Kali, one of India’s largest NGOs, to improve the state of girl child education in India. To show support for this cause and increase awareness, Nestle even changed the packaging of 100 million packs of some of its most iconic brands to include a message about girl child education. On Social media, its #EducateTheGirlChild campaign has sparked a conversation through powerful films and stories about girls facing barriers to getting educated.

The state of girl child education in India has tremendous scope for improvement. While millions of girls are denied education, some have immensely benefited from focused initiatives and some have fought their own way through. To help India’s girls go to school, join the conversation.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestle and not by the Scroll editorial team.