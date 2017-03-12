Weekend Reads

Can Uttar Pradesh election victory solve BJP’s Rajya Sabha woes, asks Roshan Kishore in the Mint. On NDTV.com, Rana Ayub explains how Amit Shah won Uttar Pradesh for Modi. In Huffington Post, Shivam Vij refutes the notion that the UP result is a post-caste moment in Indian politics. In fact, he argues, the biggest factor in the BJP’s win was caste. Congress poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s fall from grace as kingmaker is complete, argues Aurangzeb Naqshbandi in the Hindustan Times. In the Indian Express, Esha Roy writes about the loneliness of Irom Sharmila who faced a crushing defeat in here first election in Manipur. In Mint, R Sukumar explains how Modi did a good job of convincing the voter that demonetisation was a good move. The win in Uttar Pradesh has burnished Modi’s image significantly, argues Liz Mathew in the Indian Express. The third consecutive poll rout since 2012 puts the Bahujan Samaj Party’s survival at stake, says Rajesh Kumar Singh in the Hindustan Times. The Economic Times has four reasons why the Aam Aadmi Party managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory in Punjab. A rebellion in the ranks is the reason for the Congress’ defeat in Uttarakhand, explains Gaurav Vivek Bhatnagar in the Wire.

