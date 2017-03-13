The Big Story: Coup card

Despite coming in second in Goa Assembly elections, the state’s Governor on Sunday invited the Bharatiya Janata Party to form the government after it cobbled together support from eight other Assembly members. Manohar Parrikar is set to resign as Union Defence Minister and will now return to Goa to be sworn in as chief minister on Tuesday, less than three years after he left the post to move to Delhi.

The Congress cried foul on Monday, and is probably hoping that the same fate doesn’t befall it in Manipur, where it also ended up as the single largest party but has failed to so far bring in the alliance partners necessary to form government. But the Congress official in charge of Goa Digvijay Singh has already admitted it was their failure and apologised for not being able to muster the support to form the government. Singh claimed the BJP won thanks to “money power”, the standard complaint for anyone who hasn’t managed to stitch together a coalition after a hung assembly. But it also seems evident that the Congress took too long to decide on its own legislative party leader, never mind attempting to negotiate with the potential allies.

Parrikar returns to Goa with his political star somewhat diminshed. No major scandal dogged him in his time as defence minister, but his tenure was also not the success story that the BJP hoped it would be. More importantly, the people of Goa delivered a clear verdict about the mess he left behind in the state.

The BJP may have won 13 seats in the 40-strong assembly, but its incumbent chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar and seven other ministers in his cabinet were defeated in the election. That is about as clear a signal of anti-incumbency as you can get in a hung election.

The BJP reportedly only pulled off its alliance – bringing in former allies in the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, adding the Goa Forward Party and two more independents – on the condition that Parrikar would be the chief minister. But for all his reputation as an efficient administrator, Parrikar’s political skills will be tested as he attempts to control an alliance that may yet be shaky. Voters in the Goa Forward Party, for example are already complaining about being let down by the alliance. Moreover, the message sent about the previous government is not to be dismissed. Parrikar will have to work much harder to earn his legitimacy as chief minister of the party that actually came in second place in the state.

