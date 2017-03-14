Everyday sexism

TVF molestation charges raise questions about lack of sexual harassment policies in media start-ups

Several women associated with web entertainment firm The Viral Fever have used social media to make allegations about the company's founder.

A slew of molestation allegations against Arunabh Kumar, the founder of web entertainment company The Viral Fever, has raised questions about the work environments at some new-age media companies and their lack of strong sexual harassment redressal systems.

The controversy began on March 12, when the content-sharing website, Medium, published an anonymous post by a woman who claimed she was physically and verbally harassed by Kumar on several occasions during the two years that she worked at TVF from 2014 to 2016. The post alleged that Kumar made lewd comments to the woman, touched her inappropriately and suggested sex several times, and that another male colleague at TVF did not take her complaints seriously.

As the anonymous post began to go viral on Monday, several other women took to social media to make further sexual harassment allegations against Kumar. One woman claimed that he touched her inappropriately during a shoot she was directing last year. Another claimed Kumar ran his hand down her back during a casual conversation outside a casting studio, while a third alleged that he asked her to dance for him in the nude after a casual meeting.

TVF initially responded with an official statement on Monday afternoon, dismissing all the allegations as false, “ludicrous and defamatory”, and claiming that the company would “leave no stone unturned to find the author of the article and bring them to severe justice”.

Subsequently, one of TVF’s senior employees acknowledged the many social media complaints emerging through the day, assuring the women that the company would look into all the allegations.

So far, none of the women who made the allegations have filed police complaints. While social media allegations run the risk of a media trial in an officially unreported case, they also raise concerns about hostile work cultures – in the entertainment industry in particular – that make it difficult for women to report sexual abuse.

Closing ranks

According to author Samit Basu, new-age, online media start-ups are not very different, culturally, from the male-dominated spheres of traditional film and television. While he did not want to comment specifically about the TVF controversy, Basu claimed that the work culture across the Indian entertainment industry has been largely sexist.

“To add to that, new media start-ups are so busy building their companies, I wouldn’t be surprised if the systems to look into sexual harassment are inefficient or missing,” said Basu. “Across different formats, insiders can close ranks against anyone who challenges the abuse of existing power structures.” This, according to Basu, makes it very hard for women to make official complaints when molestation takes place.

According to media watcher Naomi Datta, TVF’s official response to the anonymous woman’s allegations is reflective of this general unfavourable work environment. “The tone of their response is shocking and threatening, and makes them sound quite like the way in which the anonymous woman has described TVF,” said Datta.

In general, says Datta, most media companies tend to be lax setting up any human resource polices, let alone sexual harassment. “Unlike big corporate companies, new media companies are more informal and don’t often have robust Human Resources departments,” said Datta.

Employers need to provide safe environment

Not having firm HR policies to address sexual harassment complaints is, of course, a violation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act. Under the law, employers are required to set up internal complaints committees to inquire into sexual harassment complaints, but this is not its only function.

“Employers are also required to provide a safe environment for women to enable them to make complaints, and in cases where women don’t speak up, they have to make an effort to find out why someone is not confident enough to complain,” said Veena Gowda, a feminist lawyer in Mumbai.

Often, women’s complaints – on social media or otherwise – are disbelieved because women take several months or years to make the complaint, or continue to work in the same company despite the abuse. “But we still really need to understand the implications, for a woman, of filing a harassment complaint at work,” said Gowda. “For many, it could mean ruining their careers.”

BY 

How music can help drive social change

Indian brands are creating music to inspire action for social good.

Music has the power to cut across age, class, geography and even language, a critical quality in a diverse and multi-lingual country like India. Through poetry and melodies, music can communicate complex messages and hard-hitting stories gently to a large audience. So it is not surprising that music is often used in advertising to create catchy jingles. But many brands with a sense of social responsibility have also used music to spread messages of social change. Some of these songs have even become a part of popular culture.

The ‘Doodh’ jingle, a public service message from the 1990s, is among the earliest Indian examples of music being used by brands to spread awareness. Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and composed by Leslie Lewis, it spoke of the benefits of drinking milk in a fun way. The jingle had a hummable tune and was one of the first to use a mixture of Hindi and English lyrics, making it distinct and unforgettable.

Brands have also turned the spotlight on social problems through music. Nestle has recreated the iconic song “School Chalein Hum” for its campaign to spread awareness about girl child education. The song was originally composed in 2006 in support of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a government programme to provide primary education for all. It has now been reinterpreted by Nestle in collaboration with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and features singers Anvita Dutt and Harshdeep Kaur along with young girls from the Nanhi Kali program. Its lyrics have been rewritten to show how education is the stepping stone to the dreams of young girls. The video captures the infectious enthusiasm of these girls. The song struck a chord on social media and was shared by several influential policy makers.

Other brands have also employed music to reflect the unpleasant aspects of reality and build the desire for change. A part of Dove’s efforts to change the standards of beauty for women, the #changetherhyme campaign reflects beauty stereotypes imposed on young girls. It uses the nursery rhyme ‘Chubby cheeks, dimpled chin…’ sung by kindergarten kids and contrasts this with powerful imagery of Indian female athletes training, urging viewers to break unnecessary ideals imposed by society. The widely shared song has received over 6 million views on YouTube.

Another example of music being used to depict social realities is Whistling Woods’ ‘Dekh Le’ campaign. After the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya rape, Whistling Woods commissioned some of its alumni to create a public service commercial against eve-teasing. The video shows women flashing mirrors or sunglasses at lecherous men to show them how ridiculous they look. This video was set to the song ‘Dekh Le’ composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sona Mohapatra. It was enthusiastically shared on social media. It received over a million views in its first week and has over 6 million currently.

At times, brands have also spread messages of positive change and optimism through music. In 2007, Times of India, with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Gulzar created a song called ‘Tum chalo toh Hindustaan chalein’. A simple video with powerful lyrics, it calls on citizens to be the change they wish to see in the country. The song was created for its “Lead India” contest which invited people to nominate inspiring leaders they knew from everyday life. The video and song remains inspirational even today.

Music has the ability to amplify social messages, which is why Nestle has used the medium to create awareness about girl child education. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “Music is one of the most powerful and influential means of uniting people for a cause. As part of our corporate social initiative, #EducateTheGirlChild we decided to create further awareness about girl child education through a song. This song represents the collective societal objective to spread awareness and evangelize support for the cause.” Nestle has been working with Nanhi Kali, one of India’s largest NGOs, to improve the state of girl child education in India. To show support for this cause and increase awareness, Nestle even changed the packaging of 100 million packs of some of its most iconic brands to include a message about girl child education. On Social media, its #EducateTheGirlChild campaign has sparked a conversation through powerful films and stories about girls facing barriers to getting educated.

The state of girl child education in India has tremendous scope for improvement. While millions of girls are denied education, some have immensely benefited from focused initiatives and some have fought their own way through. To help India’s girls go to school, join the conversation.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestle and not by the Scroll editorial team.