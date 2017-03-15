Media Matters

Missing the UP wave: How social media and the Modi cult have changed election reporting

Once upon a time, Indian journalists weren’t expected to predict poll results.

Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

Long before India became ideologically polarised and social media spawned – to use Benedict Anderson’s term – an “imagined community”, as generous with its plaudits as it is nasty with its jeers, reporting on elections was an exhilarating experience. Reporters captured the mood, the colour and vibrancy of election campaigns, and even though we did not always explicitly predict the eventual winner, from our reports, any intelligent reader could sense the party we were betting on to get a majority.

Reporters did not feel the pressure if we got an election wrong. This was because we knew nobody would accuse us of wearing ideological glasses that fogged up the political reality depicted in our reports.

Reporters were forgiven for getting an election wrong. It is not so now.

Now reporters are asked why they used the word “edge” and not “wave”, as so many today are asking of journalists who failed to predict that the Bharatiya Janata Party would cross the 300-seat mark in Uttar Pradesh in the recently-concluded elections. There is no room for nuance. In either the first or last line, reporters must declare who they think is the winner. The rest doesn’t matter.

Under pressure

The ensuing pressure has prompted journalists to justify their reporting in the manner of lawyers defending impossible briefs. This is why those journalists who said there was a surge in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party but one party or the other was stopping it, or that the saffron party was ahead of others, have taken to preening before the imagined community of social media, whose members have lavished praise on their prescience.

But do the terms “surge” or “ahead” convey the sense of an overwhelming victory that was the Bharatiya Janata Party’s in Uttar Pradesh? I think not.

TV anchor Rajdeep Sardesai was brave to risk “forecasting a likely BJP win in Uttar Pradesh”. But the term “likely win” doesn’t imply a sweep, does it? However, Sardesai did say that “in a seemingly ‘wave-less’ election where 403 constituencies are witnessing fierce competition almost everywhere…there is a reason to believe that lotus is poised to bloom” in Uttar Pradesh.

Does the word “bloom” imply a thumping victory? It does.

But bloom is also often used in headlines whenever the Bharatiya Janata Party wins a state, particularly after a hiatus, as has been the case with the party in Uttar Pradesh. Did Sardesai see a wave but preferred to play it safe? Or is a wave impossible to discern in a state witnessing a fierce triangular contest?

Such confusion is partly because of the pressure from the imagined community of social media where hounds will snarl, lampoon and troll journalists. If a reporter calls the election in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party and it loses, as it did in Bihar and Delhi for instance, the reporter is labeled a “chaddi”, a term coined so because members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the BJP’s ideological mentor, used to wear khaki shorts not too long ago.

If the reporter’s copy depicts the saffron brigade slipping or caught in a tight contest, but the BJP goes on to win handsomely, the reporter will be shamed and accused of letting their secular-liberal or communist ideology blind them.

The divide in the journalist fraternity dates to 1990. It was the year in which BJP leader LK Advani clambered onto a rath in the hope of mustering support for a Ram mandir in Ayodhya. His journey had been preceded by Prime Minister VP Singh introducing affirmative action for Other Backward Classes. The fury of the debate split journalists.

But this ideological divide in the media became unbridgeable in 2002. That’s when it became kosher to accuse colleagues of ideological biases in reporting, or suspect them of promoting political agendas through their copies. Here is a personal account, which is likely to tell readers why, and how, the tide in the media turned.

LK Advani's rath yatra in 1990 was when opinion about journalists first began to be polarised.
LK Advani's rath yatra in 1990 was when opinion about journalists first began to be polarised.

The Outlook dilemma

Before the 2002 Gujarat Assembly elections, the late editor of Outlook magazine, Vinod Mehta, was faced with a dilemma: should he drop an opinion poll predicting a victory for the Congress over the Bharatiya Janata Party, whose campaign Narendra Modi, then the chief minister, was spearheading?

Mehta believed, as so many others did too, that Modi had deliberately let the Gujarat riots of 2002 teeter out of control. Though Mehta was not particularly displeased at the opinion poll’s prediction, he was acutely aware of his own ideological inclination. He neither wanted egg on his face nor did he want to besmirch Outlook’s reputation. There was also the irresistible lure of the poll turning out to be bang-on.

So Mehta called Outlook’s correspondent in Gujarat, Darshan Desai, to ask him what he thought of the opinion poll’s findings. Desai said that he was filing a report to the contrary – that the Congress was facing defeat.

To carry or not to carry the opinion poll, that was the question thrown up for discussion at the editorial meeting in which I too was a participant. Perhaps never before had an opinion poll on a state election been discussed before in such detail in Outlook.

Someone asked: “Why should we be afraid of getting the Gujarat elections wrong? Pollsters, after all, are not infallible. Their predictions often go awry.” That decided it for Mehta – both the opinion poll and Desai’s report were featured in the same edition of Outlook.

Once the election results were announced we were ridiculed – letters poured in lambasting Outlook for being anti-Hindu, pro-Muslim, anti-Modi, pro-Congress and so on.

But the cruelest cut was to come a little later. An account of it is in the book, Off The Record: Untold Stories from the Reporter’s Diary, whose author Ajith Pillai was the Outlook bureau chief at that time.

Pillai wrote that when Modi was asked to explain his incredible victory, he advised journalists to direct their query to Outlook as it knows “everything about elections”.

The journalistic fraternity in Gujarat picked on Desai. He was taunted and jeered at, his story predicting Modi’s victory conveniently forgotten. Finding the journalistic environment suffocating, Desai moved to Lucknow. This, at a time Twitter wasn’t around, and Facebook was still two years away from making its debut.

Arvind Kejriwal celebrates the Aam Aadmi Party victory in the Delhi elections in February, 2015. Photo: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
Arvind Kejriwal celebrates the Aam Aadmi Party victory in the Delhi elections in February, 2015. Photo: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

These social media platforms are now integral to our lives, as is Modi. Have so many journalists been quick to confess to their mistake of not having read the wave in favour of the BJP to avoid being humiliated on social media? Behind this phenomenon, the cult of Modi is a decisive factor, operating subconsciously.

After all, journalists did not atone even though there was near unanimity among them that the Aam Aadmi Party would get a seat or two, not 28, in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections. Just how many of us thought that the political fledgling would bag 67 seats in 2015?

To have missed out on the wave in Delhi was perhaps worse than not spotting one in Uttar Pradesh. Delhi is home to journalists, and yet they were found to be woefully disconnected from its people. Was it because of their elitism, their biases? Nobody asked them that.

Unfortunately, and unfairly, those who did not discern a wave in Uttar Pradesh will be condemned for lacking in objectivity, regardless of their past records on getting many elections rights. Outlook ran the Radia tapes and eroded, to an extent, the Manmohan Singh government’s credibility. Yet for most BJP leaders and supporters, Vinod Mehta remained as one who was incapable of seeing, and writing on, the misdeeds of the Congress.

Getting an election wrong is not a commentary on a reporter’s poor journalistic skills. There are just too many imponderable factors at work. For instance, when does a wave surface in an election, three weeks before or just 72 hours before polling? Much depends on where journalists have travelled and when.

Last-minute changes

I know two journalists who travelled to West Uttar Pradesh at two separate points of time. Call them A and B. They know each other. A visited West Uttar Pradesh a good three weeks before it voted in the first round of the seven-phase elections – and did not think that the BJP had an edge there.

A’s taxi driver, a Yadav boasting of a network of friends in Uttar Pradesh, took B to West Uttar Pradesh after the voting was over there. He told B that A would get it wrong because the voting pattern did not proceed as it had seemed it would three weeks earlier. There were apparently last-minutes changes in the preferences of different social groups, a feature quite common in North India, largely on account of communal polarisation.

The imagined community of social media will not take such factors into account. The hardline nationalist in the imagined community of India has few yardsticks to judge one’s nationalistic fervour – for instance, do you stand every time the national anthem is sung?

The unforgiving sentinel in social media has just one way to judge a journalist’s objectivity – did the journalist call an election in favour of the BJP, which ultimately won? But objectivity does not become an issue for such sentinels if a journalist’s predictions of a BJP victory are proved wrong, as happened in Bihar and Delhi.

Terrified, a fair number of journalists have told me that they would ensure that their reports during the next elections don’t convey even a hint of who might be the eventual winner.

The next Assembly election is in Gujarat. Would anyone be willing to do a Vinod Mehta? I think not. Gujarat is Modi’s home state. We journalists will prefer to err on the side of Modi as the cost of doing so is negligible. Nobody would accuse us of biases or of lacking in objectivity if we do so.

Ajaz Ashraf is a journalist in Delhi. His novel, The Hour Before Dawn, has as its backdrop the demolition of the Babri Masjid.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

How virtual reality is changing your insurance customer service experience

Meet Khushi, a first of its kind virtual customer service executive in the insurance sector

Shutterstock

A customer enters a well-appointed room with walls painted in a soothing grey colour. To the customer’s right is a large window from which he can see the Mumbai skyline. Ahead of him is a young lady sitting behind a desk who greets him pleasantly and asks how she can help him, like any service executive in any insurance company.

Except this isn’t a regular room in a bank, and this isn’t your normal service executive.

The ‘room’ is an immersive virtual world that PNB MetLife customers can enter through a VR headset. The lady is a virtual customer service avatar named “Khushi”. The interface known as conVRse, has been developed by PNB MetLife and is one of the first Virtual Reality based customer service platforms for financial services in the world.

Virtual reality (VR) is on the cusp of becoming the next significant digital interface. Google’s Oculus Rift, Samsung Gear, and PlayStation VR are already major players in a market burgeoning with possibilities. VR allows for a truly immersive experience where users can be exposed to different environments. Gaming was one of the first industries to see its vast potential as gamers were transported to new, life like worlds which they could interact with. Today, VR has applications across diverse industries. In healthcare, for example, it is being used by psychiatrists to treat patients with phobias by exposing them to their fears in the virtual environment. It is even being used by NASA to train astronauts.

Goldman Sachs pegs it at an estimated $80 billion industry by 2025 with applications in multiple industries. For PNB MetLife, the aim was to revolutionize customer service by transporting its customers to another world. The idea for conVRse was originated by the team from PNB MetLife during the MetLife Asia Mobile Challenge. The team eventually won the Challenge for their virtual reality based customer engagement project. They further collaborated with LumenLab, MetLife’s Singapore-based innovation center, to develop and enhance the proposition and launched the conVRse platform in India in December 2016.

Any customer visiting a PNB MetLife branch that is VR enabled will be able to try on the VR headset and experience this. On wearing the headset, the customer is transported to a virtual environment and can talk to the virtual avatar Khushi and interact with various elements in the room. A screen in front of the customer shows them the various policy related services that Khushi offers. Khushi (operated and voiced by a remote customer service executive) can capture images of documents through the phone camera for KYC, verify personal information and even change policy details in real time. The environment also includes virtual panels providing information about PNB MetLife and its products. Just looking at a part of the panel can enlarge it to provide more information.

Creating this platform involved two major aspects: the content and the design. To determine the kind of queries Khushi could solve, the conVRse team sat with every department in the company to understand the most common complaints and service requests from consumers. At every step of development, the product was tested with consumers and feedback was integrated.

The second aspect was to create the virtual avatar and the environment. The team spent almost a month at Imaginate, a VR and AR start up based in Hyderabad to design Khushi. They began by designing the nose and painstakingly went through thousands of shapes for every different part of the face till they arrived at a satisfactory one for Khushi. After this was done, they used Intel® RealSense™, a face mapping technology, to mimic the facial movements of real people, so that Khushi’s expressions would be as lifelike as possible. The room in which Khushi sits also evolved to include realistic and interactive elements.

The feedback from customers has been overwhelmingly positive. From the 900 or so customers who have experienced ‘conVRse’ at branches, 95% of them have rated the experience highly. Customers are intrigued by the experience of the virtual environment and spend an average of 8 minutes exploring its various functions. The top requests Khushi services are nominee changes, address or phone number changes and retrieving fund information.

While only 15 special branches in India currently have the service, there are plans to scale up. PNB MetLife is also exploring setting up conVRse zones at ATMs. They eventually intend to equip their sales team with VR devices to educate customers about their products. Abhishek Rathi, Head Marketing, Digital and Analytics says that the final aim of the project is “To simplify insurance, simplify learning and help the customer get the right information about insurance”.

Abhishek identifies the major challenges facing the widespread adoption of VR technology as internet coverage and speeds, the cost of buying VR headsets and their lack of standardisation. However rapid strides are being made in all these areas. Data penetration and network quality is increasing across the country. Along with this, VR headsets that cost as little as Rs. 150 are also being developed. For PNB MetLife, the eventual objective of the conVRse project is to integrate VR with their mobile app. This will enable all their customers to bank from home with the help of Khushi instead of visiting the branch.

If you’d like to interact with Khushi, you can see the experience zones for conVRse here. To know more about Khushi and conVRse, watch the video below.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of PNB MetLife and not by the Scroll editorial team.