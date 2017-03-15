To the ballot

Not just Mayawati, Kejriwal: Many developed countries find EVMs unreliable, rely on paper ballots

Over the last decade, the West has seen a movement away from electronic voting methods after vulnerabilities and hacking risks have been found.

On Saturday, when the results to the Uttar Pradesh elections came in, the biggest loser was arguably the Bahujan Samaj Party. Winning just 19 seats – less than 5% of the state’s 403 constituencies – this was an abysmal performance for a party that has been in power in the state multiple times, most recently till 2012.

In response, party chief Mayawati alleged that the election had been rigged, by hacking into the electronic voting machines used to count votes so to skew the results in the favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party. While questions about reliability of EVMs have existed for some time now, alleging the rigging of a major election is unprecedented.

Consider the claim

While the Election Commission of India and indeed, much of the media, was dismissive of the claim, allegations such as these – even if proven false – can be harmful for Indian democracy. The very premise of a democracy and of peaceful transfer of power rests on the assumption that every participant agrees that the game is fair.

Moreover, Mayawati, even now, is a major player. In this election, she had the second largest vote share (22.2%) after the BJP and polled more than 19 million votes – which is more than the entire electorate of Australia.

Mayawati is not the only leader to have raised fears of EVM rigging. Ironically, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party GVL Narasimha Rao wrote a book on the topic, Democracy at Risk, which argues that electronic voting mechanisms are not transparent and accountable.

Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabhya member Subramanian Swamy raised allegation of EVM fraud before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

A range of other parties have raised also raised doubts about EVMs. On Wednesday, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, whose party was routed in the Punjab elections, alleged that 20%-25% of the votes cast for the AAP may have been transferred to the Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP alliance in the state.

Scepticism about electronic voting methods is not limited to India. Doubts about digital voting methods are so widespread that almost all developed countries shun it, preferring to use analogue methods of franchise enumeration instead.

Rare animal

The use of electronic machines to record votes is quite rare in the West. In the United States, for example, only five states – out of 50 – solely depend on direct recording electronic machines (as their EVMs are called) exclusively to collect votes. The rest of the states have either paper ballots or an accompanying paper trail.

The use of electronic voting systems is even scarcer in Europe, where only France, Belgium and Estonia allow votes to be cast digitally. In fact, many American states and European countries went back to paper balloting after finding that machines such as EVMs can be easily hacked into and manipulated or, at the very least, can be inaccurate.

Hacking threat

The US started using electronic machines in a significant way in 2002. Initially, state authorities rushed to adopt them and replace the cumbersome paper methods. Unfortunately, almost simultaneously, computer experts started to show how vulnerable these machines were to hacking.

In case of the particular brand, Diebold, a research team led by John Hopkins University professor Aviel Rubin found that “voters, without any insider privileges, can cast unlimited votes without being detected by any mechanisms within the voting terminal software.”

An Xkcd webcomic on how vulnerable electronic voting machines are.
An Xkcd webcomic on how vulnerable electronic voting machines are.

Tests such as these led to panic among politicians. California state, for example, banned the Diebold TSX machine.

In 2006, Maryland Governor Robert L Ehrlich, Jr pulled a Mayawati, appealing to his own state’s voters to post their votes by absentee ballot instead of using the state’s buggy electronic voting machines. Ironically, just four years back Ehrlich had been a big EVM proponent.

In Virginia state, the authorities removed 3,000 voting machines of a particular brand in 2015 after it was established that hacking them was rather easy. In one test, investigators cracked open a database in 18 seconds. However, whether these machines were actually hacked in an actual election is something we will never know, since there was no way to audit their results.

Europe in the same boat

Across the Atlantic Ocean, in the Netherlands, the fall from grace of EVMs was even more sudden. The country was an electronic voting machine pioneer. By the late 1990s, 95% of Dutch voters were using the machines to cast their ballot. However, by 2006, activities had raised alarm bells about the safety of these machines and the country decided to re-evaluate the system. In one news report, experts were able to replace a memory chip in the voting machine in less than five minutes that allowed them to manipulate the results of an election.

Embarrassed by this, the Dutch government moved fast and banned the use of electronic voting machines, going back to the good old – and secure – days of paper ballots.

In Germany, a court struck down the use of electronic voting machines, arguing that the process was not transparent enough at present and a copy of votes need be recorded in a way besides electronic storage. “The very wide-reaching effect of possible errors of the voting machines or of deliberate electoral fraud make special precautions necessary in order to safeguard the principle of the public nature of elections,” the court argued.

In fact, having a paper trail accompanying the electronic voting process, which confirms that the votes have been cast correctly, is a solution used by many states in the US too. This also allows a post-election audit, where electronically counted votes can be tallied against paper records.

While a range of experts agree that this is one of the best ways to check EVM fraud, the method does not yet exist in India. However, it is in the works and even the Supreme Court has stressed the need for a Vote Verifier Paper Audit Trail and ordered the Election Commission to have it in place by 2019.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

How virtual reality is changing your insurance customer service experience

Meet Khushi, a first of its kind virtual customer service executive in the insurance sector.

Shutterstock

A customer enters a well-appointed room with walls painted in a soothing grey colour. To the customer’s right is a large window from which he can see the Mumbai skyline. Ahead of him is a young lady sitting behind a desk who greets him pleasantly and asks how she can help him, like any service executive in any insurance company.

Except this isn’t a regular room in a bank, and this isn’t your normal service executive.

The ‘room’ is an immersive virtual world that PNB MetLife customers can enter through a VR headset. The lady is a virtual customer service avatar named “Khushi”. The interface known as conVRse, has been developed by PNB MetLife and is one of the first Virtual Reality based customer service platforms for financial services in the world.

Virtual reality (VR) is on the cusp of becoming the next significant digital interface. Google’s Oculus Rift, Samsung Gear, and PlayStation VR are already major players in a market burgeoning with possibilities. VR allows for a truly immersive experience where users can be exposed to different environments. Gaming was one of the first industries to see its vast potential as gamers were transported to new, life like worlds which they could interact with. Today, VR has applications across diverse industries. In healthcare, for example, it is being used by psychiatrists to treat patients with phobias by exposing them to their fears in the virtual environment. It is even being used by NASA to train astronauts.

Goldman Sachs pegs it at an estimated $80 billion industry by 2025 with applications in multiple industries. For PNB MetLife, the aim was to revolutionize customer service by transporting its customers to another world. The idea for conVRse was originated by the team from PNB MetLife during the MetLife Asia Mobile Challenge. The team eventually won the Challenge for their virtual reality based customer engagement project. They further collaborated with LumenLab, MetLife’s Singapore-based innovation center, to develop and enhance the proposition and launched the conVRse platform in India in December 2016.

Any customer visiting a PNB MetLife branch that is VR enabled will be able to try on the VR headset and experience this. On wearing the headset, the customer is transported to a virtual environment and can talk to the virtual avatar Khushi and interact with various elements in the room. A screen in front of the customer shows them the various policy related services that Khushi offers. Khushi (operated and voiced by a remote customer service executive) can capture images of documents through the phone camera for KYC, verify personal information and even change policy details in real time. The environment also includes virtual panels providing information about PNB MetLife and its products. Just looking at a part of the panel can enlarge it to provide more information.

Creating this platform involved two major aspects: the content and the design. To determine the kind of queries Khushi could solve, the conVRse team sat with every department in the company to understand the most common complaints and service requests from consumers. At every step of development, the product was tested with consumers and feedback was integrated.

The second aspect was to create the virtual avatar and the environment. The team spent almost a month at Imaginate, a VR and AR start up based in Hyderabad to design Khushi. They began by designing the nose and painstakingly went through thousands of shapes for every different part of the face till they arrived at a satisfactory one for Khushi. After this was done, they used Intel® RealSense™, a face mapping technology, to mimic the facial movements of real people, so that Khushi’s expressions would be as lifelike as possible. The room in which Khushi sits also evolved to include realistic and interactive elements.

The feedback from customers has been overwhelmingly positive. From the 900 or so customers who have experienced ‘conVRse’ at branches, 95% of them have rated the experience highly. Customers are intrigued by the experience of the virtual environment and spend an average of 8 minutes exploring its various functions. The top requests Khushi services are nominee changes, address or phone number changes and retrieving fund information.

While only 15 special branches in India currently have the service, there are plans to scale up. PNB MetLife is also exploring setting up conVRse zones at ATMs. They eventually intend to equip their sales team with VR devices to educate customers about their products. Abhishek Rathi, Head Marketing, Digital and Analytics says that the final aim of the project is “To simplify insurance, simplify learning and help the customer get the right information about insurance”.

Abhishek identifies the major challenges facing the widespread adoption of VR technology as internet coverage and speeds, the cost of buying VR headsets and their lack of standardisation. However rapid strides are being made in all these areas. Data penetration and network quality is increasing across the country. Along with this, VR headsets that cost as little as Rs. 150 are also being developed. For PNB MetLife, the eventual objective of the conVRse project is to integrate VR with their mobile app. This will enable all their customers to bank from home with the help of Khushi instead of visiting the branch.

If you’d like to interact with Khushi, you can see the experience zones for conVRse here. To know more about Khushi and conVRse, watch the video below.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of PNB MetLife and not by the Scroll editorial team.