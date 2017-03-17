Toilet trouble

South Delhi has a lack of public toilets but should restaurants be forced to bridge the gap?

Restaurateurs are taken aback by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s order making it mandatory for them to open their toilets to the public from April 1.

On Tuesday, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation issued a notification that made it mandatory for all restaurants and hotels under its jurisdiction to allow any member of the public to use their toilets for a charge not higher than Rs 5 from April 1.

The civic body believes that this would allow the public to access over 3,500 toilets in prominent South Delhi areas that do not have adequate public toilets – boosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat initiative. However, the order has not gone down well with restaurateurs. Usually, restaurants only allow customers to use their toilets. The order has led to a debate about the right to reserve admission into private property versus the right to access a toilet in a public place.

South Delhi is one of the most upmarket areas in New Delhi, and the civic body’s jurisdiction extends over several areas including the markets of Hauz Khas Village, Shahpur Jat, Sarojini Nagar, Lajpat Nagar and Saket.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, Delhi’s richest, said that Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal was behind the initiative. To enforce its order, the civic body will modify the provisions of the health trade licenses that such establishments must obtain from it in order to operate.

Said Sat Pal, consultant to South Delhi Municipal Corporation: “The amended provisions would demand that all new establishments apply [for health trade licences] only after making sure that they have a toilet, and [for] the existing ones to build new ones in case they do not have it [toilets] yet. And the facilities should be opened up for the general public.”

Though the municipal corporation is in the process of chalking out a complaint mechanism in case restaurants do not abide by the notification, it is unclear how it plans to enforce its orders given that access to facilities within restaurants, bars or pubs has always been more of a matter of class than rights. For instance, take two cases reported last year – one at a popular restaurant in Kolkata and another in the national capital. In both cases, the management of the enterprises refused to allow poorer people to enter their premises.

A grim reality

Senior officials of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation said that the civic body maintains over 1,000 toilets in areas under its jurisdiction, but these are inadequate for the population they are expected to cater to. In 2016-’17, the corporation opened 140 public convenience facilities across South district, which will be followed by another 200 by the end of the next financial year. The officials said that the subject of problems caused by the lack of toilets has often made it to several high-level meetings in the civic body.

Among others, the civic body’s order will have an impact on the enterprises in South Delhi’s Hauz Khas Village where several upmarket pubs, restaurants and cafes have opened over the past decade. Popularly referred to as HKV, it has the highest concentration of restaurants and pubs as compared to any other area in the South Delhi civic district.

Manju, a college student who is pursuing a degree in commerce through the University of Delhi’s School of Open Learning, supervises her mother’s tea and cigarette kiosk at the entrance of Hauz Khas Village. On Wednesday, when asked what she did when she needed to use the toilet, Manju pointed towards a secluded space in a nearby forested area where she, her sister, mother and many others have been going for years to relieve themselves. Manju was not aware of the municipal corporation’s notification. When told about it, she said that she had never been inside any of the restaurants in the vicinity, and that she would have to seek her father’s permission to use the toilet in any of those outlets.

Jessica, a young entrepreneur from Manipur, who owns a designer accessories shop in Hauz Khas Village, said that her outlet did not have a toilet but that she had an informal arrangement with her landlord that gave her employees and her access to the toilet in her landlord’s house.

“It is embarrassing when customers ask us if they could use our toilets, and we have to refuse,” she said. “Most of the shops in the area have no toilet facility. Only the restaurants have them. So I would say this is a good initiative which actually should have been taken up a long time ago.”

She added, “Not all shop owners in the area have such arrangements [with the landlord] and often find themselves in fix. Women are the worst sufferers.”

Hauz Khas village has a public toilet but most people who work in the area, including Manju and Jessica, said that they do not use it because it is dirty.

The situation regarding access to public toilets is similarly grim in Saket and Shahpur Jat, two other upmarket markets in South Delhi.

Matter of rights

Riyaaz Amlani, president of the National Restaurant Association of India, pointed out that providing public toilets was the job of civic bodies and the government.

“That does not mean that a civic body can force us to commit to such a service,” said Amlani, who runs several popular restaurants. “Most restaurants usually do not stop anyone looking out for a washroom or a glass of water. But that is supposed to be out of humanity and not under any guidelines.”

Amlani added: “The other question is of security – we are responsible for the safety and security of our clients. What if we lose our power to exercise control over admission of people in the property and later something untoward happens? Who shall be accountable for that? So far, we have only read the notification and are trying to arrange a meeting with the municipal body to discuss the matter at the earliest.”

Women suffer the most

A senior official who was part of a recent meeting on the subject of public toilets with the Lieutenant Governor admitted that women were the most affected by the lack of clean toilet facilities.

“While most men and children resort to public urination when they cannot find public toilets, women and persons with medical conditions land in terrible fix,” said the official. “The matter had to be addressed at some point.”

But how does the South civic body expect to implement its orders?

South Corporation consultant Sat Pal said that the civic body was in the process of chalking out an action plan.

Other than the maximum charge of Rs 5 that will allow restaurants and hotels to maintain the toilet facility, the civic body is considering – asking restaurants to put up a board outside their premises indicating that toilets were available for public use. The civic body is also considering starting a helpline number in which people can call and register complaints if they are denied the use of a toilet in a restaurant.

The agency is yet to specify the punishment if restaurants refuse to let any member of the public access their toilets. “But repeated offence may lead to cancellation of the health trade licence,” said Pal.

Sponsored Content 

How virtual reality is changing your insurance customer service experience

Meet Khushi, a first of its kind virtual customer service executive in the insurance sector.

A customer enters a well-appointed room with walls painted in a soothing grey colour. To the customer’s right is a large window from which he can see the Mumbai skyline. Ahead of him is a young lady sitting behind a desk who greets him pleasantly and asks how she can help him, like any service executive in any insurance company.

Except this isn’t a regular room in a bank, and this isn’t your normal service executive.

The ‘room’ is an immersive virtual world that PNB MetLife customers can enter through a VR headset. The lady is a virtual customer service avatar named “Khushi”. The interface known as conVRse, has been developed by PNB MetLife and is one of the first Virtual Reality based customer service platforms for financial services in the world.

Virtual reality (VR) is on the cusp of becoming the next significant digital interface. Google’s Oculus Rift, Samsung Gear, and PlayStation VR are already major players in a market burgeoning with possibilities. VR allows for a truly immersive experience where users can be exposed to different environments. Gaming was one of the first industries to see its vast potential as gamers were transported to new, life like worlds which they could interact with. Today, VR has applications across diverse industries. In healthcare, for example, it is being used by psychiatrists to treat patients with phobias by exposing them to their fears in the virtual environment. It is even being used by NASA to train astronauts.

Goldman Sachs pegs it at an estimated $80 billion industry by 2025 with applications in multiple industries. For PNB MetLife, the aim was to revolutionize customer service by transporting its customers to another world. The idea for conVRse was originated by the team from PNB MetLife during the MetLife Asia Mobile Challenge. The team eventually won the Challenge for their virtual reality based customer engagement project. They further collaborated with LumenLab, MetLife’s Singapore-based innovation center, to develop and enhance the proposition and launched the conVRse platform in India in December 2016.

Any customer visiting a PNB MetLife branch that is VR enabled will be able to try on the VR headset and experience this. On wearing the headset, the customer is transported to a virtual environment and can talk to the virtual avatar Khushi and interact with various elements in the room. A screen in front of the customer shows them the various policy related services that Khushi offers. Khushi (operated and voiced by a remote customer service executive) can capture images of documents through the phone camera for KYC, verify personal information and even change policy details in real time. The environment also includes virtual panels providing information about PNB MetLife and its products. Just looking at a part of the panel can enlarge it to provide more information.

Creating this platform involved two major aspects: the content and the design. To determine the kind of queries Khushi could solve, the conVRse team sat with every department in the company to understand the most common complaints and service requests from consumers. At every step of development, the product was tested with consumers and feedback was integrated.

The second aspect was to create the virtual avatar and the environment. The team spent almost a month at Imaginate, a VR and AR start up based in Hyderabad to design Khushi. They began by designing the nose and painstakingly went through thousands of shapes for every different part of the face till they arrived at a satisfactory one for Khushi. After this was done, they used Intel® RealSense™, a face mapping technology, to mimic the facial movements of real people, so that Khushi’s expressions would be as lifelike as possible. The room in which Khushi sits also evolved to include realistic and interactive elements.

The feedback from customers has been overwhelmingly positive. From the 900 or so customers who have experienced ‘conVRse’ at branches, 95% of them have rated the experience highly. Customers are intrigued by the experience of the virtual environment and spend an average of 8 minutes exploring its various functions. The top requests Khushi services are nominee changes, address or phone number changes and retrieving fund information.

While only 15 special branches in India currently have the service, there are plans to scale up. PNB MetLife is also exploring setting up conVRse zones at ATMs. They eventually intend to equip their sales team with VR devices to educate customers about their products. Abhishek Rathi, Head Marketing, Digital and Analytics says that the final aim of the project is “To simplify insurance, simplify learning and help the customer get the right information about insurance”.

Abhishek identifies the major challenges facing the widespread adoption of VR technology as internet coverage and speeds, the cost of buying VR headsets and their lack of standardisation. However rapid strides are being made in all these areas. Data penetration and network quality is increasing across the country. Along with this, VR headsets that cost as little as Rs. 150 are also being developed. For PNB MetLife, the eventual objective of the conVRse project is to integrate VR with their mobile app. This will enable all their customers to bank from home with the help of Khushi instead of visiting the branch.

If you’d like to interact with Khushi, you can see the experience zones for conVRse here. To know more about Khushi and conVRse, watch the video below.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of PNB MetLife and not by the Scroll editorial team.