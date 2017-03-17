economic growth

The economy is cheering the BJP's huge win in Uttar Pradesh. Will this go the distance?

On Tuesday, the first day of trading after the election results, the Nifty closed above 9,000 for the first time.

Indian stock markets are touching new highs, following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory in the populous state of Uttar Pradesh. The size of the victory (the party won 312 of the state’s 403 seats) came as a surprise and emboldened investors to make optimistic bets on India’s future under its now hugely popular prime minister, Narendra Modi. On Tuesday, the first trading day after the BJP’s victory last Saturday, the National Stock Exchange’s benchmark equity index, the Nifty, touched a new all-time high of 9,122 before closing at 9,087 – the first time it has closed above the 9,000 mark in its trading history of just over 20 years. The Sensex is currently at levels of around 29,600, just 400 points shy of beating the record of 30,000 that it hit during trading on March 4, 2015.

Mount 9K: Third time lucky

The bullishness in Indian markets comes after nearly three years. In 2014, the Nifty had risen 14% (from January 1 to May 16) in anticipation of the BJP’s victory in the Lok Sabha elections that year. From there, however, it found it tough to hit the coveted 9,000 mark. It tried twice, once in 2015 and then in 2016, but fell short each time. Therefore, this attempt was special. Once again, before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results, the Nifty was close to hitting the mark, having risen 9% in 2017. Thus, in the event of a BJP loss in the state, another sell-off was expected, as seen in the preceding two years.

But this time was different. The optimism continued even after the Nifty closed above 9,000 on Tuesday. On Thursday, it closed even higher at 9,154, another all-time high – up 23% in the past year and a 27% rise since the BJP won the general elections in 2014.

India joins global rally

The rally in India’s stock markets is following a global trend. Last month, the US stock markets witnessed what was called a grand slam, with the S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and the Russell 2000 all hitting new all-time highs. The US Federal Reserve’s decision to hike interest rates ends the era of liquidity support and markets are greeting this with a cheer. Also, the MSCI Asia Pacific Index (which captures the performance of five developed markets countries and eight emerging markets countries in the region) is at its highest since mid-2015. And the Stoxx Europe 600 Index is trading at its highest level since December 2015. The BJP’s victory in Uttar Pradesh, thus, came at a good time for Indian stock markets.

Liquidity fuels optimism

For many years, the foreign institutional investor was the main buyer of India’s equities and, hence, a critical decider for the direction of the Nifty and the Sensex. However, over the past few years, the retail investor (an individual who purchases securities for his or her own personal account) has emerged as a potent force. And since May 2014, net inflow into the equity mutual fund industry is estimated at around Rs 2 lakh crores, a record for the sector.

Indeed, the jump in inflows from the systematic investment plan route stands out in this regard. An article in Mint pegs this inflow at Rs 4,000 crores a month in 2016, up from Rs 1,800 crores to Rs 2,000 crores per month in 2015. While foreign institutional investors were lagging in these large inflows, the trend appears to have reversed at least in the short term. These investors have bought $2.3 billion in Indian debt and equity so far in March, shows National Securities Depository Limited data. Thus, the rally in the Indian stock markets is being fueled by a steady flow of money. How long this goes on is anybody’s guess.

Demonetisation, an obituary

Following the BJP’s victory in Uttar Pradesh, investors are betting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will keep his mandate in 2019, when India next goes to polls. This is viewed as a positive for economic policy, long-term reform, and overall gross domestic product growth for India. Fears of the impact of demonetisation on growth have also subsided, at least for investors. With banks lifting all restrictions on cash withdrawals and gross domestic product growth staying put at 7% (at the risk of accepting the Central Statistics Office’s data), the impact of demonetisation is out of the investor’s memory.

However, India’s industrial growth is not back to the peak levels seen in the noughties, and bad loans continue to hobble public-sector banking. Investors believe that these prooblems will be resolved eventually. Besides, India’s famous consumption growth and the strength of the services sector provide reason for optimism.

What happens next?

Only time will tell if investors, betting on the Nifty’s continued rise in the future, are proven right. As legendary investor Benjamin Graham famously said:

“In the short run, the markets are a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.”

Indeed, votes are given as a bet for the future, while the weighing machine gives an accurate picture of reality, shorn of any emotion.

Currently, from the Uttar Pradesh voters to investors buying into the Nifty’s rally, the vote is clearly positive. However, prolonged binges detached from reality don’t end well and a look at the weighing machine brings us back to reality. Thus, the longer-term direction of the Nifty will be decided by Modi’s ability to decisively address problems that hold back India’s economic growth potential. For the sake of the current optimism, we can only hope that Modi lives up to expectations.

Anupam Gupta is a chartered accountant and has worked in equity research since 1999, first as an analyst and now as a consultant. His Twitter handle is @b50.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

How virtual reality is changing your insurance customer service experience

Meet Khushi, a first of its kind virtual customer service executive in the insurance sector.

Shutterstock

A customer enters a well-appointed room with walls painted in a soothing grey colour. To the customer’s right is a large window from which he can see the Mumbai skyline. Ahead of him is a young lady sitting behind a desk who greets him pleasantly and asks how she can help him, like any service executive in any insurance company.

Except this isn’t a regular room in a bank, and this isn’t your normal service executive.

The ‘room’ is an immersive virtual world that PNB MetLife customers can enter through a VR headset. The lady is a virtual customer service avatar named “Khushi”. The interface known as conVRse, has been developed by PNB MetLife and is one of the first Virtual Reality based customer service platforms for financial services in the world.

Virtual reality (VR) is on the cusp of becoming the next significant digital interface. Google’s Oculus Rift, Samsung Gear, and PlayStation VR are already major players in a market burgeoning with possibilities. VR allows for a truly immersive experience where users can be exposed to different environments. Gaming was one of the first industries to see its vast potential as gamers were transported to new, life like worlds which they could interact with. Today, VR has applications across diverse industries. In healthcare, for example, it is being used by psychiatrists to treat patients with phobias by exposing them to their fears in the virtual environment. It is even being used by NASA to train astronauts.

Goldman Sachs pegs it at an estimated $80 billion industry by 2025 with applications in multiple industries. For PNB MetLife, the aim was to revolutionize customer service by transporting its customers to another world. The idea for conVRse was originated by the team from PNB MetLife during the MetLife Asia Mobile Challenge. The team eventually won the Challenge for their virtual reality based customer engagement project. They further collaborated with LumenLab, MetLife’s Singapore-based innovation center, to develop and enhance the proposition and launched the conVRse platform in India in December 2016.

Any customer visiting a PNB MetLife branch that is VR enabled will be able to try on the VR headset and experience this. On wearing the headset, the customer is transported to a virtual environment and can talk to the virtual avatar Khushi and interact with various elements in the room. A screen in front of the customer shows them the various policy related services that Khushi offers. Khushi (operated and voiced by a remote customer service executive) can capture images of documents through the phone camera for KYC, verify personal information and even change policy details in real time. The environment also includes virtual panels providing information about PNB MetLife and its products. Just looking at a part of the panel can enlarge it to provide more information.

Creating this platform involved two major aspects: the content and the design. To determine the kind of queries Khushi could solve, the conVRse team sat with every department in the company to understand the most common complaints and service requests from consumers. At every step of development, the product was tested with consumers and feedback was integrated.

The second aspect was to create the virtual avatar and the environment. The team spent almost a month at Imaginate, a VR and AR start up based in Hyderabad to design Khushi. They began by designing the nose and painstakingly went through thousands of shapes for every different part of the face till they arrived at a satisfactory one for Khushi. After this was done, they used Intel® RealSense™, a face mapping technology, to mimic the facial movements of real people, so that Khushi’s expressions would be as lifelike as possible. The room in which Khushi sits also evolved to include realistic and interactive elements.

The feedback from customers has been overwhelmingly positive. From the 900 or so customers who have experienced ‘conVRse’ at branches, 95% of them have rated the experience highly. Customers are intrigued by the experience of the virtual environment and spend an average of 8 minutes exploring its various functions. The top requests Khushi services are nominee changes, address or phone number changes and retrieving fund information.

While only 15 special branches in India currently have the service, there are plans to scale up. PNB MetLife is also exploring setting up conVRse zones at ATMs. They eventually intend to equip their sales team with VR devices to educate customers about their products. Abhishek Rathi, Head Marketing, Digital and Analytics says that the final aim of the project is “To simplify insurance, simplify learning and help the customer get the right information about insurance”.

Abhishek identifies the major challenges facing the widespread adoption of VR technology as internet coverage and speeds, the cost of buying VR headsets and their lack of standardisation. However rapid strides are being made in all these areas. Data penetration and network quality is increasing across the country. Along with this, VR headsets that cost as little as Rs. 150 are also being developed. For PNB MetLife, the eventual objective of the conVRse project is to integrate VR with their mobile app. This will enable all their customers to bank from home with the help of Khushi instead of visiting the branch.

If you’d like to interact with Khushi, you can see the experience zones for conVRse here. To know more about Khushi and conVRse, watch the video below.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of PNB MetLife and not by the Scroll editorial team.