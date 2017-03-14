Mumbai weekend cultural calendar: Kailash Kher at Dublin Square, Bootleg Beatles and more

FRIDAY, MARCH 17

ART Gieve Patel at Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke

Mumbai-based artist Gieve Patel’s solo show Footboard Rider is a set of paintings that captures “the marginal, vulnerable or extreme figure”. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, March 18. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke, 2, Sunny House, 16/18 Mereweather Road, behind Taj Mahal Hotel, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 3030.

SHOPPING & STYLE The Trunk Show at The Vintage Garden

This pop-up sale, the proceeds from which will go towards the NGO Concern India Foundation, will feature clothes by Love Birds, Akaaro, The Plavate and Runaway Bicycle, jewellery by Kichu and bags by Oasis and Cord. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: The Vintage Garden, Patkar Bungalow, 34D Turner Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2640 2004.

SHOPPING & STYLE Tula by Vraj:Bhoomi at Artisans’

An exhibition and sale of clothes and accessories made using the block printing technique from Sindh, Gujarat and Rajasthan known as Ajrakh, by Ahmedabad-based clothing label Vraj:Bhoomi. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Artisans’, V. B. Gandhi Marg, near Rhythm House, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2267 3040.

SCIENCE TALKS Shiraz Minwalla at Kitab Khana

Shiraz Minwalla, a professor at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, will discuss black holes. There is no entry fee for the event, which is an instalment of arts organisation Junoon’s Mumbai Local series of talks. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, March 17 at 5.30 pm.

Where: Kitab Khana, Somaiya Bhavan, Ground Floor, Flora Fountain, Fort. Tel: 022 6170 2276.

ART TALKS Limitations of Liability at The Mumbai Assembly

This eight-day series of events around city-based artist Ali Akbar Mehta’s interactive project ‘256 Million Colours of Violence’ begins this weekend at The Mumbai Assembly. On Friday at 6 pm, Mehta’s presentation of his project will be followed by a spoken word performance by city-residing poet Ramneek Singh. On Saturday at 7 pm, Mehta and Mumbai-based housing activist Simpreet Singh will discuss the topic ‘Manifestation of violence through the lens of urban space’. On Sunday at 7 pm, Mehta and Sameer Pitalwalla, the CEO of Mumbai-based digital media company Culture Machine, will discuss ‘Big Data Ethics: How personal is personal data?.’ For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, March 17 at 6pm and Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19, from 11 am.

Where: The Mumbai Assembly, KCA Hall, 16 Veronica Road, near Birdsong The Organic Café, Bandra (West).

THEATRE Phir Se Shaadi!? at Prithvi Theatre

In this Hindi comedy written and directed by Mumbai-based Imran Rasheed, exes Aiman and Sheeba want to remarry six months after getting a divorce. First they must fulfil halala, an Islamic custom that would require Sheeba to marry another man and get divorced before getting re-hitched to Aiman. Tickets priced at Rs 400 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, March 17 at 6 pm and 9 pm.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

FILM Placebo at the NCPA Little Theatre

Capital-based filmmaker Abhay Kumar’s Placebo (2015), about student life at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, will be screened. The show is an instalment of Reality Check, the National Centre for the Performing Arts’s series of documentary screenings organised in collaboration with the Indian Documentary Producers’ Association. There is no entry fee. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, March 17 at 6.30 pm.

Where: National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

TALKS Sanjay Prakash at School of Environment and Architecture

Delhi-based architect Sanjay Prakash will discuss his work in the field of sustainable architecture. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, March 17 at 6.30 pm.

Where: School of Environment and Architecture, Eksar Road, Borivali (West). Tel: 022 6500 2156.

FILM PHOTOGRAPHY Still Life at Prithvi House

The Goethe Institut will screen German filmmaker Harun Farocki’s documentary Still Life (1997). There is no entry fee. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, March 17 at 7 pm.

Where: Prithvi House, opposite Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

MUSIC Dakshinayan with U Rajesh + Bombay Jayashri at Nehru Centre

Mandolin player U Rajesh and vocalist ‘Bombay’ Jayashri Ramnath, who are both based in Chennai, will each perform a solo recital at this instalment of Dakshinayan, the series of Carnatic classical music concerts organised by city-based events company Banyan Tree. Tickets priced at Rs 250 and Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, March 17 at 7 pm.

Where: Nehru Centre, Auditorium, off Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli. Tel: 022 2496 4680.

MUSIC Mirchi Fusion Fields with Vidya Vox at Mahalaxmi Racecourse

Indian-American singer Vidya Vox aka Vidya Iyer, who gained fame on video streaming platform YouTube with her mash-ups of English and Bollywood tunes, will perform a concert programmed by FM channel Radio Mirchi. Tickets priced at Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, March 17 at 7 pm.

Where: Royal Western India Turf Club, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, near Mahalaxmi Railway Station, Mahalaxmi.

THEATRE Jashn-e-Maazi at Y. B. Chavan Auditorium

The line-up of this festival of plays and performances, put together by actor Tom Alter, features Trisanga, in which Alter and actors Uday Chandra and Chander Khanna will read poetry by writers such as Bob Dylan and Swami Vivekananda (on Friday at 7 pm; tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 700 and Rs 1,000 per person are being sold here). In Three Short Plays, Alter will perform Tagore’s stories ‘Karn Kunti Samvaad’ and ‘Abhisaar’ in Hindi, and ‘The Last Annals of Alamgir’, an English drama written by Ranjit Hoskote (on Saturday at 6 pm and 9 pm; tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 700 and Rs 1,000 per person are being sold here); and in Safar-e-Shaayri, Alter and actor Uday Chandra will recite Urdu poetry and dancer Zia Nath will perform (Sunday at 6 pm and 9 pm; tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 700 and Rs 1,000 are being sold here).

When: Friday, March 17 to Saturday, April 1.

Where: Y. B. Chavan Auditorium, General Jangannath Bhosle Road, opposite Mantralaya, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2202 8598.

MUSIC The Bootleg Beatles at Mahalaxmi Racecourse

Veteran British Beatles tribute band The Bootleg Beatles will perform a fund-raising concert organised by Mumbai-based non-profit organisation Cherish Life India Foundation in aid of underprivileged children with cancer. Tickets priced at Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, March 17 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Members Pavilion, Royal Western India Turf Club, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, near Mahalaxmi Railway Station, Mahalaxmi.

FOOD & DRINK MUSIC The Irish House St. Patrick’s Day Carnival at High Street Phoenix

The chain of pubs will mark St. Patrick’s Day with a two-day carnival featuring a farmer’s market, drinking games and gigs by Irish singer and fiddle player Niamh Ni Charra (on Friday at 8 pm), electronic music producer Dualist Inquiry (on Saturday at 8 pm) and percussion act Taal Inc., which will lead a drum circle (on Sunday at 5.30 pm). There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, March 17 at 8 pm and Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19 from noon to 10 pm.

Where: Courtyard, High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel.

COMEDY Kunal Kamra + Aravind Subramaniam at Canvas Laugh Club

Mumbai’s Kunal Kamra and Chennai’s Aravind Subramaniam will perform. Tickets priced at Rs 750 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, March 17, Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

COMEDY Sumukhi Suresh + Punit Pania + Devesh Dixit at Tuning Fork

City-residing Sumukhi Suresh and Punit Pania and Delhi’s Devesh Dixit will each present a set. Tickets priced at Rs 550 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, March 17 to Sunday, March 19 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Tuning Fork, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58490.

MUSIC The Get Down with Tansane at Summer House Cafe

Mumbai-residing DJ Tansane aka Sharan Punjabi will play a set that will span the various eras of hip-hop music. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, March 17 at 9 pm.

Where: Summer House Cafe, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Lower Parel.

MUSIC Daniel Sun + Tamypro at Bonobo

Electronic music DJ-producers Daniel Sun aka Danny Darkoski from the US and Tamypro aka Tamara Entelmann from the UK will each perform a set at a gig programmed by Mumbai artist and event management company Krunk. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, March 17 at 10 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Kenilworth Mall, Phase 2, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

MUSIC Karsh Kale featuring Func at AntiSocial

US-based Indian electronic folk-fusion multi-instrumentalist and producer Karsh Kale will play a tabla and DJ set featuring city-residing guitarist and electronic music composer Func aka Randolph Correia. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person for the first 100 walk-ins, after which it is Rs 500 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, March 17 at 10 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

MUSIC Nicolette at Tuning Fork

Singer-songwriter Nicolette Gore, who is from Ahmedabad, will perform. The cover charge of Rs 550 per person can be paid in advance on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, March 17 at 10.30 pm.

Where: Tuning Fork, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58490.

SATURDAY, MARCH 18

ART HISTORY Meanings of Failed Action: Insurrection 1946 at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya

This art and sound installation by Delhi-based artist Vivan Sundaram and Bangalore-residing cultural theorist Ashish Rajadhyaksha explores the history of the naval mutiny of 1946 that began in Mumbai. For details, see here.

When: Until Saturday, March 25. Open daily, from 10.15 am to 6 pm.

Where: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2284 4484.

FOOD & DRINK Banaras Ki Rasoi in Bandra

At this pop-up lunch organised by culinary events company Authenticook, Bandra-residing home cook Veera Dikshit will serve a vegetarian Banarasi meal of tomato saar (rasam); bainguni (fried aubergine); bedmi kachori; kaddu shaak (pumpkin); vadi pulao; arbi tuk; kheer; and Banarasi paan. Tickets priced at Rs 850 per person are being sold here. For more information see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, March 18 at 1 pm.

Where: Bandra (West); the complete address will be provided to those who register.

MUSIC TRAVEL Music Under The Stars with Bianca Love + Sooraj at BandCamp

Mumbai-based singer-songwriters Bianca Love and Sooraj Bishnoi will perform at tour company White Collar Hippie’s series of overnight camping trips Music Under The Stars. Tickets priced at Rs 3,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. The tab includes a tent for two, a foam mattress, one sleeping bag per person, food and hot beverages. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, March 18, from 4 pm to Sunday, March 19 at noon.

Where: BandCamp, U-Tan Sea Resort, Chowk Dongri via Uttan, near Pali Beach Resort, Bhayander (West). Tel: 98215 98822.

THEATRE Shakespeare Comedy Theatre Festival at St. Andrew’s Auditorium

Four Shakespeare plays directed by Rajat Kapoor in which actors play clowns will be staged: I Don’t Like It As You Like It (on Saturday at 4 pm); Nothing Like Lear, about a lonely old man who misses his only daughter (on Saturday at 7.30 pm); Hamlet The Clown Prince (on Sunday at 5 pm) and Macbeth: What Is Done Is Done (Sunday at 8.30 pm). Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 600, Rs 900, Rs 1,200, Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,500 per person per play are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19.

Where: St. Andrew’s Auditorium, St. Andrew’s College, St. Dominic Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2640 1657.

MUSIC Teen Prahar at Nehru Centre

This Hindustani classical music concert organised by city-based events company Banyan Tree will feature performances by vocalist Rahul Deshpande from Pune and sitar player Shujaat Khan from Delhi as well as santoor player Rahul Sharma and pakhawaj player Bhawani Shankar, both of whom are based in Mumbai. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 350, Rs 500 and Rs 600 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, March 18 at 5 pm.

Where: Nehru Centre, Auditorium, off Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli. Tel: 022 2496 4680.

TALKS Italian Philosophy at Somaiya Centre for Lifelong Learning

Eugenio Mozzarelli, who teaches Italian at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, will discuss the works of Italian philosophers Giovanni Gentile and Julius Evola. There is no entry fee.

When: Saturday, March 18 at 5 pm.

Where: Somaiya Centre for Lifelong Learning, Somaiya Bhavan, above Kitab Khana, Flora Fountain. Tel: 70459 32204.

WALKS Frere Town by Khaki Tours

Khaki Tours, a group of local history buffs, will conduct a walk around the Fort area, covering such sites as a dog memorial, the Parsi lying-in hospital, a palace that belonged to the Tatas and the place where the first cricket test match in India was held. Tickets priced at Rs 499 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, March 18 at 5 pm.

Where: The walk will begin outside the McDonald’s opposite the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus.

DANCE FILM MUSIC Living Traditions: Festival of Assam at the NCPA Godrej Dance Theatre and Experimental Theatre

This edition of the National Centre for the Performing Arts’s showcase of folk traditions from across the country is dedicated to Assam. On Saturday, the screening of three documentaries about the north-eastern state and its culture, Land of the Brahmaputra, Purwottar Ki Parwaz and Satras and Namghars of Assam at the Godrej Dance Theatre at 5.30 pm will be followed by a performance of Assamese folk music and dance forms such as bihu, borgeet and jhumur at the Experimental Theatre at 7.30 pm. Tickets priced at Rs 200 and Rs 300 per person are being sold here. For more information, see here. On Sunday at 6.30 pm, folk-fusion group Joi, led by Mumbai-based Assamese singer-composer Joi Barua will present a concert at the Experimental Theatre. Tickets priced at Rs 200 and Rs 300 per person are being sold here. For more information, see here.

When: Saturday, March 18 at 5.30 pm and Sunday, March 19 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Godrej Dance Theatre and Experimental Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

FILM Francophonie Week at the Alliance Francaise

Every year the Alliance Francaise celebrates the French language and culture in Francophone countries around the world with this series of events. This year, the week-long celebration from Saturday, March 18 to Saturday, March 25 will feature movie screenings, a hip-hop dance workshop and music concerts. It will begin with a show of French director Emmanuel Finkiel’s film A Decent Man (2015). For the complete schedule, see here. There is no entry fee.

When: Saturday, March 18 at 5.30 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise, 40 Theosophy Hall, New Marine Lines, near Nirmala Niketan. Tel: 022 2203 5993.

POETRY Poetrification at Sitara Studio

Mumbai-based theatre actors Danish Husain, Denzil Smith and Sheeba Chaddha will read poetry in English by Arun Kolatkar, Dom Moraes, A. K. Ramanujan, Jeet Thayil and Arundhathi Subramaniam and verses in Urdu by writers such as Ghalib, Noon Meem Rashid, Faiz, Akhtarul Iman and Afzal Ahmed Syed. City-residing musician Adil Manuel will provide the score. Tickets priced at Rs 400 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, March 18 at 6 pm.

Where: Sitara Studio, National Engineering Compound, Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg, near Congress Bhavan, opposite Indiabulls Finance Centre, Dadar (West). Tel: 022 2422 1666.

THEATRE Ladies Sangeet at Prithvi Theatre

Written and directed by Purva Naresh, Hindi and English play Ladies Sangeet is set in a household preparing for a wedding. The stress of putting together the event triggers tensions among family members and raises doubts in the minds of the couple. Read our review here. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, March 18 at 6pm and 9pm and Sunday, March 18 at 5.30pm and 8.30pm.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

TALKS Sanjoy Kumar Mallik at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Sanjoy Kumar Mallik, head of the department of art history at Visva-Bharati in Santiniketan, will deliver a talk titled ‘ Kalo Bari’ or ‘Black House: A Unique Unbaked Clay Structure as a Hostel for Visual Art Students in Santiniketan’. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, March 18 at 6 pm.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

COMEDY The Yogi and The Bear by Alexander Babu and Bhargav Ramakrishnan at The Cuckoo Club

Chennai comics Alexander Babu aka The Yogi and Bhargav Ramakrishnan aka Baggy aka The Bear will perform their joint show. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, March 18 at 7 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Tel: 96199 62969.

MUSIC Kailasa at Phoenix MarketCity

City-based Sufi-fusion rock band Kailasa, helmed by singer Kailash Kher, will perform. Tickets priced at Rs 499 (standing) and Rs 899 (seating) per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, March 18 at 7 pm.

Where: Dublin Square, Level 1, Phoenix Marketcity, LBS Marg, Kurla. Tel: 022 6180 0044.

COMEDY Laughter by The Lake at The Square

Mumbai’s Gaurav Kapoor, Shashwat Maheshwari, Ashish Dash, Utsav Chakraborty and Rahul Subramanian will each present a set. Tickets priced at Rs 400 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, March 18 at 8 pm.

Where: The Square, Heera Panna Shopping Mall, MHADA Colony, Powai. Tel: 98204 46286.

MUSIC Swara Zankar at Ravindra Natya Mandir

This edition of the Hindustani classical music festival organised by the Violin Academy in Pune will feature a solo recital by vocalist Anand Bhate, who is from Pune, and a duet by US-based sitar player Shahid Parvez and the founder of the institute, violin player Atulkumar Upadhye. Tickets priced at Rs 100, Rs 200, Rs 300 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, March 18 at 8 pm.

Where: Ravindra Natya Mandir, near Siddhivinayak Temple, Sayani Marg, Prabhadevi. Tel: 022 2436 5990.

STORYTELLING THEATRE Qissebaazi at Sitara Studio

Danish Husain will direct this suite of four storytelling performances: a text, performed in Hindi, from the Natya Shastra on the origin of drama; Hindi writer Kashinath Singh’s story ‘Duniya Ke Sabse Bade Aadmi Ki Kahani’; an episode from the Urdu fantasy epic Tilism-e-Hoshruba; and an English performance of Malayali folk tale ‘The Story of Unniarchha, The Female Warrior’. Tickets priced at Rs 400 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, March 18 at 8 pm.

Where: Sitara Studio, National Engineering Compound, Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg, near Congress Bhavan, opposite Indiabulls Finance Centre, Dadar (West). Tel: 022 2422 1666.

MUSIC TALKS The Listening Sessions in Versova

This instalment of The Listening Sessions, a series of music video screenings, will feature the selections of city-residing documentary filmmakers Thomas John and Deepak Thomas. Piyush Kapoor, the vocalist of Mumbai-based Hindi alternative rock band Daira, will play an opening set. Tickets priced at Rs 150 per person can be bought via PayTM on 98198 11243 or 95940 36073; register here to book a spot. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, March 18 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Versova, Andheri (West); call 95940 36073 for the complete address.

COMEDY Dirty at 8.30 at The Cuckoo Club

City-based comics Hijas Moosa, Reza Noorani and Anand Reghu will perform. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, March 18 at 8.45 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Tel: 96199 62969.

MUSIC Sleepless with Ankytrixx + Reclaim at AntiSocial

Sets by electronic dance music DJ-producers Ankytrixx aka Ankit Kochar from Mumbai and Reclaim aka Rohan Sable from Pune will make up this instalment of Sleepless, the club night organised by Kochar’s artist and event management company Ankytrixx and Friends Entertainment. The entry fee is Rs 300 until 11 pm, after which it is Rs 500 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, March 18 at 9 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

MUSIC Progressive Brothers at Fun Republic Social

Delhi electronic dance music DJ-producer duo Progressive Brothers aka Sunny Barker and Karan Bhalla will present a set. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, March 18 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Fun Republic Social, Level 3, Fun Republic Cinemas building, Shah Industrial Estate, off New Link Road, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 6022 6044.

MUSIC Soul City with Corvec + AlgoRhythm at Bonobo

Reunion Island-residing Vicent Corvec, who performed last weekend with his eponymous trio, will play a DJ set at this month’s instalment of Soul City, Mumbai music artist and event management company Mixtape’s gig series dedicated to the genres of soul, funk and disco. City-based DJ AlgoRhythm aka Varun Patra will spin a supporting slot. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, March 18 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Kenilworth Mall, Phase 2, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

MUSIC BLOT! + Kohra at Summer House Cafe

Delhi electronic music acts BLOT! aka Gaurav Malaker and Kohra aka Madhav Shorey will each play a set. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, March 18 at 10 pm.

Where: Summer House Cafe, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Lower Parel.

MUSIC Thyladomid at Su Casa

German electronic music DJ-producer Thyladomid aka Charles Thiemann will man the decks. There is no entry fee.

When: Saturday, March 18 at 10 pm.

Where: Su Casa, The Bombay Art Society, Bandra Reclamation, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2651 5511.

COMEDY Talk To Me by Daniel Fernandes at Canvas Laugh Club

Mumbai comedian Daniel Fernandes will perform a solo show during which he will have to improvise based on his conversation with the audience. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, March 18 at 10.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

MUSIC Nookie Jar at Tuning Fork

Mumbai-based band Nookie Jar, whose music is a mix of blues, funk and alternative rock, will perform. The cover charge of Rs 550 per person can be paid in advance on Insider.in to book a spot. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, March 18 at 10.30 pm.

Where: Tuning Fork, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

SUNDAY, MARCH 19

MUSIC Shruthi Viswanath at Priyadarshini Park

City-based singer Shruthi Viswanath will perform Kabir bhajans and abhangs, that is, Marathi devotional songs at a concert organised by the folks behind the Kabir Festival. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, March 19 at 7.30 am.

Where: Priyadarshini Park and Sports Complex, Nepean Sea Road.

MUSIC Udayswar with Rakesh Chaurasia at Prithvi Theatre

This instalment of Udayswar, the series of Hindustani classical music concerts organised by events company Pancham Nishad at Prithvi Theatre, will feature a solo recital of morning ragas by Mumbai-based flautist Rakesh Chaurasia. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, March 19 at 7.30 am.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 5917.

FOOD & DRINK The Farmers’ Market at D’Monte Park

At this weekly Sunday bazaar, visitors can stock up on organic vegetables, fruit and lifestyle products and get a bite from stalls selling organic meals. For more information, see here.

When: Sunday, March 19, from 10 am to 3 pm.

Where: D’Monte Park, St. Andrew’s Road, off Turner Road, next to Bandra Gymkhana, Bandra (West).

FOOD & DRINK The Thane Organic Farmers Market at Billabong High International School

Women-centric rotary organisation The Inner Wheel Club of Bombay West and city-based non-profit Sanctuary for Health and Reconnection to Animals and Nature (SHARAN), which organise the weekly Juhu Organic Farmers Market, now have a Thane chapter. Like the Juhu edition, the dairy- and sugar-free bazaar in Thane is held every Sunday. Attendees can pick up fresh seasonal produce and dry ingredients sourced from farmers across Maharashtra and Karnataka. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, March 19, from 10 am to 2 pm.

Where: Billabong High International School, Main Road No.27, Wagle Industrial Estate, Thane.

FOOD & DRINK The Juhu Organic Farmers Market at Pushpa Narsee Park

At this market, held every Sunday, attendees can pick up fresh seasonal produce and dry ingredients sourced from farmers across Maharashtra and Karnataka. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, March 19, from 10.30 am to 1 pm.

Where: Pushpa Narsee Park, 15 Vaikunthlal Mehta Road, Nehru Nagar, Juhu.

FOOD & DRINK Desi Delicious Table with Maria Goretti at Desi Deli

The Jogeshwari branch of Desi Deli will host a brunch by guest chef Maria Goretti. TV show host and cookbook writer Goretti will prepare mixed vegetable soup with barley; pork vindaloo in a bread pocket; Sri Lankan aubergine moju (vegetable) and orange chocolate cake. In addition to food cooked by Goretti, attendees can also pick from brunch dishes catered by Desi Deli such as lamb sliders; pork hot dogs; and jungli maas with cracked wheat porridge. Tickets priced at Rs 1,080 per person (without alcohol), Rs 1,524 per person (with beer, wine and sangria) and Rs 1,906 per person (with sparkling wine and sparkling wine cocktails) are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, March 19 at 11 am.

Where: Desi Deli, Adarsh Nagar, MHADA Layout, Oshiwara, Phase 1, Highland Park, Jogeshwari. Tel: 86555 52200.

SCIENCE TALKS Chai and Why? at D. G. Ruparel College

Mandar Deshmukh, a professor at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, will deliver a talk on ultra-thin, ‘two-dimensional’ materials such as graphene that are used in electronic equipment. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, March 19 at 11 am.

Where: D. G. Ruparel College, Senapati Bapat Marg, Matunga (East). Tel: 98768 04720.

STORYTELLING Jashn-e-Qalam at Somaiya Centre for Lifelong Learning

City-residing Actor K. C. Shankar will perform short stories by Hindi writer Acharya Chatursen Shastri. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, March 19 at noon.

Where: Somaiya Vidyavihar, K. J. Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research, Vidyanagar, Vidyavihar (East). Tel: 022 6728 3064.

FILM Autumn Sonata at Matterden at Deepak Cinema

Ingmar Bergman’s Swedish film Autumn Sonata (1978) starring Ingrid Bergman and Liv Ullman will be screened. Tickets priced at Rs 100 per person are being sold on Instamojo.com.

When: Sunday, March 19 at 12.45 pm.

When: Matterden, Deepak Cinema, 38 N. M. Joshi Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 2492 3396.

FOOD & DRINK Commeat’s The Bong Non-Veg Trail in Powai

At this pop-up lunch organised by Delhi-based culinary events company Commeat, investment banker and home cook Anirban Nandy will prepare a meal of dimer devil (deep fried boiled egg with spicy minced meat); kancha lonka murgi (chicken cooked with green chillis, white wine vinegar and white pepper); kankrar roast (spicy dry crab); kosha mangsho; and prawn Mohini (shrimp cooked with poppy seed, coconut milk and cashew). Tickets priced at Rs 1,500 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, March 19 at 1 pm.

Where: Powai; the complete address will be provided to those who register.

MUSIC Folic State + Shivai at Raasta Bombay

A pair of Mumbai acts, electronic music producer Folic State aka Karan Desai and beatboxer Shivai Choudhary will perform. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, March 19 at 4.20 pm.

Where: Rooftop, Raasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

THEATRE Sindhu Sudhakar Rum ani Itar at Sitara Studio

In this Marathi play directed by Pune-based director Alok Rajwade, the cast and crew of a film, based on Ram Ganesh Gadkari’s play Ekach Pyala about a woman and her alcoholic husband, get so involved in the drama that rehearsals become fraught. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, March 19 at 4.30 pm.

Where: Sitara Studio, National Engineering Compound, Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg, near Congress Bhavan, opposite Indiabulls Finance Centre, Dadar (West). Tel: 022 2422 1666.

WALKS Queensway Parel Walk with Khaki Tours

Khaki Tours, a group of local history enthusiasts, will conduct a walk in and around the Parel area. The tour will cover such landmarks as a temple with a double Shivling, a hill made of lava, the place where electricity first came to Mumbai and the spot where the first durbar for a British royal in India was held. Tickets priced at Rs 699 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, March 19 at 5 pm.

Where: The walk will begin at Firdosi Collection, Jerbai Wadia Road, near Vishal Gift and Toys, Parel T. T. Junction.

PETS Dog A’Fair at Radio Club

The eleventh edition of the annual dog fair organised by Dogs and More magazine will feature stalls offering pet food, merchandise and services as well as activities such as a doggy personality pageant and ‘agility games’. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19, from 3 pm to 9 pm.

Where: The Pier, Radio Club, 157 Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 2284 5025.

COMEDY Reading Between The Lines at Brewbot

Bangalore’s Shridhar Venkataramana and Mumbai’s Punia Pania, Anand Reghu and Dhruv Deshpande will perform stand-up sets at this show by events company Chalta Hai Comedy. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, March 19 at 7 pm.

Where: Brewbot, Morya Landmark 1, off New Link Road, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 4003 4448.

THEATRE The Siddhus of Upper Juhu at the NCPA Tata Theatre

Director Rahul da Cunha’s comedy, in English, is about a couple struggling with unemployment and the pressures of living in Mumbai. Read our review here. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 800 and Rs 1,200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, March 19 at 7 pm.

Where: Tata Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

THEATRE White Rabbit Red Rabbit at Sitara Studio

Actor Gitanjali Kulkarni will perform a Marathi version of Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanour’s English drama in which the actor is handed the play at the time of performance. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, March 19 at 7 pm.

Where: Sitara Studio, National Engineering Compound, Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg, near Congress Bhavan, opposite Indiabulls Finance Centre, Dadar (West). Tel: 022 2422 1666.

COMEDY Kuch Bhi Mehta by Aakash Mehta at The Square

Mumbai comic Aakash Mehta will perform a solo show. City-based comedian Abbas Momin will perform the opening set. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, March 19 at 8 pm.

Where: The Square, Heera Panna Shopping Mall, MHADA Colony, Powai. Tel: 98204 46286.

ONGOING

PHOTOGRAPHY Focus Photography Festival

The third edition of the annual festival features 25 shows at galleries and exhibition spaces across the city. Among the well-known Indian photographers being featured are Udaipur-based artist Waswo X. Waswo, Bharat Sikka from Delhi and Sooni Taraporevala and Chirodeep Chaudhuri from Mumbai. For more details, see here and here.

When: Until Thursday, March 23.

Where: Venues across Mumbai.

ART Lila: Play in Indian Visual Culture at Chatterjee and Lal

An exhibition of objects that convey the idea of ‘play’ such as terracotta toys from north India, Chola bronzes and prints by Raja Ravi Varma. One of the key components of the show is a set of objects that belong to the owners of Fantasy, a company that made nursery furniture in Bombay in the mid-twentieth century. M. F. Husain, an employee with the company in the 1940s, made sketches, nursery layouts and watercolour advertisements, some of which are on display. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, April 1. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Chatterjee & Lal, 01/18, Kamal Mansion, First Floor, same entrance as Hotel White Pearl, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 3787.

ART Tanda: Perspective of Gormati and Roma Aesthetics at Clark House Initiative

City-based artist Shiva Gor is exhibiting a set of installations that explores the aesthetics of the Gors, the nomadic Indian community to which he belongs. For more information, see here.

When: Until Sunday, April 9. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Clark House Initiative, Ground Floor, Clark House, 8 Nathalal Parekh Marg (Old Wodehouse Road), opposite the Sahakari Bhandar, near Woodside Inn, Colaba. Tel: 98202 13816.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.