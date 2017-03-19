Reservations debate

As Jats plan siege on Delhi to demand reservations, the city prepares for a lockdown

In an unprecedented move, movement in Delhi will be heavily restricted to prevent agitators from surrounding Parliament.

The post-Aurangzeb Mughal twilight saw the capital city of Delhi come under attack from various quarters. One of the more destructive assaults was led by Jat chieftan Suraj Mal in 1752 and was referred to in contemporary Persian and Urdu sources as Jat-gardi – the Jat anarchy.

The proximity of the Jats to the capital of Delhi has meant that this relationship has frequently been characterised by friction. This history will serve as a backdrop on Monday, as the All-India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti attempts to surround Parliament to press home its demand for reservations in government jobs and educational institutions. To prevent this, Delhi is preparing for a lockdown, blocking routes that the Jats might use to enter Delhi from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and deploying large numbers of police and paramilitary personnel to combat any violence that might break out.

City under siege

The Jat demand for reservation has earlier led to violence with mobs rioting across Haryana in February 2016. The Jat riots killed 30 people and injured over 200 as property worth hundred of crores of rupees was destroyed. Rampaging through Harayana, Jats even managed to block a major canal supplying water to Delhi till the Indian Army had to clear them out. Allegations of mass rape were made against the rioters as well.

Given the mass violence last year, the Delhi administration is taking no chances. From late night on Sunday, the city will undergo a virtual lockdown to prevent the protestors from making good on their threat to gherao Parliament.

The Delhi Metro will run only within city limits and not run to the suburbs of Gurgaon, Ghaziabad and Noida. Moreover, entry and exit to metro stations in central Delhi, surrounding Parliament, will be barred.

Pulling up the drawbridge

The Delhi administration has also tried to stop the Jat agitators from driving up to Parliament. Major arterial roads within central Delhi have been shut off. Tractors have been banned from being driven in Delhi, reports PTI.

To prevent any gathering of protestors anywhere in the city, the Delhi Police has imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure across Delhi, which outlaws a gathering of five or more people. Moreover, entry into Lutyen’s Delhi will be heavily regulated, reports PTI. Only bona fide residents, office workers and emergency vehicles will be allowed in. The Delhi Police will ask people to furnish proof of intent for people trying to enter the Lutyen’s zone.

To control any violence that might break out, more than 30,000 Delhi Police personal and 110 companies of paramilitary forces would be deployed within Delhi and at its borders, reports the Hindustan Times.

Powerful constituency

The political and economic clout of the Jats means that the February 2016 rioting was treated with kid gloves by the Haryana state government. In full-page ads across newspaper on Sunday, the Haryana government has listed the steps it has taken to enhance Jat welfare. This includes the passing of the Jat Reservation bill by the Haryana Assembly in March 2016 (since stayed by the Supreme Court), compensation to rioters injured in the February 2016 violence and government jobs for the families of those Jats who were shot dead by the police. The Haryana administration has also promised inquiries against those “government officials whose role [in February 2016] was not right”.

The political clout of Jats and their close physical proximity to New Delhi means the strategy of besieging the capital in order to force the powers that be to accede to their demands is an old one. In 1988, Jat leader from western Uttar Pradesh Mahendra Singh Tikait brought tens of thousands of farmers to squat along Rajpath in the heart of Lutyen’s Delhi. In the end, the Rajiv Gandhi-led Union government had to accede to his demands that included the raising of the minimum support price for sugarcane.

The Modi government, though, it seems is keen on not undergoing the embarrassment Rajiv Gandhi went though, by trying to prevent Jats from reaching Delhi in the first place.

How virtual reality is changing your insurance customer service experience

Meet Khushi, a first of its kind virtual customer service executive in the insurance sector.

A customer enters a well-appointed room with walls painted in a soothing grey colour. To the customer’s right is a large window from which he can see the Mumbai skyline. Ahead of him is a young lady sitting behind a desk who greets him pleasantly and asks how she can help him, like any service executive in any insurance company.

Except this isn’t a regular room in a bank, and this isn’t your normal service executive.

The ‘room’ is an immersive virtual world that PNB MetLife customers can enter through a VR headset. The lady is a virtual customer service avatar named “Khushi”. The interface known as conVRse, has been developed by PNB MetLife and is one of the first Virtual Reality based customer service platforms for financial services in the world.

Virtual reality (VR) is on the cusp of becoming the next significant digital interface. Google’s Oculus Rift, Samsung Gear, and PlayStation VR are already major players in a market burgeoning with possibilities. VR allows for a truly immersive experience where users can be exposed to different environments. Gaming was one of the first industries to see its vast potential as gamers were transported to new, life like worlds which they could interact with. Today, VR has applications across diverse industries. In healthcare, for example, it is being used by psychiatrists to treat patients with phobias by exposing them to their fears in the virtual environment. It is even being used by NASA to train astronauts.

Goldman Sachs pegs it at an estimated $80 billion industry by 2025 with applications in multiple industries. For PNB MetLife, the aim was to revolutionize customer service by transporting its customers to another world. The idea for conVRse was originated by the team from PNB MetLife during the MetLife Asia Mobile Challenge. The team eventually won the Challenge for their virtual reality based customer engagement project. They further collaborated with LumenLab, MetLife’s Singapore-based innovation center, to develop and enhance the proposition and launched the conVRse platform in India in December 2016.

Any customer visiting a PNB MetLife branch that is VR enabled will be able to try on the VR headset and experience this. On wearing the headset, the customer is transported to a virtual environment and can talk to the virtual avatar Khushi and interact with various elements in the room. A screen in front of the customer shows them the various policy related services that Khushi offers. Khushi (operated and voiced by a remote customer service executive) can capture images of documents through the phone camera for KYC, verify personal information and even change policy details in real time. The environment also includes virtual panels providing information about PNB MetLife and its products. Just looking at a part of the panel can enlarge it to provide more information.

Creating this platform involved two major aspects: the content and the design. To determine the kind of queries Khushi could solve, the conVRse team sat with every department in the company to understand the most common complaints and service requests from consumers. At every step of development, the product was tested with consumers and feedback was integrated.

The second aspect was to create the virtual avatar and the environment. The team spent almost a month at Imaginate, a VR and AR start up based in Hyderabad to design Khushi. They began by designing the nose and painstakingly went through thousands of shapes for every different part of the face till they arrived at a satisfactory one for Khushi. After this was done, they used Intel® RealSense™, a face mapping technology, to mimic the facial movements of real people, so that Khushi’s expressions would be as lifelike as possible. The room in which Khushi sits also evolved to include realistic and interactive elements.

The feedback from customers has been overwhelmingly positive. From the 900 or so customers who have experienced ‘conVRse’ at branches, 95% of them have rated the experience highly. Customers are intrigued by the experience of the virtual environment and spend an average of 8 minutes exploring its various functions. The top requests Khushi services are nominee changes, address or phone number changes and retrieving fund information.

While only 15 special branches in India currently have the service, there are plans to scale up. PNB MetLife is also exploring setting up conVRse zones at ATMs. They eventually intend to equip their sales team with VR devices to educate customers about their products. Abhishek Rathi, Head Marketing, Digital and Analytics says that the final aim of the project is “To simplify insurance, simplify learning and help the customer get the right information about insurance”.

Abhishek identifies the major challenges facing the widespread adoption of VR technology as internet coverage and speeds, the cost of buying VR headsets and their lack of standardisation. However rapid strides are being made in all these areas. Data penetration and network quality is increasing across the country. Along with this, VR headsets that cost as little as Rs. 150 are also being developed. For PNB MetLife, the eventual objective of the conVRse project is to integrate VR with their mobile app. This will enable all their customers to bank from home with the help of Khushi instead of visiting the branch.

If you’d like to interact with Khushi, you can see the experience zones for conVRse here. To know more about Khushi and conVRse, watch the video below.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of PNB MetLife and not by the Scroll editorial team.