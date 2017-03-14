The Daily Fix

The Daily Fix: The government has staved off the Jat protest in Delhi, but for how long?

Everything you need to know for the day (and a little more).

Money Sharma / AFP

The Big Story: Protest and placation

Once again, the government is buying time with Jat agitators who demand recognition and job quotas as an Other Backward Class in Haryana and at the Centre. Over the weekend, Delhi fortified itself for a massive march planned on Parliament on Monday, imposing restrictions under Section 144, stalling traffic and public transport. But after a meeting with Central ministers and the Haryana government on Sunday, where Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar promised to begin the process of reservations, the All India Jat Arakashan Sangharash Samiti called off the protest. For now, the siege has been staved off. But this detente falls into as old pattern of protest and placation.

Last year, the demand for quotas triggered a violent agitation in Haryana, with rioters setting buildings alight and cutting off water supply to Delhi. While 30 people lost their lives in the protests, rioters also stand accused of mass rapes in places like Murthal. In response, the Haryana government hastily passed a Bill ensuring the demanded quotas, a piece of legislation that was later stalled by the courts. It also stood accused of trying cover up investigations and prosecution of the violence. The Jat agitation since then has been about quotas as well as the withdrawal of about 21,000 criminal cases against the rioters.

Long years of cynical political promises have led up to the pressures of the current moment. Successive Central governments, prompted either by electoral gain or by the threat of violence, have vowed to bring in quotas. It started in 1999, as then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee promised the OBC quota for Jats in Rajasthan. It helped the BJP win seats in the Lok Sabha elections that soon followed, and made quota promises a prelude to every general election since then. In 2014, just before the Lok Sabha elections, the United Progressive Alliance had announced OBC status for Jats in nine states, going against the recommendations of the National Commission for Backward Classes, only to have the order quashed by the courts. The National Democratic Alliance which came to power that year seemed sympathetic to Jat demands, but political promises were reigned in once again by the courts, which chose to go with the commission’s view on the quota.

Now, Khattar has said that reservations for Jats at the Centre would follow as soon as a new chairman and other members were appointed to the National Commission for Backward Classes. But the government’s assurance smacks of bad faith. First, because, apart from Rajasthan, political promises on Jat quotas have failed. Second, because questions of backwardness cannot be decided at gun point or at election rallies. They require a sober appraisal of the social and economic deprivations faced by a particular group. They need to satisfy the constitutional provisions that were meant to correct historic inequalities. This critical process of deliberation seems entirely absent at the moment.

The Big Scroll

Shoaib Danyal writes about how Delhi planned to pull up its drawbridge to guard against the impending siege.

Anumeha Yadav reported on the Jat agitation last year, explaining how it happened and why.

Political pickings

  1. After 139 days, Nagas in Manipur have called off the economic blockade of key state highways.
  2. In Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath’s durbar is still handing out letters of recommendation to supplicants.
  3. With Adityanath in power in Uttar Pradesh, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad has expressed its fond hope that the Ram temple in Ayodhya will finally be built.

Punditry

  1. In the Indian Express, Pratap Bhanu Mehta on the hubris of the BJP.
  2. In the Hindu, Gopalkrishna Gandh plots the rise of Adityanath, which is also the rise of a majoritarian counter-democracy.
  3. In the Telegraph, Manini Chatterjee on how Adityanath’s appointment worries not just the Muslim community but many in the majority community who are troubled by the ebbing away of plurality and secularism.

Giggles

Don’t miss...

Nidhi Jamwal reports on how the Gandak river on the Nepal border changed its course and a village became disputed territory:

“The people blame the changing course of the Gandak river, known as Narayani in Nepal, for the controversy around Susta. ‘Gandak forms the international boundary between Nepal and India [Bihar],’ said Khan. ‘Earlier, Susta was on the right bank of the Gandak, which falls in Nepal. But, in due course of time, the river has changed its route and Susta now falls on the left bank of the Gandak, which is controlled by India. Should the changing course of a river change the nationality of local residents?’”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

How virtual reality is changing your insurance customer service experience

Meet Khushi, a first of its kind virtual customer service executive in the insurance sector.

Shutterstock

A customer enters a well-appointed room with walls painted in a soothing grey colour. To the customer’s right is a large window from which he can see the Mumbai skyline. Ahead of him is a young lady sitting behind a desk who greets him pleasantly and asks how she can help him, like any service executive in any insurance company.

Except this isn’t a regular room in a bank, and this isn’t your normal service executive.

The ‘room’ is an immersive virtual world that PNB MetLife customers can enter through a VR headset. The lady is a virtual customer service avatar named “Khushi”. The interface known as conVRse, has been developed by PNB MetLife and is one of the first Virtual Reality based customer service platforms for financial services in the world.

Virtual reality (VR) is on the cusp of becoming the next significant digital interface. Google’s Oculus Rift, Samsung Gear, and PlayStation VR are already major players in a market burgeoning with possibilities. VR allows for a truly immersive experience where users can be exposed to different environments. Gaming was one of the first industries to see its vast potential as gamers were transported to new, life like worlds which they could interact with. Today, VR has applications across diverse industries. In healthcare, for example, it is being used by psychiatrists to treat patients with phobias by exposing them to their fears in the virtual environment. It is even being used by NASA to train astronauts.

Goldman Sachs pegs it at an estimated $80 billion industry by 2025 with applications in multiple industries. For PNB MetLife, the aim was to revolutionize customer service by transporting its customers to another world. The idea for conVRse was originated by the team from PNB MetLife during the MetLife Asia Mobile Challenge. The team eventually won the Challenge for their virtual reality based customer engagement project. They further collaborated with LumenLab, MetLife’s Singapore-based innovation center, to develop and enhance the proposition and launched the conVRse platform in India in December 2016.

Any customer visiting a PNB MetLife branch that is VR enabled will be able to try on the VR headset and experience this. On wearing the headset, the customer is transported to a virtual environment and can talk to the virtual avatar Khushi and interact with various elements in the room. A screen in front of the customer shows them the various policy related services that Khushi offers. Khushi (operated and voiced by a remote customer service executive) can capture images of documents through the phone camera for KYC, verify personal information and even change policy details in real time. The environment also includes virtual panels providing information about PNB MetLife and its products. Just looking at a part of the panel can enlarge it to provide more information.

Creating this platform involved two major aspects: the content and the design. To determine the kind of queries Khushi could solve, the conVRse team sat with every department in the company to understand the most common complaints and service requests from consumers. At every step of development, the product was tested with consumers and feedback was integrated.

The second aspect was to create the virtual avatar and the environment. The team spent almost a month at Imaginate, a VR and AR start up based in Hyderabad to design Khushi. They began by designing the nose and painstakingly went through thousands of shapes for every different part of the face till they arrived at a satisfactory one for Khushi. After this was done, they used Intel® RealSense™, a face mapping technology, to mimic the facial movements of real people, so that Khushi’s expressions would be as lifelike as possible. The room in which Khushi sits also evolved to include realistic and interactive elements.

The feedback from customers has been overwhelmingly positive. From the 900 or so customers who have experienced ‘conVRse’ at branches, 95% of them have rated the experience highly. Customers are intrigued by the experience of the virtual environment and spend an average of 8 minutes exploring its various functions. The top requests Khushi services are nominee changes, address or phone number changes and retrieving fund information.

While only 15 special branches in India currently have the service, there are plans to scale up. PNB MetLife is also exploring setting up conVRse zones at ATMs. They eventually intend to equip their sales team with VR devices to educate customers about their products. Abhishek Rathi, Head Marketing, Digital and Analytics says that the final aim of the project is “To simplify insurance, simplify learning and help the customer get the right information about insurance”.

Abhishek identifies the major challenges facing the widespread adoption of VR technology as internet coverage and speeds, the cost of buying VR headsets and their lack of standardisation. However rapid strides are being made in all these areas. Data penetration and network quality is increasing across the country. Along with this, VR headsets that cost as little as Rs. 150 are also being developed. For PNB MetLife, the eventual objective of the conVRse project is to integrate VR with their mobile app. This will enable all their customers to bank from home with the help of Khushi instead of visiting the branch.

If you’d like to interact with Khushi, you can see the experience zones for conVRse here. To know more about Khushi and conVRse, watch the video below.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of PNB MetLife and not by the Scroll editorial team.