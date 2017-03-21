helping hand

Lonely seniors citizens in India are hiring 'grandchildren' for solace and help

Startups are connecting the elderly to youngsters who can offer a range of services.

India’s elderly are slowly turning to professional help to cope with the loneliness and difficulties of old age.

What was the once the responsibility of sons and daughters is now passing to paid companions, who help with everything from daily chores, like buying groceries and visiting the doctor, to mundane things, such as reading the newspaper or having a conversation.

Over the past five years, startups offering such companions have mushroomed across India. At least five are operating in the country right now, according to a report in the Hindustan Times newspaper. These companies provide a mix of students and working professionals who visit senior citizens every week for a few hours. The visitors charge anywhere between Rs 150 for an hour-and-a-half and Rs 20,000 per month for weekly visits, the Hindustan Times said.

And this marks a significant evolution in the social norms in Asia’s third-largest economy, where taking care of the elderly has for long been viewed as a duty of the younger family members.

“We are still coming to terms with a concept as new as this,” 88-year-old Subhadra Upadhyay, whose son enrolled her with The Family Member in Ahmedabad, told the Hindustan Times. “But we had to be practical, because Bhavesh (her son) has his own family to take care of.”

A growing need

There are 103 million Indians aged over 60 in India, according to the 2011 Census, and this figure is expected to hit 143 million by 2021. Already, the elderly account for 8.6% of India’s population, the highest proportion ever.

While many of these senior citizens are cared for by their families, the country’s rapid urbanisation and economic development have made this harder to sustain. As millions of Indians have migrated to new cities in search of jobs, they’ve often had to leave behind the older members of their families. Moreover, as more Indians travel abroad for education and work, they have often settled outside the country, leaving their parents back home.

And that can often pose a problem in case of emergencies.

For instance in 2012, Prasad Bhide, who was working in the US, found it tough to find someone to care for his ailing mother back home in India. So he set up Aaji Care (Aaji means grandmother in Marathi) to provide at-home medical and non-medical professionals to care for the elderly.

“We tried to hire several people to take care of her, but there would always be some problems with the way they administered medicines or helped her in her exercises because they were not trained personnel,” Bhide told YourStory, a startup-focused news website, in 2015.

Aaji Care provides assistants who visit seniors to talk and even play games, as well as trained nurses and health professionals. Today Bhide said, his firm gets “at least three new clients” each month, and he is now planning to expand to Pune.

Beyond providing company and medical support, some startups, including Samvedna Senior Care and First Seniors in Delhi and Maya Care in Pune, are even teaching the elderly how to adapt to the tech-savvy modern world. For instance, professionals at Samvedna provide lessons on how to use the internet and smartphone apps, including WhatsApp. The startup also conducts special classes for seniors, teaching yoga, spoken English, music, and painting at their recreational club in Gurugram.

Maya Care offers its services for free, helped by funding from the Forbes Marshall Foundation and private donors. Founded by Vidya Gokhale, a doctor, the company has Kiran Bedi, the first ever woman officer of the Indian Police Service, and Vishakha Mulye, managing director and CEO of ICICI Ventures, among its board of advisors. Its care professionals undertake everything from accompanying elders to railway stations to waiting with them at the hospital, as well as helping in writing letters and reading newspapers.

And this set-up offers a win-win situation, benefiting both senior citizens and individuals looking to make a little extra income.

Nutan Ghag, a 20-year-old college student, works with Aaji Care part-time, and uses the money she earns to pay for her rent and college expenses in Mumbai. Ghag visits Chhaya Patil, an 80-year-old retired clerk, and earns Rs 4,000 a month. It’s useful spending money for her, and good for Patil as well.

“She [Ghag] helps keep my loneliness away,” Patil told the Hindustan Times.

Modern home design trends that are radically changing living spaces in India

From structure to finishes, modern homes embody lifestyle.

Homes in India are evolving to become works of art as home owners look to express their taste and lifestyle through design. It’s no surprise that global home design platform Houzz saw over a million visitors every month from India, even before their services were locally available. Architects and homeowners are spending enormous time and effort over structural elements as well as interior features, to create beautiful and comfortable living spaces.

Here’s a look at the top trends that are altering and enhancing home spaces in India.

Cantilevers. A cantilever is a rigid structural element like a beam or slab that protrudes horizontally out of the main structure of a building. The cantilevered structure almost seems to float on air. While small balconies of such type have existed for eons, construction technology has now enabled large cantilevers, that can even become large rooms. A cantilever allows for glass facades on multiple sides, bringing in more sunlight and garden views. It works wonderfully to enhance spectacular views especially in hill or seaside homes. The space below the cantilever can be transformed to a semi-covered garden, porch or a sit-out deck. Cantilevers also help conserve ground space, for lawns or backyards, while enabling more built-up area. Cantilevers need to be designed and constructed carefully else the structure could be unstable and lead to floor vibrations.

Butterfly roofs. Roofs don’t need to be flat - in fact roof design can completely alter the size and feel of the space inside. A butterfly roof is a dramatic roof arrangement shaped, as the name suggests, like a butterfly. It is an inverted version of the typical sloping roof - two roof surfaces slope downwards from opposing edges to join around the middle in the shape of a mild V. This creates more height inside the house and allows for high windows which let in more light. On the inside, the sloping ceiling can be covered in wood, aluminium or metal to make it look stylish. The butterfly roof is less common and is sure to add uniqueness to your home. Leading Indian architecture firms, Sameep Padora’s sP+a and Khosla Associates, have used this style to craft some stunning homes and commercial projects. The Butterfly roof was first used by Le Corbusier, the Swiss-French architect who later designed the city of Chandigarh, in his design of the Maison Errazuriz, a vacation house in Chile in 1930.

Butterfly roof and cantilever (Image credit: Design Milk on Flickr.com)

Skylights. Designing a home to allow natural light in is always preferred. However, spaces, surrounding environment and privacy issues don’t always allow for large enough windows. Skylights are essentially windows in the roof, though they can take a variety of forms. A well-positioned skylight can fill a room with natural light and make a huge difference to small rooms as well as large living areas. However, skylights must be intelligently designed to suit the climate and the room. Skylights facing north, if on a sloping roof, will bring in soft light, while a skylight on a flat roof will bring in sharp glare in the afternoons. In the Indian climate, a skylight will definitely reduce the need for artificial lighting but could also increase the need for air-conditioning during the warm months. Apart from this cleaning a skylight requires some effort. Nevertheless, a skylight is a very stylish addition to a home, and one that has huge practical value.

Staircases. Staircases are no longer just functional. In modern houses, staircases are being designed as aesthetic elements in themselves, sometimes even taking the centre-stage. While the form and material depend significantly on practical considerations, there are several trendy options. Floating staircases are hugely popular in modern, minimalist homes and add lightness to a normally heavy structure. Materials like glass, wood, metal and even coloured acrylic are being used in staircases. Additionally, spaces under staircases are being creatively used for storage or home accents.

Floating staircase (Image credit: Design Milk on Flickr.com)

Exposed Brick Walls. Brickwork is traditionally covered with plaster and painted. However, ‘exposed’ bricks, that is un-plastered masonry, is becoming popular in homes, restaurants and cafes. It adds a rustic and earthy feel. Exposed brick surfaces can be used in home interiors, on select walls or throughout, as well as exteriors. Exposed bricks need to be treated to be moisture proof. They are also prone to gathering dust and mould, making regular cleaning a must.

Cement work. Don’t underestimate cement and concrete when it comes to design potential. Exposed concrete interiors, like exposed brick, are becoming very popular. The design philosophy is ‘Less is more’ - the structure is simplistic and pops of colour are added through furniture and soft furnishings.

Exposed concrete wall (Image Credit: Getty Images)

When building your home, it is important to use strong and durable materials. A value-added premium product with high compressive strength, Birla Gold cement is used to make tough, impermeable concrete that sets quickly, lasts long and minimises cracking. Its durability will ensure that your dream home always looks new and the steel structure inside remains protected. Birla Gold offers variants that are optimised for different needs. The unique hydraulic binding properties of the Birla Gold Premium cement variant prevent seepage, making it resistant to even corrosive water, especially important for houses in coastal cities. The Birla Gold Royal cement variant provides very high strength and is perfect for the foundation. As the video below says, with the different varieties of cement that Birla Gold offers, you can build the home of your dreams.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Birla Gold Premium Cement and not by the Scroll editorial team.