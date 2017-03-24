evolutionary cycle

We might have to completely redraw the dinosaur family tree

A new fossil study challenges 130 years of thinking about how dinosaurs evolved.

via Efraimstochter / Pixabay CC BY

Normally the dinosaurian world is rocked by a new fossil – the biggest, fastest, or toothiest. But the latest dinosaur research threatens to change our understanding of how dinosaurs evolved at a much deeper level, and blow aside 130 years of agreement on the topic.

A new paper published in the journal Nature suggests that scientists need to reorganise the major groups used to classify dinosaurs. This means we may have to revisit what we think we know about the first dinosaurs, what features they evolved first, and where in the world they came from.

The way we classify dinosaurs goes back to the 19th century. In 1887, Harry Govier Seeley, a classic, hard-working Victorian palaeontologist, divided dinosaurs into two major suborders based primarily on their hip structure. Saurischia comprises the flesh-eating theropods such as Tyrannosaurus and the ponderous, long-necked sauropodomorphs such as Diplodocus. Ornithischia comprises all the rest, including the two-legged Iguanodon, and the armoured, four-legged Stegosaurus, Triceratops, and Ankylosaurus.

The old family tree. ( Photo credit: Zureks / Wikimedia /CC BY-SA 4.0 )

This ordering of dinosaurs has stood the test of time for 130 years, weathering the onslaught of cladistics in the 1980s, when palaeontologists began using computers to analyse and categorise groups of animals based on features that pointed to a common ancestor. There are now thousands of diagrams (cladograms) of dinosaur subgroups, and ever-growing data matrices, that closely document the anatomical features of each species.

The new paper completely disrupts the consensus over Seeley’s categories. The researchers ran a cladistic analysis of 457 characteristics across 74 species (that is a data matrix of 33,818 bits of information recorded from skeletons). They concluded that, based on 21 unique characteristics of the fossils, the theropods were more closely related to the Ornithischia group and should be moved into that category. This would create a new group named Ornithoscelida and leave behind the Sauropodomorpha.

The trick in cladistics is to find a unique anatomical feature that evolved at a specific time and can indicate a particular subgroup. For example, Seeley noted that the hip bones of ornithischians were arranged with pubis and ischium running backwards (superficially, like modern-day birds). Meanwhile, the hip bones of saurischians (including theropods) matched other reptiles, with pubis forwards and ischium back.

The new tree. ( Photo credit: Matthew Baron / Nature )

This suggests the two groups split from a common ancestor and evolved different hip shapes. This was a massive anatomical change or novelty, and palaeontologists until now have assumed that it happened only once in evolutionary history. Grouping the theropods with the ornithischians suggests that the hip change occurred later and raises the question of whether some early theropods had this feature.

The researchers also suggest that the new analysis can reset our understanding of where dinosaurs originated and what their diet was. The classic view was that the first dinosaur was a carnivore living in what is now South America. The new analysis makes this more of an open question and suggests they might have evolved as omnivores in the northern hemisphere.

Tree of life

None of this changes what we know for sure about what dinosaurs evolved which traits and when. But the key point is that accurately depicting the tree of life matters. If you care about modern biodiversity, it’s important that all species are not equal. Some are more distinctive than others, possessing more unique features, and having a longer independent history. Working this out requires an accurate tree.

On a broader scale, getting the tree right affects our calculations of rates of trait evolution, extinction and post-extinction recoveries. We will never find the very first dinosaur but we can establish some things about it by estimating the ancestral states of different species from a correct tree.

We invest enormous efforts into constructing testable systems for categorising different species, and their size is increasing as computing power grows. When I ran my first cladogram in 1982, I had to use punch cards on a mainframe computer, and I could include only ten or 12 species and 50 or so characteristics.

Today, I was able to run all the data for this new paper through my desktop computer and get an answer in 33.21 seconds, while writing this article at the same time. Recent publications have sported trees of all 10,000 species of birds, and even summary trees of all life. The dream is to run such trees with all 1.5m named species, using data about both genes and physical shape.

Is this new paper the true answer for the evolutionary origins of dinosaurs? The data we have is riddled with question marks, and so the algorithms still struggle to calculate the one true tree. This is no criticism of the researchers, just a statement of the practicalities. We don’t know yet whether we can see the wood for the trees.

Michael J. Benton, Professor of Vertebrate Palaeontology, University of Bristol.

This article first appeared on The Conversation.

Sponsored Content  BY 

Modern home design trends that are radically changing living spaces in India

From structure to finishes, modern homes embody lifestyle.

Posted on Flickr.com by Design Milk

Homes in India are evolving to become works of art as home owners look to express their taste and lifestyle through design. It’s no surprise that global home design platform Houzz saw over a million visitors every month from India, even before their services were locally available. Architects and homeowners are spending enormous time and effort over structural elements as well as interior features, to create beautiful and comfortable living spaces.

Here’s a look at the top trends that are altering and enhancing home spaces in India.

Cantilevers. A cantilever is a rigid structural element like a beam or slab that protrudes horizontally out of the main structure of a building. The cantilevered structure almost seems to float on air. While small balconies of such type have existed for eons, construction technology has now enabled large cantilevers, that can even become large rooms. A cantilever allows for glass facades on multiple sides, bringing in more sunlight and garden views. It works wonderfully to enhance spectacular views especially in hill or seaside homes. The space below the cantilever can be transformed to a semi-covered garden, porch or a sit-out deck. Cantilevers also help conserve ground space, for lawns or backyards, while enabling more built-up area. Cantilevers need to be designed and constructed carefully else the structure could be unstable and lead to floor vibrations.

Butterfly roofs. Roofs don’t need to be flat - in fact roof design can completely alter the size and feel of the space inside. A butterfly roof is a dramatic roof arrangement shaped, as the name suggests, like a butterfly. It is an inverted version of the typical sloping roof - two roof surfaces slope downwards from opposing edges to join around the middle in the shape of a mild V. This creates more height inside the house and allows for high windows which let in more light. On the inside, the sloping ceiling can be covered in wood, aluminium or metal to make it look stylish. The butterfly roof is less common and is sure to add uniqueness to your home. Leading Indian architecture firms, Sameep Padora’s sP+a and Khosla Associates, have used this style to craft some stunning homes and commercial projects. The Butterfly roof was first used by Le Corbusier, the Swiss-French architect who later designed the city of Chandigarh, in his design of the Maison Errazuriz, a vacation house in Chile in 1930.

Butterfly roof and cantilever (Image credit: Design Milk on Flickr.com)
Butterfly roof and cantilever (Image credit: Design Milk on Flickr.com)

Skylights. Designing a home to allow natural light in is always preferred. However, spaces, surrounding environment and privacy issues don’t always allow for large enough windows. Skylights are essentially windows in the roof, though they can take a variety of forms. A well-positioned skylight can fill a room with natural light and make a huge difference to small rooms as well as large living areas. However, skylights must be intelligently designed to suit the climate and the room. Skylights facing north, if on a sloping roof, will bring in soft light, while a skylight on a flat roof will bring in sharp glare in the afternoons. In the Indian climate, a skylight will definitely reduce the need for artificial lighting but could also increase the need for air-conditioning during the warm months. Apart from this cleaning a skylight requires some effort. Nevertheless, a skylight is a very stylish addition to a home, and one that has huge practical value.

Staircases. Staircases are no longer just functional. In modern houses, staircases are being designed as aesthetic elements in themselves, sometimes even taking the centre-stage. While the form and material depend significantly on practical considerations, there are several trendy options. Floating staircases are hugely popular in modern, minimalist homes and add lightness to a normally heavy structure. Materials like glass, wood, metal and even coloured acrylic are being used in staircases. Additionally, spaces under staircases are being creatively used for storage or home accents.

Floating staircase (Image credit: Design Milk on Flickr.com)
Floating staircase (Image credit: Design Milk on Flickr.com)

Exposed Brick Walls. Brickwork is traditionally covered with plaster and painted. However, ‘exposed’ bricks, that is un-plastered masonry, is becoming popular in homes, restaurants and cafes. It adds a rustic and earthy feel. Exposed brick surfaces can be used in home interiors, on select walls or throughout, as well as exteriors. Exposed bricks need to be treated to be moisture proof. They are also prone to gathering dust and mould, making regular cleaning a must.

Cement work. Don’t underestimate cement and concrete when it comes to design potential. Exposed concrete interiors, like exposed brick, are becoming very popular. The design philosophy is ‘Less is more’ - the structure is simplistic and pops of colour are added through furniture and soft furnishings.

Exposed concrete wall (Image Credit: Getty Images)
Exposed concrete wall (Image Credit: Getty Images)

When building your home, it is important to use strong and durable materials. A value-added premium product with high compressive strength, Birla Gold cement is used to make tough, impermeable concrete that sets quickly, lasts long and minimises cracking. Its durability will ensure that your dream home always looks new and the steel structure inside remains protected. Birla Gold offers variants that are optimised for different needs. The unique hydraulic binding properties of the Birla Gold Premium cement variant prevent seepage, making it resistant to even corrosive water, especially important for houses in coastal cities. The Birla Gold Royal cement variant provides very high strength and is perfect for the foundation. As the video below says, with the different varieties of cement that Birla Gold offers, you can build the home of your dreams.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Birla Gold Premium Cement and not by the Scroll editorial team.