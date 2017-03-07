Opening this week

‘Anaarkali of Aarah’ review: Swara Bhaskar is superb as a singer out to prove that ‘no means no’

Avinash Das’s debut feature overcomes its indulgences and flaws by focusing on the big picture on sexual assault and consent.

Promodome Communications

If a woman performs songs about sexual desire and fulfillment, has a married man for a lover, and wears garish make-up and clothes that show off her curves, does she have the right to complain when one of her patrons gets the wrong idea?

We know the answer to that one, but the movie’s heroine and villain find out the hard way.

Avinash Das’s debut movie Anaarkali of Aarah is stripped of the easy moralising that is associated with the sub-genre of films about female singers, dancers and courtesans. Instead, the 113-minute drama about consent, sexual violence and male entitlement has a strong moral core and a very clear sense of what is right and wrong. There isn’t a single scene to justify Anaarkali’s choice of profession – as a prologue makes clear, she has descended from a family of performers. Powered by a superb central performance by Swara Bhaskar and a rumbustious score by Rohit Sharma, the movie presents a rare empathetic view of traditional folk singers and is always alive to the threats they face from hypocrites and predators.

When Anaarkali sashays onto the stage to perform songs that have the potential to burn the ear lobes, her performances are accompanied by flicks of the waist and thrusts of the breast that leave her audience in no doubt about her seductive powers. When she starts singing erotic tunes, her fans go into raptures, but they respect the invisible line between the stage and the audience. The events that set Anaarkali’s saga into motion follow one man’s inability to distinguish between the performer and the woman he wants to own.

Dharmender Chauhan (Sanjay Mishra) is an odious university vice-chancellor who has reached his position because of political connections rather than academic heft. When Dharmender assaults Anaarkali in a drunken state during a temperature-raising performance, the singer refuses to let it be. A feisty and perhaps foolish young woman who is very sure of her place in the world, Anaarkali finds herself isolated in her attempts to demand justice. Her professional and romantic partner Rangeela (Pankaj Tripathi) advises pragmatism and compromise, but Anaarkali is made of sterner stuff.

Play
Anaarkali of Aarah.

Anaarkali uses her body and image for commercial gain, but she also knows to fight for her reputation. The character’s savviness, strength and courage are beautifully conveyed by Bhaskar, whose body language on the stage is as perfect as her solo battlefield moves.

In its intense focus on Anaarkali’s battle and efforts to showcase Bhaskar’s acting acumen, the movie sometimes lets go of the opportunity to generalise her battle. Anaarkali’s troupe comprises other female singers, but we never hear of their reactions to her public assault. Das based his story on a real-life case, in which the folk singer Devi was assaulted by DP Sinha, the vice-chancellor of Jai Prakash Narayan University in Chhapra in 2011. That incident invited strong condemnation by folk singers in the state, but Anaarkali mostly soldiers on alone.

Das’s eye for local detail and ear for the cadences of speech in small-town Bihar create a distinctly flavourful milieu. The movie is spilling over with actors who perfectly depict the film’s setting – apart from the always dependable Tripathi, there is Ishtiak Khan, as Anaarkali’s admirer and saviour. Khan’s character is called Hiraman, a clever nod to the 1966 movie Teesri Kasam, about a folk performer and her complicated relationship with a bullock cart driver. But Anaarkali of Aarah is closer in spirit to Saba Dewan’s 2008 documentary Naach, about women who perform at cattle fairs in Bihar and, for the delirious spectators, are indistinguishable from livestock.

To be sure, the story does suffer from the indulgences and creases that often mark a debutant effort. Das lets the film roll on for a little longer than it should have, and the fairy-tale solution to a resolutely realistic narrative seems out of place. If we indulge the heroine her skip into the night, it’s because Das and Bhaskar have created a formidable case for Team Anaarkali. She is introduced by Rangeela on stage as “Desi Tandoor Videsi Oven”, and the leap from the frying pan into the fire is both scorching and convincing.

Modern home design trends that are radically changing living spaces in India

From structure to finishes, modern homes embody lifestyle.

Posted on Flickr.com by Design Milk

Homes in India are evolving to become works of art as home owners look to express their taste and lifestyle through design. It’s no surprise that global home design platform Houzz saw over a million visitors every month from India, even before their services were locally available. Architects and homeowners are spending enormous time and effort over structural elements as well as interior features, to create beautiful and comfortable living spaces.

Here’s a look at the top trends that are altering and enhancing home spaces in India.

Cantilevers. A cantilever is a rigid structural element like a beam or slab that protrudes horizontally out of the main structure of a building. The cantilevered structure almost seems to float on air. While small balconies of such type have existed for eons, construction technology has now enabled large cantilevers, that can even become large rooms. A cantilever allows for glass facades on multiple sides, bringing in more sunlight and garden views. It works wonderfully to enhance spectacular views especially in hill or seaside homes. The space below the cantilever can be transformed to a semi-covered garden, porch or a sit-out deck. Cantilevers also help conserve ground space, for lawns or backyards, while enabling more built-up area. Cantilevers need to be designed and constructed carefully else the structure could be unstable and lead to floor vibrations.

Butterfly roofs. Roofs don’t need to be flat - in fact roof design can completely alter the size and feel of the space inside. A butterfly roof is a dramatic roof arrangement shaped, as the name suggests, like a butterfly. It is an inverted version of the typical sloping roof - two roof surfaces slope downwards from opposing edges to join around the middle in the shape of a mild V. This creates more height inside the house and allows for high windows which let in more light. On the inside, the sloping ceiling can be covered in wood, aluminium or metal to make it look stylish. The butterfly roof is less common and is sure to add uniqueness to your home. Leading Indian architecture firms, Sameep Padora’s sP+a and Khosla Associates, have used this style to craft some stunning homes and commercial projects. The Butterfly roof was first used by Le Corbusier, the Swiss-French architect who later designed the city of Chandigarh, in his design of the Maison Errazuriz, a vacation house in Chile in 1930.

Butterfly roof and cantilever (Image credit: Design Milk on Flickr.com)
Butterfly roof and cantilever (Image credit: Design Milk on Flickr.com)

Skylights. Designing a home to allow natural light in is always preferred. However, spaces, surrounding environment and privacy issues don’t always allow for large enough windows. Skylights are essentially windows in the roof, though they can take a variety of forms. A well-positioned skylight can fill a room with natural light and make a huge difference to small rooms as well as large living areas. However, skylights must be intelligently designed to suit the climate and the room. Skylights facing north, if on a sloping roof, will bring in soft light, while a skylight on a flat roof will bring in sharp glare in the afternoons. In the Indian climate, a skylight will definitely reduce the need for artificial lighting but could also increase the need for air-conditioning during the warm months. Apart from this cleaning a skylight requires some effort. Nevertheless, a skylight is a very stylish addition to a home, and one that has huge practical value.

Staircases. Staircases are no longer just functional. In modern houses, staircases are being designed as aesthetic elements in themselves, sometimes even taking the centre-stage. While the form and material depend significantly on practical considerations, there are several trendy options. Floating staircases are hugely popular in modern, minimalist homes and add lightness to a normally heavy structure. Materials like glass, wood, metal and even coloured acrylic are being used in staircases. Additionally, spaces under staircases are being creatively used for storage or home accents.

Floating staircase (Image credit: Design Milk on Flickr.com)
Floating staircase (Image credit: Design Milk on Flickr.com)

Exposed Brick Walls. Brickwork is traditionally covered with plaster and painted. However, ‘exposed’ bricks, that is un-plastered masonry, is becoming popular in homes, restaurants and cafes. It adds a rustic and earthy feel. Exposed brick surfaces can be used in home interiors, on select walls or throughout, as well as exteriors. Exposed bricks need to be treated to be moisture proof. They are also prone to gathering dust and mould, making regular cleaning a must.

Cement work. Don’t underestimate cement and concrete when it comes to design potential. Exposed concrete interiors, like exposed brick, are becoming very popular. The design philosophy is ‘Less is more’ - the structure is simplistic and pops of colour are added through furniture and soft furnishings.

Exposed concrete wall (Image Credit: Getty Images)
Exposed concrete wall (Image Credit: Getty Images)

