Delhi weekend cultural calendar: Harry Potter cooking worshop, Indo-Persian music event, and more

FRIDAY, MARCH 24

ART Benitha Perciyal at Nature Morte

Chennai-based painter and sculptor Benitha Perciyal is exhibiting her solo show There is no forgetting from the lips of the people. See the gallery’s Facebook page for more information.

When: Until Saturday, March 25. Open Monday to Saturday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Nature Morte, A-1 Neeti Bagh, August Kranti Marg, opposite Kamala Nehru College. Tel: 011 41740215.

SHOPPING & STYLE The Beautiful Indian Summer Show at The Lodhi

The second edition of this exhibition and sale will feature clothing and jewellery by labels such as Ikai by Ragini Ahuja, The Pot Plant and Vinsara Jewels by Vinita Chopra from Delhi, Dyelogue by Rachita Parekh from Ahmedabad, Tokree from Jaipur and Isharya from the US. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, March 24, from 10 am to 8 pm.

Where: The Lodhi Hotel, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 4363 3333.

PHOTOGRAPHY Roots: Living Root Bridges of Meghalaya at India International Centre

An exhibition of images of the living root bridges in Meghalaya by Shillong-based photographer Ian Khongmen. There is no entry fee. See here for more information.

When: Until Thursday, March 30, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Quadrangle Garden, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg. Tel: 011 2461 9431.

FOOD & DRINK The Yummy Tummy Food Festival at DLF Promenade

F&B establishments such as Bunker Gurgaon, Chicago Pizza and Mocha Arthouse will run counters at this three-day food festival. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, March 24 to Sunday, March 26, from noon to 9pm.

Where: DLF Promenade, 3 Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj.

THEATRE Chandragupta at Akshara Theatre

Directed by Varun Sharma, Hindi play Chandragupta tells the tale of the Mauryan ruler’s rise from lowly commoner to king of Magadha. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, March 24 at 5 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

FOOD & DRINK WORKSHOPS The Marauders’ Feast at Science and Cooking

At this cooking workshop, participants will be shown how to make items from the Harry Potter series of books such as butterbeer, pumpkin pasties and custard creams. Tickets priced at Rs 2,000 per person are being sold here. See the Facebook event pages here and here for more information.

When: Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25 at 6 pm.

Where: Science and Cooking, Basement, 492, Sector 27, Gurgaon. Tel: 96501 29400.

FILM Habitat International Film Festival at India Habitat Centre

Among the titles that will be screened this weekend as part of this nine-day festival are Iranian auteur Asghar Farhadi’s Oscar-winning Persian movie The Salesman (2016), which will be shown Friday at 6.30pm at The Stein Auditorium; Colombian director Cesar Augusto Acevedo’s Spanish drama Land and Shade (2015), which will be shown on Saturday at 7pm at the Gulmohar hall; and Hirokazu Koreeda’s Japanese film After The Storm (2016), which will be shown on Sunday at 4pm at The Stein Auditorium. There is no entry fee. See here for full schedule.

When: Until Sunday, April 2.

Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

MUSIC InChorus#3 - An Indo-Persian Contemporary Creation at Alliance Francaise de Delhi

Delhi-based musicians, sarangi player Ahsan Ali; tabla player Amaan Ali Khan and tombak player Fakhroddin Ghaffari will jam at this fusion concert that will also feature French dancer Lise Moulet. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, March 24 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise de Delhi, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

COMEDY Best In Stand-Up with Anirban Dasgupta + Nitin Gupta + Nishant Suri at Canvas Laugh Club

Stand-up comedians Anirban Dasgupta and Nitin Gupta from Mumbai and Nishant Suri from Delhi will each present a set. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25 at 7.30 pm and 9.30 pm and Sunday, March 26 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People & Co, Tower 8-B, Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

MUSIC Connections 2017 at Shri Ram Centre

Shri Ram Centre’s annual performing arts festival will feature a flamenco performance by Mexican dancer Karen Lugo and her troupe from Spain and a concert by French jazz band the Rémi Panossian Trio and Kolkata-based Hindustani classical mandolin player Mandola Joy aka Joy Guha. Tickets priced at Rs 300 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, March 24, Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Shri Ram Centre, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House. Tel: 011 2373 1112.

COMEDY Anshu Mor at V Club

Delhi-based comedian Anshu Mor will present a set. Tickets priced at Rs 499 are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, March 24 at 8 pm.

Where: V Club, Vipul World, near Tatvam Villas, Sector 48, Sohna Road, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 490 9480.

COMEDY Manik Mahna at Akshara Theatre

Stand-up comedian Manik Mahna, who is from Delhi, will perform. Tickets priced at Rs 250 are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, March 24 at 8 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

MUSIC Aneesh Chengappa at Raasta HKV

City-residing electronic dance music DJ-producer Aneesh Chengappa will play a set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, March 24 at 9 pm.

Where: Raasta, First Floor, 30-A Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 011 4062 3028.

MUSIC Beleza Pura at La Bodega

Delhi-based band Beleza Pura, comprising Brazilian vocalist Luana Helena, French guitarist Loïc Sanlaville and Argentinian drummer Pablo Grace, will perform a set of bossa nova and samba. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, March 24 at 9 pm.

Where: La Bodega, First Floor, 29-B Middle Lane, Khan Market. Tel: 011 4310 5777.

MUSIC Fundamentals with FILM + Hoax at BandStand

This instalment of electronic dance music magazine Euphoric’s gig night Fundamentals will feature sets by DJs FILM aka Sanil Sudan and Hoax aka Akshay Bhalla, both of whom are from Delhi. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, March 24 at 9 pm.

Where: BandStand, 7, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place, Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 90132 08104.

MUSIC SickFlip at Nehru Place Social

Mumbai-residing electronic music DJ-producer SickFlip aka Sarvesh Shrivastava will perform. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, March 24 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Nehru Place Social, R 1, Upper Ground Floor, Epicuria Food Mall, Nehru Place. Tel: 78385 00838.

MUSIC Dimension Red with Nucleya at Privee’

Bass music star Nucleya aka Udyan Sagar, who lives in Goa, will play this instalment of Dimension Red, the gig series organised by Delhi-based electronic dance music event company WMS. Tickets priced at Rs 1,000 per person are being sold on Insider.in. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, March 24 at 10 pm.

Where: Privee’, Shangri-La’s Eros Hotel, 19 Ashoka Road, Connaught Place. Tel: 85952 02020.

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

ART The Storytellers Collective 2017 at India Habitat Centre

Organised by city-based non-profit Happy Hands Foundation, this exhibition features Cheriyal scroll paintings made by artists who specialise in and schoolchildren who have trained in the rare traditional art form from Telangana. There is no entry fee; to attend, RSVP by emailing info@happyhands.in or calling 98108 86981 or 85888 37502. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Convention Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

FILM Tsugumi at The Japan Foundation

Jun Ichikawa’s movie Tsugumi (1990), based on Banana Yoshimoto’s book Goodbye Tsugumi, will be screened. The Japanese film will be shown with subtitles in English. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, March 25 at 2 pm.

Where: The Japan Foundation, 5A Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar IV. Tel: 011 2644 2967.

MUSIC Bollywood Music Project Delhi at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Over 30 Hindi film composers and playback singers including the duo of Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani, Amit Trivedi, Rekha Bhardwaj and Badshah will perform at the Delhi edition of this two-day Bollywood music festival, which was held in Mumbai last year. Tickets priced between Rs 1,170 and Rs 5,060 per person are being sold on Insider.in. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26 at 2 pm.

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Gate No 14, Bhisham Pitamah Road, Lodhi Road.

ART WORKSHOPS Paint & Vineyard at The Piano Man Jazz Club

At this painting workshop organised by city-based gallery Kohlart and conducted by Delhi-residing artist Rajesh Shrivastava, participants will be shown how to create an untitled landscape painting by Sanjay Bhattacharya. The registration fee is Rs 3,000 per person, which includes the cost of art supplies and entitles participants to wine and pizza. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, March 25 at 3 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

THEATRE Run for Your Wife at Alliance Francaise

City-based director Rishi Mehta’s Hinglish adaptation of British playwright Ray Cooney’s comedy is set in South Delhi, where taxi driver Sabby Gill secretly juggles two wives in two different homes. Tickets priced at Rs 350 and 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26 at 4.30 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise de Delhi, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

BOOKS The Argumentative Indian at Coffee Home

Readers’ Break, an organisation that holds weekly book discussions, will conduct a session on Amartya Sen’s 2005 collection of essays The Argumentative Indian. Participants are encouraged to bring their own copies of the book. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, March 25 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Coffee Home, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place. Tel: 011 2336 8108.

COMEDY Atul Khatri at Food Capital

Mumbai-based stand-up comedian Atul Khatri will perform a solo show. Tickets priced at Rs 299 (students) and Rs 499 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, March 25 at 7 pm.

Where: Food Capital, Worldmark 1, Aerocity, Indira Gandhi International Airport.

THEATRE Biwiyon Ka Madrasa at Akshara Theatre

In this Hindi play directed by Kailash Joshi and based on Moliere’s French comedy The School For Wives, a man running a madrasa falls in love with one of his students. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold at Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, March 25 at 7 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

MUSIC Blu at The Piano Man Jazz Club

Blues group Blu, which is based in Delhi, will present a set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, March 25 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

MUSIC Dualist Inquiry at BandStand

Delhi-residing electronic music producer and guitarist Dualist Inquiry aka Sahej Bakshi will perform. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, March 25 at 9 pm.

Where: BandStand, 7, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place, Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 90132 08104.

MUSIC The Jass B’stards + Flexi K at Depot48

City-based psychedelic jazz band The Jass B’stards will play a set. The gig will also feature a DJ set by Flexi K aka the act’s keyboardist Stefan Kaye. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, March 25 at 9 pm.

Where: Depot48, N3, Second Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

SUNDAY, MARCH 26

ART Ladies Only: Representation of Women in Modern Indian Art at National Gallery of Modern Art

Organised by Flow India, a company that conducts education and culture-related workshops, this guided walk at the National Gallery of Modern Art will examine the “representation of women and their bodies in visual art” from the pre-Independence era to contemporary times. Tickets priced at Rs 600 person are being sold on Insider.in. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, March 26 at 11 am.

Where: Gate No.3, National Gallery of Modern Art, Jaipur House, Sher Shah Road, near the Delhi High Court, India Gate. Tel: 011 2338 4640.

FILM The Danish Girl at Raasta HKV and Gurgaon

Both outposts of the theme bar will screen, in association with TV channel Sony Le Plex, British filmmaker Tom Hooper’s The Danish Girl (2015), which is based on the lives of Danish artists Lili Elbe and Gerda Wegener. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, March 26 at 12.45 pm.

Where: Raasta HKV, First Floor, 30-A Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 011 4062 3028. Raasta Gurgaon, Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 82878 70254.

WALKS Sahapedia’s Trail Through Pigeon Lane at Nizamuddin

Delhi-based non-profit organisation Sahapedia, which is putting together an online encyclopedia of South Asian culture, will conduct a walk through Nizamuddin where participants will witness pigeon flying, one of the oldest traditions in Hazrat Nizamuddin Basti. The trail will also cover a range of monuments in the neighbourhood including the Shiv temple and the dargah of Nizamuddin Auliya. The walk is free; to attend, register here.

When: Sunday, March 26 at 3.45 pm.

Where: The meeting point is the Shiv temple opposite the Methodist church and near DDA Park.

THEATRE About Sylvia: Lifting Off the Bell Jar at Akshara Theatre

In this hour-long monologue, Delhi-residing performer Kanika Aurora will take audiences through the turbulent life of American poet Sylvia Plath. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, March 26 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

COMEDY Cueless Improv at Tabula Beach Café

Improvisational theatre group CueLess Improv will perform comedic sketches based on suggestions from the audience. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, March 26 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Tabula Beach Café, Asiad Village, Khel Gaon Marg, near Siri Fort Auditorium. Tel: 99101 69745.

ONGOING

ART Stretched Terrains at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art

Stretched Terrains comprises a string of interconnected yet independent exhibitions such as ‘Yatra: The Rooted Nomad’ by M. F. Husain; ‘The Black Sun’ by S. H. Raza; and ‘Man Grinding his Teeth’ by F. N. Souza. For more information, see here.

When: Until Monday, July 31. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10.30 am to 7 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket. Tel: 011 4916 0000.

ART Gandhi In Raza at Akar Prakar Art Advisory

An exhibition of contemporary Indian artist S. H. Raza’s canvases painted in homage to Mahatma Gandhi. See the Facebook event page or the gallery site for more information.

When: Until Friday, March 31. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Akar Prakar Art Advisory, 29 Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 011 2686 8558.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.