Mumbai weekend cultural calendar: Special meal at Le15 Cafe , 'Say What?' dance event and more

FRIDAY, MARCH 24

FITNESS YOGA Maharashtra Yoga Utsav at Kaivalyadhama, SNDT Women’s University and K. C. College

This three-day event held across three venues will feature lectures and workshops on asanas and pranayama by well-known yoga practitioners such as city-based instructors Zubin Zarthoshtimanesh and Jawahar Bangera. There is no entry fee. For the complete schedule, see here. To register, see here.

When: Friday, March 24, from 10 am and Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26, from 7 am.

Where: Kaivalyadhama, Marine Drive, near Taraporevala Aquarium. Tel: 022 2281 8417. SNDT Women’s University, 1 Nathibai Thackersey Road, Marine Lines. Tel: 022 2203 1879. K. C. College, 124 Dinshaw Vacha Road, Churchgate. Tel: 022 2282 2376.

ART HISTORY Meanings of Failed Action: Insurrection 1946 at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya

This art and sound installation by Delhi-based artist Vivan Sundaram and Bangalore-residing cultural theorist Ashish Rajadhyaksha explores the history of the naval mutiny of 1946 that began in Mumbai. For details, see here. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 70 for visitors above the age of 12 and at Rs 20 for visitors between the ages of five and 12 and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 300 for visitors above the age of 12 and Rs 20 for visitors between the ages of five and 12; there is no entry fee for children below the age of five.

When: Until Saturday, March 25. Open daily, from 10.15 am to 6 pm.

Where: Coomaraswamy Hall, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2284 4484.

SHOPPING & STYLE The Flower Cloth of the Black Hmong And Other Textiles – Indochina at Artisans’

An exhibition and sale of clothing and home accessories crafted from textiles made by the Hmong, an ethnic community in Vietnam, Laos, Thailand, China and Burma. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Saturday, March 25, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Artisans’, V. B. Gandhi Marg, near Rhythm House, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2267 3040.

FILM The Intouchables at BandCamp

French and English film The Intouchables (2011), by writers and directors Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano, will be screened at this overnight camping trip organised by tour company White Collar Hippie. Jishnu Young, a singer from Guwahati, will perform during the trip. Tickets priced at Rs 2,000 per person are being sold on Insider.in. The tab gets attendees a tent for two, a foam mattress, one sleeping bag per person, food and hot beverages. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, March 24 at 4 pm to Saturday, March 25 at noon.

Where: BandCamp, U-Tan Sea Resort, Chowk Dongri via Uttan, near Pali Beach Resort, Bhayander (West).

MUSIC Trifles with Zaeden + Siddharth Mahadevan at R. D. National College

Electronic music DJ-producer Zaeden aka Sahil Sharma from Delhi will perform on Friday and Bollywood playback singer Siddharth Mahadevan on Saturday at this year’s edition of Trifles, the annual cultural festival of the Thadomal Shahani College of Engineering. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person on Friday and Rs 250 per person on Saturday are being sold here and here.

When: Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25 at 5 pm.

Where: Basketball Court, R. D. National College, off Linking Road, Bandra (West).

FILM The Saints of Sin at Films Division This instalment of the Films Division’s FD Zone series of shows is a screening of Mumbai-based director Aniruddha Sen’s Bengali documentary The Saints of Sin (2016), which hinges on conversations on sin involving eight women in Nairobi, New York, Delhi and Mumbai. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, March 24 at 6 pm.

Where: J. B. Hall, Film Division, Pedder Road, diagonally opposite Jaslok Hospital. Tel: 022 2386 4633.

MUSIC Umang with Soumya Ullal Kantak + Soumitra Thakur at the NCPA Little Theatre Vocalist Soumya Ullal Kantak from Mumbai and sitar player Soumitra Thakur from Delhi will each present a solo recital at this instalment of Umang, the series of Hindustani classical music concerts organised by the National Centre for the Performing Arts to promote rising talent. Admission is free and on a first come, first served basis. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, March 24 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Little Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

ART TALKS The Urgency of Asking Questions at Piramal Museum of Art

Artist Ali Akbar Mehta, who is based in Mumbai and Helsinki, will discuss his interactive art project 256 Million Colours of Violence with Kevin Lobo from the Godrej India Culture Lab. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, March 24 at 7 pm.

Where: Piramal Museum of Art, Piramal Tower, Peninsula Corporate Park, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel.

FOOD & DRINK World Gourmet Festival at Four Seasons Hotel

Culinary events company Cellar Door Hospitality, which runs Restaurant Week India and Small Plates Week, is hosting the World Gourmet Festival in partnership with the Four Seasons Hotel. The ten-day event, which started on Friday, March 17, will feature pop-up dinners by chefs from around the globe. At 7 pm on Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25, Tim Butler, the head chef at fine-dining restaurant Eat Me in Bangkok, will serve a seven-course meal. At 7 pm on Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25, Cristian Borchi, the chef-owner of L’Antica Porta di Levante in Florence, will prepare a six-course meal. Tickets priced at Rs 8,163 per person per meal are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25 at 7 pm.

Where: Four Seasons Hotel, Dr. E. Moses Road, Worli. Tel: 022 2481 8000.

MUSIC Artie’s Festival at the NCPA Experimental Theatre

This edition of the chamber music festival, organised by French cellist Gauthier Herrmann, will feature violinist Mathilde Borsarello Herrmann, violist Cécile Grassi and pianist Jean-Michel Dayez. They will play, over three days, works by Beethoven, Franck, Lekeu, Liszt and the entire cycle of piano quartets by Brahms. Tickets priced at Rs 500 and Rs 840 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, March 24, Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26 at 7 pm.

Where: Experimental Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

COMEDY The Nishant Tanwar Show at The Westin Mumbai Garden City

Delhi stand-up comedian Nishant Tanwar, also known as Joke Singh, will perform a solo show. Tickets priced at Rs 600 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, March 24 at 8 pm.

Where: The Westin Mumbai Garden City, International Business Park, Oberoi Garden City, off Western Express Highway, Goregaon (East). Tel: 022 6147 0000.

MUSIC Hans Seance + NKHL at Razzberry Rhinoceros

Music venue Razzberry Rhinoceros, which reopened recently, will host a double bill of Mumbai-based electronic music DJs Hans Seance aka Hansel Soans and NKHL aka Nikhil Kandhari. The cover charge is Rs 500 per person.

When: Friday, March 24 at 8 pm.

Where: Razzberry Rhinoceros, Juhu Hotel, near Mahesh Lunch Home, Juhu. Tel: 74004 02604.

COMEDY Andheri Base Comedy Weekend at Whistling Woods Andheri Base

This two-day event, at which stand-up comedians will perform new material, will feature Abhishek Upmanyu, Sonali Thakker and Amogh Ranadive, who are all based in the city, on Friday, and Ranadive along with Delhi’s Gaurav Kapoor and Mumbai’s Kunal Rao on Saturday. Tickets priced at Rs 499 per person per show are being sold on Bookmyshow.com here and here.

When: Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Whistling Woods Andheri Base, Sharyans-Audeus, same building as Hard Rock Café, in the Fun Republic lane, off Link Road, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 3091 6003.

COMEDY Best In Stand-Up with Abijit Ganguly + Anu Menon + Raunaq Rajani at Canvas Laugh Club

Comedians Anu Menon and Raunaq Rajani from Mumbai and Abijit Ganguly from Delhi will perform through the weekend. Tickets priced at Rs 750 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, March 24 at 8.30 pm, Saturday, March 25 at 8.30 pm and 10.30 pm and Sunday, March 26 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

COMEDY Loose Jokes by Karunesh Talwar at Tuning Fork

City-residing comedian Karunesh Talwar will test new material. Tickets priced at Rs 330 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, March 24 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Tuning Fork, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58490.

MUSIC Somos Tus Amigos with Malfnktion + Saral + Himay + Pinnacle at Summer House Cafe

This gig, the name of which means ‘We are your friends’ in Spanish, will feature sets by Mumbai-based electronic music DJs Malfnktion aka Aditya Alamuru, Saral Saraf, Himay Kumbhani and Pinnacle aka Damé D’Silva. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, March 24 at 9 pm.

Where: Summer House Cafe, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 82918 90605.

MUSIC The Stew with Ox7gen + Chhabb at Bonobo

Mumbai-based producer Ox7gen aka Aditya Ashok will play this instalment of Bonobo’s electronic music gig series The Stew, which will also feature a set by the night’s resident techno DJ Chhabb aka Rahul Chhabria. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, March 24 at 9 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Kenilworth Mall, Phase 2, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

MUSIC Framed – Casino Edition with Okain + Blurry Slur + Thabo Getsome + Orbs & Zen at Ark Bar

This instalment of electronic dance music theme night Framed, conceptualised by Mumbai DJs Blurry Slur aka Lynston D’Souza and Orbs & Zen aka Nicky Ramnani, will feature sets by the duo as well as producers Okain aka Samuel Thalmann from France and Thabo Getsome aka Nils Thabo Gelfort from Germany. The night is organised in collaboration with city-based event management companies Ankytrixx and Friends Entertainment and Regenerate. The entry fee is Rs 1,000 per person (of which Rs 500 is a cover charge). For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, March 24 at 10 pm.

Where: Ark Bar, Courtyard by Marriott, CTS 215, opposite Sangam BIG Cinemas, Andheri-Kurla Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6136 9999.

MUSIC Kumail + Sandunes + EZ Riser at AntiSocial

Mumbai-residing electronic music DJ-producer Kumail Hamid will launch and play tracks from his new EP From You To Blue. The gig will feature supporting slots by counterparts Sandunes aka Sanaya Ardeshir and EZ Riser aka Sohail Arora, both of whom live in Mumbai. The show has been jointly organised by Hamid’s new record label Knowmad and Arora’s artist and event management company Krunk. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, March 24 at 10 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

FOOD & DRINK Table No.13 at Le15 Cafe

During this round of Table No.13, the monthly series of special meals hosted by Colaba’s Le15 Cafe, founder and patissier Pooja Dhingra and her colleague Pablo Naranjo Agular will prepare a surprise five-course dessert menu. Tickets priced at Rs 1,400 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Friday, March 24 at 10 pm.

Where: Le15 Cafe, Shop No.18, Landsowne House, near Apollo Hotel, opposite Ling’s Pavilion, Colaba. Tel: 97693 41994

MUSIC Tristan at Kitty Su

British psychedelic trance DJ-producer Tristan Cooke will take over the console. The entry fee of Rs 1,500 per person, which includes a cover charge of Rs 500, can be paid in advance to book a spot here. For more information, see the Facebook event page here.

When: Friday, March 24 at 10 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6104 3145.

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

FOOD & DRINK WORKSHOPS Food Stories at Taj Mahal Tea House

This food styling and photography workshop by food blogger Amrita Rana, food stylist and photographer Riddhi Parekh and Mulchand Dedhia, who runs an online community for photographers called Photo Konnect, will cover how to use natural light and kitchen props, how to garnish, how to shoot liquids and how to craft “food stories”. The registration fee is Rs 4,500 per person; to reserve a spot, call 98336 83379. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, March 25 at 9 am.

Where: Taj Mahal Tea House, John Baptista Road, near Bungalow 9, opposite Federal Bank, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2642 0330.

THEATRE WORKSHOPS Masterclass in Acting and Writing at The Cuckoo Club

Mumbai-based theatre director Zubin Driver will conduct a workshop on acting and writing a piece of performance. The registration fee is Rs 1,200 (without lunch) or Rs 1,400 (with lunch) per person. To register, email pundalikmedia@gmail.com.

When: Saturday, March 25, from 10 am to 4 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Tel: 96199 62969.

THEATRE WORKSHOPS Writing Through Movement: Moved To Write at Essar House

At this day-long workshop, theatre actor and director Yuki Ellias, dancer Tapas Boro and copywriter and screenwriter Sneh Sapru, all of whom live in Mumbai, will instruct participants on how to write a piece of movement-heavy performance. The registration fee (which entitles participants to lunch) is Rs 1,000 per person for the workshop, which will be held by Avid Learning, the cultural arm of the Essar Group. For more information, see the Facebook event page. To register, email avidlearning@essar.com or call 97699 37710.

When: Saturday, March 25, from 10 am to 4 pm.

Where: Essar House, 11 K.K Marg, opposite Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mahalaxmi.

FOOD & DRINK WORKSHOPS Fat Jar of Nutella by Pratik Kuckreja at Magazine Street Kitchen

Pratik Kuckreja, the chef and owner of Mumbai-based dessert catering service Fat is Flavour, will conduct a workshop at which participants can learn how to prepare Nutella-based desserts such as cheesecake; Belgian chocolate chip crumble; panna cotta; affogato; and S’mores dough knot. Tickets priced at Rs 3,500 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, March 25 at noon.

Where: Magazine Street Kitchen, Gala No.13, Devidayal Compound, Gupta Mills Estate, Reay Road, Magazine Street, Darukhana, Byculla. Tel: 022 2372 6708.

MUSIC TRAVEL Music Under The Stars with Kanchan Daniel and the Beards + Flying Shoe at BandCamp

Blues-rock group Kanchan Daniel and the Beards from Mumbai and singer-songwriter Flying Shoe aka Omkar Potdar from Pune will perform at tour company White Collar Hippie’s series of overnight camping trips Music Under The Stars. Tickets priced at Rs 3,000 per person are being sold on Insider.in. The tab includes a tent for two, a foam mattress, one sleeping bag per person, food and hot beverages. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, March 25, from 4 pm to Sunday, March 26 at noon.

Where: BandCamp, U-Tan Sea Resort, Chowk Dongri via Uttan, near Pali Beach Resort, Bhayander (West). Tel: 98215 98822.

WALKS Bombay Greens with Khaki Tours

Walking tour group Khaki Tours will conduct a jaunt around the Horniman Circle area that will cover such landmarks as the office of the oldest existing Indian newspaper; the spot at which the Bombay Stock Exchange came into being; the church that gives Churchgate its name; and the memorial of a ‘white Mughal’. Tickets priced at Rs 499 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, March 25 at 5 pm.

Where: The walk will begin outside the Starbucks near Horniman Circle.

MUSIC Sangeet Nritya Yatra at Sharda Sangeet Vidyalaya

City-based Hindustani classical music institute Sharda Sangeet Vidyalaya is celebrating its ninetieth anniversary with a year-long series of concerts during which 90 artists will present 90 ragas. This weekend will feature six Mumbai-residing musicians, tabla player Swapnil Bhise, vocalist Aditya Modak and sitar player Ravi Chary, who will perform on Saturday and sitar player Zunain Khan, singer Ketaki Shetye and tabla player Viswanath Joshi, who present recitals on Sunday. There is no entry fee.

When: Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26 at 5.30 pm.

Where: Sharda Sangeet Vidyalaya, Nadabrahma Mandir, M. Kalelkar Marg, near Kala Nagar, Bandra (East). Tel: 022 2659 0433.

ART FILM Limitations of Liability at Harkat Studios

This series of events based around 256 Million Colours of Violence, an interactive project by artist Ali Akbar Mehta, who lives between Mumbai and Helsinki, will be be spread over four days. Mehta will introduce his project on Saturday at 6 pm. On Sunday, from 10 am, short and feature films will be screened including Ari Folman’s animated film Waltz with Bashir (2008) and Anand Patwardhan’s documentary Ram ke Naam (1992). The project will be on display on Monday and Tuesday, from 10 am to 9 pm. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, March 25 to Tuesday, March 28.

Where: Harkat Studios, Bungalow 75, Aram Nagar Part II, J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 77180 30009.

COMEDY Mission: 2BHK with Punit Pania + Bhavish Ailani at Brewbot

Mumbai’s Punit Pania will headline this performance about being middle-class and salaried and chasing that elusive 2BHK flat in the suburbs. Bhavish Ailani, who is also from the city, will present an opening set. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person (which entitles attendees to a glass of craft beer or a mocktail) are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, March 25 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Brewbot, Ground Floor, Morya Landmark, off Link Road, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 4003 4448.

MUSIC Discovery Night with Abhinab Dan + Anurag Kaushal + GrandPaws + Second Sight at Pitaara – The Art Box

Four Mumbai acts, singer-songwriters Abhinab Dan and Anurag Kaushal, genre-hopping duo GrandPaws aka Himanshu Salunke and Nigel Fernandez and acoustic pop duo Second Sight aka Anusha Ramasubramoney and Pushkar Srivatsal will perform at the second instalment of city-based music label and event management company ennui.BOMB’s Discovery Night series of gigs, which spotlights upcoming talent. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, March 25 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Pitaara – The Art Box, Road No.2, Yashwant Nagar, opposite Apna Bazaar, Goregaon (West). Tel: 98203 93001.

DANCE Vivarta at the NCPA Tata Theatre

Choreographed by Ahmedabad-residing kathak artist Kumudini Lakhia, Vivarta is based on the poem ‘Ni-ra-tata-dhang’ by nineteenth-century kathak dancer Maharaj Bindadin. The piece will be presented by the Kadamb Performing Unit, a group attached to Lakhia’s dance school Kadamb. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 400 and Rs 600 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, March 25 at 7 pm.

Where: Tata Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

MUSIC Aditi Ramesh + Shubhangi Joshi at Verbena

Mumbai-based singer-songwriters Aditi Ramesh and Shubhangi Joshi will each perform an unplugged set at rooftop bar Verbena, which has recently joined the city’s list of gig venues. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, March 25 at 7 pm.

Where: Verbena, Fourth Floor, Trade View Building, Gate No.4, Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 3997 1886.

THEATRE ACT Festival at The Cuckoo Club and Clap Center

The Mumbai leg of ACT or A College Theatre Festival, a touring festival of plays by Delhi colleges organised by capital-based theatre group Atelier, will feature two dramas. Outer Dilli, a play in Hindi and Haryanvi written by Rahul Rai and performed by students of the Northern India Engineering College in Delhi, is about a young migrant boy struggling to survive in a Delhi slum (on Saturday at 7 pm at The Cuckoo Club and on Sunday at 7 pm at Clap; tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold here and here). Raai ka Pahaad is a Hindi version of Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing performed by the students of SGND Khalsa College (on Saturday at 7 pm at Clap; on Sunday at 7 pm at The Cuckoo Club; tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold here and here).

When: Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26 at 7 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Tel: 96199 62969. Clap, Unit No.201, Second Floor, A Wing, Solitaire II, opposite Infiniti Mall, Malad (West). Tel: 022 6587 6777.

DANCE Say What? at The Mumbai Assembly

Choreographed by city-based Avantika Bahl and performed by Bahl and Mumbai-residing dancer Vishal Sarvaiya, Say What? is a piece of contemporary dance that marries movement and sign language. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, March 25 at 7.30 pm.

Where: The Mumbai Assembly, 16 Veronica Road, near Bird Song Cafe, Bandra (West).

THEATRE Agnipankh at the Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir

Written by P. L. Mayekar and directed by Ganesh Yadav, this Hindi drama stars Mita Vashist as Durgeshwari, a rich Brahmin zamindar, who runs her household and controls the personal lives of family members. Her life is thrown into turmoil after Gandhi is assassinated by Nathuram Godse. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 800 and Rs 1,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, March 25 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, St. Theresa Road, near Patwardhan Park, Bandra (West). Tel: 98925 85856.

MUSIC BREED at Bonobo

Los Angeles-residing bass-heavy music duo BREED, made up of Ritesh D’Souza and Tara Mae, will play a set. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, March 25 at 9 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Kenilworth Mall, Phase 2, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

MUSIC Nanok at Glocal Junction

City-residing electronic music producer Nanok aka Jai Vaswani will man the decks. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, March 25 at 9 pm.

Where: Glocal Junction, Ground and First Floor, Morya Bluemoon building, opposite Citi Mall, New Link Road, Lokhandwala, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 3233 6999.

MUSIC Various Artists with Addison Groove + Oceantied at Summer House Cafe

British bass music producer Addison Groove aka Anthony Williams will play a set. The gig, will feature a supporting set by Bangalore-based electronic music DJ Oceantied aka Ketan Bahirat, is organised in collaboration with city-based artist and event management company Krunk. The show is the Mumbai leg of Addison Groove’s ongoing tour of India which has been put together by music website and Magnetic Fields festival organiser Wild City as part of its Various Artists series of events. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, March 25 at 9 pm.

Where: Summer House Cafe, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 82918 90605.

MUSIC Ame at Kitty Su

German electronic dance music duo Ame’s Frank Wiedemann will perform a gig that’s been organised as part of Mumbai-based event management company sLick!’s sixth anniversary celebrations. The cover charge of Rs 1,000 per person can be paid in advance to book a spot here. For the full line-up and more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, March 25 at 10 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6104 3145.

MUSIC Grime Riot Disco with Zokhuma + Mistress + Dreamstates at AntiSocial

This instalment of long-running club night Grime Riot Disco will feature sets by electronic music DJs Zokhuma aka Arman Menzies and Dreamstates aka Dharam Saraviya, both of whom from Mumbai, and Mistress aka Vikram Singh from Delhi. Call the venue for details of the entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, March 25 at 10 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

MUSIC The Raconteur Sessions with Howard Pereira Trio at Tuning Fork

Mumbai-based blues-rock act the Howard Pereira Trio, fronted by singer, composer and guitarist Howard Pereira, will play the inaugural instalment of new gig series The Raconteur Sessions. The show is a performance plus “storytelling session” during which the musicians will talk about the inspirations behind their tunes, share anecdotes, explain their songwriting process and answer questions from the audience. The cover charge of Rs 500 per person can be paid in advance on Insider.in to book a spot. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, March 25 at 10.30 pm.

Where: Tuning Fork, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

SUNDAY, MARCH 26

MUSIC Pratahswar with Biswajit Roy Chowdhury at Ravindra Natya Mandir Delhi-based sarod player Biswajit Roy Chowdhury will play morning ragas at this instalment of Pratahswar, the series of dawn-time Hindustani classical music concerts, organised by event company Pancham Nishad. There is no entry fee; seating is on a first come, first served basis.

When: Sunday, March 26 at 6.30 am.

Where: Kalangan, Ravindra Natya Mandir, behind Siddhivinayak Temple, Prabhadevi. Tel: 022 2436 5990.

MUSIC The Secret Master Sessions with Sharad Sathe at Ravindra Natya Mandir Hindustani classical vocalist Sharad Sathe, who lives in Mumbai, will perform at the fourth instalment of The Secret Master Sessions, a series of concerts organised by music event company First Edition Arts that puts the spotlight on artists who have a devoted but niche following. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per head are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, March 26 at 9.30 am.

Where: Mini Theatre, Third Floor, P. L. Deshpande Natyasankul, Ravindra Natya Mandir, behind Siddhivinayak Temple, Prabhadevi. Tel: 022 2436 5990.

FOOD & DRINK The Farmers’ Market at D’Monte Park

At this weekly Sunday bazaar, visitors can stock up on organic vegetables, fruit and lifestyle products and get a bite from stalls selling organic meals. For more information, see here.

When: Sunday, March 26, from 10 am to 3 pm.

Where: D’Monte Park, St. Andrew’s Road, off Turner Road, next to Bandra Gymkhana, Bandra (West).

FOOD & DRINK The Spring Detox by Amrita Rana at 212 All Good

Food blogger Amrita Rana, who is from Mumbai, will helm this workshop on how to prepare an Ayurveda-inspired meal of yeast-free millet bread with hummus and mango arugula salad; spiced beetroot soup; and detox infusions. Tickets priced at Rs 1,500 per person are being sold here.

When: Sunday, March 26 at 10 am.

Where: 212 All Good, Ground Floor, Grand Galleria, below Croma, High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel. Tel: 86550 12212.

FOOD & DRINK The Thane Organic Farmers Market at Billabong High International School

Women-centric rotary organisation The Inner Wheel Club of Bombay West and city-based non-profit Sanctuary for Health and Reconnection to Animals and Nature (SHARAN), which organise the weekly Juhu Organic Farmers Market, now have a Thane chapter. Like the Juhu edition, the dairy- and sugar-free bazaar in Thane is held every Sunday. Attendees can pick up fresh seasonal produce and dry ingredients sourced from farmers across Maharashtra and Karnataka. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, March 26, from 10 am to 2 pm.

Where: Billabong High International School, Main Road No.27, Wagle Industrial Estate, Thane.

FOOD & DRINK The Juhu Organic Farmers Market at Pushpa Narsee Park

At this market, held every Sunday, attendees can pick up fresh seasonal produce and dry ingredients sourced from farmers across Maharashtra and Karnataka. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, March 26, from 10.30 am to 1 pm.

Where: Pushpa Narsee Park, 15 Vaikunthlal Mehta Road, Nehru Nagar, Juhu.

FILM Chocolat at Matterden at Deepak Cinema

Swedish filmmaker Lasse Hallstrom’s romantic drama Chocolat (2000), starring Juliette Binoche and Johnny Depp, will be screened. Tickets priced at Rs100 per person are being sold on Instamojo.com.

When: Sunday, March 26 at 12.30 pm.

Where: Matterden, Deepak Cinema, 38 N. M. Joshi Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 2492 3396.

FILM The Danish Girl at Raasta Bombay

British filmmaker Tom Hooper’s Oscar-winning biopic The Danish Girl (2015) will be screened. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, March 26 at 12.45 pm.

Where: Raasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

FOOD & DRINK 425 Omakase Brunch at Independence Brewing Company

Mumbai-based gourmet catering company 425 Omakase, helmed by chefs Ronak Nanda and Jahan Bloch, will serve a seven-course craft-beer paired menu featuring chicken toast with tater tots; black cod with pumpkin and chia; and ham, potato and asparagus. Tickets priced at Rs 3,500 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, March 26 at 1 pm.

Where: Independence Brewing Company, Boolani Estate Co-operative Society, opposite Citi Mall, off New Link Road, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 2639 9065.

COMEDY Karunesh Talwar is Trying Stuff Out at The Cuckoo Club

Mumbai comedian Karunesh Talwar will present new material. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, March 12 at 2.30 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Tel: 96199 62969.

FILM Train Station at Tuning Fork

Multi-lingual collaborative film Train Station (2015), which was made by 40 directors around the globe and follows a single character travelling across 25 countries, will be screened. The cover charge of Rs 200 per person can be paid in advance via Bookmyshow.com to book a spot. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, March 26 at 4 pm.

Where: Tuning Fork, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58490.

MUSIC Fomo Fest at Razzberry Rhinoceros

The inaugural instalment of this new monthly Sunday gig series, programmed by city-based concert organiser Daddy Entertainment at music venue Razzberry Rhinoceros, will feature performances by such Mumbai-residing acts as experimental rock band Bombay Black, electro-rock group Donn Bhatt + Passenger Revelator, electro-pop singer-songwriter Monica Dogra and electronic music DJ-producers Beat2 aka Abhijeet Bohra, Chhabb aka Rahul Chhabria, Shivani Sawant, Twisted Bass aka Mohsin Kacchi and Zokhuma aka Arman Menzies. The entry fee is Rs 1,000 per person (Rs 500 before 4 pm). For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, March 26 at 4 pm (doors open at 2 pm).

Where: Razzberry Rhinoceros, Juhu Hotel, near Mahesh Lunch Home, Juhu. Tel: 74004 02604.

THEATRE White Rabbit Red Rabbit at Sitara Studio

Three actors from Mumbai will present Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour’s drama in which the actor is handed the play at the time of performance. Arghya Lahiri will perform the English version at 4pm, Amruta Subhash the Marathi version at 6pm and Manav Kaul the Hindi version at 8 pm.Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person for each show are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, March 26 at 4 pm, 6 pm and 8 pm .

Where: Sitara Studio, National Engineering Compound, Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg, near Congress Bhavan, opposite Indiabulls Finance Centre, Dadar (West). Tel: 022 2422 1666.

MUSIC Kaleekarma + Bombay Karma at Raasta Bombay

Electronic dance music DJs Kaleekarma aka Harshita Kalee and Bombay Karma aka Aditya Jaiswal, both of whom live in Mumbai, will each play a set. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, March 26 at 4.20 pm.

Where: Raasta Bombay, Rooftop, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

TREASURE HUNT The CuriousCity Challenge in Bandra

Mumbai-based travel company Some Place Else will conduct a treasure hunt across Bandra West for which participants will be grouped into teams and be given a set of clues based on the suburb’s history, architecture, food and culture along with a number of tasks to complete. Tickets priced at Rs 430 per head are being sold on Instamojo.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, March 26 at 4.30 pm.

Where: Bandra West; the meeting point will be shared with those who register.

MUSIC The Great Mammoth Festival at AntiSocial

Demonic Resurrection and Hellwind from Mumbai, Eccentric Pendulum and The Down Troddence from Bangalore and Elemental from Bhopal will comprise the line-up at this edition of metal gig series The Great Mammoth Festival, organised by city-based event production and management company Moonlight Entertainments. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, March 26 at 6.30 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

THEATRE Bayan at The Bombay Canteen

Actors Prerna Chawla, Dilshad Edibam Khurana, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Tahira Nath, Shikha Talsania and Rohini Ramnathan will perform five vignettes centred on women. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, March 26 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The Bombay Canteen, Unit 1, Process House, Kamala Mills, near the Radio Mirchi office, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 4966 6666.

COMEDY HaHaKaar with Gaurav Kapoor at Havana

Delhi comedian Gaurav Kapoor will perform a solo set. Tickets priced at Rs 150 per person for women and Rs 250 per person for men are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, March 26 at 7 pm.

Where: Havana, Gordon House Hotel, Battery Street, Apollo Bunder, behind Regal Cinema, Colaba. Tel: 022 2289 4488.

MUSIC Nucleya + Ritviz at Phoenix MarketCity

Goa-residing bass music producer Nucleya aka Udyan Sagar will perform. The gig will feature an opening set by Pune-based electronic music DJ Ritviz Srivastava. Tickets priced at Rs 499 per person are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, March 26 at 7 pm.

Where: Dublin Square, Level 1, Phoenix Marketcity, LBS Marg, Kurla. Tel: 022 6180 0044.

COMEDY Project 420 at Studio Mojo

City-based comics Sorabh Pant, Radhika Vaz, Abhishek Upmanyu, Sonali Thakker and Jeeya Sethi will perform for 20 minutes each. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, March 26 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Studio Mojo, 102, Kane Plaza, above IndusInd Bank, Chincholi Bunder Road, near Evershine Mall, off Link Road, Malad (West). Tel: 96199 64635.

COMEDY 40 Shades of Grey (Hair) at St. Andrew’s Auditorium

Comedians and TV hosts Cyrus Broacha and Kunal Vijayakar, who are both from Mumbai, will stage their show about life after turning 40 years old. Tickets priced at Rs 100, Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 750, Rs 1,000, Rs 1,500, Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, March 26 at 7.30 pm.

Where: St. Andrew’s Auditorium, St. Andrew’s College, St. Domnic Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2641 0926.

COMEDY Uncredible Utsav at The Square

Mumbai stand-up comic Utsav Chakraborty perform a solo show. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, March 26 at 8 pm.

Where: The Square, Heera Panna Shopping Mall, MHADA Colony, Powai. Tel: 98204 46286.

ONGOING

PHOTOGRAPHY Before Now, Then: Picturing Loss in Contemporary Japanese Photography at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Japanese photographers Yuki Iwanami and Kota Kishi’s images document the aftermath of the tsunami that struck Japan in 2011, which caused meltdowns in nuclear reactors in Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13. For more information, see here.

When: Until Tuesday, April 4. Open Thursday to Tuesday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Wednesday, closed.

Where: Special Project Space, Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

PHOTOGRAPHY Gedney in India at Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation

Over 40 images by American lensman William Gedney will be shown. The pictures were shot during Gedney’s long trips to India, where he lived in Benares and Calcutta during the late 1960s, early ’70s and early ’80s. For more information, see here.

When: Until Friday, June 30. Open daily, from 10.30 am to 6 pm.

Where: Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation, Second Floor, East Wing, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2202 9613.

ART Lila: Play in Indian Visual Culture at Chatterjee and Lal

An exhibition of objects that convey the idea of ‘play’ such as terracotta toys from north India, Chola bronzes and prints by Raja Ravi Varma. One of the key components of the show is a set of objects that belong to the owners of Fantasy, a company that made nursery furniture in Bombay in the mid-twentieth century. M. F. Husain, an employee with the company in the 1940s, made sketches, nursery layouts and watercolour advertisements, some of which are on display. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, April 1. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Chatterjee & Lal, 01/18, Kamal Mansion, First Floor, same entrance as Hotel White Pearl, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 3787.

ART Shiva Gor at Clark House Initiative

City-based artist Shiva Gor is exhibiting Tanda: Perspective of Gormati and Roma Aesthetics, a set of installations that explores the aesthetics of the Gors, the nomadic Indian community to which he belongs. For more information, see here.

When: Until Sunday, April 9. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Clark House Initiative, Ground Floor, Clark House, 8 Nathalal Parekh Marg (Old Wodehouse Road), opposite the Sahakari Bhandar, near Woodside Inn, Colaba. Tel: 98202 13816.

PHOTOGRAPHY Access Time at Chemould Prescott Road

This show comprises three projects: Shilpa Gupta’s ‘The photo we never got’; Anusha Yadav’s ‘The Photograph is Proof’; and ‘Some Portraits’, a collection of images by Pablo Bartholomew, Richard Bartholomew, Madan Mahatta, Ram Rahman, Sadanand Menon, Ketaki Sheth and Sooni Taraporevala. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, April 22. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Chemould Prescott Road, Queens Mansion, Third Floor, G. Talwatkar Marg, near Cathedral School, Fort. Tel: 022 2200 0211.

PHOTOGRAPHY A Dream Deferred at Mumbai Art Room

A Dream Deferred is a collaborative project by Alejandro Figueredo Diaz-Perera from Cuba and Cara Megan Lewis from the US. They each shot a series of images in their respective countries but never met and eventually compiled the pictures as a book. For more information, see here.

When: Until Thursday, June 8. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Mumbai Art Room, Pipewala Building, Fourth Pasta Lane, Colaba. Tel: 97574 03293.

PHOTOGRAPHY In the City, A Library at Project 88

This collection of images of books inside libraries in the city is a collaboration between photojournalist Chirodeep Chaudhuri and writer Jerry Pinto, both of whom live in Mumbai. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, April 8. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Project 88, BMP Building, Narayan A. Sawant Marg, near Colaba Fire Station, Colaba. Tel: 022 2281 0066.

PHOTOGRAPHY My Analogue World at Galerie Max Mueller

City-residing filmmaker, screenwriter and photographer Sooni Taraporevala is exhibiting a compilation of images taken in India and abroad spanning several decades. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, April 22. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Galerie Max Mueller, Goethe Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, K. Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2202 7542.

PHOTOGRAPHY Photography at Play: Bhatt, Karia and Mohamedi in Baroda, 1966-’75 at Jhaveri Contemporary

A show of photographs by Jyoti Bhatt, Bhupendra Karia and Nasreen Mohamedi shot in the late 1960s and early 1970s when the three artists were faculty members of M. S. University in Baroda. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, April 22. Open Tuesday to Saturday, 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Jhaveri Contemporary, 2, Krishna Niwas, 58A Walkeshwar Road. Tel: 022 2369 3639.

PHOTOGRAPHY Photowallah at Tarq

An exhibition of Udaipur-based artist Waswo X. Waswo’s hand-coloured photographs, shot in his studio. The portraits and tableaux of dancers, flower sellers and models dressed as mythological figures hark bark to the nineteenth and early twentieth-century style of studio photography. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, April 8. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Tarq, F35/36, Dhanraj Mahal, Apollo Bunder, Colaba. Tel: 022 6615 0424.

PHOTOGRAPHY Studio Portraits from the 22nd Century at Sakshi Gallery

Jaipur-based artist Nandan Ghiya’s show is a set of 15 hand-painted images that explore the impact of digital culture on identity. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, April 8. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Sakshi, 6/19, Second Floor, Grants Building, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 6610 3424.

