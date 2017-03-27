BOOK EXCERPT

Hemlata's rough ride: Once abused by her husband, now Jaipur's first woman auto-rickshaw driver

A new book documents the unique stories of women who drive taxis, auto-rickshaws and buses.

YouTube

She loved dance, but she discovered that the dance world was filled with prejudice. Her dark skin, for example, meant that she could never be a front row dancer – she was always relegated to the back. This also meant that she earned less. Also, the dance assignments were not regular so she began to think of other ways to earn.

After two years her husband filed for divorce. But she had made up her mind not to set him free. That would enable him to marry again and ruin the life of another woman and she was determined this should not happen. It wasn’t easy for her. When the hearings began, she had to find money to pay the lawyer. She made some money through dance programmes and continued to fight the case.

Her brother and father helped – they loaned her money, took care of her child when she had to go out for performances. And it was thus that she was able to survive. A valuable lesson that she learnt was that if she was to survive, there was no alternative to hard work.

Tired but not beaten, one day she said to herself: “If I have to change my life, I must begin with myself. I’m not going to accept defeat, I’ll fight.” She weighed her options: she didn’t have enough education to get a job. But her brother drove an auto-rickshaw and she began learning from him. Then she got herself a driving licence – without knowing driving!

And that was money down the drain for no one would take her on if she didn’t know how to drive. A year went by. Someone suggested she try to get a commercial driving licence, perhaps it would make it easier for her to get a job. Finally, in 2012, having practised on her brother’s auto, she was able to take a test and she got a licence, legitimately. Her driving skills were still poor though, and she wasn’t confident of going out and finding a job. And she was back to square one.

In 2013, she met people from the Azad Foundation and new doors began opening for her – for the first time she could hope. The training that she received at Azad went much beyond mere driving skills. She learnt also about women’s status in society, the question of violence, self-defence techniques, and the importance of trusting oneself.

Hemlata became a professional driver from the first batch of trainees of Azad Foundation in Jaipur.

Once trained, she was not sure whether she wanted to take up a private job or drive a taxi. When her husband had filed for divorce, she had retaliated by slapping a case of domestic violence against him and had demanded maintenance. She had to make the rounds of the courts.

She realised that if she took on a regular job, it would not be easy to take leave every time she had a court appearance. She also feared that if she was in service and her husband’s family came and complained against her, it would be quite embarrassing and would negatively impact her and also the organisation. And it was likely she would lose her job.

Then if she was in a 10-hour job, who would take care of the child? Thus a regular job did not seem feasible.

Earlier she’d thought of driving an auto-rickshaw and had got a commercial licence. She talked to her father and took loans from him as well as from the bank in 2014, bought an auto-rickshaw and started driving it. There was no looking back now. She had embarked on a new journey of life. She’d become an entrepreneur.

And so it began. Every day, after dropping her son to school, Hemlata would park her auto at the station, pick up and drop passengers to their destinations and come home when her son came back from school. In the evenings, she would leave the child with her father and go out to drive and earn some money.

She understood that having learnt driving, she had some choices. She could drive a taxi or a private car, but she could also own an auto-rickshaw or a taxi and be completely self-reliant. Now, with a six- to eight-hour workday she manages to earn around Rs 1,000-1,200 a day, sometimes more. After she’s paid for the diesel and has paid her loan instalment, she’s able to save a reasonable amount.

And she hasn’t left dance behind – for whenever the opportunity arises and if she can find the time, she’ll go for a performance. This is something that she really loves.

Hemlata, the first woman auto-rickshaw driver in Jaipur, deserves the title of entrepreneur.

Hemlata created a bit of a sensation at the auto-stand when she first started to go there. The male drivers had never seen a young woman doing what was ‘their’ task and parking her auto alongside theirs. Some of them were curious but most were suspicious and many scoffed at her. Some tried to prevent her from parking or blocked the space so she could not get her auto in there, and others insulted her. Hemlata was quite calm about this – she felt this sort of things happen in any profession. So she stuck to her guns and finally managed to make a space for herself.

One day, at a prepaid booth, as she was waiting to collect her receipt, the booth-operator made a suggestive gesture to her. She gave him a piece of her mind and reported him to the police. Enraged that she had dared do this – the police actually took her side – the operator threatened her.

Hemlata filed a case against him. And so one more case got added to the ones she was already fighting. There’s a lot of pressure on her to withdraw the case, but she is adamant, she was in the right, she will fight the just fight.

Fortunately for her, the auto-drivers’ association has come forward to stand by her. Her colleagues are now respectful and appreciate her intelligence and maturity. The Jaipur Metropolitan Auto-drivers Trade Union has expanded its executive council and made the only woman driver of the city its secretary. She is now confident and can hold her own, as she did when she met an ex-chief minister of Rajasthan to discuss the problems faced by her colleagues.

She’s now working to make things better in her profession – for example, she thinks that the union should negotiate with the administration to make arrangements for cold drinking water, garbage bins and some shade at the auto-stands. During the monsoon passengers have to cover quite a distance to reach the autos and the drivers also suffer. The lighting at the stand is very poor, women commuters feel insecure and woman drivers of course always face risks. Hemlata wants to work on these issues and help improve things.

Together with making a living, she is also trying to change people’s attitude towards women as also the system that exploits them. She would love to see more women auto drivers. “Together”, she says, “we can solve our problems. Once people get used to seeing women driving autos, they will start respecting them. And women too will begin to feel more confident.”

Hemlata does not want to confine herself to the auto- rickshaw. She’s now got a licence for heavy vehicles and is keen to try her hand at driving a truck or a bus. She believes that if more women become bus drivers in the city, women commuters will feel safe; she also feels she can use her place in the auto-drivers’ association to help other women who may want to take up auto-driving.

Excerpted with permission from “The First Woman Auto Driver in the Pink City, Anita Mathur”, published in Lady Driver: Stories of Women Behind the Wheel, edited by Jayawati Shrivastava, Zubaan.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

As India turns 70, London School of Economics asks some provocative questions

Is India ready to become a global superpower?

Meaningful changes have always been driven by the right, but inconvenient questions. As India completes 70 years of its sovereign journey, we could do two things – celebrate, pay our token tributes and move on, or take the time to reflect and assess if our course needs correction. The ‘India @ 70: LSE India Summit’, the annual flagship summit of the LSE (London School of Economics) South Asia Centre, is posing some fundamental but complex questions that define our future direction as a nation. Through an honest debate – built on new research, applied knowledge and ground realities – with an eclectic mix of thought leaders and industry stalwarts, this summit hopes to create a thought-provoking discourse.

From how relevant (or irrelevant) is our constitutional framework, to how we can beat the global one-upmanship games, from how sincere are business houses in their social responsibility endeavours to why water is so crucial to our very existence as a strong nation, these are some crucial questions that the event will throw up and face head-on, even as it commemorates the 70th anniversary of India’s independence.

Is it time to re-look at constitution and citizenship in India?

The Constitution of India is fundamental to the country’s identity as a democratic power. But notwithstanding its historical authority, is it perhaps time to examine its relevance? The Constitution was drafted at a time when independent India was still a young entity. So granting overwhelming powers to the government may have helped during the early years. But in the current times, they may prove to be more discriminatory than egalitarian. Our constitution borrowed laws from other countries and continues to retain them, while the origin countries have updated them since then. So, do we need a complete overhaul of the constitution? An expert panel led by Dr Mukulika Banerjee of LSE, including political and economic commentator S Gurumurthy, Madhav Khosla of Columbia University, Niraja Gopal Jayal of JNU, Chintan Chandrachud the author of the book Balanced Constitutionalism and sociologist, legal researcher and Director of Council for Social Development Kalpana Kannabiran will seek answers to this.

Is CSR simply forced philanthropy?

While India pioneered the mandatory minimum CSR spend, has it succeeded in driving impact? Corporate social responsibility has many dynamics at play. Are CSR initiatives mere tokenism for compliance? Despite government guidelines and directives, are CSR activities well-thought out initiatives, which are monitored and measured for impact? The CSR stipulations have also spawned the proliferation of ambiguous NGOs. The session, ‘Does forced philanthropy work – CSR in India?” will raise these questions of intent, ethics and integrity. It will be moderated by Professor Harry Barkema and have industry veterans such as Mukund Rajan (Chairman, Tata Council for Community Initiatives), Onkar S Kanwar (Chairman and CEO, Apollo Tyres), Anu Aga (former Chairman, Thermax) and Rahul Bajaj (Chairman, Bajaj Group) on the panel.

Can India punch above its weight to be considered on par with other super-powers?

At 70, can India mobilize its strengths and galvanize into the role of a serious power player on the global stage? The question is related to the whole new perception of India as a dominant power in South Asia rather than as a Third World country, enabled by our foreign policies, defense strategies and a buoyant economy. The country’s status abroad is key in its emergence as a heavyweight but the foreign service officers’ cadre no longer draws top talent. Is India equipped right for its aspirations? The ‘India Abroad: From Third World to Regional Power’ panel will explore India’s foreign policy with Ashley Tellis, Meera Shankar (Former Foreign Secretary), Kanwal Sibal (Former Foreign Secretary), Jayant Prasad and Rakesh Sood.

Are we under-estimating how critical water is in India’s race ahead?

At no other time has water as a natural resource assumed such a big significance. Studies estimate that by 2025 the country will become ‘water–stressed’. While water has been the bone of contention between states and controlling access to water, a source for political power, has water security received the due attention in economic policies and development plans? Relevant to the central issue of water security is also the issue of ‘virtual water’. Virtual water corresponds to the water content (used) in goods and services, bulk of which is in food grains. Through food grain exports, India is a large virtual net exporter of water. In 2014-15, just through export of rice, India exported 10 trillion litres of virtual water. With India’s water security looking grim, are we making the right economic choices? Acclaimed author and academic from the Institute of Economic Growth, Delhi, Amita Bavisar will moderate the session ‘Does India need virtual water?’

Delve into this rich confluence of ideas and more at the ‘India @ 70: LSE India Summit’, presented by Apollo Tyres in association with the British Council and organized by Teamworks Arts during March 29-31, 2017 at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. To catch ‘India @ 70’ live online, register here.

At the venue, you could also visit the Partition Museum. Dedicated to the memory of one of the most conflict-ridden chapters in our country’s history, the museum will exhibit a unique archive of rare photographs, letters, press reports and audio recordings from The Partition Museum, Amritsar.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Teamwork Arts and not by the Scroll editorial team.