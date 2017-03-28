BOOK EXCERPT

RBI governor quits, defying government diktat. Successor complies. The year? 1957

An excerpt from a book detailing the often-stormy relationship between the Reserve Bank of India and the government.

Wikimedia Commons

The upheavals of the twenty years between 1950 and 1970 would change...[the RBI] forever, from being a mere manager of the monetary system to an active participant in the development effort. It was asked to get off its high pedestal and wade in, as it were, into the messy work of getting a whole country going. It did, in a rather ill-tempered sort of way to begin with and then with more grace and cooperation.

Looking back, there really wasn’t much for the RBI to do for most of the 1950s. For the most part, it carried out routine functions, emerging in the process as a genuine central bank via control over the issuance of currency and manager of government debt. Its role in banking supervision was defined by the Banking Regulation Act of 1949. On the whole, the 1950s passed quietly enough.

India was still a very open economy throughout the 1950s and monetary policy did pose a problem because of rising prices and depleting foreign exchange reserves.

The RBI had to manage inflation and reserves and it did so quite creditably – until the Second Plan came along, when it ran full tilt into conflict with the government.

But between 1951 and 1957, the only significant thing of note was the departure from the policy followed since 1935 – of keeping the bank rate steady at three per cent. But alarmed by the possibility of inflation, in November 1951, it was raised to 3.5 per cent and resulted in the commercial banks increasing their lending rate to four per cent. The RBI also decided to stop buying government securities, after the government had agreed that it could do so. This, too, was a major departure from the previous fifteen years.

There was one new thing, however, that the RBI ventured into, an area no other central bank had, or has: rural credit. The RBI Act of 1934 had enjoined it to expand credit to agriculture because India was so predominantly agricultural. But the British had no particular preference for this – certainly not as much as independent India would have – and little effort was expended on expanding bank credit to farmers. Why bother when they could not repay?

Even the appointment of CD Deshmukh as governor in 1943 did not bring about much of a change in attitude. To be sure, it had periodically set up committees to “look into” the problems of rural credit. But it was Deshmukh’s successor, Sir Benegal Rama Rau, who started pushing for it. The first All India Rural Credit Survey was carried out in 1951 and 1952 and published in 1953.

It was a valiant effort but came to nothing much because of a whole host of problems regarding the quality of the data collected and the methodology used. But there were two pieces of lasting harm it did: it brought the government and the RBI into the cooperative movement and it led directly to the nationalisation of the Imperial Bank which became the State Bank of India.

There was a great deal of intellectual as well as political support for it at the time but criticism, too. Not unnaturally, the RBI’s own subsequent and current assessment has been very positive and even self-congratulatory. The second volume of the official history of the RBI speaks in very laudatory terms of the efforts made by the RBI. The truth, however, is that the rural credit problem has still not gone away and the SBI has, of course, become a handmaiden of successive finance ministers.

But an even larger failure was lurking just round the corner.

...The government was anxious to step up the investment rate to get on with industrialisation. Congress members had been vocal in their demands for it. [Prime Minister Jawaharlal] Nehru was under pressure to start delivering. So in 1956, at Avadi the Congress decided to become the primary agency for promoting industrialisation.

The Second Plan was launched the same year and it was predicated on an economic unorthodoxy: deficit financing, which meant that the government would spend substantially more than it earned in order to invest in heavy industry, which was the leitmotif of the Mahalanobis Model. And this brought the RBI into direct conflict with the government. It lost the battle, as decisively as it has every battle since then.

There are two versions of the story, one told by the official history of the RBI and the other by BK Nehru, who was the all-powerful joint secretary in the finance ministry at the time. The governor was Sir Benegal Rama Rau, an ICS officer of impeccable credentials. The finance minister was TTK [TT Krishnamachari] who not only thought that he knew everything but also that no one else knew anything.

TTK had been treating Rama Rau with scant respect, who complained at least thrice to the prime minister about TTK’s “rudeness”, “rude language” and “rude behaviour”. Once TTK even announced a monetary policy in Rama Rau’s presence, which was different from what the RBI was going to announce.

But what proved to be the last straw was the announcement by TTK of a stamp duty on bills. He refused to acknowledge that it was a revenue measure and wouldn’t even tell Parliament. TTK said he wanted a cheap money policy and also maintained that the duty, which was bound to raise the lending rate, was a credit control measure. How both could be true, he did not deign to explain.

Rama Rau and others tried to dissuade TTK, to no avail. TTK even told Parliament that the proposed hike was a “fiscal measure with a monetary intent”! This led Rama Rau to write a letter in which he said that henceforth “two authorities would operate the Bank Rate.”

Finally, the matter went up to Jawaharlal Nehru, and a meeting was called in the cabinet room to discuss it. TTK and Rama Rau came face-to-face outside it, and, according to BK Nehru, TTK ‘let fly in no uncertain terms and in the loudest of voices’. He made it clear that the RBI was a “department” or “section” of the finance ministry.

Rama Rau immediately resigned but was persuaded to stay on by Jawaharlal Nehru and GB Pant, the Home Minister.

But TTK’s attacks on him and pressure on the RBI continued.

Eventually, Nehru sided with TTK. He wrote to Rama Rau that the RBI was “obviously a part of the activities of the government... and has to keep in line.” Rama Rau said he would have to resign and Nehru’s response was short and curt: ok, go if you must. “If you wish you can send your formal resignation to the Finance Ministry.” Only a little earlier he had written to Vaikunth Lal Mehta (the cooperatives leader) that the RBI had to have its autonomy! So much for that.

Rau was succeeded by Sir HVR Iyengar. TTK’s view, expressed forcefully to Rau that the RBI was no more than a “subordinate department of the finance ministry”, was well understood by him. Under him and his successors, the RBI didn’t make any fuss about deficit financing or, indeed, about anything. Even when fourteen banks were nationalised, virtually overnight, by Indira Gandhi in 1969, the RBI merely sighed and accepted that the new department of banking would be the real boss.

It had its differences of opinion which were expressed in long and lugubriously polite letters. But in the end, it did what it was told – just as it has always done since the time that Osborne Smith was sacked.

Excerpted with permission from Dialogue of the Deaf: The Government and the RBI, TCA Srinivasa Raghavan.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

As India turns 70, London School of Economics asks some provocative questions

Is India ready to become a global superpower?

Meaningful changes have always been driven by the right, but inconvenient questions. As India completes 70 years of its sovereign journey, we could do two things – celebrate, pay our token tributes and move on, or take the time to reflect and assess if our course needs correction. The ‘India @ 70: LSE India Summit’, the annual flagship summit of the LSE (London School of Economics) South Asia Centre, is posing some fundamental but complex questions that define our future direction as a nation. Through an honest debate – built on new research, applied knowledge and ground realities – with an eclectic mix of thought leaders and industry stalwarts, this summit hopes to create a thought-provoking discourse.

From how relevant (or irrelevant) is our constitutional framework, to how we can beat the global one-upmanship games, from how sincere are business houses in their social responsibility endeavours to why water is so crucial to our very existence as a strong nation, these are some crucial questions that the event will throw up and face head-on, even as it commemorates the 70th anniversary of India’s independence.

Is it time to re-look at constitution and citizenship in India?

The Constitution of India is fundamental to the country’s identity as a democratic power. But notwithstanding its historical authority, is it perhaps time to examine its relevance? The Constitution was drafted at a time when independent India was still a young entity. So granting overwhelming powers to the government may have helped during the early years. But in the current times, they may prove to be more discriminatory than egalitarian. Our constitution borrowed laws from other countries and continues to retain them, while the origin countries have updated them since then. So, do we need a complete overhaul of the constitution? An expert panel led by Dr Mukulika Banerjee of LSE, including political and economic commentator S Gurumurthy, Madhav Khosla of Columbia University, Niraja Gopal Jayal of JNU, Chintan Chandrachud the author of the book Balanced Constitutionalism and sociologist, legal researcher and Director of Council for Social Development Kalpana Kannabiran will seek answers to this.

Is CSR simply forced philanthropy?

While India pioneered the mandatory minimum CSR spend, has it succeeded in driving impact? Corporate social responsibility has many dynamics at play. Are CSR initiatives mere tokenism for compliance? Despite government guidelines and directives, are CSR activities well-thought out initiatives, which are monitored and measured for impact? The CSR stipulations have also spawned the proliferation of ambiguous NGOs. The session, ‘Does forced philanthropy work – CSR in India?” will raise these questions of intent, ethics and integrity. It will be moderated by Professor Harry Barkema and have industry veterans such as Mukund Rajan (Chairman, Tata Council for Community Initiatives), Onkar S Kanwar (Chairman and CEO, Apollo Tyres), Anu Aga (former Chairman, Thermax) and Rahul Bajaj (Chairman, Bajaj Group) on the panel.

Can India punch above its weight to be considered on par with other super-powers?

At 70, can India mobilize its strengths and galvanize into the role of a serious power player on the global stage? The question is related to the whole new perception of India as a dominant power in South Asia rather than as a Third World country, enabled by our foreign policies, defense strategies and a buoyant economy. The country’s status abroad is key in its emergence as a heavyweight but the foreign service officers’ cadre no longer draws top talent. Is India equipped right for its aspirations? The ‘India Abroad: From Third World to Regional Power’ panel will explore India’s foreign policy with Ashley Tellis, Meera Shankar (Former Foreign Secretary), Kanwal Sibal (Former Foreign Secretary), Jayant Prasad and Rakesh Sood.

Are we under-estimating how critical water is in India’s race ahead?

At no other time has water as a natural resource assumed such a big significance. Studies estimate that by 2025 the country will become ‘water–stressed’. While water has been the bone of contention between states and controlling access to water, a source for political power, has water security received the due attention in economic policies and development plans? Relevant to the central issue of water security is also the issue of ‘virtual water’. Virtual water corresponds to the water content (used) in goods and services, bulk of which is in food grains. Through food grain exports, India is a large virtual net exporter of water. In 2014-15, just through export of rice, India exported 10 trillion litres of virtual water. With India’s water security looking grim, are we making the right economic choices? Acclaimed author and academic from the Institute of Economic Growth, Delhi, Amita Bavisar will moderate the session ‘Does India need virtual water?’

Delve into this rich confluence of ideas and more at the ‘India @ 70: LSE India Summit’, presented by Apollo Tyres in association with the British Council and organized by Teamworks Arts during March 29-31, 2017 at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. To catch ‘India @ 70’ live online, register here.

At the venue, you could also visit the Partition Museum. Dedicated to the memory of one of the most conflict-ridden chapters in our country’s history, the museum will exhibit a unique archive of rare photographs, letters, press reports and audio recordings from The Partition Museum, Amritsar.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Teamwork Arts and not by the Scroll editorial team.