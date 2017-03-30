Media Matters

A sting and a solider's suicide: Army and reporter behind sahayak story both file police complaints

The reporter with The Quint was booked on Monday under the Official Secrets Act and also for abetment to suicide. On Tuesday, she lodged her own complaint.

On Monday, the Nashik Police, acting on a complaint filed by the Indian Army, booked a journalist for spying, criminal trespass, defamation and abetting the suicide of a soldier. The first information report against Poonam Agarwal was in connection with a sting operation she had conducted at the Deolali Cantonment in Maharashtra that allegedly showed soldiers performing humiliating tasks, such as household chores, under the Army’s sahayak or orderly system – which assigns a jawan to a senior officer to provide “essential support”. The sting was published in the news website The Quint on February 24.

A day later, on February 25, Lance Naik Roy Mathew, one of the soldiers filmed in the sting video, went missing. His decomposed body was found hanging in an abandoned barrack on March 2. The very next day, The Quint took the article off its website “in the interest of the investigation and to ensure that the other jawans who appeared in the video were not harassed and driven to the same fate by officers whose misconduct was exposed”.

The Army’s decision to take action against the journalist comes five days after the government defended the sahayak system, telling Parliament that it enhanced “spirit and team work” in the military.

While the Army has blamed Agarwal for filming the soldiers without their permission and asking leading questions, The Quint has raised doubts about the manner in which the military responded to Mathew’s disappearance.

On Tuesday, Agarwal filed a police complaint of her own, alleging that some elements in the Army had harassed the soldier for speaking against senior officers on camera, which could have driven him to take his own life.

Serious charges

According to a press release issued by the Nashik Police on Tuesday, Agarwal was booked under Sections 3 and 7 of the Official Secrets Act, a law that came into force under British rule in 1923.

Section 3 of the law pertains to spying in prohibited areas by “any person for any purpose prejudicial to the safety or interests of the State”. It carries a minimum sentence of three years imprisonment.

Section 7 punishes a person for “interfering with officers of the police or members of the Armed Forces of the Union”, punishable by a maximum of three years in jail.

In addition, a case of abetment to suicide was registered against the journalist. In a press release on March 3, the Army had said:

“Preliminary investigations have now revealed the suicide may be a result of a series of events which were triggered by media personnel managing to video-graph the deceased by asking leading questions on his duties as a ‘buddy’ [to a colonel] without his knowledge. It is very likely the guilt factor of letting down his superiors or conveying a false impression to an unknown individual, led him to take the extreme step.”  

The Quint has not denied the fact that the video recording was made without the soldiers’ knowledge. However, the current controversy seems to be over whether Mathew took his life solely because of the sting operation.

In an interview to India Today on March 3, Mathew’s uncle, Thomas Kutti, had alleged that his nephew was afraid his superiors may take action against him for interacting with the journalist. A Ministry of Defence press release the same day mentioned a note in Mathew’s diary in which he had expressed fear of being court-martialled.

In her police complaint, Agarwal named Mathew’s immediate supervisor and said the officer had asked the soldier’s family not to file a missing persons report after his disappearance. She claimed there was enough evidence to suggest Mathew and the other jawans featured in the video were harassed by senior officers for speaking to the media.

The Army, on the other hand, has maintained that since the video did not reveal the identity of the jawans, there was no question of any of them being targeted.

Agarwal also questioned how a hanging body could have gone unnoticed for four days when the cantonment was on high alert in the wake of terrorist attacks on military installations in the country, such as the strike on the Air Force base in Pathankot, Punjab, in January 2016:

“You have seemed to buy lock stock and barrel the explanation to dress up the suicide set up by rogue officers that the dead body of Mathew could lie unnoticed in a barrack right in the camp, just across 18 feet road, when the entire Cantonment is supposed to be under highest alert and surveillence when recently such barracks were used by terrorists to mount attacks in Pathankot, triggering a response of surgical strike by army.” 

The journalist demanded a thorough investigation against Army officers “for a possible murder dressed as suicide or forcing Mathew to commit suicide by causing his harassment and installing false fear of court martial in his mind”.

Scroll.in sent email requests to both the Ministry of Defence and the Army for their comments, but received none. This article will be updated when they respond.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

As India turns 70, London School of Economics asks some provocative questions

Is India ready to become a global superpower?

Meaningful changes have always been driven by the right, but inconvenient questions. As India completes 70 years of its sovereign journey, we could do two things – celebrate, pay our token tributes and move on, or take the time to reflect and assess if our course needs correction. The ‘India @ 70: LSE India Summit’, the annual flagship summit of the LSE (London School of Economics) South Asia Centre, is posing some fundamental but complex questions that define our future direction as a nation. Through an honest debate – built on new research, applied knowledge and ground realities – with an eclectic mix of thought leaders and industry stalwarts, this summit hopes to create a thought-provoking discourse.

From how relevant (or irrelevant) is our constitutional framework, to how we can beat the global one-upmanship games, from how sincere are business houses in their social responsibility endeavours to why water is so crucial to our very existence as a strong nation, these are some crucial questions that the event will throw up and face head-on, even as it commemorates the 70th anniversary of India’s independence.

Is it time to re-look at constitution and citizenship in India?

The Constitution of India is fundamental to the country’s identity as a democratic power. But notwithstanding its historical authority, is it perhaps time to examine its relevance? The Constitution was drafted at a time when independent India was still a young entity. So granting overwhelming powers to the government may have helped during the early years. But in the current times, they may prove to be more discriminatory than egalitarian. Our constitution borrowed laws from other countries and continues to retain them, while the origin countries have updated them since then. So, do we need a complete overhaul of the constitution? An expert panel led by Dr Mukulika Banerjee of LSE, including political and economic commentator S Gurumurthy, Madhav Khosla of Columbia University, Niraja Gopal Jayal of JNU, Chintan Chandrachud the author of the book Balanced Constitutionalism and sociologist, legal researcher and Director of Council for Social Development Kalpana Kannabiran will seek answers to this.

Is CSR simply forced philanthropy?

While India pioneered the mandatory minimum CSR spend, has it succeeded in driving impact? Corporate social responsibility has many dynamics at play. Are CSR initiatives mere tokenism for compliance? Despite government guidelines and directives, are CSR activities well-thought out initiatives, which are monitored and measured for impact? The CSR stipulations have also spawned the proliferation of ambiguous NGOs. The session, ‘Does forced philanthropy work – CSR in India?” will raise these questions of intent, ethics and integrity. It will be moderated by Professor Harry Barkema and have industry veterans such as Mukund Rajan (Chairman, Tata Council for Community Initiatives), Onkar S Kanwar (Chairman and CEO, Apollo Tyres), Anu Aga (former Chairman, Thermax) and Rahul Bajaj (Chairman, Bajaj Group) on the panel.

Can India punch above its weight to be considered on par with other super-powers?

At 70, can India mobilize its strengths and galvanize into the role of a serious power player on the global stage? The question is related to the whole new perception of India as a dominant power in South Asia rather than as a Third World country, enabled by our foreign policies, defense strategies and a buoyant economy. The country’s status abroad is key in its emergence as a heavyweight but the foreign service officers’ cadre no longer draws top talent. Is India equipped right for its aspirations? The ‘India Abroad: From Third World to Regional Power’ panel will explore India’s foreign policy with Ashley Tellis, Meera Shankar (Former Foreign Secretary), Kanwal Sibal (Former Foreign Secretary), Jayant Prasad and Rakesh Sood.

Are we under-estimating how critical water is in India’s race ahead?

At no other time has water as a natural resource assumed such a big significance. Studies estimate that by 2025 the country will become ‘water–stressed’. While water has been the bone of contention between states and controlling access to water, a source for political power, has water security received the due attention in economic policies and development plans? Relevant to the central issue of water security is also the issue of ‘virtual water’. Virtual water corresponds to the water content (used) in goods and services, bulk of which is in food grains. Through food grain exports, India is a large virtual net exporter of water. In 2014-15, just through export of rice, India exported 10 trillion litres of virtual water. With India’s water security looking grim, are we making the right economic choices? Acclaimed author and academic from the Institute of Economic Growth, Delhi, Amita Bavisar will moderate the session ‘Does India need virtual water?’

Delve into this rich confluence of ideas and more at the ‘India @ 70: LSE India Summit’, presented by Apollo Tyres in association with the British Council and organized by Teamworks Arts during March 29-31, 2017 at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. To catch ‘India @ 70’ live online, register here.

At the venue, you could also visit the Partition Museum. Dedicated to the memory of one of the most conflict-ridden chapters in our country’s history, the museum will exhibit a unique archive of rare photographs, letters, press reports and audio recordings from The Partition Museum, Amritsar.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Teamwork Arts and not by the Scroll editorial team.