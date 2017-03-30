Tribute

Ahmed Kathrada (1929-2017): Nelson Mandela's prison mate was a quiet man and a towering figure

The anti-Apartheid leader, born to Indian immigrant parents, died on Tuesday in Johannesburg at the age of 87.

PTI

Ahmed bhai, as we called him, and Kathy, as his comrades from the anti-apartheid movement called him, was not “just a friend” of Nelson Mandela’s. He was much more. He was a significant part of the freedom struggle in South Africa and, as has been mentioned in obituaries following his death on Tuesday, he went to jail fighting for the rights of Indians in that country. The other part of the story of Nelson Mandela and Ahmed Kathrada, what bonded them for life, was that they shared a prison cell on Robben Island,​ where the freedom fighters were imprisoned and put to hard labour breaking stones.

​There are interesting stories about this sharing of the prison cell. The cells were very small, barely 6 foot square, with a little vent right up ​with some bars. There was one cot. Why one cot for two people?

Indians were given a slightly better deal than black inmates. So, while Mandela could only sleep on a mattress on the floor, Kathrada had a cot. Similarly, there was another subtle discrimination in the kind of plates they were given. The black inmates ate from small tin plates while the Indian prisoners received proper plates. The tin plates later became precious commodity, trophies. And I was given one at a farewell party by a freedom fighter as an honour.

The Robben Island tin plate. (Image credit: Devaki Jain)
The Robben Island tin plate. (Image credit: Devaki Jain)

Blacks wore shorts, or what we call khaki drawers, while the Indians and whites could wear trousers. All this happened inside that small cell – two men jailed together but treated differently. Apartheid had to be seen close, as we did, to know how amazingly terrifying and vicious it was.

​Despite all these attempts at separating the races and creating conflict, Ahmed bhai and Mandela bonded. Ahmed bhai was a calm person who could actually educate Mandela. He was a councillor with immense knowledge and Mandela often acknowledged what a great role Ahmed bhai played in enabling him to survive those 26 years (together in prison, 18 of them on Robben Island) and grow by leaps and bounds as a leader.

Far from the crowd

Post-liberation, while Ahmed bhai was given an important role close to the president [Mandela became South Africa’s first black president in 1994], his innate modesty and sense of self-respect inhibited him from the kind of rush that was taking place among others who came out of Robben Island. Everybody wanted a piece of the cake; the distribution of loaves and fish after the arrival of the new government was notorious for its crudity. Ahmed bhai kept himself away from all that.

Ahmed chai and Barbara Hogan, his partner and a practising lawyer, became good friends of my husband Lakshmi [LC Jain, who was the Indian High Commissioner to South Africa in the last year of Mandela’s presidency in 1999] and me when we were in South Africa. He was the one who was to take us to Robben Island, he was the one who introduced us to other great freedom fighters and people from the Indian community who had enabled the freedom struggle. We met Ismail Meer, Mandela’s lawyer, again an Indian, and his wife Fatima Meer, who was equally important in Mandela’s life as she was close to Winnie [Mandela’s wife] and was godmother to her children.

The decline of the African National Congress, the kind of crudity and dog fights that have been taking place for almost all of the last 17 years, that is since Mandela retired from the presidency (in June 1999), hurt people like Ahmed bhai deeply. There was nothing else he would discuss when we met. But one thing that seems to have given them a kind of solace, bitter as it was, was when Lakshmi and I described how the Indian National Congress had blemished itself in ways very similar to how the African National Congress was blemishing itself. The fight for loaves and fish and the undermining of chosen leaders. The breakdown of the political ethic that was happening in the African National Congress was no different from what happened to the Congress party over the decades.

He kept away from these struggles and factionalism, but you could feel his angst as you talked to him. In fact, in his condolence mail to me, when Lakshmi passed away, he wrote, among other things, “We will always remember with appreciation and joy the years of his stay in South Africa. However, it was his knowledge about India’s freedom-struggle that made an indelible impact on our minds.”

I met them several times in the 16 years that have passed since Lakshmi and I left South Africa, due to my several visits to that country, the last of which was in 2014. Barbara and he invited me to their flat for tea and we talked, as always, about what was happening in South Africa and then lamented on what was happening in India. What was happening in the sense of the slow withering away of the spirit of sacrifice and honesty in the freedom party or the parties that work towards the freedom of the country.

A very modest and a quiet man. He and Barbara never made a big splash about their role – an admirable quality in today’s time. Rest in peace Ahmed bhai, you have served your country and the world very well.

Devaki Jain is an economist and writer.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

As India turns 70, London School of Economics asks some provocative questions

Is India ready to become a global superpower?

Meaningful changes have always been driven by the right, but inconvenient questions. As India completes 70 years of its sovereign journey, we could do two things – celebrate, pay our token tributes and move on, or take the time to reflect and assess if our course needs correction. The ‘India @ 70: LSE India Summit’, the annual flagship summit of the LSE (London School of Economics) South Asia Centre, is posing some fundamental but complex questions that define our future direction as a nation. Through an honest debate – built on new research, applied knowledge and ground realities – with an eclectic mix of thought leaders and industry stalwarts, this summit hopes to create a thought-provoking discourse.

From how relevant (or irrelevant) is our constitutional framework, to how we can beat the global one-upmanship games, from how sincere are business houses in their social responsibility endeavours to why water is so crucial to our very existence as a strong nation, these are some crucial questions that the event will throw up and face head-on, even as it commemorates the 70th anniversary of India’s independence.

Is it time to re-look at constitution and citizenship in India?

The Constitution of India is fundamental to the country’s identity as a democratic power. But notwithstanding its historical authority, is it perhaps time to examine its relevance? The Constitution was drafted at a time when independent India was still a young entity. So granting overwhelming powers to the government may have helped during the early years. But in the current times, they may prove to be more discriminatory than egalitarian. Our constitution borrowed laws from other countries and continues to retain them, while the origin countries have updated them since then. So, do we need a complete overhaul of the constitution? An expert panel led by Dr Mukulika Banerjee of LSE, including political and economic commentator S Gurumurthy, Madhav Khosla of Columbia University, Niraja Gopal Jayal of JNU, Chintan Chandrachud the author of the book Balanced Constitutionalism and sociologist, legal researcher and Director of Council for Social Development Kalpana Kannabiran will seek answers to this.

Is CSR simply forced philanthropy?

While India pioneered the mandatory minimum CSR spend, has it succeeded in driving impact? Corporate social responsibility has many dynamics at play. Are CSR initiatives mere tokenism for compliance? Despite government guidelines and directives, are CSR activities well-thought out initiatives, which are monitored and measured for impact? The CSR stipulations have also spawned the proliferation of ambiguous NGOs. The session, ‘Does forced philanthropy work – CSR in India?” will raise these questions of intent, ethics and integrity. It will be moderated by Professor Harry Barkema and have industry veterans such as Mukund Rajan (Chairman, Tata Council for Community Initiatives), Onkar S Kanwar (Chairman and CEO, Apollo Tyres), Anu Aga (former Chairman, Thermax) and Rahul Bajaj (Chairman, Bajaj Group) on the panel.

Can India punch above its weight to be considered on par with other super-powers?

At 70, can India mobilize its strengths and galvanize into the role of a serious power player on the global stage? The question is related to the whole new perception of India as a dominant power in South Asia rather than as a Third World country, enabled by our foreign policies, defense strategies and a buoyant economy. The country’s status abroad is key in its emergence as a heavyweight but the foreign service officers’ cadre no longer draws top talent. Is India equipped right for its aspirations? The ‘India Abroad: From Third World to Regional Power’ panel will explore India’s foreign policy with Ashley Tellis, Meera Shankar (Former Foreign Secretary), Kanwal Sibal (Former Foreign Secretary), Jayant Prasad and Rakesh Sood.

Are we under-estimating how critical water is in India’s race ahead?

At no other time has water as a natural resource assumed such a big significance. Studies estimate that by 2025 the country will become ‘water–stressed’. While water has been the bone of contention between states and controlling access to water, a source for political power, has water security received the due attention in economic policies and development plans? Relevant to the central issue of water security is also the issue of ‘virtual water’. Virtual water corresponds to the water content (used) in goods and services, bulk of which is in food grains. Through food grain exports, India is a large virtual net exporter of water. In 2014-15, just through export of rice, India exported 10 trillion litres of virtual water. With India’s water security looking grim, are we making the right economic choices? Acclaimed author and academic from the Institute of Economic Growth, Delhi, Amita Bavisar will moderate the session ‘Does India need virtual water?’

Delve into this rich confluence of ideas and more at the ‘India @ 70: LSE India Summit’, presented by Apollo Tyres in association with the British Council and organized by Teamworks Arts during March 29-31, 2017 at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. To catch ‘India @ 70’ live online, register here.

At the venue, you could also visit the Partition Museum. Dedicated to the memory of one of the most conflict-ridden chapters in our country’s history, the museum will exhibit a unique archive of rare photographs, letters, press reports and audio recordings from The Partition Museum, Amritsar.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Teamwork Arts and not by the Scroll editorial team.